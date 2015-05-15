Image 1 of 26 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) checks over his shoulder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 26 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) gets win number two at the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 26 Blue sunny skies today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 26 The peloton riding along (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 26 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lost the race lead today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 26 Stage 3 gets underway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 26 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wearing the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 26 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 26 Marc De Maar (Roompot Oranje Peloton) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 26 The peloton heads out of a day of racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 26 Nice racing conditions for stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 26 The top three on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) throws his bouquet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 26 A beautiful day for racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins stage 3 at Bayern Rundfahrt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins the stage 3 sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) leads the Bayern Rundfahrt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) in the yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) is back in the overall leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) leads Bayern Rundfahrt after winning stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 26 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) moves back into the overall lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) took his second stage win at the Bayern Rundfahrt after winning stage 3 in Ebern on Friday. The Irishman sprinted to the stage win, this time edging out Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin).

"The was quite hectic," Bennett said. "We were all together on the last five kilometers and I tried, despite the high speed, to put myself in a good position, which wasn't easy at all. I kicked it quite late, only 100 m before the finish. It was real tough final. My team again did a great job. I am happy to have conquered the yellow jersey once again. But in the time trial I don't see many chances for me, to defend my lead. Anyway, it's so fun to race here in Bavaria. The streets are awesome, the atmosphere is awesome and the audience is completely thrilled. A great race!"

Bennett opened the stage race with a win and the overall leader's jersey, however, he lost the jersey to stage 2 winner John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin). Degenkolb finished seventh on the day. Bennett has taken back the overall lead ahead of stage 4's 26.1km time trial in Habfurt on Saturday. Bouhanni is sitting in second place overall at two seconds back and Degenkolb has slipped to third, three seconds back.

An early breakaway of five riders escaped during the opening kilometres of the day's 205km race, however, much like the last two stages, it was reeled back in as the sprinters geared up for a bunch kick to the finish line. The peloton tackled three climbs (one on each of the final finishing circuits of the race), which made for a challenging end to the stage.

The climbs, however, were not selective enough to rid the sprinters from the bunch and Bennett won the sprint to the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 4:59:33 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 4 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:02 9 Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 10 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 12 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 13 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 14 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 15 Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast 16 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 18 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 20 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 21 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 22 Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 23 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 24 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 25 Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert 27 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 28 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid 29 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 30 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 31 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 32 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 33 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM-Cycling 34 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 35 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 36 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 37 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting 38 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 39 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM-Cycling 40 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM-Cycling 41 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 42 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting 43 Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 44 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 45 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 47 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 48 Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 49 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 50 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid 51 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 53 Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting 54 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 55 Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 56 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 59 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast 60 Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 61 Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat 62 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 63 Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 64 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 65 Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 66 Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 67 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 68 Leon Rohde (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 69 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart 70 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 71 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast 72 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 73 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM-Cycling 74 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling 75 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast 76 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid 77 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 78 Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart 79 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 80 Carl Soballa (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:00:27 81 Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:00:32 82 Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart 83 Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 84 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM-Cycling 85 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:37 86 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:40 87 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:47 89 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:02 90 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 91 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:04 92 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:12 93 Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:01:14 94 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:15 95 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:47 96 Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:01:56 97 Valencia Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia 98 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka 99 Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart 100 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:20 101 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 102 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 103 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:00:03 104 Martin Reimer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:00:04 105 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast 0:00:06 106 Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart 107 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 108 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 109 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid 0:07:01 110 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat 112 Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting 113 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 114 Franz Schiewer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:07:04 115 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:08:23 116 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 117 Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 118 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 0:10:07 119 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 120 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 121 Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 122 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid 124 Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat 125 Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart 126 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 2 3 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 pts 2 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 2 3 Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 3 pts 2 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 2 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 5 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 3 4 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling 1

Moutnain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 2 3 Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 2 3 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 2 3 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14:58:43 2 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 Bora-Argon 18 4 MOV Movistar Team 5 Cofidis, Solution Credit 6 IAM Cycling 7 Team Roompot 0:00:02 8 CULT Energy Pro Cycling 9 Team Katusha 10 Team Stolting 11 Colombia 12 Bike aid 13 Southeast 14 Team Brandenburg 15 Team Stuttgart 16 Team Heizomat 0:00:32 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:35 18 MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40 19 Rad-net-Rose Team 0:01:14

Overall classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 14:54:58 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:02 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:03 4 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:00:14 5 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:15 6 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 7 Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:18 9 Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert 10 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:19 11 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling 0:00:20 12 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 14 Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 16 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:21 17 Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:22 18 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 19 Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 20 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 21 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 22 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 23 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 24 Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast 25 Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 27 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 28 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 30 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid 31 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin 32 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 33 Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 35 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 36 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 37 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM-Cycling 38 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting 39 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 40 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 41 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting 42 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting 43 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 44 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat 46 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert 47 Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia 48 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM-Cycling 49 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM-Cycling 50 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 51 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin 53 Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 54 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 56 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast 58 Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 59 Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin 60 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 61 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast 62 Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart 63 Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 64 Leon Rohde (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 65 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast 66 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:43 67 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM-Cycling 0:00:45 68 Martin Reimer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:00:46 69 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM-Cycling 0:00:52 70 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:38 71 Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:03 72 Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart 73 Valencia Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia 0:02:16 74 Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 75 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:29 76 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid 0:02:39 77 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid 78 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 79 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:45 80 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:02:47 81 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast 0:02:48 82 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:02:52 83 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:59 84 Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 0:03:18 85 Carl Soballa (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 86 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:37 87 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:17 88 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:23 89 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:01 90 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling 0:05:12 91 Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:05:16 92 Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting 0:07:58 93 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 0:08:21 94 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:08:35 95 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:09:35 96 Franz Schiewer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:09:39 97 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:27 98 Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:10:29 99 Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:11:13 100 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:42 101 Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:11:45 102 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:07 103 Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:12:09 104 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:20 105 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:12:44 106 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 0:12:55 107 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 0:13:17 108 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:13:45 109 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:13:48 110 Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:14:23 111 Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:14:44 112 Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting 0:14:57 113 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:13 114 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 0:15:19 115 Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:17:32 116 Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 0:19:21 117 Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:20:23 118 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:48 119 Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid 0:23:01 120 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 121 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast 0:23:10 122 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 0:23:49 123 Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:26:07 124 Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart 0:27:29 125 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid 0:34:48 126 Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid 0:45:10

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 12 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 4 Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 8 5 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 6 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin 4 8 Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert 4 9 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling 4 10 Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin 4 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3 12 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 2 14 WEBER, Marcel 2 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 16 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 17 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka 2 18 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 2 19 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 2 20 Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team 2 21 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling 1 22 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1 23 Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 1 24 Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert 9 pts 2 Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert 6 3 Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat 5 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 4 5 Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton 3 6 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 7 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka 2 8 Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting 2 9 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling 1 10 Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 1 11 Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg 1