Trending

Bayern Rundfahrt: Bennett wins stage 3 in Ebern

Irishman takes back the leader's jersey

Image 1 of 26

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) checks over his shoulder

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) checks over his shoulder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) on the podium

Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 26

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) on the podium

Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18)

Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) gets win number two at the race

Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) gets win number two at the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 26

Blue sunny skies today

Blue sunny skies today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 26

The peloton riding along

The peloton riding along
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 26

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lost the race lead today

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lost the race lead today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 26

Stage 3 gets underway

Stage 3 gets underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 26

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wearing the leader's yellow jersey

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wearing the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 26

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) at sign on

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) at sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 26

Marc De Maar (Roompot Oranje Peloton)

Marc De Maar (Roompot Oranje Peloton)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 26

The peloton heads out of a day of racing

The peloton heads out of a day of racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 26

Nice racing conditions for stage 3

Nice racing conditions for stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 26

The top three on the podium

The top three on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) throws his bouquet

Sam Bennett (Bora Argon 18) throws his bouquet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 26

A beautiful day for racing

A beautiful day for racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins stage 3 at Bayern Rundfahrt

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins stage 3 at Bayern Rundfahrt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins the stage 3 sprint

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins the stage 3 sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) leads the Bayern Rundfahrt

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) leads the Bayern Rundfahrt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) in the yellow leader's jersey

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) in the yellow leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) is back in the overall leader's jersey

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) is back in the overall leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) leads Bayern Rundfahrt after winning stage 3

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) leads Bayern Rundfahrt after winning stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 26

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) moves back into the overall lead

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) moves back into the overall lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) took his second stage win at the Bayern Rundfahrt after winning stage 3 in Ebern on Friday. The Irishman sprinted to the stage win, this time edging out Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin).

"The was quite hectic," Bennett said. "We were all together on the last five kilometers and I tried, despite the high speed, to put myself in a good position, which wasn't easy at all. I kicked it quite late, only 100 m before the finish. It was real tough final. My team again did a great job. I am happy to have conquered the yellow jersey once again. But in the time trial I don't see many chances for me, to defend my lead. Anyway, it's so fun to race here in Bavaria. The streets are awesome, the atmosphere is awesome and the audience is completely thrilled. A great race!"

Bennett opened the stage race with a win and the overall leader's jersey, however, he lost the jersey to stage 2 winner John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin). Degenkolb finished seventh on the day. Bennett has taken back the overall lead ahead of stage 4's 26.1km time trial in Habfurt on Saturday. Bouhanni is sitting in second place overall at two seconds back and Degenkolb has slipped to third, three seconds back.

An early breakaway of five riders escaped during the opening kilometres of the day's 205km race, however, much like the last two stages, it was reeled back in as the sprinters geared up for a bunch kick to the finish line. The peloton tackled three climbs (one on each of the final finishing circuits of the race), which made for a challenging end to the stage.

The climbs, however, were not selective enough to rid the sprinters from the bunch and Bennett won the sprint to the finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 184:59:33
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
4Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:02
9Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
12Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
13Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
14Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
15Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast
16Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin
18Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
20Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
21Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
22Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
23Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
24Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
25Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert
27Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
28Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
29Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
30Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
31Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
32Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
33Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM-Cycling
34Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
35Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
36Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
37Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
38Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
39Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM-Cycling
40Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM-Cycling
41Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
42Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
43Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
44Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
45Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
46Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
47Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
48Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
49Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
50Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid
51Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
52Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
53Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting
54Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
55Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
56Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
57Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
59Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
60Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
61Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
62Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
63Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
64Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
65Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
66Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
67Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
68Leon Rohde (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
69Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
70Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
71Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast
72Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
73Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM-Cycling
74Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling
75Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast
76Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
77Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
78Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
79Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
80Carl Soballa (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:00:27
81Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat0:00:32
82Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart
83Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
84Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM-Cycling
85Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:37
86Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:40
87Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:47
89Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:02
90Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
91Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:04
92Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:01:12
93Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:01:14
94Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:15
95Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
96Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:01:56
97Valencia Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia
98Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka
99Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
100Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:20
101Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
102Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
103Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat0:00:03
104Martin Reimer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:00:04
105Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast0:00:06
106Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
107Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
108Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
109Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid0:07:01
110Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
111Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat
112Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting
113Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
114Franz Schiewer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:07:04
115Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:08:23
116Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
117Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team
118Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:10:07
119Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid
120Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
121Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
122Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid
124Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat
125Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart
126Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3pts
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team2
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton3pts
2Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert2
3Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin3pts
2Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team2
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 185pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin3
4Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling1

Moutnain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert3pts
2Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat2
3Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert3pts
2Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat2
3Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert3pts
2Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton2
3Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14:58:43
2Wanty-Groupe Gobert
3Bora-Argon 18
4MOV Movistar Team
5Cofidis, Solution Credit
6IAM Cycling
7Team Roompot0:00:02
8CULT Energy Pro Cycling
9Team Katusha
10Team Stolting
11Colombia
12Bike aid
13Southeast
14Team Brandenburg
15Team Stuttgart
16Team Heizomat0:00:32
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:35
18MTN - Qhubeka0:00:40
19Rad-net-Rose Team0:01:14

Overall classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1814:54:58
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:02
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:03
4Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:00:14
5Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:15
6Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
7Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:18
9Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert
10Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:19
11Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling0:00:20
12Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
14Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Stuttgart
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
16Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:21
17Reinhardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:22
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert
19Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
20Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
21Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
22Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
23Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
24Andriato De Mattos (Bra) Southeast
25Viachesla Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
27Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
28Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
30Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
31Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
32Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
33Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
35Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
36Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
37Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM-Cycling
38Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Stölting
39Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
40Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
41Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
42Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
43Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
44Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Phili Zwingenberger (Ger) Team Heizomat
46Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty Groupe Gobert
47Ca Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
48Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM-Cycling
49Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM-Cycling
50Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
51Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Matej Mohoric (Slo) Team Cannondale - Garmin
53Winne Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
54Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
55Bray Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
56Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
57Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
58Zakkari Jo Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
59Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
60Mike Terpstra (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
61Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
62Julian Schulze (Ger) Team Stuttgart
63Rasmus Chris Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
64Leon Rohde (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
65Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast
66Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:43
67Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM-Cycling0:00:45
68Martin Reimer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:00:46
69Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM-Cycling0:00:52
70Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:38
71Michael Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:03
72Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
73Valencia Valencia Gonzalers (Col) Colombia0:02:16
74Edwar Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
75Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:29
76Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid0:02:39
77Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Bike Aid
78Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
79Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:02:45
80Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:02:47
81Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast0:02:48
82Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:02:52
83Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:59
84Carl Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia0:03:18
85Carl Soballa (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg
86Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:37
87Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:17
88Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:23
89Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:01
90Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling0:05:12
91Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:05:16
92Jan Oelerich (Ger) Team Stölting0:07:58
93Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:08:21
94Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:08:35
95Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:09:35
96Franz Schiewer (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:09:39
97Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:27
98Henning Bommel (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:10:29
99Michel Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:11:13
100Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:42
101Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat0:11:45
102Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:07
103Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:12:09
104Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:20
105Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat0:12:44
106Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert0:12:55
107Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:13:17
108Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:45
109Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Team Heizomat0:13:48
110Domenic Weinstein (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:14:23
111Benjamin Edmüller (Ger) Team Heizomat0:14:44
112Ole Quast (Ger) Team Stölting0:14:57
113Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:13
114Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting0:15:19
115Georg Loef (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:17:32
116Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg0:19:21
117Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:20:23
118Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:48
119Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Bike Aid0:23:01
120Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
121Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast0:23:10
122Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team0:23:49
123Gero Walbrül (Ger) Team Heizomat0:26:07
124Arnold Fiek (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:27:29
125Yannick Mayer (Ger) Bike Aid0:34:48
126Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Bike Aid0:45:10

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1812pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
4Jonas Koch (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team8
5Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha7
6Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Team Cannondale - Garmin4
8Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert4
9Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling4
10Ramuna Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Cannondale - Garmin4
11Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3
12Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton3
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team2
14WEBER, Marcel2
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
16Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
17Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka2
18Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert2
19Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting2
20Kersten Thiele (Ger) Rad-Net Rose Team2
21Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM-Cycling1
22Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1
23Willi Willwohl (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg1
24Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty Groupe Gobert9pts
2Marco Minnard (Ned) Wanty Groupe Gobert6
3Sascha Starker (Ger) Team Heizomat5
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka4
5Marc De Maar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton3
6Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
7Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN-Qhubeka2
8Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting2
9Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM-Cycling1
10Christian Koch (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg1
11Leon Berger (Ger) Lkt Team Brandenburg1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert44:45:58
2Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
3Movistar Team
4Bora-Argon 18
5IAM Cycling
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Cult Energy Pro Cycling44:46:00
8Team Katusha
9Team Roompot
10Colombia
11Team Stolting
12Southeast
13Team Brandenburg44:46:24
14MTN - Qhubeka44:46:38
15Team Giant-Alpecin44:47:14
16Team Stuttgart44:47:41
17Bike Aid44:48:17
18Team Heizomat44:48:39
19Rad-Net Rosa Team44:54:36

Latest on Cyclingnews