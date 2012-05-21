Trending

Forme Coaching analysis of racing: The An Post Ras 2012

Stephen Gallagher introduces the Irish stage race

Image 1 of 2

Irish rider Stephen Gallagher looking relaxed and focused at the team presentation.

(Image credit: Stephen McMahon)
Image 2 of 2

Forme Coaching

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The 2012 An Post Rás will get underway this Sunday in Dunboyne. The gruelling 8 day event will pass over hills and towns of Ireland, with often only the unforgiving weather to keep the riders company as they complete the 1168 kilometres.

 

 

