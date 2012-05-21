Lang wins from 7-man break in Gort
Swiss rider takes over general classification lead
Stage 2: Kilkenny - Gort
Pirmin Lang of Switzerland's Atlas Jakroo team has won stage 2 of the An Post Ras covering 157 kilometres from Kilkenny to Gort. The 27-year-old Swiss outsprinted his six breakaway companions for the win, with Britons Dale Appleby (East Midlands Metaltek) and James Moss (Node4 Giordana Racing) rounding out the top three.
Christian Jerslid Jensen (Blue Water Cycling), Dan Craven (Team IG – Sigma Sport), Richard Handley (Rapha Condor Sharp) and Connor McConvey (An Post Sean Kelly) made up the remainder of riders in the final sprint at the finish. The group finished 28 seconds ahead of the next riders home, Waterford native Sam Bennett and reigning Rás champion Gediminas Bagdonas, both of the An Post Sean Kelly Team.
The time gap was enough to put the top three of the stage into the top of the general classification as well. Lang assumes the leader's jersey, with Appleby and Moss in second and third overall, all tied on time.
Sunny conditions in Kilkenny this morning indicated that today's stage would make for aggressive riding and that certainly was the case as the riders covered 48 kilometres in the first hour of riding. Irishman Martyn Irvine (RTS Racing) was in determined mood, attacking twice early on and took an eight second lead before being reeled in by the bunch.
Going into Thurles a group of eight riders led by Connor McConvey broke free, opening up a gap of almost three minutes from the peloton. Despite the break beginning to show cracks on the category three climb of Ogonnelle, which was taken by Richard Handley after a close fought battle with Dan Craven, the riders were pushed along by a strong tailwind which made for a very fast final hour of racing.
Three more gruelling climbs ensued with Craven emerging victorious on the final one at Killanena and ensuring he claimed the ‘King of the Mountains jersey. It was a pivotal and testing time for the break but they raised their game and were not to be caught despite some hard riding from David McCann (RTS Racing) at the front of the peloton. As the finish drew closer it was Lang who had most left in the tank and he was delighted to take the yellow jersey.
"I hoped that the breakaway would come through," said Lang. "It worked out. My legs were spinning well and I hoped for a good sprint".
Although the bunch was chasing hard, he said that he believed that his group had a chance if they continued to work well. "With three kilometres to go we got the wind from behind and I knew that we could do it," said Lang.
|1
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|3:33:47
|2
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|3
|James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|4
|Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|5
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|6
|Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|7
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:28
|9
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|10
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|11
|Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|12
|Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|13
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|14
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|15
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|16
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|17
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|18
|Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|19
|Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|20
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|21
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|22
|David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|23
|Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|24
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|25
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|26
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|27
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|28
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|29
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|30
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|31
|Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|32
|Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|33
|Christian Poth (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|34
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|35
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|36
|Kristian Forbord (Nor Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|37
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|38
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|39
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|40
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|41
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|42
|Ben Stockdale (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|43
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|44
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|45
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|46
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|47
|Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|48
|David McCann (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
|49
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|50
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|51
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|52
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|53
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|54
|Matthew Higgins (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|55
|Sondre Hurum (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|56
|Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|57
|Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|58
|James Gullen (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|59
|Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|60
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|61
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|62
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|63
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|64
|Fredrick Johansson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|65
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|66
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|67
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|68
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Taiwan RTS Racing
|69
|Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|70
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|71
|Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|72
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|0:02:05
|73
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|74
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|75
|Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|76
|Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
|77
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|78
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|79
|Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|80
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|81
|Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|82
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|83
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|84
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|85
|Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|86
|John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|87
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Taiwan RTS Racing
|0:03:26
|88
|Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|89
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|90
|Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|91
|Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|92
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
|93
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|94
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|95
|Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|96
|John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|97
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|98
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|99
|Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|100
|Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:06:13
|101
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|102
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|103
|Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|104
|Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|105
|Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra
|106
|Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|107
|Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|108
|Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
|109
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|110
|Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|111
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|112
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|113
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|114
|John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
|115
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|116
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|117
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|118
|Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|119
|John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|120
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|121
|Martin Mizgayski (Pol) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|122
|William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|123
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|124
|David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|125
|Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|126
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|127
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|128
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|0:07:08
|129
|Magnus Borresen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|130
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|0:09:55
|131
|Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|132
|Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|133
|Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|134
|Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra
|135
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|136
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|137
|Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|138
|Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|139
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:12:03
|140
|Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|0:13:10
|141
|John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|142
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|143
|Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|144
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|145
|Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|146
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|147
|Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|148
|Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|149
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|150
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|151
|Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:14:01
|152
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|153
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|154
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|155
|Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence
|0:15:55
|156
|Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:19:36
|157
|Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|158
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|159
|Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:24:35
|160
|Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|0:24:37
|DNF
|David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|1
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|1
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|5
|pts
|2
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|4
|3
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|3
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|2
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|4
|3
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|3
|4
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|2
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|4
|3
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|3
|4
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|2
|1
|James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|4
|3
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|3
|1
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|5
|pts
|2
|Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|4
|3
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|3
|4
|James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|2
|1
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|3:34:15
|2
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|3
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|4
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|5
|Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|6
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|7
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|8
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|9
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|10
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|0:01:37
|11
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|12
|Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
|13
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|14
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|15
|Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|16
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|17
|Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|18
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|19
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|20
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|21
|Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|22
|John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|23
|Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|0:02:58
|24
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|25
|Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|26
|Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|27
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|28
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|29
|Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|30
|John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|31
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|32
|Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|33
|Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:05:45
|34
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|35
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|36
|Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|37
|Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|38
|Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra
|39
|Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|40
|Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|41
|Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
|42
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|43
|Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|44
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|45
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|46
|John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
|47
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|48
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|49
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|50
|Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|51
|John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|52
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|53
|William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|54
|David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|55
|Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|56
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|57
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|58
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|0:09:27
|59
|Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|60
|Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|61
|Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra
|62
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|63
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|64
|Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|65
|Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|66
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:11:35
|67
|John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|0:12:42
|68
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|69
|Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|70
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|71
|Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|72
|Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|73
|Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|74
|Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:13:33
|75
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|76
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|77
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|78
|Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:19:08
|79
|Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|80
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|81
|Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:24:07
|1
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|10:42:17
|2
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|3
|Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|4
|Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|5
|Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|6
|Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|7
|Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|8
|Netherlands Koga Cycling
|0:00:28
|9
|New Zealand National Team
|10
|Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|11
|Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|12
|France AVC Aix En Provence
|13
|Britain UK Youth Cycling
|14
|Czech Republic AC Sparta
|0:03:26
|15
|Taiwan RTS Racing
|16
|Germany Bike Aid
|0:03:42
|1
|Dublin West Eurocycles
|10:42:45
|2
|Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|3
|Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|0:03:14
|4
|Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|0:05:56
|5
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:06:12
|6
|Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|7
|Meath East Spin 11
|0:07:33
|8
|Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:08:43
|9
|Dublin South UCD
|0:08:59
|10
|Mayo Centra
|0:13:07
|11
|Cork Finance First / Apex
|12
|Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:14:28
|13
|Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|14
|Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:16:49
|15
|Donegal LK Bikes
|0:17:15
|16
|Galway Black Rose
|0:20:04
|17
|Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|0:24:39
|1
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|6:42:57
|2
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|3
|James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|5
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|6
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|7
|Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|8
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:00:12
|9
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|0:00:18
|10
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|0:00:20
|11
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:22
|12
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|0:00:24
|13
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:00:25
|14
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|0:00:26
|15
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|16
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|17
|David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|18
|Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:00:27
|19
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|0:00:28
|20
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|21
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|22
|Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|23
|Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|24
|Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|25
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|26
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|27
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|28
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|29
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|30
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|31
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|32
|Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|33
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|34
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|35
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|36
|Sondre Hurum (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|37
|Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|38
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|39
|Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|40
|Fredrick Johansson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|41
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|42
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|43
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|44
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|45
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|46
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|47
|Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|48
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|49
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|50
|Matthew Higgins (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|51
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|52
|Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|53
|Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|54
|David McCann (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
|55
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|56
|Christian Poth (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|57
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|58
|Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|59
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|60
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|61
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|62
|Ben Stockdale (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|63
|Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|64
|Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|65
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|66
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Taiwan RTS Racing
|67
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|68
|James Gullen (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|69
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|70
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|0:00:48
|71
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|0:02:05
|72
|Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
|73
|Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|74
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|75
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|76
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|77
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|78
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|79
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|80
|Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|81
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|82
|Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|83
|John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|84
|Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|0:03:26
|85
|Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|86
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Taiwan RTS Racing
|87
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|88
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
|89
|Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|90
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|91
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|92
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|93
|Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|94
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|95
|Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|96
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:04:49
|97
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|0:06:13
|98
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|99
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|100
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|101
|Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|102
|William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|103
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|104
|Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|105
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|106
|David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|107
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|108
|Magnus Borresen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|0:07:08
|109
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|110
|Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|0:09:55
|111
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|112
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|113
|Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|114
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|115
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|0:13:10
|116
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|117
|Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|118
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|119
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|120
|John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|0:13:30
|121
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:14:01
|122
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|123
|Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence
|0:15:55
|124
|Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:17:39
|125
|Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:19:47
|126
|Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:19:51
|127
|Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:19:54
|128
|John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
|129
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|130
|John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|131
|Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|0:21:21
|132
|Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|0:21:41
|133
|Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:24:35
|134
|Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|0:24:37
|135
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|0:25:22
|136
|Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|0:26:51
|137
|Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|138
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:27:42
|139
|Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:32:37
|140
|Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|0:33:17
|141
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|142
|Kristian Forbord (Nor Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|0:37:19
|143
|Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|0:38:56
|144
|Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:40:42
|145
|Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|0:41:19
|146
|Martin Mizgayski (Pol) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|147
|Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:41:45
|148
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:43:04
|149
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|150
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|151
|Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
|152
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|153
|Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|0:46:46
|154
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:48:54
|155
|John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|0:50:01
|156
|Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|157
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|158
|Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|159
|Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:50:52
|160
|Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:56:27
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|17
|pts
|2
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|16
|3
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|15
|4
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|14
|5
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|14
|6
|James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|13
|7
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|13
|8
|Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|12
|9
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|12
|10
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|11
|11
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|11
|12
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|11
|13
|Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|10
|14
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|9
|15
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|9
|16
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|8
|17
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|8
|18
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|8
|19
|Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|7
|20
|Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|5
|21
|Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|4
|22
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|4
|23
|Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|3
|24
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|3
|25
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|2
|26
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|1
|1
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|23
|pts
|2
|Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|20
|3
|David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|13
|4
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|13
|5
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|10
|6
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|10
|7
|James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|7
|8
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|7
|9
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|6
|10
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|5
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|6:42:57
|2
|Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|3
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:00:25
|4
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:00:28
|5
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6
|Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|7
|Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|8
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|9
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|10
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|11
|Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|12
|Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|14
|Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|15
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|16
|Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|17
|Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|18
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|19
|Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|20
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|21
|Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|22
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|23
|Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|0:02:05
|24
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|25
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|0:03:26
|26
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|0:06:13
|27
|Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|0:09:55
|28
|Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|0:13:10
|29
|Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence
|0:15:55
|1
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|6:43:25
|2
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|3
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|4
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|5
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|6
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|7
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|8
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|9
|Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|10
|Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:01:37
|11
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|12
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|13
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|14
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|15
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|16
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|17
|Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|18
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|19
|Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|20
|John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|21
|Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|0:02:58
|22
|Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|23
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|24
|Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|25
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|26
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|27
|Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|28
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|29
|Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|30
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:04:21
|31
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|0:05:45
|32
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|33
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|34
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|35
|Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|36
|William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|37
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|38
|Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|39
|David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|40
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|41
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|0:09:27
|42
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|43
|Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|44
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|45
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:12:42
|46
|John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|0:13:02
|47
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:13:33
|48
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|49
|Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:17:11
|50
|Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:19:19
|51
|Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:19:23
|52
|Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:19:26
|53
|John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
|54
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|55
|John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|56
|Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|0:20:53
|57
|Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|0:21:13
|58
|Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:24:07
|59
|Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|0:26:23
|60
|Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|61
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:27:14
|62
|Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:32:09
|63
|Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|0:32:49
|64
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|65
|Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|0:38:28
|66
|Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:40:14
|67
|Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|0:40:51
|68
|Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:41:17
|69
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:42:36
|70
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|71
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|72
|Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
|73
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|74
|Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|0:46:18
|75
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:48:26
|76
|John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|0:49:33
|77
|Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|78
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|79
|Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|80
|Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:50:24
|81
|Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:55:59
|1
|Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|6:43:25
|2
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|0:01:37
|3
|John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|4
|Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|0:02:58
|5
|Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|6
|Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|7
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|0:05:45
|8
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|9
|William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|10
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|11
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|0:09:27
|12
|Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|13
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:12:42
|14
|John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|0:13:02
|15
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:13:33
|16
|Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:17:11
|17
|Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:19:19
|18
|Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:19:23
|19
|Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:19:26
|20
|John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
|21
|Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|0:20:53
|22
|Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:26:23
|23
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:27:14
|24
|Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:32:09
|25
|Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|0:32:49
|26
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|27
|Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:40:14
|28
|Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|0:40:51
|29
|Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:41:17
|30
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:42:36
|31
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|32
|Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
|33
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|34
|John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|0:49:33
|35
|Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:50:24
|36
|Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:55:59
|1
|Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|20:09:41
|2
|Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|0:00:02
|3
|Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|4
|Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|5
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:06
|6
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|7
|Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|8
|New Zealand National Team
|0:00:34
|9
|France AVC Aix En Provence
|10
|Netherlands Koga Cycling
|11
|Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|12
|Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|13
|Britain UK Youth Cycling
|14
|Czech Republic AC Sparta
|0:03:32
|15
|Taiwan RTS Racing
|16
|Germany Bike Aid
|0:03:48
|1
|Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|20:10:15
|2
|Dublin West Eurocycles
|3
|Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|0:03:14
|4
|Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|0:05:56
|5
|Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|0:06:12
|6
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:08:36
|7
|Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:08:43
|8
|Dublin South UCD
|0:08:59
|9
|Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|0:14:28
|10
|Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:16:49
|11
|Meath East Spin 11
|0:17:37
|12
|Galway Black Rose
|0:20:04
|13
|Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:25:54
|14
|Cork Finance First / Apex
|0:26:48
|15
|Mayo Centra
|0:53:12
|16
|Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|1:12:56
|17
|Donegal LK Bikes
|1:29:06
