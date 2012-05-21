Trending

Lang wins from 7-man break in Gort

Swiss rider takes over general classification lead

Image 1 of 10

Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) outsprinted his six breakaway companions to win stage 2.

Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) outsprinted his six breakaway companions to win stage 2.
(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 2 of 10

Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) celebrates winning the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás, into Gort, Co. Galway.

Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) celebrates winning the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás, into Gort, Co. Galway.
(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 3 of 10

Riders on the approach to Thurles, Co. Tipperary, during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás.

Riders on the approach to Thurles, Co. Tipperary, during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás.
(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 4 of 10

Riders on the approach to Thurles, Co. Tipperary, during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás.

Riders on the approach to Thurles, Co. Tipperary, during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás.
(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 5 of 10

Riders on the approach to Thurles, Co. Tipperary, during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás.

Riders on the approach to Thurles, Co. Tipperary, during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás.
(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 6 of 10

Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) pulls on the leader's jersey after winning stage 2.

Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) pulls on the leader's jersey after winning stage 2.
(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 7 of 10

Riders on the approach to Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny, during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás.

Riders on the approach to Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny, during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás.
(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 8 of 10

Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) celebrates winning the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás.

Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) celebrates winning the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás.
(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 9 of 10

Stage 2 winner Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) is presented to the crowd after winning the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás, into Gort.

Stage 2 winner Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) is presented to the crowd after winning the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás, into Gort.
(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 10 of 10

Connor McConvey (An Post Sean Kelly Team) in action during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás.

Connor McConvey (An Post Sean Kelly Team) in action during the second stage of the 2012 An Post Rás.
(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)

Pirmin Lang of Switzerland's Atlas Jakroo team has won stage 2 of the An Post Ras covering 157 kilometres from Kilkenny to Gort. The 27-year-old Swiss outsprinted his six breakaway companions for the win, with Britons Dale Appleby (East Midlands Metaltek) and James Moss (Node4 Giordana Racing) rounding out the top three.

Christian Jerslid Jensen (Blue Water Cycling), Dan Craven (Team IG – Sigma Sport), Richard Handley (Rapha Condor Sharp) and Connor McConvey (An Post Sean Kelly) made up the remainder of riders in the final sprint at the finish. The group finished 28 seconds ahead of the next riders home, Waterford native Sam Bennett and reigning Rás champion Gediminas Bagdonas, both of the An Post Sean Kelly Team.

The time gap was enough to put the top three of the stage into the top of the general classification as well. Lang assumes the leader's jersey, with Appleby and Moss in second and third overall, all tied on time.

Sunny conditions in Kilkenny this morning indicated that today's stage would make for aggressive riding and that certainly was the case as the riders covered 48 kilometres in the first hour of riding. Irishman Martyn Irvine (RTS Racing) was in determined mood, attacking twice early on and took an eight second lead before being reeled in by the bunch.

Going into Thurles a group of eight riders led by Connor McConvey broke free, opening up a gap of almost three minutes from the peloton. Despite the break beginning to show cracks on the category three climb of Ogonnelle, which was taken by Richard Handley after a close fought battle with Dan Craven, the riders were pushed along by a strong tailwind which made for a very fast final hour of racing.

Three more gruelling climbs ensued with Craven emerging victorious on the final one at Killanena and ensuring he claimed the ‘King of the Mountains jersey. It was a pivotal and testing time for the break but they raised their game and were not to be caught despite some hard riding from David McCann (RTS Racing) at the front of the peloton. As the finish drew closer it was Lang who had most left in the tank and he was delighted to take the yellow jersey.

"I hoped that the breakaway would come through," said Lang. "It worked out. My legs were spinning well and I hoped for a good sprint".

Although the bunch was chasing hard, he said that he believed that his group had a chance if they continued to work well. "With three kilometres to go we got the wind from behind and I knew that we could do it," said Lang.

Full Results
1Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo3:33:47
2Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
3James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
4Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
5Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
6Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
7Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:28
9Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
10Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
11Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
12Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
13Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
14Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
15Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
16Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
17Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
18Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
19Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
20Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
21Christian Varley (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
22David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
23Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
24Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
25Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
26Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
27Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
28Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
29Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
30James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
31Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
32Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
33Christian Poth (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
34Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
35Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
36Kristian Forbord (Nor Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
37Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
38Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
39Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
40Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
41Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
42Ben Stockdale (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
43Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
44Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
45Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
46Florian Salzinger (Ger) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
47Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
48David McCann (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
49Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
50Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
51Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
52Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
53Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
54Matthew Higgins (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
55Sondre Hurum (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
56Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
57Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
58James Gullen (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
59Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
60Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
61Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
62Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
63Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
64Fredrick Johansson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
65Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
66Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
67Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
68Alex Coutts (GBr) Taiwan RTS Racing
69Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
70Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
71Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
72Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Germany Bike Aid0:02:05
73Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
74David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
75Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
76Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
77Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
78Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
79Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
80Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
81Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
82Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
83Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
84David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
85Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
86John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
87Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Taiwan RTS Racing0:03:26
88Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
89Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
90Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
91Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
92Martyn Irvine (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
93Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
94Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
95Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
96John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
97Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
98Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
99Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
100Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:06:13
101Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
102Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
103Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD
104Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
105Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra
106Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
107Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
108Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
109Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
110Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
111Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
112Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
113Timo Schafer (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
114John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
115Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
116Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
117Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
118Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
119John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
120Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
121Martin Mizgayski (Pol) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
122William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
123Stephen Halpin (Irl) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
124David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
125Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose
126Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
127Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
128Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling0:07:08
129Magnus Borresen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
130Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce0:09:55
131Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
132Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
133Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
134Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra
135Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
136Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
137Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
138Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
139Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:12:03
140Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro0:13:10
141John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
142Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
143Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
144Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
145Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
146Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
147Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
148Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
149Richard Tanguy (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
150Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
151Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:14:01
152Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
153Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
154Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
155Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence0:15:55
156Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles0:19:36
157Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
158Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
159Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:24:35
160Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta0:24:37
DNFDavid McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes

Sprint 1 - Freshford
1Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence

Sprint 2 - Urlingford
1Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling

Mountain 1 - Coonmore (Cat. 3)
1Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport5pts
2Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo4
3Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly3
4Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp2

Mountain 2 - Ogonelle (Cat. 3)
1Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp5pts
2Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport4
3Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo3
4Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly2

Mountain 3 - Lecarrow (Cat. 3)
1Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp5pts
2Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport4
3Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo3
4Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly2

Mountain 4 - Aylebaun (Cat. 3)
1James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing5pts
2Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp4
3Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo3

Mountain 5 - Killanena (Cat. 3)
1Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport5pts
2Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp4
3Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly3
4James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing2

County riders
1Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles3:34:15
2Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
3Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
4Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
5Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
6Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
7Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
8Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
9Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
10Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 110:01:37
11David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
12Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
13Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
14Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
15Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
16Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
17Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
18Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
19Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
20David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
21Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
22John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
23Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh0:02:58
24Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
25Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
26Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
27Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
28Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
29Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
30John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
31Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
32Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
33Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:05:45
34Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
35Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
36Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD
37Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
38Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra
39Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
40Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
41Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
42Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
43Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
44Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
45Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
46John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
47Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
48Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
49Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
50Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
51John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
52Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
53William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
54David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
55Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose
56Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
57Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
58Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce0:09:27
59Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
60Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
61Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra
62Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
63Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
64Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
65Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
66Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:11:35
67John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex0:12:42
68Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
69Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
70Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
71Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
72Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
73Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
74Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:13:33
75Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
76Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
77Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
78Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles0:19:08
79Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
80Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
81Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:24:07

International teams
1Belgium An Post Sean Kelly10:42:17
2Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
3Denmark Blue Water Cycling
4Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
5Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
6Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
7Britain East Midlands Metaltek
8Netherlands Koga Cycling0:00:28
9New Zealand National Team
10Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
11Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
12France AVC Aix En Provence
13Britain UK Youth Cycling
14Czech Republic AC Sparta0:03:26
15Taiwan RTS Racing
16Germany Bike Aid0:03:42

County teams
1Dublin West Eurocycles10:42:45
2Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
3Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce0:03:14
4Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh0:05:56
5Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:06:12
6Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
7Meath East Spin 110:07:33
8Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:08:43
9Dublin South UCD0:08:59
10Mayo Centra0:13:07
11Cork Finance First / Apex
12Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:14:28
13Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
14Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:16:49
15Donegal LK Bikes0:17:15
16Galway Black Rose0:20:04
17Kildare Newbridge Pfizer0:24:39

General classification after stage 2
1Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo6:42:57
2Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
3James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
4Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
5Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
6Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
7Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
8Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing0:00:12
9Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling0:00:18
10Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo0:00:20
11Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:22
12Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport0:00:24
13Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing0:00:25
14Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence0:00:26
15Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
16Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
17David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
18Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:00:27
19Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling0:00:28
20Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
21Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
22Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
23Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
24Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
25Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
26Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
27Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
28Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
29Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
30Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
31James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
32Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
33Christian Varley (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
34Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
35Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
36Sondre Hurum (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
37Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
38Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
39Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
40Fredrick Johansson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
41Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
42Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
43Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
44Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
45Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
46Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
47Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
48Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
49Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
50Matthew Higgins (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
51Florian Salzinger (Ger) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
52Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
53Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
54David McCann (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
55Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
56Christian Poth (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
57Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
58Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
59Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
60Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
61Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
62Ben Stockdale (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
63Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
64Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
65Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
66Alex Coutts (GBr) Taiwan RTS Racing
67Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
68James Gullen (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
69Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
70Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling0:00:48
71Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Germany Bike Aid0:02:05
72Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
73Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
74Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
75David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
76Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
77Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
78Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
79Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
80Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
81Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
82Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
83John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
84Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical0:03:26
85Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
86Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Taiwan RTS Racing
87Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
88Martyn Irvine (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
89Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
90Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
91Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
92Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
93Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
94Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
95Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
96David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:04:49
97Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh0:06:13
98Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
99Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
100Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
101Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
102William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
103Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
104Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
105Stephen Halpin (Irl) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
106David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
107Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
108Magnus Borresen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus0:07:08
109Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
110Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid0:09:55
111Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
112Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
113Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
114Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
115Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta0:13:10
116Richard Tanguy (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
117Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
118Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
119Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
120John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 110:13:30
121Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:14:01
122Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
123Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence0:15:55
124Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:17:39
125Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:19:47
126Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:19:51
127Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:19:54
128John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
129Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
130John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
131Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD0:21:21
132Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer0:21:41
133Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:24:35
134Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta0:24:37
135Timo Schafer (Ger) Germany Bike Aid0:25:22
136Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy0:26:51
137Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
138Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:27:42
139Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra0:32:37
140Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex0:33:17
141Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
142Kristian Forbord (Nor Norway Oneco- Mesterhus0:37:19
143Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce0:38:56
144Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra0:40:42
145Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD0:41:19
146Martin Mizgayski (Pol) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
147Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:41:45
148Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:43:04
149Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
150Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
151Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
152Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
153Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer0:46:46
154Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:48:54
155John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex0:50:01
156Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
157Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
158Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
159Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:50:52
160Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles0:56:27

Points classification
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly17pts
2Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo16
3Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing15
4Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek14
5Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling14
6James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing13
7Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo13
8Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling12
9Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport12
10Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport11
11Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence11
12Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling11
13Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp10
14Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly9
15Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport9
16Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp8
17Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team8
18Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly8
19Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling7
20Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling5
21Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp4
22Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo4
23Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team3
24Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus3
25Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport2
26Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles1

Mountains classification
1Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport23pts
2Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp20
3David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing13
4Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo13
5Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly10
6Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly10
7James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing7
8Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling7
9Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta6
10Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo5

Under 23 rider classification
1Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp6:42:57
2Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
3Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing0:00:25
4Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:00:28
5Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
6Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
7Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
8Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
9Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
10James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
11Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
12Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
13Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
14Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
15Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
16Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
17Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
18Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
19Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
20Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
21Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
22Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
23Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid0:02:05
24Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
25Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh0:03:26
26Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh0:06:13
27Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid0:09:55
28Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro0:13:10
29Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence0:15:55

County riders classification
1Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles6:43:25
2Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
3Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
4Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
5Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
6Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
7Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
8Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
9Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
10Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra0:01:37
11Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
12David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
13Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
14Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
15Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
16Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
17Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
18Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
19Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
20John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
21Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical0:02:58
22Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
23Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
24Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
25Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
26Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
27Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
28Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
29Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
30David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:04:21
31Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh0:05:45
32Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
33Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
34Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
35Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
36William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
37Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
38Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
39David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
40Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
41Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy0:09:27
42Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
43Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
44Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
45Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:12:42
46John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 110:13:02
47Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:13:33
48Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
49Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:17:11
50Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:19:19
51Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:19:23
52Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:19:26
53John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
54Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
55John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
56Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD0:20:53
57Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer0:21:13
58Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:24:07
59Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy0:26:23
60Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
61Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:27:14
62Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra0:32:09
63Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex0:32:49
64Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
65Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce0:38:28
66Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra0:40:14
67Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD0:40:51
68Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:41:17
69Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:42:36
70Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
71Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
72Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
73Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
74Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer0:46:18
75Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:48:26
76John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex0:49:33
77Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
78Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
79Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
80Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:50:24
81Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles0:55:59

Category 2 rider classification
1Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly6:43:25
2Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD0:01:37
3John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
4Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh0:02:58
5Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
6Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
7Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh0:05:45
8Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
9William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
10Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
11Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce0:09:27
12Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
13Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:12:42
14John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 110:13:02
15Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:13:33
16Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:17:11
17Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:19:19
18Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:19:23
19Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:19:26
20John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
21Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD0:20:53
22Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:26:23
23Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:27:14
24Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra0:32:09
25Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex0:32:49
26Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
27Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra0:40:14
28Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD0:40:51
29Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:41:17
30Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:42:36
31Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
32Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
33Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
34John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex0:49:33
35Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:50:24
36Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles0:55:59

International teams classification
1Britain Node4 Giordana Racing20:09:41
2Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport0:00:02
3Denmark Blue Water Cycling
4Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
5Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:06
6Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
7Britain East Midlands Metaltek
8New Zealand National Team0:00:34
9France AVC Aix En Provence
10Netherlands Koga Cycling
11Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
12Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
13Britain UK Youth Cycling
14Czech Republic AC Sparta0:03:32
15Taiwan RTS Racing
16Germany Bike Aid0:03:48

County teams classification
1Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy20:10:15
2Dublin West Eurocycles
3Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce0:03:14
4Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh0:05:56
5Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical0:06:12
6Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:08:36
7Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:08:43
8Dublin South UCD0:08:59
9Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles0:14:28
10Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:16:49
11Meath East Spin 110:17:37
12Galway Black Rose0:20:04
13Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:25:54
14Cork Finance First / Apex0:26:48
15Mayo Centra0:53:12
16Kildare Newbridge Pfizer1:12:56
17Donegal LK Bikes1:29:06

