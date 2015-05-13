Image 1 of 4 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) in the lead at Bayern Rundfahrt (Image credit: Bora-Argon 18) Image 2 of 4 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) edges out Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) for the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) and John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Sam Bennett in the first leader's jersey of the 2015 Bayern Rundfahrt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) won the opening stage of the Bayern Rundfahrt in Waldsassen on Wednesday. The Irishman relied on a well-timed lead-out from his teammates in order to take the bunch sprint ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin).

Bennett moved into the early race lead by three seconds ahead of both Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) and Jonas Koch (Rad-net-Ros).

Bennett’s team director Enrico Poitschke said following the stage, ”This is a perfect start. The team implemented the tactics quite impressively. The guys delivered an optimal sprint lead-out that Sam completed with winning the stage. The win was our target and if you hit it you can be very satisfied. We put quite some pressure on ourselves today. We wanted to take responsibility and not leave anything to chance here. We started the race with this idea in our minds and the team withstood the pressure. We couldn't wish for a better start at our home race.”

The 221.3km stage began in Regensburg where an early move of six riders set off. The breakaway included Koch and Vorganov, along with Rodo Torres (Colombia), Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) and Johannes Weber ( Struttgart), but it started to fall a part as the terrain became more challenging. However, they managed to hold a minute gap into the last 20 kilometres.

As the breakaway riders were reeled back into the fold, a series of counter attacks took place but none were able to hold off a charging peloton in pursuit of a bunch sprint.

The Bayern Rundfahrt will continue with the second stage on Thursday, a 179km race from Waldsassen to Selb.

Cult Energy Pro Cycling’s Fabian Wegmann added that the opener was a long stage but, “not the hardest terrain so the more selective stages are still to come. The sprinter teams had their way in spite of a late attack from Alex Kirsch who was caught a few kilometers from the finish line. It was a rather dangerous finale with steep descent before the road took a sharp turn to a short uphill finish. I think tomorrow's stage will be harder and might stir up the peloton a bit more than today."



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5:30:39 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 6 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 13 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 14 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 15 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 16 Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat 17 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 18 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid 19 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting 20 Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 21 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid 26 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 27 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 29 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 30 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 31 Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 32 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 33 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 35 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 36 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 38 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 39 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 42 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 43 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 44 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 45 Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 46 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 47 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid 48 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 49 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 50 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 51 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 52 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 53 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting 54 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 55 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 57 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 58 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 59 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 60 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 63 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 64 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 65 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 66 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 67 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 68 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 69 Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 70 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart 72 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 74 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 78 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 79 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 80 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 82 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 83 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 84 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 86 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 87 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 88 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 89 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 90 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 91 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 92 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 93 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 94 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 95 Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 96 Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 97 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 98 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 99 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:22 100 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:34 101 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 102 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:47 103 Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:01:41 104 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart 105 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 106 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:01 107 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 108 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat 109 Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 110 Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 111 Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting 0:05:06 112 Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting 113 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:27 114 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid 115 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 116 Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart 117 Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat 118 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 119 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:08:27 121 Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart 122 Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:08:44 123 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat 124 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 126 Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:08:49 127 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:08:50 128 Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart 129 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid 0:17:49 DNF Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling

Sprint 1, km. 23,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 3 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 1

Sprint 2, km. 130,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 3 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 1

Sprint 3, km. 201,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 2 3 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 5 Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 1 Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) km. 78,3 1 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) km. 139,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16:31:57 2 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 4 Movistar Team 5 Team Katusha 6 Bike Aid 7 Bora-Argon 18 8 Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Team Heizomat 10 Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 11 Colombia 12 Rad-Net Rose Team 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 IAM Cycling 15 Team Stölting 16 LKT Team Brandenburg 17 MTN - Qhubeka 18 Southeast Pro Cycling 19 Team Stuttgart 0:01:41

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5:30:29 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:03 3 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:04 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:06 6 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 0:00:08 7 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 8 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:10 9 Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 10 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 17 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 18 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 19 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 20 Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat 21 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 22 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid 23 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting 24 Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 25 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 26 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid 30 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 31 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 32 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 33 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 34 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 35 Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 36 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 38 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 39 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 41 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 43 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 44 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 45 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 46 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 47 Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 48 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 49 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid 50 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 51 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 52 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 53 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 54 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 55 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting 56 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 57 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 59 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 60 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 62 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 63 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 65 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 66 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 67 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 68 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 69 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 70 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 71 Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 72 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 73 Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart 74 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 75 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 76 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 80 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 82 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 83 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 84 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 85 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 87 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 88 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 89 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 90 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 91 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 92 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 93 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 94 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 95 Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 96 Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 97 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 98 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 99 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:32 100 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:44 101 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 102 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:57 103 Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:01:51 104 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart 105 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 106 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:11 107 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 108 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat 109 Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 110 Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 111 Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting 0:05:16 112 Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting 113 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:37 114 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid 115 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 116 Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart 117 Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat 118 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 119 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:08:37 121 Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart 122 Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:08:54 123 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat 124 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 126 Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:08:59 127 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:09:00 128 Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart 129 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid 0:17:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 7 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 6 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 2 7 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 2 8 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 9 Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 6 pts 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 3 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 5:30:32 2 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:00:05 3 Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:07 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 5 Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat 6 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 7 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid 8 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting 9 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 12 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 14 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 17 Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 18 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 19 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 20 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 21 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 24 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 25 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 26 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 27 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 28 Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 29 Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart 30 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 32 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 33 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 35 Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 36 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 37 Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:01:48 38 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart 39 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 40 Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:04:08 41 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:34 42 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 43 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:08:34 44 Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart 45 Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:08:51 46 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:08:56 48 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:08:57