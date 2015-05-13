Trending

Bayern Rundfahrt: Bennett wins stage 1 in Waldsassen

Irishman sprints ahead of Bouhanni and Degenkolb to take the overall race lead

Image 1 of 4

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) in the lead at Bayern Rundfahrt

(Image credit: Bora-Argon 18)
Image 2 of 4

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) edges out Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) for the victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) and John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 4

Sam Bennett in the first leader's jersey of the 2015 Bayern Rundfahrt

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) won the opening stage of the Bayern Rundfahrt in Waldsassen on Wednesday. The Irishman relied on a well-timed lead-out from his teammates in order to take the bunch sprint ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin). 

Bennett moved into the early race lead by three seconds ahead of both Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) and Jonas Koch (Rad-net-Ros).

Bennett’s team director Enrico Poitschke said following the stage, ”This is a perfect start. The team implemented the tactics quite impressively. The guys delivered an optimal sprint lead-out that Sam completed with winning the stage. The win was our target and if you hit it you can be very satisfied. We put quite some pressure on ourselves today. We wanted to take responsibility and not leave anything to chance here. We started the race with this idea in our minds and the team withstood the pressure. We couldn't wish for a better start at our home race.”

The 221.3km stage began in Regensburg where an early move of six riders set off. The breakaway included Koch and Vorganov, along with Rodo Torres (Colombia), Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) and Johannes Weber ( Struttgart), but it started to fall a part as the terrain became more challenging. However, they managed to hold a minute gap into the last 20 kilometres.

As the breakaway riders were reeled back into the fold, a series of counter attacks took place but none were able to hold off a charging peloton in pursuit of a bunch sprint.

The Bayern Rundfahrt will continue with the second stage on Thursday, a 179km race from Waldsassen to Selb.

Cult Energy Pro Cycling’s Fabian Wegmann added that the opener was a long stage but, “not the hardest terrain so the more selective stages are still to come. The sprinter teams had their way in spite of a late attack from Alex Kirsch who was caught a few kilometers from the finish line. It was a rather dangerous finale with steep descent before the road took a sharp turn to a short uphill finish. I think tomorrow's stage will be harder and might stir up the peloton a bit more than today."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185:30:39
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
6Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
7Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
12Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
13Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
14Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
15Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
16Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
17Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
18Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
19Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
20Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
21Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
22Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
25Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
26Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
27Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
29Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
30Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
31Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
32Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
35Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
36Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
38Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
39Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
40Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
42Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
43Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
44Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
45Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
46Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
47Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
48Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
49Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
50Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
51Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
52Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
53Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
54Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
57Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
58Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
59Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
60Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
61Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
63Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
64Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
65Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
66Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
67Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
68Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
69Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
70Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
72Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
73Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
74Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
77Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
78Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
79Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
80Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
82Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
83Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
84Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
86Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
87Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
88Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
89Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
90Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
91Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
92Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
93Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
94Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
95Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
96Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
97Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
98Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
99Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
100Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:00:34
101Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
102Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:47
103Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:41
104Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
105Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
106Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:01
107Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
108Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat
109Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
110Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
111Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting0:05:06
112Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
113Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:27
114Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid
115Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
116Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
117Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat
118Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
119Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:08:27
121Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
122Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat0:08:44
123Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat
124Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
126Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:08:49
127Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:08:50
128Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
129Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid0:17:49
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFAndrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling

Sprint 1, km. 23,9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team3pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart1

Sprint 2, km. 130,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team3pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart1

Sprint 3, km. 201,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia2
3Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
5Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1
Mountain 1(Cat. 1) km. 78,3
1Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia3pts
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) km. 139,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia3pts
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert16:31:57
2Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
3Cult Energy Pro Cycling
4Movistar Team
5Team Katusha
6Bike Aid
7Bora-Argon 18
8Team Giant-Alpecin
9Team Heizomat
10Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
11Colombia
12Rad-Net Rose Team
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14IAM Cycling
15Team Stölting
16LKT Team Brandenburg
17MTN - Qhubeka
18Southeast Pro Cycling
19Team Stuttgart0:01:41

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185:30:29
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:03
3Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:04
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:06
6Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia0:00:08
7Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
8Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:10
9Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
10Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
11Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
17Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
18Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
19Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
20Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
21Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
22Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
23Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
24Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
25Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
26Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
29Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
30Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
31Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
32Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
33Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
34Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
35Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
36Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
38Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
39Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
41Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
42Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
43Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
44Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
45Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
46Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
47Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
48Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
49Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
50Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
51Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
52Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
53Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
54Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
55Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
56Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
57Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
59Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
60Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
62Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
63Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
65Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
66Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
67Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
68Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
69Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
70Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
71Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
72Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
74Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
75Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
76Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
79Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
80Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
81Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
82Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
83Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
84Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
85Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
87Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
88Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
89Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
90Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
91Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
92Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
93Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
94Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
95Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
96Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
97Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
98Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
99Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:32
100Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:00:44
101Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
102Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:57
103Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:51
104Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
105Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
106Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:11
107Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
108Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat
109Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
110Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
111Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting0:05:16
112Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
113Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:37
114Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid
115Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
116Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
117Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat
118Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
119Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:08:37
121Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
122Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat0:08:54
123Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat
124Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
126Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:08:59
127Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:09:00
128Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
129Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid0:17:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team7pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha7
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
6Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia2
7Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart2
8Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
9Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia6pts
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
3Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team5:30:32
2Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:00:05
3Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:07
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
5Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
6Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
7Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
8Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
9Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
12Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
14Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
16Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
17Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
18Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
19Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
20Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
21Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
22Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
24Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
25Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
26Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
27Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
28Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
29Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
30Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
32Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
33Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
35Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
36Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
37Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:48
38Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
39Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
40Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:04:08
41Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:34
42Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
43Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:08:34
44Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
45Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat0:08:51
46Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
47Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:08:56
48Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:08:57

