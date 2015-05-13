Bayern Rundfahrt: Bennett wins stage 1 in Waldsassen
Irishman sprints ahead of Bouhanni and Degenkolb to take the overall race lead
Stage 1: Regensburg - Waldsassen
Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) won the opening stage of the Bayern Rundfahrt in Waldsassen on Wednesday. The Irishman relied on a well-timed lead-out from his teammates in order to take the bunch sprint ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin).
Bennett moved into the early race lead by three seconds ahead of both Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) and Jonas Koch (Rad-net-Ros).
Bennett’s team director Enrico Poitschke said following the stage, ”This is a perfect start. The team implemented the tactics quite impressively. The guys delivered an optimal sprint lead-out that Sam completed with winning the stage. The win was our target and if you hit it you can be very satisfied. We put quite some pressure on ourselves today. We wanted to take responsibility and not leave anything to chance here. We started the race with this idea in our minds and the team withstood the pressure. We couldn't wish for a better start at our home race.”
The 221.3km stage began in Regensburg where an early move of six riders set off. The breakaway included Koch and Vorganov, along with Rodo Torres (Colombia), Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) and Johannes Weber ( Struttgart), but it started to fall a part as the terrain became more challenging. However, they managed to hold a minute gap into the last 20 kilometres.
As the breakaway riders were reeled back into the fold, a series of counter attacks took place but none were able to hold off a charging peloton in pursuit of a bunch sprint.
The Bayern Rundfahrt will continue with the second stage on Thursday, a 179km race from Waldsassen to Selb.
Cult Energy Pro Cycling’s Fabian Wegmann added that the opener was a long stage but, “not the hardest terrain so the more selective stages are still to come. The sprinter teams had their way in spite of a late attack from Alex Kirsch who was caught a few kilometers from the finish line. It was a rather dangerous finale with steep descent before the road took a sharp turn to a short uphill finish. I think tomorrow's stage will be harder and might stir up the peloton a bit more than today."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5:30:39
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|6
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|13
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|14
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|15
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|16
|Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|17
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|18
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|19
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
|20
|Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|21
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|26
|Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|27
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|29
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|30
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|32
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|35
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|38
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|39
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|43
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|44
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|45
|Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|46
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|47
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|48
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|49
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|50
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|51
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|52
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|53
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
|54
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|55
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|57
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|58
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|59
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|63
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|64
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|65
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|66
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|67
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|68
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|69
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|70
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|72
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|74
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|78
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|79
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|82
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|83
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|84
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|87
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|88
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|89
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|91
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|92
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|93
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|94
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|95
|Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|96
|Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|97
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|98
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|100
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:34
|101
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|102
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:47
|103
|Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:01:41
|104
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|105
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|106
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:01
|107
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|108
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat
|109
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|110
|Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|111
|Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:05:06
|112
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
|113
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:27
|114
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid
|115
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|116
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|117
|Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat
|118
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
|119
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:08:27
|121
|Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|122
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:08:44
|123
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat
|124
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|126
|Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:08:49
|127
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:08:50
|128
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|129
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:17:49
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|4
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|5
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1
|Mountain 1
|(Cat. 1) km. 78,3
|1
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16:31:57
|2
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Bike Aid
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Team Heizomat
|10
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|11
|Colombia
|12
|Rad-Net Rose Team
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|IAM Cycling
|15
|Team Stölting
|16
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|19
|Team Stuttgart
|0:01:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5:30:29
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:03
|3
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:04
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:06
|6
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:00:08
|7
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|8
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|9
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|10
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|17
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|18
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|19
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|20
|Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|21
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|22
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|23
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
|24
|Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|25
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|26
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|30
|Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|31
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|33
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|34
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|36
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|38
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|41
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|43
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|44
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|45
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|46
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|47
|Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|48
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|49
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|50
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|51
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|52
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|53
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|54
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|55
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
|56
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|57
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|59
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|60
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|63
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|65
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|66
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|67
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|68
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|69
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|70
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|71
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|72
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|74
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|75
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|76
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|80
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|82
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|83
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|84
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|85
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|87
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|88
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|89
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|90
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|92
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|93
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|94
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|95
|Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|96
|Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|97
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|98
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:32
|100
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:44
|101
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|102
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|103
|Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:01:51
|104
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|105
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|106
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:11
|107
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|108
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat
|109
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|110
|Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|111
|Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:05:16
|112
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
|113
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:37
|114
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid
|115
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|116
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|117
|Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat
|118
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
|119
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:08:37
|121
|Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|122
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:08:54
|123
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat
|124
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|126
|Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:08:59
|127
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:09:00
|128
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|129
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:17:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|6
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|2
|7
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|2
|8
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|9
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|6
|pts
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|3
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|5:30:32
|2
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:00:05
|3
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:07
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|6
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|7
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|8
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
|9
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|14
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|17
|Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|18
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|19
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|20
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|21
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|24
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|25
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|26
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|27
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|28
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|29
|Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|30
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|32
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|33
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|35
|Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|36
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|37
|Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:01:48
|38
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|39
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|40
|Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:04:08
|41
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:34
|42
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
|43
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:08:34
|44
|Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|45
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:08:51
|46
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:08:56
|48
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:08:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16:31:57
|2
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Bike Aid
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Team Heizomat
|10
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|11
|Colombia
|12
|Rad-Net Rose Team
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|IAM Cycling
|15
|Team Stölting
|16
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|19
|Team Stuttgart
|0:01:41
