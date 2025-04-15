Herald Sun Tour set to return in 2026 after five-year absence with Grace Brown as women's race director

Men's and women's events planned for February next year, details to be announced in coming weeks

Two-time Women&#039;s Herald Sun Tour winner Lucy Kennedy on the podium in 2019
Two-time Women's Herald Sun Tour winner Lucy Kennedy on the podium with Brodie Chapman and Amanda Spratt in 2019 (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

The organisers of the Herald Sun Tour are planning to finally revive the Australian stage race in 2026 for the men's and women's pelotons, after years of cancellations and no race since 2020.

An announcement on Tuesday confirmed that the organisers are planning to run five-stage men's and women's events next summer, with Olympic gold medallists and former cyclists Scott McGrory and Grace Brown as the respective race directors.

