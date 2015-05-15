Bayern Rundfahrt: Bennett wins stage 3 in Ebern
Irishman takes back the leader's jersey
Stage 3: Selb - Ebern
Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) took his second stage win at the Bayern Rundfahrt after winning stage 3 in Ebern on Friday. The Irishman sprinted to the stage win, this time edging out Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin).
"The was quite hectic," Bennett said. "We were all together on the last five kilometers and I tried, despite the high speed, to put myself in a good position, which wasn't easy at all. I kicked it quite late, only 100 m before the finish. It was real tough final. My team again did a great job. I am happy to have conquered the yellow jersey once again. But in the time trial I don't see many chances for me, to defend my lead. Anyway, it's so fun to race here in Bavaria. The streets are awesome, the atmosphere is awesome and the audience is completely thrilled. A great race!"
Bennett opened the stage race with a win and the overall leader's jersey, however, he lost the jersey to stage 2 winner John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin). Degenkolb finished seventh on the day. Bennett has taken back the overall lead ahead of stage 4's 26.1km time trial in Habfurt on Saturday. Bouhanni is sitting in second place overall at two seconds back and Degenkolb has slipped to third, three seconds back.
An early breakaway of five riders escaped during the opening kilometres of the day's 205km race, however, much like the last two stages, it was reeled back in as the sprinters geared up for a bunch kick to the finish line. The peloton tackled three climbs (one on each of the final finishing circuits of the race), which made for a challenging end to the stage.
The climbs, however, were not selective enough to rid the sprinters from the bunch and Bennett won the sprint to the finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|4:59:33
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|4
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:02
|9
|Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|12
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|13
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|14
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|15
|Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast
|16
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|18
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|20
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|21
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|22
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|23
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|24
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|27
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|28
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|29
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|30
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|31
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|32
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|33
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM-Cycling
|34
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|35
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|36
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|37
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
|38
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|39
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM-Cycling
|40
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|41
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|42
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
|43
|Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|44
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|45
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|47
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|48
|Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|49
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|50
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|51
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|53
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
|54
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|55
|Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|56
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|59
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|60
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|61
|Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|62
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|63
|Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|64
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|65
|Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|66
|Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|67
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|68
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|69
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|70
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|71
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast
|72
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|73
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM-Cycling
|74
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|75
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast
|76
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|77
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|78
|Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|79
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|80
|Carl Soballa (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:00:27
|81
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:00:32
|82
|Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|83
|Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|84
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|85
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|86
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|87
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:47
|89
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|90
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|91
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:04
|92
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:12
|93
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:01:14
|94
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:15
|95
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|96
|Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:01:56
|97
|Valencia Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia
|98
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|99
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|100
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:20
|101
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|102
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|103
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:00:03
|104
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:00:04
|105
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
|0:00:06
|106
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|107
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|108
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|109
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:07:01
|110
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat
|112
|Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting
|113
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|114
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:07:04
|115
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:08:23
|116
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|117
|Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|118
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:10:07
|119
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
|120
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|121
|Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|122
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
|124
|Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat
|125
|Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|126
|Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|pts
|2
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|3
|pts
|2
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|2
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|3
|4
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|2
|3
|Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|2
|3
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|2
|3
|Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14:58:43
|2
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|Bora-Argon 18
|4
|MOV Movistar Team
|5
|Cofidis, Solution Credit
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|Team Roompot
|0:00:02
|8
|CULT Energy Pro Cycling
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Team Stolting
|11
|Colombia
|12
|Bike aid
|13
|Southeast
|14
|Team Brandenburg
|15
|Team Stuttgart
|16
|Team Heizomat
|0:00:32
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:35
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:40
|19
|Rad-net-Rose Team
|0:01:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|14:54:58
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:02
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:03
|4
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|6
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|8
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:18
|9
|Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|10
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|11
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling
|0:00:20
|12
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|14
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|17
|Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:22
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|19
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|20
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|21
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|22
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|23
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24
|Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast
|25
|Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|27
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|28
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|29
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|30
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|31
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|32
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|33
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|34
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|35
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|36
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|37
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM-Cycling
|38
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
|39
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|40
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|41
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|42
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
|43
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|44
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|46
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|47
|Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|48
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|49
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM-Cycling
|50
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|51
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|53
|Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|56
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|58
|Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|59
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|60
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|61
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|62
|Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|63
|Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|64
|Leon Rohde (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|65
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast
|66
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:43
|67
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM-Cycling
|0:00:45
|68
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:00:46
|69
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|0:00:52
|70
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|71
|Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|72
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|73
|Valencia Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia
|0:02:16
|74
|Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|75
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:29
|76
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
|0:02:39
|77
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
|78
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|79
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:45
|80
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:02:47
|81
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast
|0:02:48
|82
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:02:52
|83
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:59
|84
|Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|0:03:18
|85
|Carl Soballa (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|86
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:37
|87
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:17
|88
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:23
|89
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:01
|90
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|0:05:12
|91
|Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:05:16
|92
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:07:58
|93
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:08:21
|94
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:08:35
|95
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:09:35
|96
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:09:39
|97
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:10:27
|98
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:10:29
|99
|Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:11:13
|100
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:42
|101
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:11:45
|102
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:07
|103
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:12:09
|104
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:20
|105
|Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:12:44
|106
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|0:12:55
|107
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:13:17
|108
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:45
|109
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:13:48
|110
|Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:14:23
|111
|Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:14:44
|112
|Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:14:57
|113
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:13
|114
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:15:19
|115
|Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:17:32
|116
|Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|0:19:21
|117
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:20:23
|118
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:48
|119
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:23:01
|120
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|121
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
|0:23:10
|122
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|0:23:49
|123
|Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:26:07
|124
|Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:27:29
|125
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:34:48
|126
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:45:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|4
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|8
|5
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|6
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|4
|8
|Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|4
|9
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|4
|10
|Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|4
|11
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|3
|12
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|2
|14
|WEBER, Marcel
|2
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|16
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|17
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|18
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|2
|19
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|2
|20
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
|2
|21
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling
|1
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1
|23
|Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|1
|24
|Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|9
|pts
|2
|Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert
|6
|3
|Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|5
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|4
|5
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|3
|6
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|7
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
|2
|8
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|2
|9
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling
|1
|10
|Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|1
|11
|Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44:45:58
|2
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|44:46:00
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Team Roompot
|10
|Colombia
|11
|Team Stolting
|12
|Southeast
|13
|Team Brandenburg
|44:46:24
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|44:46:38
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|44:47:14
|16
|Team Stuttgart
|44:47:41
|17
|Bike Aid
|44:48:17
|18
|Team Heizomat
|44:48:39
|19
|Rad-Net Rosa Team
|44:54:36
