Bialoblocki takes sprint into Kilkenny

Polish rider takes early race lead

Image 1 of 10

Marcin Bialoblocki (Node4 Girodana) celebrates winning the opening stage of the 2012 An Post R

(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 2 of 10

(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 3 of 10

Martin Mizjayski (Tipperary Carrick Iverk Produce) continues to race despite a crash during the first stage of 2012 An Post R

(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 4 of 10

Riders on the approach to Kilcock, Co. Kildare

(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 5 of 10

Christian Hannestad, OneCo - Mesterhus, is lifted into an ambulance following a crash on the approach to Prosperous, Co. Kildare

(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 6 of 10

Riders on the approach to Kilcock, Co. Kildare

(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 7 of 10

Riders make their way from Dunboyne, Co. Meath

(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 8 of 10

Stage winner Marcin Bialoblocki (Node4 Girodana) leads a breakaway group of riders on the approach to Kilkenny during the opening stage of the 2012 An Post R

(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 9 of 10

Marcin Bialoblocki (Node4 Girodana) celebrates winning the opening stage of the 2012 An Post R

(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)
Image 10 of 10

Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Sean Kelly) in action during the opening stage of the 2012 An Post R

(Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)

The opening stage of the 2012 An Post Rás saw Polish rider Marcin Bialoblocki (Node4 Giordana) sprint to victory following a four man breakaway which just held off the chasing bunch. The stage win was Bialoblocki's second at the Rás, as he also triumphed into Tramore last year.

Danish rider Jacob Nielsen (Blue Water) was second, Nicolas Baldo (Switzerland Atlas) finished third, while last year's Rás winner Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) finished in sixth, although he moved up to fourth in the overall classification after taking two hot spot sprints on the stage.

Day one saw the peloton travel 147 kilometres from Dunboyne to Kilkenny and it was barely an hour into the race when several riders including Kristian Forbord (OneCo-Mesterhus) crashed just outside Prosperous in County Kildare, thankfully none of the riders involved were badly injured. Shortly after a bunch of 10 riders including Sam Bennett (An Post Sean Kelly) and Wouter Sybrandy (Britian Team IG – Sigma Sport) broke clear, however they were quickly reeled in before the first hot spot sprint which was won by young Dubliner Philip Lavery (Node4 Giordana).

The following 40 kilometres saw a number of riders try to break clear, but nothing stuck until a group of five led by Nicolas Baldo (Switzerland Atlas Jackroo) opened up a 30 second gap. They forged on but after 120 kilometres of racing the group was caught and the peloton came together once more.

Swiss rider Jonathan Fumeaux (Switzerland Atlas Jackroo) was the next to attack, but he too was caught with a little over ten kilometres remaining. It was at this stage that the decisive break of the day got away as four riders, including Fumeaux's team mate Baldo, and eventual race winner Bialoblocki got free. They quickly built up a 30 second lead and despite the peloton's best efforts they weren't to be caught. As the finish drew closer it was Bialoblocki who had most left in the tank and he crossed the line with his arms aloft to take the first yellow jersey of the race.

Bialoblocki was delighted with the win, although he was under no illusions that it will be tough to hold onto the jersey for the rest of the week.

"I wasn't expecting the break to get away, but when we did I tried to save my legs and thankfully I took the win," he said. "I'll try to keep the yellow jersey now but it will be very hard with another seven days of racing ahead."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing3:09:04
2Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
3Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo0:00:02
4Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
5Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling0:00:06
6Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
7Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
8Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
9Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
10Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
11Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
12Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
13Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
14Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
15Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
16Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
17Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
18Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
19Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
20Sondre Hurum (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
21Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
22Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
23Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
24Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
25Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
26Fredrick Johansson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
27James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
28Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
29Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
30Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
31Magnus Borresen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
32Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
33Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
34Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
35Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
36James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
37Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
38Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
39Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
40Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
41Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
42Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
43Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
44Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
45Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
46Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
47Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
48Christian Varley (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
49Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
50Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
51Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
52Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
53Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
54David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
55Matthew Higgins (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
56Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
57Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
58Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
59Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
60Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
61Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
62Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
63Richard Tanguy (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
64Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence
65Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Taiwan RTS Racing
66Florian Salzinger (Ger) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
67Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
68Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
69Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
70Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
71Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
72David McCann (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
73Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
74Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
75Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
76Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
77Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
78David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
79Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
80Alex Coutts (GBr) Taiwan RTS Racing
81Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
82Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
83Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
84Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
85Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
86Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
87Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
88Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
89Christian Poth (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
90Martyn Irvine (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
91Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
92Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
93Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
94Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
95Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
96Ben Stockdale (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
97Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
98Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
99Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
100Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
101Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
102James Gullen (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
103William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
104Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
105Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
106Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
107Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
108Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
109Stephen Halpin (Irl) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
110Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
111John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
112Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
113Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
114Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
115Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
116Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
117Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
118Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
119Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
120David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
121Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
122Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
123Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
124David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:02:30
125John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 110:10:10
126Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:11:32
127Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
128Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
129Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:13:40
130Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:13:44
131Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:13:47
132Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
133Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
134Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
135John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
136Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
137Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
138Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
139John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
140Timo Schafer (Ger) Germany Bike Aid0:19:15
141Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra0:26:30
142Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra0:30:53
143David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:35:06
144Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD0:35:12
145Martin Mizgayski (Pol) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
146Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:35:38
147Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:36:57
148Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
149Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
150Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
151John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
152Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
153Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
154Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
155Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
156Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
157Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
158Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
159Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
160Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
161Kristian Forbord (Nor Norway Oneco- Mesterhus

County Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy3:09:10
2Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
3Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
4Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
5Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
6Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
7Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
8Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
9Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
10Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
11Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
12Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
13Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
14Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
15Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
16Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
17Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
18Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
19David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
20Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
21Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
22Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
23Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
24Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
25Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
26Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
27Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
28Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
29Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
30William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
31Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
32Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
33Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
34Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
35Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
36John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
37Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
38Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
39Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
40Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
41Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
42Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
43Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
44David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
45Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
46Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
47Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
48David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:02:24
49John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 110:10:04
50Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:11:26
51Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
52Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
53Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:13:34
54Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:13:38
55Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:13:41
56Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
57Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
58Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
59John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
60Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
61Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
62Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
63John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
64Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra0:26:24
65Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra0:30:47
66David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:35:00
67Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD0:35:06
68Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:35:32
69Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:36:51
70Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
71Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
72Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
73John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
74Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
75Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
76Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
77Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
78Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
79Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
80Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
81Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
82Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer

Sprint 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
2Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
3Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp

Sprint 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
2Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
3Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta

Sprint 3 -
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
2David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
3Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta

KOH 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing5pts
2Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo4
3Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling3
4Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport2

KOH 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly10pts
2David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing8
3Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta6
4Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling4
5Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport3
6Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo1

International Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark Blue Water Cycling9:27:24
2Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
3Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport0:00:02
4Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
5Czech Republic AC Sparta0:00:06
6New Zealand National Team
7France AVC Aix En Provence
8Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
9Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
10Netherlands Koga Cycling
11Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
12Britain UK Youth Cycling
13Germany Bike Aid
14Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
15Taiwan RTS Racing
16Britain East Midlands Metaltek

County Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy9:27:30
2Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
3Dublin West Eurocycles
4Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
5Dublin South UCD
6Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
7Galway Black Rose
8Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
9Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
10Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
11Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:02:24
12Meath East Spin 110:10:04
13Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:11:26
14Cork First Finance Apex0:13:41
15Mayo Centra0:40:05
16Kildare Newbridge Pfizer0:48:17
17Donegal LK Bikes1:11:51

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing3:08:54
2Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling0:00:04
3Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo0:00:08
4Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:10
5Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport0:00:12
6Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing0:00:13
7Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport0:00:14
8Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
9Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
10David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
11Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:00:15
12Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling0:00:16
13Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
14Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
15Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
16Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
17Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
18Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
19Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
20Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
21Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
22Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
23Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
24Sondre Hurum (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
25Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
26Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
27Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
28Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
29Fredrick Johansson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
30James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
31Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
32Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
33Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
34Magnus Borresen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
35Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
36Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
37Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
38James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
39Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
40Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
41Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
42Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
43Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
44Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
45Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
46Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
47Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
48Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
49Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
50Christian Varley (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
51Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
52Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
53Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
54Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
55Matthew Higgins (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
56Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
57Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
58Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
59Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
60Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
61Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
62Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
63Richard Tanguy (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
64Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence
65Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Taiwan RTS Racing
66Florian Salzinger (Ger) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
67Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
68Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
69Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
70Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
71Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
72David McCann (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
73Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
74Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
75Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
76Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
77David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
78Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
79Alex Coutts (GBr) Taiwan RTS Racing
80Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
81Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
82Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
83Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
84Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
85Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
86Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
87Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
88Christian Poth (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
89Martyn Irvine (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
90Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
91Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
92Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
93Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
94Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
95Ben Stockdale (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
96Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
97Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
98Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
99Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
100Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
101James Gullen (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
102William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
103Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
104Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
105Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
106Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
107Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
108Stephen Halpin (Irl) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
109Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
110John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
111Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
112Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
113Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
114Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
115Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
116Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
117Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
118Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
119David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
120Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
121Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
122Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
123Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling0:00:36
124David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:03:00
125John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 110:10:20
126Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:11:42
127Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
128Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer0:12:02
129Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:13:50
130Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:13:54
131Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:13:57
132Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
133Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
134Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
135John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
136Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
137Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
138Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
139John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
140Timo Schafer (Ger) Germany Bike Aid0:19:25
141Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra0:26:40
142Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra0:31:03
143David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:35:16
144Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD0:35:22
145Martin Mizgayski (Pol) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
146Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:35:48
147Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:37:07
148Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
149Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
150Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
151John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
152Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
153Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
154Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
155Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
156Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
157Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
158Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
159Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
160Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
161Kristian Forbord (Nor Norway Oneco- Mesterhus

Under 23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing3:09:07
3Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
4Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
5Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
6Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
7Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
8Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
9Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
10James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
11Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
12Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
13Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
14Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
15Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
16Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
17Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
18Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence
19Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
20Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
21Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
22Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
23Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
24Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
25Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
26Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
27Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
28Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
29Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh

County rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy3:09:10
2Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
3Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
4Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
5Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
6Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
7Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
8Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
9Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
10Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
11Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
12Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
13Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
14Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
15Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
16Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
17Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
18Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
19David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
20Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
21Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
22Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
23Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
24Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
25Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
26Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
27Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
28Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
29Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
30William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
31Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
32Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
33Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
34Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
35Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
36John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
37Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
38Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
39Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
40Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
41Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
42Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
43Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
44David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
45Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
46Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
47Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
48David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:02:44
49John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 110:10:04
50Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:11:26
51Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
52Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer0:11:46
53Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:13:34
54Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly0:13:38
55Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal0:13:41
56Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
57Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
58Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
59John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
60Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
61Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
62Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
63John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
64Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra0:26:24
65Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra0:30:47
66David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:35:00
67Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD0:35:06
68Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:35:32
69Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:36:51
70Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
71Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
72Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
73John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
74Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
75Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
76Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
77Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
78Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
79Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
80Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
81Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
82Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing15pts
2Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling14
3Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo13
4Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport12
5Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling11
6Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly10
7Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport9
8Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team8
9Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling7
10Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp6
11Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence5
12Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo4
13Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team3
14Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport2
15Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo1

King of the mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing13pts
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly10
3Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling7
4Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta6
5Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo5
6Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport5

County team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy9:27:30
2Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
3Dublin West Eurocycles
4Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
5Dublin South UCD
6Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
7Galway Black Rose
8Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
9Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
10Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
11Mayo Castlebar Western Edge0:02:24
12Meath East Spin 110:10:04
13Dublin Dundrum Town Centre0:11:26
14Cork First Finance Apex0:13:41
15Mayo Centra0:40:05
16Kildare Newbridge Pfizer0:48:17
17Donegal LK Bikes1:11:51

International team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark Blue Water Cycling9:27:24
4Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
6New Zealand National Team
7France AVC Aix En Provence
8Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
9Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
10Netherlands Koga Cycling
11Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
12Britain UK Youth Cycling
13Germany Bike Aid
14Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
15Taiwan RTS Racing
16Britain East Midlands Metaltek

