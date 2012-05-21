Bialoblocki takes sprint into Kilkenny
Polish rider takes early race lead
Stage 1: Dunboyne - Kilkenny
The opening stage of the 2012 An Post Rás saw Polish rider Marcin Bialoblocki (Node4 Giordana) sprint to victory following a four man breakaway which just held off the chasing bunch. The stage win was Bialoblocki's second at the Rás, as he also triumphed into Tramore last year.
Danish rider Jacob Nielsen (Blue Water) was second, Nicolas Baldo (Switzerland Atlas) finished third, while last year's Rás winner Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) finished in sixth, although he moved up to fourth in the overall classification after taking two hot spot sprints on the stage.
Day one saw the peloton travel 147 kilometres from Dunboyne to Kilkenny and it was barely an hour into the race when several riders including Kristian Forbord (OneCo-Mesterhus) crashed just outside Prosperous in County Kildare, thankfully none of the riders involved were badly injured. Shortly after a bunch of 10 riders including Sam Bennett (An Post Sean Kelly) and Wouter Sybrandy (Britian Team IG – Sigma Sport) broke clear, however they were quickly reeled in before the first hot spot sprint which was won by young Dubliner Philip Lavery (Node4 Giordana).
The following 40 kilometres saw a number of riders try to break clear, but nothing stuck until a group of five led by Nicolas Baldo (Switzerland Atlas Jackroo) opened up a 30 second gap. They forged on but after 120 kilometres of racing the group was caught and the peloton came together once more.
Swiss rider Jonathan Fumeaux (Switzerland Atlas Jackroo) was the next to attack, but he too was caught with a little over ten kilometres remaining. It was at this stage that the decisive break of the day got away as four riders, including Fumeaux's team mate Baldo, and eventual race winner Bialoblocki got free. They quickly built up a 30 second lead and despite the peloton's best efforts they weren't to be caught. As the finish drew closer it was Bialoblocki who had most left in the tank and he crossed the line with his arms aloft to take the first yellow jersey of the race.
Bialoblocki was delighted with the win, although he was under no illusions that it will be tough to hold onto the jersey for the rest of the week.
"I wasn't expecting the break to get away, but when we did I tried to save my legs and thankfully I took the win," he said. "I'll try to keep the yellow jersey now but it will be very hard with another seven days of racing ahead."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|3:09:04
|2
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|3
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|0:00:02
|4
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|5
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|0:00:06
|6
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|7
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|8
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|9
|Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|10
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|11
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|12
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|13
|Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|14
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|15
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|16
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|17
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|18
|Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|19
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|20
|Sondre Hurum (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|21
|Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|22
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|23
|Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|24
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|25
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|26
|Fredrick Johansson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|27
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|28
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|29
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|30
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|31
|Magnus Borresen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|32
|Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
|33
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|34
|Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|35
|Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|36
|James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|37
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|38
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|39
|Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|40
|Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|41
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|42
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|43
|Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|44
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|45
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|46
|Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|47
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|48
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|49
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|50
|Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|51
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|52
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|53
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|54
|David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|55
|Matthew Higgins (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|56
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|57
|Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|58
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|59
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|60
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|61
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|62
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|63
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|64
|Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence
|65
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Taiwan RTS Racing
|66
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|67
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|68
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|69
|Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|70
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|71
|Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|72
|David McCann (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
|73
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|74
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|75
|Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|76
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|77
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|78
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|79
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|80
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Taiwan RTS Racing
|81
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|82
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|83
|Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|84
|Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|85
|Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|86
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|87
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|88
|Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|89
|Christian Poth (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|90
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
|91
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|92
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|93
|Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|94
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|95
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|96
|Ben Stockdale (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|97
|Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|98
|Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|99
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|100
|Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|101
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|102
|James Gullen (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|103
|William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|104
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|105
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|106
|Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|107
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|108
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|109
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|110
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|111
|John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|112
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|113
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|114
|Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|115
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|116
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|117
|Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|118
|Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|119
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|120
|David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|121
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|122
|Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|123
|Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|124
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:02:30
|125
|John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|0:10:10
|126
|Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:11:32
|127
|Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|128
|Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|129
|Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:13:40
|130
|Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:13:44
|131
|Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:13:47
|132
|Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|133
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|134
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|135
|John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
|136
|Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|137
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|138
|Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|139
|John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|140
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|0:19:15
|141
|Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:26:30
|142
|Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:30:53
|143
|David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:35:06
|144
|Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|0:35:12
|145
|Martin Mizgayski (Pol) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|146
|Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:35:38
|147
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:36:57
|148
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|149
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|150
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|151
|John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|152
|Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|153
|Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|154
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|155
|Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
|156
|Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|157
|Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|158
|Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|159
|Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|160
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|161
|Kristian Forbord (Nor Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|3:09:10
|2
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|3
|Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|4
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|5
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|6
|Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
|7
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|8
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|9
|Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|10
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|11
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|12
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|13
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|14
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|15
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|16
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|17
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|18
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|19
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|20
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|21
|Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|22
|Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|23
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|24
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|25
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|26
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|27
|Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|28
|Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|29
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|30
|William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|31
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|32
|Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|33
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|34
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|35
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|36
|John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|37
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|38
|Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|39
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|40
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|41
|Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|42
|Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|43
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|44
|David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|45
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|46
|Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|47
|Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|48
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:02:24
|49
|John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|0:10:04
|50
|Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:11:26
|51
|Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|52
|Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|53
|Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:13:34
|54
|Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:13:38
|55
|Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:13:41
|56
|Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|57
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|58
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|59
|John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
|60
|Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|61
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|62
|Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|63
|John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|64
|Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:26:24
|65
|Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:30:47
|66
|David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:35:00
|67
|Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|0:35:06
|68
|Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:35:32
|69
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:36:51
|70
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|71
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|72
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|73
|John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|74
|Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|75
|Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|76
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|77
|Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
|78
|Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|79
|Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|80
|Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|81
|Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|82
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|2
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|3
|Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|2
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|3
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|2
|David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|3
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|4
|3
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|3
|4
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|10
|pts
|2
|David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|8
|3
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|6
|4
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|4
|5
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|3
|6
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|9:27:24
|2
|Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|3
|Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|0:00:02
|4
|Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|5
|Czech Republic AC Sparta
|0:00:06
|6
|New Zealand National Team
|7
|France AVC Aix En Provence
|8
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|9
|Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|10
|Netherlands Koga Cycling
|11
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|12
|Britain UK Youth Cycling
|13
|Germany Bike Aid
|14
|Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|15
|Taiwan RTS Racing
|16
|Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|9:27:30
|2
|Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|3
|Dublin West Eurocycles
|4
|Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|5
|Dublin South UCD
|6
|Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|7
|Galway Black Rose
|8
|Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|9
|Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|10
|Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|11
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:02:24
|12
|Meath East Spin 11
|0:10:04
|13
|Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:11:26
|14
|Cork First Finance Apex
|0:13:41
|15
|Mayo Centra
|0:40:05
|16
|Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|0:48:17
|17
|Donegal LK Bikes
|1:11:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|3:08:54
|2
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|0:00:08
|4
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:10
|5
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|0:00:12
|6
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|0:00:13
|7
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|0:00:14
|8
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|9
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|10
|David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|11
|Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:00:15
|12
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|0:00:16
|13
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|14
|Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|15
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|16
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|17
|Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|18
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|19
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|20
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|21
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|22
|Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|23
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|24
|Sondre Hurum (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|25
|Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|26
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|27
|Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|28
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|29
|Fredrick Johansson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|30
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|31
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|32
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|33
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|34
|Magnus Borresen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|35
|Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
|36
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|37
|Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|38
|James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|39
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|40
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|41
|Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|42
|Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|43
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|44
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|45
|Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|46
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|47
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|48
|Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|49
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|50
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|51
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|52
|Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|53
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|54
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|55
|Matthew Higgins (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|56
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|57
|Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|58
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|59
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|60
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|61
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|62
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|63
|Richard Tanguy (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|64
|Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence
|65
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Taiwan RTS Racing
|66
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|67
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|68
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|69
|Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|70
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|71
|Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|72
|David McCann (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
|73
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|74
|Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|75
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|76
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|77
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|78
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|79
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Taiwan RTS Racing
|80
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|81
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|82
|Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|83
|Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|84
|Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|85
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|86
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|87
|Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|88
|Christian Poth (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|89
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing
|90
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|91
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|92
|Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|93
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|94
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|95
|Ben Stockdale (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|96
|Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|97
|Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|98
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|99
|Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|100
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|101
|James Gullen (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|102
|William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|103
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|104
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|105
|Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|106
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|107
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|108
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Britain East Midlands Metaltek
|109
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|110
|John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|111
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|112
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|113
|Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|114
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|115
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|116
|Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|117
|Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|118
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|119
|David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|120
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|121
|Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|122
|Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|123
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|0:00:36
|124
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:03:00
|125
|John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|0:10:20
|126
|Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:11:42
|127
|Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|128
|Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|0:12:02
|129
|Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:13:50
|130
|Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:13:54
|131
|Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:13:57
|132
|Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|133
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|134
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|135
|John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
|136
|Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|137
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|138
|Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|139
|John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|140
|Timo Schafer (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|0:19:25
|141
|Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:26:40
|142
|Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:31:03
|143
|David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:35:16
|144
|Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|0:35:22
|145
|Martin Mizgayski (Pol) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|146
|Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:35:48
|147
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:37:07
|148
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|149
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|150
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|151
|John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|152
|Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|153
|Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|154
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|155
|Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
|156
|Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|157
|Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|158
|Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|159
|Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|160
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|161
|Kristian Forbord (Nor Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|3:09:07
|3
|Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|4
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|5
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|6
|Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|7
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|8
|Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|9
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|10
|James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|11
|Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|12
|Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|13
|Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|14
|Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|16
|Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|17
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|18
|Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence
|19
|Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid
|20
|Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|21
|Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|22
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|23
|Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|24
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|25
|Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|26
|Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|27
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|28
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|29
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|3:09:10
|2
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|3
|Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|4
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|5
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|6
|Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra
|7
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|8
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|9
|Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|10
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|11
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|12
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|13
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|14
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|15
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|16
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|17
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|18
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|19
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|20
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|21
|Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|22
|Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|23
|Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|24
|Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|25
|Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|26
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|27
|Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|28
|Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|29
|Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|30
|William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|31
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|32
|Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|33
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles
|34
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|35
|Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|36
|John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|37
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|38
|Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|39
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|40
|Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|41
|Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|42
|Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|43
|Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|44
|David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|45
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|46
|Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|47
|Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|48
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:02:44
|49
|John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|0:10:04
|50
|Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:11:26
|51
|Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|52
|Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|0:11:46
|53
|Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:13:34
|54
|Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|0:13:38
|55
|Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|0:13:41
|56
|Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|57
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|58
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|59
|John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra
|60
|Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|61
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|62
|Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|63
|John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|64
|Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:26:24
|65
|Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra
|0:30:47
|66
|David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:35:00
|67
|Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD
|0:35:06
|68
|Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:35:32
|69
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:36:51
|70
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|71
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|72
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|73
|John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex
|74
|Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|75
|Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|76
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|77
|Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra
|78
|Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11
|79
|Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|80
|Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|81
|Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|82
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|15
|pts
|2
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|14
|3
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|13
|4
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|12
|5
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling
|11
|6
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|10
|7
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|9
|8
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|8
|9
|Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|7
|10
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|6
|11
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence
|5
|12
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|4
|13
|Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|3
|14
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|2
|15
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing
|13
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|10
|3
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling
|7
|4
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta
|6
|5
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|5
|6
|Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy
|9:27:30
|2
|Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical
|3
|Dublin West Eurocycles
|4
|Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh
|5
|Dublin South UCD
|6
|Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce
|7
|Galway Black Rose
|8
|Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles
|9
|Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly
|10
|Louth Cuchulainn Crystal
|11
|Mayo Castlebar Western Edge
|0:02:24
|12
|Meath East Spin 11
|0:10:04
|13
|Dublin Dundrum Town Centre
|0:11:26
|14
|Cork First Finance Apex
|0:13:41
|15
|Mayo Centra
|0:40:05
|16
|Kildare Newbridge Pfizer
|0:48:17
|17
|Donegal LK Bikes
|1:11:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denmark Blue Water Cycling
|9:27:24
|4
|Switzerland Atlas Jakroo
|6
|New Zealand National Team
|7
|France AVC Aix En Provence
|8
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|9
|Norway Oneco- Mesterhus
|10
|Netherlands Koga Cycling
|11
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|12
|Britain UK Youth Cycling
|13
|Germany Bike Aid
|14
|Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro
|15
|Taiwan RTS Racing
|16
|Britain East Midlands Metaltek
