Bayern-Rundfahrt past winners

Champions from 1989 to 2014

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
2013Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar
2012Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
2011Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
2010Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC-Columbia
2009Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
2008Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
2007Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2006José Alberto Martínez (Esp) Agritubel
2005Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2004Jens Voigt (Ger) CSC
2003Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2002Michael Rich (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2001Jens Voigt (Ger) Crédit Agricole
2000Jens Voigt (Ger) Crédit Agricole
1999Rolf Aldag (Ger) Telekom
1998Steffen Kjaergaard (Nor) Chicky World
1997Christian Henn (Ger) Telekom
1996Uwe Peschel (Ger) Germany
1995Timo Scholz (Ger) Histor Öschelbronn
1994Pavel Padrnos (Cze) Czech Republic
1993Alexander Kastenhuber (Ger) Bayern
1992Jacques Jolidon (Sui) Switzerland
1991Brian Walton (Can) Motorola
1990Jörg Paffrath (Ger) Hessen
1989Kai Hundertmarck (Ger) Nordrhein-Westfalen

