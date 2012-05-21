Image 1 of 10 Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) outsprinted his six breakaway companions to win stage 2. (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 2 of 10 Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) celebrates winning the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás, into Gort, Co. Galway. (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 3 of 10 Riders on the approach to Thurles, Co. Tipperary, during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás. (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 4 of 10 Riders on the approach to Thurles, Co. Tipperary, during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás. (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 5 of 10 Riders on the approach to Thurles, Co. Tipperary, during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás. (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 6 of 10 Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) pulls on the leader's jersey after winning stage 2. (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 7 of 10 Riders on the approach to Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny, during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás. (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 8 of 10 Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) celebrates winning the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás. (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 9 of 10 Stage 2 winner Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) is presented to the crowd after winning the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás, into Gort. (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 10 of 10 Connor McConvey (An Post Sean Kelly Team) in action during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás. (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)

Pirmin Lang of Switzerland's Atlas Jakroo team has won stage 2 of the An Post Ras covering 157 kilometres from Kilkenny to Gort. The 27-year-old Swiss outsprinted his six breakaway companions for the win, with Britons Dale Appleby (East Midlands Metaltek) and James Moss (Node4 Giordana Racing) rounding out the top three.

Christian Jerslid Jensen (Blue Water Cycling), Dan Craven (Team IG – Sigma Sport), Richard Handley (Rapha Condor Sharp) and Connor McConvey (An Post Sean Kelly) made up the remainder of riders in the final sprint at the finish. The group finished 28 seconds ahead of the next riders home, Waterford native Sam Bennett and reigning Rás champion Gediminas Bagdonas, both of the An Post Sean Kelly Team.

The time gap was enough to put the top three of the stage into the top of the general classification as well. Lang assumes the leader's jersey, with Appleby and Moss in second and third overall, all tied on time.

Sunny conditions in Kilkenny this morning indicated that today's stage would make for aggressive riding and that certainly was the case as the riders covered 48 kilometres in the first hour of riding. Irishman Martyn Irvine (RTS Racing) was in determined mood, attacking twice early on and took an eight second lead before being reeled in by the bunch.

Going into Thurles a group of eight riders led by Connor McConvey broke free, opening up a gap of almost three minutes from the peloton. Despite the break beginning to show cracks on the category three climb of Ogonnelle, which was taken by Richard Handley after a close fought battle with Dan Craven, the riders were pushed along by a strong tailwind which made for a very fast final hour of racing.

Three more gruelling climbs ensued with Craven emerging victorious on the final one at Killanena and ensuring he claimed the ‘King of the Mountains jersey. It was a pivotal and testing time for the break but they raised their game and were not to be caught despite some hard riding from David McCann (RTS Racing) at the front of the peloton. As the finish drew closer it was Lang who had most left in the tank and he was delighted to take the yellow jersey.

"I hoped that the breakaway would come through," said Lang. "It worked out. My legs were spinning well and I hoped for a good sprint".

Although the bunch was chasing hard, he said that he believed that his group had a chance if they continued to work well. "With three kilometres to go we got the wind from behind and I knew that we could do it," said Lang.

Full Results 1 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 3:33:47 2 Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 3 James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 4 Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 5 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 6 Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 7 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:28 9 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 10 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 11 Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 12 Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 13 Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 14 Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 15 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 16 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 17 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 18 Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team 19 Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 20 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 21 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 22 David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 23 Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 24 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 25 Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 26 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 27 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 28 Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 29 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 30 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 31 Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 32 Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 33 Christian Poth (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 34 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 35 Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 36 Kristian Forbord (Nor Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 37 Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 38 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 39 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 40 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 41 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team 42 Ben Stockdale (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 43 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 44 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 45 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 46 Florian Salzinger (Ger) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 47 Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 48 David McCann (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing 49 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 50 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 51 Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 52 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 53 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 54 Matthew Higgins (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 55 Sondre Hurum (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 56 Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team 57 Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 58 James Gullen (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 59 Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 60 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 61 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 62 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 63 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling 64 Fredrick Johansson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling 65 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 66 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 67 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 68 Alex Coutts (GBr) Taiwan RTS Racing 69 Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 70 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 71 Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 72 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 0:02:05 73 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 74 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 75 Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 76 Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra 77 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD 78 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 79 Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 80 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 81 Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 82 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 83 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD 84 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 85 Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 86 John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 87 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Taiwan RTS Racing 0:03:26 88 Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 89 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 90 Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 91 Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 92 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing 93 Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 94 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 95 Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 96 John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 97 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 98 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 99 Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 100 Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:06:13 101 Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 102 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 103 Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD 104 Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 105 Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra 106 Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 107 Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 108 Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra 109 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 110 Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 111 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 112 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 113 Timo Schafer (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 114 John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra 115 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 116 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 117 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 118 Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 119 John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 120 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD 121 Martin Mizgayski (Pol) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 122 William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 123 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 124 David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 125 Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose 126 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 127 Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 128 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 0:07:08 129 Magnus Borresen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 130 Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 0:09:55 131 Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD 132 Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 133 Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 134 Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra 135 Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 136 Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 137 Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 138 Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 139 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:12:03 140 Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 0:13:10 141 John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 142 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 143 Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 144 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 145 Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 146 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 147 Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 148 Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 149 Richard Tanguy (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 150 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 151 Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:14:01 152 Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 153 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 154 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 155 Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence 0:15:55 156 Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 0:19:36 157 Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 158 Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose 159 Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:24:35 160 Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 0:24:37 DNF David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes

Sprint 1 - Freshford 1 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence

Sprint 2 - Urlingford 1 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling

Mountain 1 - Coonmore (Cat. 3) 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 5 pts 2 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 4 3 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 2

Mountain 2 - Ogonelle (Cat. 3) 1 Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 5 pts 2 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 4 3 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 3 4 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 2

Mountain 3 - Lecarrow (Cat. 3) 1 Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 5 pts 2 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 4 3 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 3 4 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 2

Mountain 4 - Aylebaun (Cat. 3) 1 James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 5 pts 2 Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 4 3 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 3

Mountain 5 - Killanena (Cat. 3) 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 5 pts 2 Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 4 3 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3 4 James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 2

County riders 1 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 3:34:15 2 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 3 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 4 Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 5 Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 6 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 7 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 8 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 9 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 10 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 0:01:37 11 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 12 Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra 13 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD 14 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 15 Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 16 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 17 Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 18 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 19 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD 20 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 21 Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 22 John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 23 Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 0:02:58 24 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 25 Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 26 Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 27 Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 28 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 29 Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 30 John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 31 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 32 Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 33 Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:05:45 34 Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 35 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 36 Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD 37 Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 38 Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra 39 Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 40 Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 41 Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra 42 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 43 Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 44 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 45 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 46 John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra 47 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 48 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 49 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 50 Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 51 John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 52 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD 53 William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 54 David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 55 Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose 56 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 57 Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 58 Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 0:09:27 59 Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD 60 Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 61 Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra 62 Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 63 Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 64 Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 65 Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 66 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:11:35 67 John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 0:12:42 68 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 69 Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 70 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 71 Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 72 Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 73 Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 74 Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:13:33 75 Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 76 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 77 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 78 Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 0:19:08 79 Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 80 Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose 81 Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:24:07

International teams 1 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 10:42:17 2 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 3 Denmark Blue Water Cycling 4 Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 5 Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 6 Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 7 Britain East Midlands Metaltek 8 Netherlands Koga Cycling 0:00:28 9 New Zealand National Team 10 Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 11 Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 12 France AVC Aix En Provence 13 Britain UK Youth Cycling 14 Czech Republic AC Sparta 0:03:26 15 Taiwan RTS Racing 16 Germany Bike Aid 0:03:42

County teams 1 Dublin West Eurocycles 10:42:45 2 Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 3 Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 0:03:14 4 Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 0:05:56 5 Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:06:12 6 Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 7 Meath East Spin 11 0:07:33 8 Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:08:43 9 Dublin South UCD 0:08:59 10 Mayo Centra 0:13:07 11 Cork Finance First / Apex 12 Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:14:28 13 Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 14 Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:16:49 15 Donegal LK Bikes 0:17:15 16 Galway Black Rose 0:20:04 17 Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 0:24:39

General classification after stage 2 1 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 6:42:57 2 Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 3 James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 5 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 6 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 7 Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 8 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 0:00:12 9 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 0:00:18 10 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 0:00:20 11 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:22 12 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 0:00:24 13 Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 0:00:25 14 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 0:00:26 15 Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 16 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 17 David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 18 Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:00:27 19 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 0:00:28 20 Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 21 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 22 Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team 23 Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 24 Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 25 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 26 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 27 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 28 Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 29 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 30 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 31 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 32 Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 33 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 34 Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 35 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 36 Sondre Hurum (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 37 Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 38 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team 39 Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 40 Fredrick Johansson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling 41 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 42 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 43 Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 44 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 45 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 46 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 47 Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 48 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 49 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 50 Matthew Higgins (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 51 Florian Salzinger (Ger) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 52 Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 53 Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 54 David McCann (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing 55 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 56 Christian Poth (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 57 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 58 Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 59 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 60 Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 61 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 62 Ben Stockdale (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 63 Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 64 Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team 65 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling 66 Alex Coutts (GBr) Taiwan RTS Racing 67 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 68 James Gullen (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 69 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 70 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 0:00:48 71 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 0:02:05 72 Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra 73 Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 74 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 75 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 76 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 77 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD 78 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 79 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 80 Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 81 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD 82 Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 83 John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 84 Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 0:03:26 85 Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 86 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Taiwan RTS Racing 87 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 88 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing 89 Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 90 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 91 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 92 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 93 Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 94 Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 95 Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 96 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:04:49 97 Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 0:06:13 98 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 99 Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 100 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD 101 Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 102 William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 103 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 104 Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 105 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 106 David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 107 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 108 Magnus Borresen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 0:07:08 109 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 110 Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 0:09:55 111 Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 112 Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 113 Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 114 Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 115 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 0:13:10 116 Richard Tanguy (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 117 Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 118 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 119 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 120 John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 0:13:30 121 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:14:01 122 Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 123 Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence 0:15:55 124 Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:17:39 125 Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:19:47 126 Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:19:51 127 Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:19:54 128 John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra 129 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 130 John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 131 Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD 0:21:21 132 Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 0:21:41 133 Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:24:35 134 Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 0:24:37 135 Timo Schafer (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 0:25:22 136 Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 0:26:51 137 Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 138 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:27:42 139 Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:32:37 140 Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 0:33:17 141 Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose 142 Kristian Forbord (Nor Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 0:37:19 143 Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 0:38:56 144 Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:40:42 145 Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD 0:41:19 146 Martin Mizgayski (Pol) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 147 Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:41:45 148 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:43:04 149 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 150 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 151 Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra 152 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 153 Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 0:46:46 154 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:48:54 155 John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 0:50:01 156 Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 157 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 158 Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 159 Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:50:52 160 Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 0:56:27

Points classification 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 17 pts 2 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 16 3 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 15 4 Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 14 5 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 14 6 James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 13 7 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 13 8 Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 12 9 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 12 10 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 11 11 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 11 12 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 11 13 Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 10 14 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 9 15 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 9 16 Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 8 17 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 8 18 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 8 19 Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 7 20 Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 5 21 Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 4 22 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 4 23 Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team 3 24 Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 3 25 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 2 26 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 1

Mountains classification 1 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 23 pts 2 Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 20 3 David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 13 4 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 13 5 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 10 6 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 10 7 James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 7 8 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling 7 9 Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 6 10 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 5

Under 23 rider classification 1 Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 6:42:57 2 Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 3 Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 0:00:25 4 Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:00:28 5 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 6 Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team 7 Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 8 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 9 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 10 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 11 Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 12 Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 13 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team 14 Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 15 Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 16 Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 17 Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 18 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 19 Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 20 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 21 Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team 22 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 23 Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 0:02:05 24 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD 25 Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 0:03:26 26 Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 0:06:13 27 Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 0:09:55 28 Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 0:13:10 29 Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence 0:15:55

County riders classification 1 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 6:43:25 2 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 3 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 4 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 5 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 6 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 7 Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 8 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 9 Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 10 Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:01:37 11 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 12 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 13 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 14 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD 15 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 16 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 17 Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 18 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD 19 Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 20 John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 21 Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 0:02:58 22 Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 23 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 24 Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 25 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 26 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 27 Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 28 Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 29 Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 30 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:04:21 31 Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 0:05:45 32 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 33 Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 34 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD 35 Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 36 William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 37 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 38 Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 39 David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 40 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 41 Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 0:09:27 42 Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 43 Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 44 Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 45 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:12:42 46 John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 0:13:02 47 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:13:33 48 Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 49 Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:17:11 50 Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:19:19 51 Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:19:23 52 Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:19:26 53 John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra 54 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 55 John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 56 Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD 0:20:53 57 Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 0:21:13 58 Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:24:07 59 Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 0:26:23 60 Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 61 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:27:14 62 Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:32:09 63 Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 0:32:49 64 Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose 65 Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 0:38:28 66 Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:40:14 67 Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD 0:40:51 68 Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:41:17 69 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:42:36 70 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 71 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 72 Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra 73 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 74 Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 0:46:18 75 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:48:26 76 John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 0:49:33 77 Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 78 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 79 Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 80 Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:50:24 81 Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 0:55:59

Category 2 rider classification 1 Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 6:43:25 2 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD 0:01:37 3 John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 4 Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 0:02:58 5 Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 6 Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 7 Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 0:05:45 8 Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 9 William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 10 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 11 Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 0:09:27 12 Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 13 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:12:42 14 John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 0:13:02 15 Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:13:33 16 Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:17:11 17 Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:19:19 18 Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:19:23 19 Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:19:26 20 John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra 21 Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD 0:20:53 22 Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:26:23 23 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:27:14 24 Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:32:09 25 Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 0:32:49 26 Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose 27 Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:40:14 28 Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD 0:40:51 29 Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:41:17 30 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:42:36 31 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 32 Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra 33 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 34 John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 0:49:33 35 Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:50:24 36 Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 0:55:59

International teams classification 1 Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 20:09:41 2 Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 0:00:02 3 Denmark Blue Water Cycling 4 Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 5 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:06 6 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 7 Britain East Midlands Metaltek 8 New Zealand National Team 0:00:34 9 France AVC Aix En Provence 10 Netherlands Koga Cycling 11 Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 12 Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 13 Britain UK Youth Cycling 14 Czech Republic AC Sparta 0:03:32 15 Taiwan RTS Racing 16 Germany Bike Aid 0:03:48