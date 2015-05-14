Double victory for Degenkolb in Bayern Rundfahrt stage 2
German takes over race lead with stage win
Stage 2: Waldsassen - Selb
John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) took the stage win and snatched the race lead from stage 1 winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) with a perfectly timed sprint in Selb.
The German sprinter got the better of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), and with Movistar's Enrique Sanz nudging Bennett out of the final time bonuses, Degenkolb now leads Bouhanni in the overall by two seconds, with Bennett in third at four.
"It was a great day, we targeted this stage win and it’s great to reach it," Degenkolb said. "The team worked hard, but they also did that yesterday where we did not succeeded 100%. Today they gave me a great lead-out and I am very happy with that.
"The sprint today was a bit uphill for the final 250 meters and that suited me very well.'We have the yellow jersey now and we are going to defend it tomorrow. It won’t be easy, but we will see how it goes.
“It is great to see how excited the German fans are and how they are supporting us here in Bayern right now. German cycling is really going up again after a lot of work and that makes me really happy. That is why it is extra special to show the public a nice win here in my home country.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:25:06
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|7
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|13
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|15
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|22
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|23
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|25
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
|27
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|28
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|29
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|30
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|31
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|32
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|33
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|34
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|36
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|37
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|38
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|39
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|41
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|42
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|43
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|44
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|49
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|50
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|52
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|53
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|54
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|55
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|57
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|58
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|59
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|60
|Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|61
|Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|62
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|63
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|65
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|66
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|68
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
|70
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|72
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|73
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|74
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|76
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:21
|77
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:23
|78
|Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:24
|79
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:39
|80
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|81
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|82
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|83
|Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|84
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:17
|85
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|86
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:02:09
|87
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:02:15
|88
|Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:02:17
|89
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|90
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|91
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:02:22
|92
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:25
|93
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:26
|94
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|95
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat
|96
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|97
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:30
|98
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|100
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|101
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
|102
|Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting
|103
|Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:04:54
|104
|Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|105
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|106
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|107
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|108
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|110
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|111
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|112
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|113
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|115
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:05:40
|116
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:06:41
|117
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|118
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:07:41
|119
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|120
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:13
|121
|Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat
|122
|Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|123
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|124
|Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|125
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|126
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid
|127
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|128
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:16:54
|129
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|2
|3
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|2
|3
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13:15:18
|2
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Bora-Argon 18
|9
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Colombia
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Team Stölting
|13
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|14
|Team Stuttgart
|15
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:24
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|17
|Team Heizomat
|0:02:09
|18
|Bike Aid
|0:02:17
|19
|Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:07:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9:55:31
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:02
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:04
|4
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|6
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|9
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:00:12
|10
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:14
|13
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|14
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|19
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|24
|Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
|25
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|29
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|30
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|31
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|32
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|33
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|35
|Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|36
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|37
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
|38
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|39
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|42
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|43
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|45
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
|46
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|47
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|48
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|49
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|50
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|53
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|55
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|56
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|57
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|58
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|60
|Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|61
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|62
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|65
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|66
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|67
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|68
|Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|69
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|71
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:35
|72
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:36
|73
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:37
|74
|Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:38
|75
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:55
|76
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:27
|77
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|78
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:51
|79
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:55
|80
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|81
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:13
|82
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:02:29
|83
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:02:31
|84
|Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|85
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|86
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:39
|87
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:02:40
|88
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|89
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:02:44
|90
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|92
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|93
|Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:02:45
|94
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:15
|95
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:04
|97
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:05:06
|98
|Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:05:08
|99
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|100
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:13
|102
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:05:54
|103
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:06:41
|104
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:06:55
|105
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:07:50
|106
|Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting
|107
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:55
|108
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:25
|109
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:08:27
|110
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|111
|Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:09:09
|112
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|113
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:41
|114
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:10:07
|115
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:11:07
|116
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:11:20
|117
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:35
|118
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:52
|120
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:13:58
|121
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:15:22
|122
|Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:15:54
|123
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|124
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid
|125
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:16:45
|126
|Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:16:54
|127
|Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:17:16
|128
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:24:35
|129
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:34:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|pts
|2
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|8
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|5
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|6
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|7
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|10
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|2
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|13
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|2
|14
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|2
|15
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|16
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|6
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|4
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|5
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|2
|6
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|7
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|8
|Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|9:55:37
|2
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:00:06
|4
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:08
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
|8
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|11
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|12
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
|13
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
|15
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|16
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
|18
|Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
|19
|Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|20
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|21
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|22
|Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|23
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|25
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|26
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:49
|27
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|28
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:02:25
|29
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:02:34
|30
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|31
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:38
|32
|Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|33
|Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:02:39
|34
|Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:05:02
|35
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|36
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:07
|38
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:05:48
|39
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:08:21
|40
|Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:09:03
|41
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:35
|42
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:11:01
|43
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:29
|44
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:15:16
|45
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:16:39
|46
|Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:16:48
|47
|Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:17:10
|48
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:24:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29:47:15
|2
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|8
|Bora-Argon 18
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Colombia
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Team Stölting
|13
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|14
|LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:24
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|16
|Team Stuttgart
|0:01:41
|17
|Team Heizomat
|0:02:09
|18
|Bike Aid
|0:02:17
|19
|Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:07:24
