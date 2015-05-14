Trending

Double victory for Degenkolb in Bayern Rundfahrt stage 2

German takes over race lead with stage win

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) took the stage win and snatched the race lead from stage 1 winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) with a perfectly timed sprint in Selb.

The German sprinter got the better of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), and with Movistar's Enrique Sanz nudging Bennett out of the final time bonuses, Degenkolb now leads Bouhanni in the overall by two seconds, with Bennett in third at four.

"It was a great day, we targeted this stage win and it’s great to reach it," Degenkolb said. "The team worked hard, but they also did that yesterday where we did not succeeded 100%. Today they gave me a great lead-out and I am very happy with that.

"The sprint today was a bit uphill for the final 250 meters and that suited me very well.'We have the yellow jersey now and we are going to defend it tomorrow. It won’t be easy, but we will see how it goes.

“It is great to see how excited the German fans are and how they are supporting us here in Bayern right now. German cycling is really going up again after a lot of work and that makes me really happy. That is why it is extra special to show the public a nice win here in my home country.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:25:06
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
6Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
7Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
11Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
12Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
13Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
15Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
16Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
20Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
22Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
23Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
25Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
27Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
28Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
29Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
30Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
31Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
32Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
33Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
34Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
36Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
37Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
38Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
39Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
40Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
41Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
42Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
43Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
44Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
47Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
48Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
49Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
50Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
51Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
52Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
53Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
54Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
55Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
57Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
58Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
59Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
60Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
61Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
62Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
63Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
64Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
65Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
66Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
67Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
68Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
70Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
72Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
73Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
74Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
76Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:21
77Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:23
78Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:24
79Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:00:39
80Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:41
81Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:43
82Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:50
83Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
84Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:17
85Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
86Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat0:02:09
87Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:02:15
88Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat0:02:17
89Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
90Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
91Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat0:02:22
92Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:25
93Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:02:26
94Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
95Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat
96Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
97Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:30
98Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
100Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
101Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
102Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting
103Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:04:54
104Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
105Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
106Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
107Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
108Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
110Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
111Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
113Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
115Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:05:40
116Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:06:41
117Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot
118Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:07:41
119Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
120Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:13
121Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat
122Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
123Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
124Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
125Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
126Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid
127Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
128Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid0:16:54
129Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid

Sprint 1 - km 98,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling3pts
2Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Sprint 2 - km 140,9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting2
3Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Sprint 3 - km 169,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
3Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting2
3Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert13:15:18
2Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
3Movistar Team
4IAM Cycling
5Team Katusha
6Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
7MTN - Qhubeka
8Bora-Argon 18
9Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Colombia
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Team Stölting
13Southeast Pro Cycling
14Team Stuttgart
15LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:24
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:41
17Team Heizomat0:02:09
18Bike Aid0:02:17
19Rad-Net Rose Team0:07:24

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin9:55:31
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:02
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:00:04
4Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:00:06
5Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:07
6Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:10
7Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:11
9Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:00:12
10Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
12Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:14
13Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
17Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
18Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
19Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
24Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
27Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
29Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
30Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
31Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
32Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
33Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
34Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
35Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
36Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
37Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
38Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
39Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
42Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
43Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
44Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
45Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
46Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
47Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
48Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
49Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
50Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
52Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
53Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
54Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
55Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
56Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
57Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
58Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
59Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
60Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
61Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
62Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
63Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
64Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
65Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
66Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
67Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
68Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
69Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
71Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:35
72Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:36
73Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:37
74Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:38
75Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:55
76Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:01:27
77Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:31
78Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:51
79Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:55
80Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
81Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:13
82Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:02:29
83Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid0:02:31
84Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
85Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
86Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:39
87Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:40
88Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
89Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:02:44
90Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
92Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
93Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:02:45
94Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:15
95Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
96Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:04
97Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:05:06
98Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:05:08
99Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
100Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:13
102Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:05:54
103Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat0:06:41
104Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot0:06:55
105Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting0:07:50
106Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting
107Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:55
108Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:25
109Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:08:27
110Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
111Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:09:09
112Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
113Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:41
114Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:10:07
115Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat0:11:07
116Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat0:11:20
117Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:35
118Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:52
120Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:13:58
121Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:15:22
122Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat0:15:54
123Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
124Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid
125Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:16:45
126Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:16:54
127Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:17:16
128Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid0:24:35
129Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid0:34:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin8pts
2Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team8
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
5Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha7
6Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
7Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling4
8Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3
9Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team3
10Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart2
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
13Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia2
14Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting2
15Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka2
16Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6pts
2Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia6
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
4Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
5Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting2
6Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka2
7Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling1
8Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team9:55:37
2Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:05
3Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:00:06
4Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:08
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
7Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot
8Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
11Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
12Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
14Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
15Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
16Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
17Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting
18Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia
19Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
20Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
21Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
22Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
23Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
25Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:25
26Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:49
27Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
28Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid0:02:25
29Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:34
30Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
31Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:38
32Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
33Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:02:39
34Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:05:02
35Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
36Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:07
38Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:05:48
39Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:08:21
40Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:09:03
41Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:35
42Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat0:11:01
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:29
44Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:15:16
45Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:16:39
46Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:16:48
47Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:17:10
48Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid0:24:29

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert29:47:15
2Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
3Movistar Team
4Cult Energy Pro Cycling
5IAM Cycling
6Team Katusha
7Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
8Bora-Argon 18
9MTN - Qhubeka
10Colombia
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Team Stölting
13Southeast Pro Cycling
14LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:24
15Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:41
16Team Stuttgart0:01:41
17Team Heizomat0:02:09
18Bike Aid0:02:17
19Rad-Net Rose Team0:07:24

 

