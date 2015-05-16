Image 1 of 14 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) leads Bayern Rundfahrt after stage 4 time trial (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 2 of 14 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) ready to roll out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 14 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 14 Race leader Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 14 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin during the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 14 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) lost his lead today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 14 The stage 4 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 14 Thiago Machado (Katusha) was a very close second today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 14 A Cofidis rider blitz's past a shop front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 14 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) is a happy man on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 14 The jersey wearers on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 14 The top three from the stage today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 14 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 14 of 14 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the points jersey for the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) won the stage 4 individual time trail at the Bayern Rundfahrt on Saturday. The Hour Record holder rode the 26.1km course in a best time of 31:33 minutes. His winning performance was enough to move into the overall race lead ahead of the finale stage 5 on Sunday.

“I’m happy to have won this one because I wasn’t sure I could even make it - it was my first real, proper time trial since last year,” Dowsett said. “Obviously, everything was about training for the Hour Record since the start of the season, and the longest TT I did on the road was a 10km one in the Circuit de la Sarthe in April. Plus, I wasn’t comfortable on the bike, and that made it not the best TT I could - the saddle wasn’t on the ‘right’ place, because it’s different to ride on a time trial on the road than on the track. My power wasn’t the best, so I had to ride a clever TT: focusing on when to put the power down and to take some rest was the key. I was really pedalling more with my head than my legs today.”

Rounding out the podium in the day’s time trial were Tiago Machado (Team Katusha), who finished the distance only one second slower than Dowsett, while Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18) was third 16 back.

Dowsett, who broke the Hour Record just two weeks ago, is now leading the overall classification by two seconds head of Machado and 17 seconds ahead of Barta.

“After the Hour Record I had some rest, didn’t do a lot of training up towards this and wasn’t sure how I’d feel - that’s why I’m so happy with this yellow jersey. Bonus seconds might possibly become crucial tomorrow - we just need to make sure that the right breakaway goes, and hopefully I can sprint a bit stronger than Machado. As long as he doesn’t get many seconds and we can control the breaks, I feel we can keep it tomorrow.”

The 2015 Bayern Rundfahrt will conclude with a 197.8km race from Habfurt to Nürenberg.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:31:33 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:02 3 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:16 4 Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:31 7 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:00:46 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 9 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:50 10 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:52 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:55 12 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:00 13 Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:02 14 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting 0:01:05 15 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:06 17 Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:14 18 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 19 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:15 20 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 22 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:17 23 Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:31 24 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:33 25 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:34 27 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:37 28 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:39 29 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:40 30 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:40 31 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:42 32 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:42 33 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:42 34 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 35 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 36 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:54 37 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:57 38 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:57 39 Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:01:58 40 Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:02:01 41 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:10 42 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:02:15 43 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:21 44 Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 45 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:23 46 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 47 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:23 48 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:25 49 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:30 50 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:32 51 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 52 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:35 53 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:36 54 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:37 55 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:37 56 Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:38 57 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:40 58 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 0:02:41 59 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:41 60 Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 0:02:42 61 Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:02:46 62 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:47 63 Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:51 64 Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:02:52 65 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:57 66 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:02:57 67 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:02:59 68 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:03:02 69 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:02 70 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:07 71 Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:03:09 72 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:09 73 Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 0:03:10 74 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:11 76 Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:03:15 77 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:15 78 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting 0:03:23 79 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:24 80 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:25 81 Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:03:27 82 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:03:28 83 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:30 84 Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:33 85 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:37 86 Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:03:40 87 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:41 88 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:41 89 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid 0:03:42 90 Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:03:42 91 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:44 92 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:03:45 93 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:47 94 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:51 95 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:51 96 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid 0:03:51 97 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:03:51 98 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid 0:03:52 99 Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:03:52 100 Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:04:00 101 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:01 102 Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:04:02 103 Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting 0:04:04 104 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:04 105 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:04:12 106 Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia 0:04:15 107 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:04:19 108 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:04:24 109 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 0:04:25 110 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:04:30 111 Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:04:32 112 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:04:36 113 Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting 0:04:36 114 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:04:37 115 Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:04:58 116 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:05:00 117 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:13 118 Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:05:16 119 Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:05:21 120 Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:05:38 121 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid 0:05:42 122 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:05:44 123 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:06:08 124 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid 0:06:13

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:36:22 2 Movistar Team 0:00:16 3 Team Katusha 0:00:25 4 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:42 5 IAM Cycling 0:01:52 6 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:02 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:50 8 Team Stölting 0:03:15 9 Rad-Net Rose Team 0:03:47 10 MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:48 11 Team Roompot 0:04:35 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:00 13 LKT Team Brandenburg 0:05:01 14 Southeast Pro Cycling 0:05:25 15 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:37 16 Colombia 0:06:10 17 Bike Aid 0:08:29 18 Team Heizomat 0:08:46 19 Team Stuttgart 0:09:53

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 15:26:51 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:02 3 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:18 4 Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:33 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 8 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:00:47 9 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:52 10 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:53 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:01 12 Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:03 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting 0:01:06 14 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:07 15 Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:15 16 Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:16 17 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:33 19 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:35 20 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 22 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:42 23 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:44 24 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:57 27 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:59 28 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 29 Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:02:00 30 Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:02:03 31 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:10 32 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:02:16 33 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:20 34 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:22 35 Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 36 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:24 37 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:26 39 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 40 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:34 41 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 42 Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:35 43 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:37 44 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:38 45 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:42 46 Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 0:02:43 47 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:49 48 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 49 Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:53 50 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:02:55 51 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:02:57 52 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:58 53 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:03:00 54 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:03 55 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:04 56 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:17 57 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:18 58 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting 0:03:25 59 Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:34 60 Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:03:42 61 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:03:44 63 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:48 64 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:52 65 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid 0:03:53 66 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:54 67 Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:04:02 68 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:04:26 69 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 70 Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:04:28 71 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:04:39 72 Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:04:48 73 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:04:50 74 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:05:00 75 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:09 76 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:06:00 77 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid 78 Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 0:06:07 79 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid 0:06:10 80 Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia 0:06:11 81 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:12 82 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:06:13 83 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:25 84 Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 85 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:40 86 Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:06:59 87 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:06 88 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:21 89 Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:07:41 90 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:17 91 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:10:57 92 Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting 0:11:41 93 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:12:33 94 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:14 95 Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:13:23 96 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:47 97 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:53 98 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:56 99 Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:14:33 100 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:52 101 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:06 102 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:15:17 103 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:15:27 104 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:16:00 105 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 0:16:05 106 Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:16:21 107 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:17:24 108 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:04 109 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:18:15 110 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:19:10 111 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:19:11 112 Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting 0:19:13 113 Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:21:04 114 Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:23:59 115 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:24:44 116 Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:25:40 117 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:12 118 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:31 119 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:27:25 120 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid 0:28:23 121 Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:29:28 122 Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:32:29 123 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 0:37:08 124 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid 0:51:02

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15:27:22 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:02 3 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:22 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting 0:00:35 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:28 7 Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:01:29 8 Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:01:32 9 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:03 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:07 11 Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 0:02:12 12 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:02:24 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:33 14 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting 0:02:54 15 Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:03:11 16 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:03:13 17 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:17 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 19 Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:03:31 20 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:03:55 21 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 22 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:04:08 23 Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:04:17 24 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:04:19 25 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:29 26 Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 0:05:36 27 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid 0:05:39 28 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:05:42 29 Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:05:54 30 Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:06:28 31 Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:07:10 32 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:10:26 33 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:22 34 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:25 35 Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:14:02 36 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:21 37 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:35 38 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:14:46 39 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:29 40 Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:20:33 41 Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:23:28 42 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:24:13 43 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:26:54 44 Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:31:58 45 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 0:36:37