Wiasak takes first-up honours over Corset
Technical course proves challenging
Stage 1 - Terrible Time Trial: Murwillumbah Showgrounds -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:10:08
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar Hawk Racing)
|0:00:09
|3
|Emily Roper (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
|0:00:17
|4
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
|0:00:18
|5
|Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
|0:00:22
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar Hawk Racing)
|0:00:27
|7
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Team Boss Constructions/Nutrixxion)
|0:00:29
|8
|Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|0:00:33
|9
|Alexandra O'dea (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|0:00:36
|10
|Zoe Watters (Pensar Hawk Racing)
|11
|Samantha Hemsley (Pensar Hawk Racing)
|0:00:38
|12
|Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)
|0:00:39
|13
|Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:40
|14
|Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:00:41
|15
|Jessica Mundy (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
|16
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:00:44
|17
|Sue Forsyth (Northern Sydney Cycling Club)
|18
|Taylah Jennings (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|0:00:45
|19
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)
|0:00:47
|20
|Jodie Willett (Pensar Hawk Racing)
|0:00:48
|21
|Lisa Keeling (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)
|0:00:52
|22
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
|23
|Amber Jenkins (Sydney Cycling Club)
|0:00:57
|24
|Susan Mcalister (Townsville Cycle Club)
|0:01:00
|25
|Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)
|0:01:02
|26
|Toni Abbisogni (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
|27
|Maddison Vit (Tableland Cycle Sports)
|0:01:04
|28
|Claire Trembath (Wynnum Redlands Cycling Club)
|0:01:05
|29
|Ellen Skerritt (Lifecycle Cycling Team)
|0:01:06
|30
|Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle Cycling Team)
|0:01:07
|31
|Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)
|32
|Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings Cycling Club)
|0:01:10
|33
|Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
|0:01:12
|34
|Madeline Marshall (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:01:15
|35
|Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
|0:01:17
|36
|Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
|37
|Clare Dallat (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)
|38
|Narelle Hards (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)
|0:01:19
|39
|Lisa Barry (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)
|40
|Amy Schramm (Ffast Cycle Club)
|41
|Carly Williams (Total Rush)
|0:01:20
|42
|Jane Walker (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
|0:01:24
|43
|Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)
|0:01:25
|44
|Kate Finegan (Hunter District Cycling Club)
|0:01:27
|45
|Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)
|46
|Naomi Hansen (Vikings Cycling Club)
|0:01:28
|47
|Melanie Roach (Coffs Harbour Cycle Club)
|0:01:29
|48
|Marianne Westacott-Clermonts (Ffast Cycle Club)
|49
|Vanessa Mcdonald (Coffs Harbour Cycle Club)
|50
|Madeleine Pape (SKCC/Giant)
|0:01:30
|51
|Heidi Buntrock (SKCC/Giant)
|0:01:32
|52
|Hayley Jones (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|0:01:33
|53
|Klara Sedlackova (Sydney Cycling Club)
|0:01:37
|54
|Imogen Jelbart (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:01:39
|55
|Emma Viotto (Canberra Cycle Club)
|0:01:40
|56
|Angela Mcclure (Norwood Cycling Club)
|0:01:44
|57
|Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)
|0:01:45
|58
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)
|0:01:46
|59
|Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Masters Cycling Club)
|0:01:50
|60
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Women SA)
|61
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:52
|62
|Natalie Langer (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|0:01:55
|63
|Brittany Lindores (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)
|0:01:56
|64
|Nicole Moerig (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|0:01:58
|65
|Marlena Klaic (SKCC/Giant)
|0:01:59
|66
|Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC/Giant)
|0:02:08
|67
|Megan Bagworth (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)
|0:03:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar Hawk
|0:31:38
|2
|Suzuki/Trek
|0:00:12
|3
|VelociSports (QAS)
|0:00:26
|4
|Jayco/Apollo VIS
|0:00:30
|5
|Holden
|0:01:28
|6
|Torq/ Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:03
|7
|Specialised
|0:02:36
|8
|Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion
|0:02:54
|9
|SKCC/Giant
|0:03:48
