Ruth Corset's triumphant return to cycling continued today with the Queenslander claiming the second event of the 2012 Subaru Women's National Road Series (NRS), the Velo Battle on the Border on the Gold Coast.

Corset (Pensar-Hawk Racing) wrapped up dominant Tour performance with a win in the final stage criterium held around Salt Park in Kingscliff. Racing her first NRS event since 2009, the thirty-four-year-old claimed two stage victories and a second across the four-stage event.

"It was a great job by the team I couldn't of done it without them," Corset said of her Pensar-Hawk Racing team, which also claimed a comfortable victory in the team's classification ahead of Suzuki-Trek and Holden Cycling.

Canberra's Rebecca Wiasak's (Suzuki-Trek) impressive victory in the opening stage time trial propelled her into second overall, 1min 8secs behind Corset. Victoria's Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS) finished just seven seconds behind Wiasak to claim third.

"I'm pretty relieved to hang on for second, it's really nice to get a result (this early) in the season in a tour," Wiasak said.

On a glorious Gold Coast morning, the 70-strong field of women set out on the picturesque course, with NRS Tour leader Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo) controlling much of the pace in opening laps.

The leading women set a blistering pace over the first few laps and with the bunch splintering as riders jostled for positions on the tight 1.1kilometre course, McConville looked to make the first move.

However with Corset eager to preserve her lead in the Tour and holding close to McConville's wheel, the pair was only able to establish a small lead before the peloton reeled them at the mid point of the race.

2011 junior track world champion Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team) lead an immediate counter attack, but this too was quickly shut down by the chasing bunch lead by Jacobs, McConville and Corset.

With the early pace of the race taking a toll on the field, the race came down to a bunch sprint with Corset just edging Sydney's Sue Forsyth and Kim Wells (Specialized Women SA) in a tight sprint to the line.

"Today it was my job just to keep the pace high, I didn't want anyone to get away and take the GC away from me," said Corset, who was awarded the Tour's Queen of the Mountain classification.

"I just made sure I stayed near the front and kept the pace high with three laps to go, and hoped my teammate Sam would take it out at the end.

"When I didn't see anyone around at that last corner I just gave it everything to the line," Corset added.

Whilst initially only a ‘guest rider' for Pensar-Hawk in the Battle on the Border, Corset admitted she may need to rethink her participation in the remaining events of the NRS series.

"My next goal is the Cairns half-ironman in June so I'm looking forward to that, (but) we will just see what happens," Townsville's Corset said, lauding praise on the improvement in the calibre of the series and riders.

"It's very well organised and it's great to see that many girls racing in the NRS series. I think it's just going to go up from here," she added.

Similarly, newcomer Wells was impressed with the quality of racing during the Battle on the Border and echoed Corset's sentiments, noting the tremendous support and atmosphere generated during the event.

"(The pace) was pretty high right from the start, everyone was pretty eager right from the start line," Wells explained. "It was just single file especially in the first 10 minutes we were constantly above 40km an hour.

"This is my first tour I've been able to race and it was great as it is really well organised.

"I'm enjoying all the support here, there are so many people out and about so it's really positive," said Wells.

In the 2012 Subaru Women's NRS rankings, Jacobs retained her lead after finishing fourth overall in the Tour.

Winner of the Series' opening event, April's Mersey Valley Tour, Jacobs now sits on 286 points, just ahead of Corset (250 points) who rocketed into second place following her Tour victory.

Queensland's Emily Roper (207 points) sits in third, with Holden Cycling's Miranda Griffiths (155 points) and Wiasak (137 points) rounding out the top five.

Suzuki-Trek (205 points) narrowly extended its lead in the overall teams rankings, with Pensar-Hawk Racing (109 points) moving from fourth into second overall. Holden Women's Cycling (175 points) sits third.

The 2012 Subaru National Road Series features five events for women for registered teams and individuals.

The next event on the 2012 Subaru Women's National Road Series calendar is the Santos North West Tour, to be held in Northern NSW, June 21-24.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar Hawk Racing) 0:34:43 2 Sue Forsyth (Northern Sydney Cycling Club) 0:00:04 3 Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA) 0:00:06 4 Samantha Hemsley (Pensar Hawk Racing) 0:00:10 5 Jessica Mundy (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team) 6 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 7 Amber Jenkins (Sydney Cycling Club) 8 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 9 Amy Bradley (Total Rush) 0:00:12 10 Alexandra O'dea (Rockhampton Cycle Club) 0:00:15 11 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team) 0:00:17 12 Megan Bagworth (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion) 13 Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling) 14 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar Hawk Racing) 15 Brittany Lindores (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion) 16 Hayley Jones (Balmoral Cycle Club) 17 Emily Roper (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club) 18 Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC) 19 Jodie Willett (Pensar Hawk Racing) 20 Maddison Vit (Tableland Cycle Sports) 21 Ellen Skerritt (Lifecycle Cycling Team) 22 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 23 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling) 24 Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA) 0:00:21 25 Taylah Jennings (Rockhampton Cycle Club) 0:00:23 26 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 27 Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Masters Cycling Club) 0:02:54 28 Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore) 29 Clare Dallat (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore) 30 Claire Trembath (Wynnum Redlands Cycling Club) 0:02:56 31 Nicole Moerig (Balmoral Cycle Club) 0:02:58 2 Zoe Watters (Pensar Hawk Racing) 33 Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore) 34 Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore) 35 Jane Walker (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers) 36 Amy Schramm (Ffast Cycle Club) 37 Lisa Barry (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore) 38 Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek) 0:00:10 39 Toni Abbisogni (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 0:01:18 40 Vanessa Mcdonald (Coffs Harbour Cycle Club) 41 Carly Williams (Total Rush) 42 Emma Viotto (Canberra Cycle Club) 0:01:58 43 Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle Cycling Team) 0:02:00 44 Madeline Marshall (Suzuki/Trek) 0:02:01 45 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Women SA) 0:02:27 46 Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC/Giant) 0:02:49 47 Madeleine Pape (SKCC/Giant) 48 Lisa Keeling (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion) 49 Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling) 50 Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA) 51 Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling) 52 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Team Boss Constructions/Nutrixxion) 53 Susan Mcalister (Townsville Cycle Club) 0:03:17 54 Marlena Klaic (SKCC/Giant) 0:03:43 55 Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA) 56 Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings Cycling Club) 57 Angela Mcclure (Norwood Cycling Club) 58 Narelle Hards (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion)

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar Hawk Racing) 5:49:46 2 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:09 3 Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 0:01:16 4 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 0:01:24 5 Emily Roper (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club) 0:01:26 6 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar Hawk Racing) 0:01:36 7 Sue Forsyth (Northern Sydney Cycling Club) 0:01:40 8 Jessica Mundy (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team) 0:01:43 9 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:55 10 Taylah Jennings (Rockhampton Cycle Club) 0:01:56 11 Jodie Willett (Pensar Hawk Racing) 0:01:57 12 Amber Jenkins (Sydney Cycling Club) 0:01:58 13 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Cycling) 0:02:00 14 Amy Bradley (Total Rush) 0:02:15 15 Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA) 0:02:20 16 Kristy Glover (Holden Cycling) 0:02:46 17 Samantha Hemsley (Pensar Hawk Racing) 0:04:00 18 Felicity Wardlaw (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore) 0:04:26 19 Ellen Skerritt (Lifecycle Cycling Team) 0:04:30 20 Zoe Watters (Pensar Hawk Racing) 0:04:31 21 Claire Trembath (Wynnum Redlands Cycling Club) 0:05:00 22 Jane Walker (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers) 0:05:13 23 Lisa Barry (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore) 0:05:34 24 Nicola Hogan (Hunter Valley Masters Cycling Club) 0:05:55 25 Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek) 0:06:03 26 Megan Bagworth (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion) 0:06:09 27 Vanessa Mcdonald (Coffs Harbour Cycle Club) 0:06:37 28 Cassandra Dodd (Lifecycle Cycling Team) 0:07:03 29 Madeline Marshall (Suzuki/Trek) 0:07:06 30 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Team Boss Constructions/Nutrixxion) 0:07:19 31 Stephanie Ives (Holden Cycling) 0:07:36 32 Lisa Keeling (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion) 0:07:51 33 Nicole Moerig (Balmoral Cycle Club) 0:08:01 34 Madeleine Pape (SKCC/Giant) 0:08:29 35 Chloe Mcintosh (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore) 0:08:45 36 Narelle Hards (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion) 0:08:56 37 Amy Schramm (Ffast Cycle Club) 0:10:29 38 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania Cycling Team) 0:10:46 39 Clare Dallat (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore) 0:11:23 40 Alexandra O'dea (Rockhampton Cycle Club) 0:14:12 41 Sarah Roy (Randwick Botany CC) 0:14:45 42 Toni Abbisogni (Jayco/Apollo VIS) 0:15:08 43 Hannah Geelan (Specialized Women SA) 0:15:23 44 Victoria Luxton-Bain (Torq/ Bicycle Superstore) 0:19:56 45 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Women SA) 0:20:51 46 Susan Mcalister (Townsville Cycle Club) 0:21:03 47 Kimberley Wells (Specialized Women SA) 0:22:22 48 Brittany Lindores (Team Boss Constructions / Nutrixxion) 0:23:21 49 Hayley Jones (Balmoral Cycle Club) 0:25:17 50 Angela Mcclure (Norwood Cycling Club) 0:26:55 51 Emma Viotto (Canberra Cycle Club) 0:27:47 52 Alexandria Nicholls (Vikings Cycling Club) 0:35:38 53 Maddison Vit (Tableland Cycle Sports) 0:36:19 54 Marlena Klaic (SKCC/Giant) 0:39:33 55 Carley Mckay (Holden Cycling) 0:55:12 56 Carly Williams (Total Rush) 0:56:36 57 Justyna Lubkowski (SKCC/Giant) 0:56:55 58 Carla Franson (Specialized Women SA) 0:59:44