Trending

Bayern Rundfahrt: Dowsett wins stage 4 individual time trial

Movistar rider moves into the overall race lead

Image 1 of 14

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) leads Bayern Rundfahrt after stage 4 time trial

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) leads Bayern Rundfahrt after stage 4 time trial
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 2 of 14

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) ready to roll out

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) ready to roll out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 14

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 14

Race leader Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18)

Race leader Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 14

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin during the time trial

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin during the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 14

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) lost his lead today

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) lost his lead today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 14

The stage 4 podium

The stage 4 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 14

Thiago Machado (Katusha) was a very close second today

Thiago Machado (Katusha) was a very close second today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 14

A Cofidis rider blitz's past a shop front

A Cofidis rider blitz's past a shop front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 14

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) is a happy man on the podium

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) is a happy man on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 14

The jersey wearers on the podium

The jersey wearers on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 14

The top three from the stage today

The top three from the stage today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 14

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)
(Image credit: Movistar Team)
Image 14 of 14

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the points jersey for the time trial

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the points jersey for the time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) won the stage 4 individual time trail at the Bayern Rundfahrt on Saturday. The Hour Record holder rode the 26.1km course in a best time of 31:33 minutes. His winning performance was enough to move into the overall race lead ahead of the finale stage 5 on Sunday.

“I’m happy to have won this one because I wasn’t sure I could even make it - it was my first real, proper time trial since last year,” Dowsett said. “Obviously, everything was about training for the Hour Record since the start of the season, and the longest TT I did on the road was a 10km one in the Circuit de la Sarthe in April. Plus, I wasn’t comfortable on the bike, and that made it not the best TT I could - the saddle wasn’t on the ‘right’ place, because it’s different to ride on a time trial on the road than on the track. My power wasn’t the best, so I had to ride a clever TT: focusing on when to put the power down and to take some rest was the key. I was really pedalling more with my head than my legs today.”

Rounding out the podium in the day’s time trial were Tiago Machado (Team Katusha), who finished the distance only one second slower than Dowsett, while Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) was third 16 back.

Dowsett, who broke the Hour Record just two weeks ago, is now leading the overall classification by two seconds head of Machado and 17 seconds ahead of Barta.

“After the Hour Record I had some rest, didn’t do a lot of training up towards this and wasn’t sure how I’d feel - that’s why I’m so happy with this yellow jersey. Bonus seconds might possibly become crucial tomorrow - we just need to make sure that the right breakaway goes, and hopefully I can sprint a bit stronger than Machado. As long as he doesn’t get many seconds and we can control the breaks, I feel we can keep it tomorrow.”

The 2015 Bayern Rundfahrt will conclude with a 197.8km race from Habfurt to Nürenberg.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:31:33
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:02
3Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:16
4Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
6Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:31
7Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:00:46
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
9Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:50
10Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:52
11Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:55
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:00
13Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:02
14Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting0:01:05
15Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
16Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:06
17Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:14
18Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
19Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:15
20Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
22Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:17
23Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:01:31
24Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:33
25Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:34
27Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:37
28Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:39
29Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:40
30Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:40
31Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:42
32Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:42
33Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:42
34Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
35Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:54
37Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:57
38Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:57
39Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:58
40Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:02:01
41Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:10
42Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:02:15
43Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:21
44Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
45Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:23
46Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
47Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:23
48Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:25
49Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:30
50Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:32
51Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
52Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:35
53Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:36
54Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:37
55John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:37
56Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:38
57Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:40
58Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid0:02:41
59Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:41
60Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:02:42
61Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:02:46
62Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:47
63Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:02:51
64Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:02:52
65Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:57
66Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:02:57
67Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:02:59
68Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:03:02
69Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:02
70Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:07
71Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat0:03:09
72Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:09
73Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia0:03:10
74Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:11
76Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:03:15
77Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:15
78Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting0:03:23
79Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:03:24
80Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:25
81Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:03:27
82Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:03:28
83Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:30
84Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:33
85Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:37
86Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat0:03:40
87Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:41
88Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:41
89Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid0:03:42
90Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat0:03:42
91Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:44
92Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:03:45
93Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:03:47
94Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:51
95Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:03:51
96Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid0:03:51
97Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat0:03:51
98Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid0:03:52
99Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:03:52
100Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:04:00
101Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:01
102Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:04:02
103Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting0:04:04
104Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:04
105Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:04:12
106Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia0:04:15
107Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:04:19
108Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:04:24
109Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot0:04:25
110Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:04:30
111Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:04:32
112Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:36
113Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting0:04:36
114Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat0:04:37
115Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:04:58
116Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat0:05:00
117Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:13
118Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:05:16
119Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:05:21
120Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:05:38
121Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid0:05:42
122Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat0:05:44
123Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:06:08
124Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid0:06:13

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:36:22
2Movistar Team0:00:16
3Team Katusha0:00:25
4Bora-Argon 180:01:42
5IAM Cycling0:01:52
6Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:02
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:50
8Team Stölting0:03:15
9Rad-Net Rose Team0:03:47
10MTN - Qhubeka0:03:48
11Team Roompot0:04:35
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:00
13LKT Team Brandenburg0:05:01
14Southeast Pro Cycling0:05:25
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:37
16Colombia0:06:10
17Bike Aid0:08:29
18Team Heizomat0:08:46
19Team Stuttgart0:09:53

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team15:26:51
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:02
3Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:18
4Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
6Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:33
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
8Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:00:47
9Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:52
10Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:53
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:01
12Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:03
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting0:01:06
14Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:07
15Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:15
16Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:16
17Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:01:33
19Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:35
20Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
22Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:42
23Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:44
24Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:57
27Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:59
28Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
29Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:02:00
30Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:02:03
31Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:10
32Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:02:16
33John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:20
34Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:22
35Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
36Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:24
37Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:26
39Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
40Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:34
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
42Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:35
43Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:37
44Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:38
45Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:42
46Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:02:43
47Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:49
48Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
49Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:02:53
50Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:02:55
51Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:02:57
52Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:58
53Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:03:00
54Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:03:03
55Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:04
56Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:17
57Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:18
58Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting0:03:25
59Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:34
60Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat0:03:42
61Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:03:44
63Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:48
64Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:52
65Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid0:03:53
66Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:54
67Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:04:02
68Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:04:26
69Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
70Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:04:28
71Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat0:04:39
72Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:04:48
73Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:50
74Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:05:00
75Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:09
76Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:06:00
77Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
78Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia0:06:07
79Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid0:06:10
80Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia0:06:11
81Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:06:12
82Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:06:13
83Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:25
84Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
85Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:40
86Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:06:59
87Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:06
88Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:21
89Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:07:41
90Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:17
91Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:10:57
92Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting0:11:41
93Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:12:33
94Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:14
95Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:13:23
96Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:47
97Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:53
98Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:56
99Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat0:14:33
100Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:52
101Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:06
102Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:15:17
103Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:15:27
104Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:16:00
105Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot0:16:05
106Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:16:21
107Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat0:17:24
108Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:04
109Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat0:18:15
110Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:19:10
111Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat0:19:11
112Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting0:19:13
113Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:21:04
114Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:23:59
115Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:24:44
116Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:25:40
117Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:12
118Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:26:31
119Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:27:25
120Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid0:28:23
121Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat0:29:28
122Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:32:29
123Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid0:37:08
124Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid0:51:02

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15:27:22
2Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:02
3Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:22
4Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:35
5Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
7Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:29
8Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:32
9Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:03
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:07
11Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:02:12
12Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:02:24
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:33
14Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting0:02:54
15Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat0:03:11
16Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:03:13
17Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:17
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
19Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:03:31
20Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:03:55
21Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
22Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat0:04:08
23Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:04:17
24Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:19
25Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:04:29
26Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia0:05:36
27Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid0:05:39
28Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:05:42
29Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:05:54
30Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:06:28
31Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:07:10
32Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:10:26
33Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:22
34Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:25
35Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat0:14:02
36Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:21
37Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:35
38Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:14:46
39Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:29
40Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:20:33
41Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:23:28
42Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:24:13
43Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:26:54
44Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:31:58
45Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid0:36:37

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Cannondale-Garmin46:22:20
2Movistar Team0:00:16
3Team Katusha0:00:27
4Bora-Argon 180:01:42
5IAM-Cycling0:01:52
6CULT Energy Pro Cycling0:02:04
7Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:50
8Team Stölting0:03:17
9MTN-Qhubeka0:04:28
10Roompot Oranje Peloton0:04:37
11Cofidis Solution Crédit0:05:00
12Southeast0:05:27
13LKT Team Brandenburg
14Colombia0:06:12
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:53
16BIKE AID0:10:48
17Team Heizomat0:11:27
18Team Stuttgart0:11:36
19Rad-net-Rose Team0:12:25

 

Latest on Cyclingnews