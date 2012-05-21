Forme Coaching analysis of racing: The An Post Ras 2012
Stephen Gallagher introduces the Irish stage race
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
The 2012 An Post Rás will get underway this Sunday in Dunboyne. The gruelling 8 day event will pass over hills and towns of Ireland, with often only the unforgiving weather to keep the riders company as they complete the 1168 kilometres.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy