John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) took the stage win and snatched the race lead from stage 1 winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) with a perfectly timed sprint in Selb.

The German sprinter got the better of Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), and with Movistar's Enrique Sanz nudging Bennett out of the final time bonuses, Degenkolb now leads Bouhanni in the overall by two seconds, with Bennett in third at four.

"It was a great day, we targeted this stage win and it’s great to reach it," Degenkolb said. "The team worked hard, but they also did that yesterday where we did not succeeded 100%. Today they gave me a great lead-out and I am very happy with that.

"The sprint today was a bit uphill for the final 250 meters and that suited me very well.'We have the yellow jersey now and we are going to defend it tomorrow. It won’t be easy, but we will see how it goes.

“It is great to see how excited the German fans are and how they are supporting us here in Bayern right now. German cycling is really going up again after a lot of work and that makes me really happy. That is why it is extra special to show the public a nice win here in my home country.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:25:06 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 7 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 10 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 11 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 12 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 13 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 15 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 22 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 23 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 25 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting 27 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 28 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 29 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 30 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 32 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 33 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 34 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 36 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 37 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid 38 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 39 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 40 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 41 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 42 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 43 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 44 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 47 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 49 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 50 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 52 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 53 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 54 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 55 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 57 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 58 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 59 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 60 Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 61 Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat 62 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 63 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart 65 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 66 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 68 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting 70 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 71 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 72 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart 73 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 74 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 76 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:21 77 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:23 78 Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:24 79 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:39 80 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:41 81 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:43 82 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:50 83 Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 84 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:17 85 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 86 Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:02:09 87 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:02:15 88 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:02:17 89 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid 90 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid 91 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:02:22 92 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:25 93 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:02:26 94 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 95 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat 96 Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart 97 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:30 98 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 100 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 101 Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting 102 Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting 103 Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:04:54 104 Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 105 Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 106 Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart 107 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 108 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 110 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 111 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 113 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 115 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:05:40 116 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:06:41 117 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 118 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:07:41 119 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 120 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:13 121 Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat 122 Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart 123 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 124 Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart 125 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 126 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid 127 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 128 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 0:16:54 129 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid

Sprint 1 - km 98,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Sprint 2 - km 140,9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 2 3 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - km 169,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 3 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 2 3 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13:15:18 2 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 Movistar Team 4 IAM Cycling 5 Team Katusha 6 Team Roompot Oranje Peloton 7 MTN - Qhubeka 8 Bora-Argon 18 9 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 10 Colombia 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Team Stölting 13 Southeast Pro Cycling 14 Team Stuttgart 15 LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:24 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:41 17 Team Heizomat 0:02:09 18 Bike Aid 0:02:17 19 Rad-Net Rose Team 0:07:24

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9:55:31 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:02 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:04 4 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:00:06 5 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:07 6 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:10 7 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:11 9 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:00:12 10 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 12 Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:14 13 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 18 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 19 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 24 Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast Pro Cycling 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid 29 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 30 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 31 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 32 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 33 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 35 Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat 36 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 37 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting 38 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 39 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 42 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 43 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 44 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 45 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting 46 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 47 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 48 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 49 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 50 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 51 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 53 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 54 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 55 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 56 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 57 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 58 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 60 Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart 61 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 62 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 64 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 65 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 66 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 67 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 68 Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 69 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 71 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:35 72 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:36 73 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:37 74 Martin Reimer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:38 75 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:55 76 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:27 77 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:31 78 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:51 79 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:55 80 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart 81 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:13 82 Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:02:29 83 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid 0:02:31 84 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 85 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid 86 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:39 87 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:40 88 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 89 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:02:44 90 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 92 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 93 Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:02:45 94 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:15 95 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 96 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:04 97 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:05:06 98 Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:05:08 99 Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 100 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:13 102 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:05:54 103 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:06:41 104 Marc De Maar (Ned) Team Roompot 0:06:55 105 Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting 0:07:50 106 Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting 107 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:55 108 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:25 109 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:08:27 110 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 111 Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:09:09 112 Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 113 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:41 114 Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:10:07 115 Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:11:07 116 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:11:20 117 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:35 118 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:52 120 Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:13:58 121 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:15:22 122 Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:15:54 123 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 124 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid 125 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:16:45 126 Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:16:54 127 Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:17:16 128 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 0:24:35 129 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid 0:34:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 pts 2 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 8 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 5 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 6 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 7 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 8 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3 9 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 10 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 2 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 13 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 2 14 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 2 15 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 16 Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 1 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 pts 2 Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia 6 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 4 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 5 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 2 6 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 2 7 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 8 Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 9:55:37 2 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:05 3 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:00:06 4 Willi Willwohl (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:08 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot 8 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat 11 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 12 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting 13 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting 15 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 16 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Team Stölting 18 Edward Diaz (Col) Colombia 19 Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart 20 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 21 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 22 Leon Rohde (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 23 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:30 25 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:25 26 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:49 27 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart 28 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid 0:02:25 29 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:34 30 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 31 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:38 32 Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 33 Carl Soballa (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:02:39 34 Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:05:02 35 Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 36 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:07 38 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:05:48 39 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:08:21 40 Leon Berger (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:09:03 41 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:35 42 Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:11:01 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:29 44 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:15:16 45 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:16:39 46 Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:16:48 47 Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:17:10 48 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 0:24:29