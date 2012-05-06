Trending

Ives tops Wells, Jennings for biggest win of her career

Corset retains GC lead

Victoria's Stephanie Ives claimed the biggest win of her career taking the honours in an exciting stage three of the Velo Battle on the Border, the second event of the Subaru 2012 Women's National Road Series.

"I'm pretty excited, it's the biggest win I've had," said Ives, who rides for the Holden Cycling team, following her memorable victory, "I can't believe it actually."

In a dramatic finish, South Australia's Kimberly Wells (Specialized Women SA) took second with Queensland's Taylah Jennings (VelociSports) finished in third place.

Queensland's Ruth Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing), who took a 51 second lead into the stage, increased her overall lead by one second after finishing in the main peloton.

"My team (Pensar-Hawk) did a great job today and the plan worked perfectly," said Corset, who also claimed the stage's Queen of the Mountain honours.

Canberra's Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) sits in second overall, 14 seconds ahead of Victoria's Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS) .

Sunday's stage three ‘Epic Road Race' saw riders complete an 85 kilometre undulating course around the Tweed inland region.

The pace was on early in the stage, with a group of ten riders including Corset, establishing a small break before they were reeled in by the main bunch.

A few minor attacks insued before Ives, along with Team Boss Construction/Nutrixxion rider Narelle Hards and Corset's Pensar-Hawk teammate Zoe Watters, made their move at the mid way point of the race.

The trio worked well together over the next thirty kilometres, enjoying a break of almost one and a half minutes as they reached the summit of the last major incline inside the final 20 kilometres.

With the peloton attacking on the descent, St Kilda Cycling Club's Madeleine Pape fought hard to close the gap on her own, however with just 10km remaining she was absorbed by the chasing group.

With mounting pressure from the peloton reducing the trio's lead to just 30 seconds, a terrible mix-up by the leading riders saw Watters and Hards inadvertently follow the lead car down a side street as the trio entered the final kew kilometres. The pair later came to grounds as they attempted to correct their course, with Hards unable to recover her position in the race.

Riding third in the lead group, Ives was unfazed by the direction of her rivals, continuing along the main course to claim the stage win. Wells and Jennings took full advantage of the situation to secure a podium finish, with a spectacular recovery by Watters seeing her snatch fourth position.

A shattered Watters was embarrassed by the mistake and the missed opportunity.

"I was in front and thought I had it all wrapped up, (but) I had my head down and followed the lead car the wrong way," Watters explained, before praising her Pensar-Hawk team who hold a 1min 40sec lead in the team standings heading into Monday's final stage.

"For us, our aim was to keep Ruth in the yellow jersey today and we did that," Watters explained. "Our role was just to follow any moves and it is rare that you make a plan and it actually works."

Likewise, Hards was ‘in shock' after dropping from 2nd to 45th place, however said she was still pleased with her ride. "It was good to get in the break and have a solid ride," Hards said.

"Better to be in that position and lose from there than not be in the position at all. "I'll take the positive from that respect," she added.

After the race, the Commissaires awarded Watters and Hards the same finishing time as Ives under a regulation which allows ‘anyone involved in a mishap within three kilometres of the finishing line to be awarded the same time as the group they were with prior to a fall or mechanical problem'.

Tomorrow's criterium at Salt Park is the fourth and final stage of the tour.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)2:22:14
2Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)
3Taylah Jennings (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
4Zoe Watters (Pensar Hawk Racing)
5Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
6Sue Forsyth (Northern Sydney Cycling Club)
7Samantha Hemsley (Pensar Hawk Racing)
8Amber Jenkins (Sydney Cycling Club)
9Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
10Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)
11Brittany Lindores (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)
12Ruth Corset (Pensar Hawk Racing)
13Alexandra O'dea (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
14Toni Abbisogni (Jayco/Apollo VIS)
15Jessica Mundy (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
16Emily Roper (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
17Jodie Willett (Pensar Hawk Racing)
18Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
19Jane Walker (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
20Katrin Garfoot (Pensar Hawk Racing)
21Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)
22Claire Trembath (Wynnum Redlands Cycling Club)
23Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)
24Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek)
25Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)
26Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)
27Ellen Skerritt (Lifecycle Cycling Team)
28Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek)
29Emma Viotto (Canberra Cycle Club)
30Lisa Keeling (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)
31Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)
32Vanessa Mcdonald (Coffs Harbour Cycle Club)
33Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle Cycling Team)
34Amy Bradley (Total Rush)
35Madeline Marshall (Suzuki/Trek)
36Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek)
37Ashlee Ankudinoff (Team Boss Constructions/Nutrixxion)0:00:14
38Madeleine Pape (SKCC/Giant)0:00:15
39Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Masters Cycling Club)
40Megan Bagworth (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)0:00:18
41Stacey Riedel (Specialized Women SA)
42Clare Dallat (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)
43Naomi Hansen (Vikings Cycling Club)
44Lisa Barry (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)0:00:21
45Narelle Hards (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)
46Amy Schramm (Ffast Cycle Club)0:02:16
47Nicole Moerig (Balmoral Cycle Club)
48Marlena Klaic (SKCC/Giant)0:05:12
49Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)
50Angela Mcclure (Norwood Cycling Club)
51Susan Mcalister (Townsville Cycle Club)0:06:54
52Hayley Jones (Balmoral Cycle Club)0:07:01
53Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)0:09:42
54Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)0:13:05
55Natalie Langer (Balmoral Cycle Club)0:14:05
56Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC/Giant)0:16:58
57Carly Williams (Total Rush)0:20:50
58Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)0:26:37
59Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings Cycling Club)0:26:47
60Maddison Vit (Tableland Cycle Sports)0:34:08
61Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)

General classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar Hawk Racing)5:15:02
2Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:52
3Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:01:06
4Emily Roper (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)0:01:09
5Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:01:14
6Katrin Garfoot (Pensar Hawk Racing)0:01:19
7Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)0:01:32
8Ashlee Ankudinoff (Team Boss Constructions/Nutrixxion)0:01:33
9Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek)
10Taylah Jennings (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
11Jessica Mundy (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)
12Zoe Watters (Pensar Hawk Racing)
13Sue Forsyth (Northern Sydney Cycling Club)0:01:36
14Jodie Willett (Pensar Hawk Racing)0:01:40
15Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling)0:01:44
16Amber Jenkins (Sydney Cycling Club)0:01:49
17Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling)
18Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)0:01:59
19Amy Bradley (Total Rush)0:02:04
20Claire Trembath (Wynnum Redlands Cycling Club)
21Lisa Keeling (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)0:02:05
22Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle Cycling Team)0:02:06
23Madeline Marshall (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:07
24Narelle Hards (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)0:02:16
25Jane Walker (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
26Vanessa Mcdonald (Coffs Harbour Cycle Club)0:02:21
27Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling)0:02:30
28Lisa Barry (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)0:02:37
29Madeleine Pape (SKCC/Giant)0:02:42
30Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:55
31Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Masters Cycling Club)0:03:02
32Samantha Hemsley (Pensar Hawk Racing)0:03:50
33Ellen Skerritt (Lifecycle Cycling Team)0:04:13
34Nicole Moerig (Balmoral Cycle Club)0:05:04
35Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)0:05:47
36Megan Bagworth (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)0:05:53
37Amy Schramm (Ffast Cycle Club)0:07:32
38Clare Dallat (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)0:08:30
39Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA)0:08:43
40Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team)0:10:29
41Toni Abbisogni (Jayco/Apollo VIS)0:10:52
42Lucy Coldwell (Holden Cycling)0:11:19
43Alexandra O'dea (Rockhampton Cycle Club)0:13:57
44Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC)0:14:28
45Susan Mcalister (Townsville Cycle Club)0:14:49
46Stacey Riedel (Specialized Women SA)0:15:27
47Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore)0:16:58
48Angela Mcclure (Norwood Cycling Club)0:20:15
49Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA)0:22:17
50Emma Viotto (Canberra Cycle Club)0:22:52
51Naomi Hansen (Vikings Cycling Club)0:22:56
52Brittany Lindores (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)0:23:04
53Hayley Jones (Balmoral Cycle Club)0:25:00
54Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings Cycling Club)0:28:57
55Marlena Klaic (SKCC/Giant)0:32:52
56Natalie Langer (Balmoral Cycle Club)0:34:18
57Maddison Vit (Tableland Cycle Sports)0:36:02
58Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling)0:49:26
59Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC/Giant)0:51:08
60Carly Williams (Total Rush)0:52:21
61Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA)0:53:57
DNFMelanie Roach (Coffs Harbour Cycle Club)
DNFImogen Jelbart (Suzuki/Trek)
DNF226
DNF242
DNFMarianne Westacott-Clermonts (Ffast Cycle Club)
DNFKate Finegan (Hunter District Cycling Club)
DNFKlara Sedlackova (Sydney Cycling Club)
DNFHeidi Buntrock (SKCC/Giant)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar Hawk Racing15:48:00
2Suzuki/Trek0:01:39
3Holden Cycling0:03:10
4VelociSports (QAS)0:04:03
5Torq/ Bicycle Superstore0:07:03
6Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion0:07:20
7Jayco/Apollo VIS0:10:20
8Specialized Women SA0:23:16
9SKCC/Giant1:23:50

