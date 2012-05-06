Trending

Wiasak takes first-up honours over Corset

Technical course proves challenging

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek)0:10:08
2Ruth Corset (Pensar Hawk Racing)0:00:09
3Emily Roper (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)0:00:17
4Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:00:18
5Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:00:22
6Katrin Garfoot (Pensar Hawk Racing)0:00:27
7Ashlee Ankudinoff (Team Boss Constructions/Nutrixxion)0:00:29
8Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:00:33
9Alexandra O'dea (Rockhampton Cycle Club)0:00:36
10Zoe Watters (Pensar Hawk Racing)
11Samantha Hemsley (Pensar Hawk Racing)0:00:38
12Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)0:00:39
13Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)0:00:40
14Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:41
15Jessica Mundy (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
16Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:44
17Sue Forsyth (Northern Sydney Cycling Club)
18Taylah Jennings (Rockhampton Cycle Club)0:00:45
19Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)0:00:47
20Jodie Willett (Pensar Hawk Racing)0:00:48
21Lisa Keeling (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)0:00:52
22Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
23Amber Jenkins (Sydney Cycling Club)0:00:57
24Susan Mcalister (Townsville Cycle Club)0:01:00
25Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)0:01:02
26Toni Abbisogni (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
27Maddison Vit (Tableland Cycle Sports)0:01:04
28Claire Trembath (Wynnum Redlands Cycling Club)0:01:05
29Ellen Skerritt (Lifecycle Cycling Team)0:01:06
30Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle Cycling Team)0:01:07
31Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)
32Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings Cycling Club)0:01:10
33Amy Bradley (Total Rush)0:01:12
34Madeline Marshall (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:15
35Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)0:01:17
36Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
37Clare Dallat (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)
38Narelle Hards (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)0:01:19
39Lisa Barry (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)
40Amy Schramm (Ffast Cycle Club)
41Carly Williams (Total Rush)0:01:20
42Jane Walker (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)0:01:24
43Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)0:01:25
44Kate Finegan (Hunter District Cycling Club)0:01:27
45Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)
46Naomi Hansen (Vikings Cycling Club)0:01:28
47Melanie Roach (Coffs Harbour Cycle Club)0:01:29
48Marianne Westacott-Clermonts (Ffast Cycle Club)
49Vanessa Mcdonald (Coffs Harbour Cycle Club)
50Madeleine Pape (SKCC/Giant)0:01:30
51Heidi Buntrock (SKCC/Giant)0:01:32
52Hayley Jones (Balmoral Cycle Club)0:01:33
53Klara Sedlackova (Sydney Cycling Club)0:01:37
54Imogen Jelbart (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:39
55Emma Viotto (Canberra Cycle Club)0:01:40
56Angela Mcclure (Norwood Cycling Club)0:01:44
57Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)0:01:45
58Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)0:01:46
59Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Masters Cycling Club)0:01:50
60Stacey Riedel (Specialized Women SA)
61Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)0:01:52
62Natalie Langer (Balmoral Cycle Club)0:01:55
63Brittany Lindores (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)0:01:56
64Nicole Moerig (Balmoral Cycle Club)0:01:58
65Marlena Klaic (SKCC/Giant)0:01:59
66Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC/Giant)0:02:08
67Megan Bagworth (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)0:03:26

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar Hawk0:31:38
2Suzuki/Trek0:00:12
3VelociSports (QAS)0:00:26
4Jayco/Apollo VIS0:00:30
5Holden0:01:28
6Torq/ Bicycle Superstore0:02:03
7Specialised0:02:36
8Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion0:02:54
9SKCC/Giant0:03:48

