Image 1 of 2 Irish rider Stephen Gallagher looking relaxed and focused at the team presentation. (Image credit: Stephen McMahon) Image 2 of 2 Forme Coaching (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The 2012 An Post Rás will get underway this Sunday in Dunboyne. The gruelling 8 day event will pass over hills and towns of Ireland, with often only the unforgiving weather to keep the riders company as they complete the 1168 kilometres.



