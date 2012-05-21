Image 1 of 10 Marcin Bialoblocki (Node4 Girodana) celebrates winning the opening stage of the 2012 An Post R (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 3 of 10 Martin Mizjayski (Tipperary Carrick Iverk Produce) continues to race despite a crash during the first stage of 2012 An Post R (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 4 of 10 Riders on the approach to Kilcock, Co. Kildare (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 5 of 10 Christian Hannestad, OneCo - Mesterhus, is lifted into an ambulance following a crash on the approach to Prosperous, Co. Kildare (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 6 of 10 Riders on the approach to Kilcock, Co. Kildare (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 7 of 10 Riders make their way from Dunboyne, Co. Meath (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 8 of 10 Stage winner Marcin Bialoblocki (Node4 Girodana) leads a breakaway group of riders on the approach to Kilkenny during the opening stage of the 2012 An Post R (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 9 of 10 Marcin Bialoblocki (Node4 Girodana) celebrates winning the opening stage of the 2012 An Post R (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE) Image 10 of 10 Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Sean Kelly) in action during the opening stage of the 2012 An Post R (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)

The opening stage of the 2012 An Post Rás saw Polish rider Marcin Bialoblocki (Node4 Giordana) sprint to victory following a four man breakaway which just held off the chasing bunch. The stage win was Bialoblocki's second at the Rás, as he also triumphed into Tramore last year.

Danish rider Jacob Nielsen (Blue Water) was second, Nicolas Baldo (Switzerland Atlas) finished third, while last year's Rás winner Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) finished in sixth, although he moved up to fourth in the overall classification after taking two hot spot sprints on the stage.

Day one saw the peloton travel 147 kilometres from Dunboyne to Kilkenny and it was barely an hour into the race when several riders including Kristian Forbord (OneCo-Mesterhus) crashed just outside Prosperous in County Kildare, thankfully none of the riders involved were badly injured. Shortly after a bunch of 10 riders including Sam Bennett (An Post Sean Kelly) and Wouter Sybrandy (Britian Team IG – Sigma Sport) broke clear, however they were quickly reeled in before the first hot spot sprint which was won by young Dubliner Philip Lavery (Node4 Giordana).

The following 40 kilometres saw a number of riders try to break clear, but nothing stuck until a group of five led by Nicolas Baldo (Switzerland Atlas Jackroo) opened up a 30 second gap. They forged on but after 120 kilometres of racing the group was caught and the peloton came together once more.

Swiss rider Jonathan Fumeaux (Switzerland Atlas Jackroo) was the next to attack, but he too was caught with a little over ten kilometres remaining. It was at this stage that the decisive break of the day got away as four riders, including Fumeaux's team mate Baldo, and eventual race winner Bialoblocki got free. They quickly built up a 30 second lead and despite the peloton's best efforts they weren't to be caught. As the finish drew closer it was Bialoblocki who had most left in the tank and he crossed the line with his arms aloft to take the first yellow jersey of the race.

Bialoblocki was delighted with the win, although he was under no illusions that it will be tough to hold onto the jersey for the rest of the week.

"I wasn't expecting the break to get away, but when we did I tried to save my legs and thankfully I took the win," he said. "I'll try to keep the yellow jersey now but it will be very hard with another seven days of racing ahead."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 3:09:04 2 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 3 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 0:00:02 4 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 5 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 0:00:06 6 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 7 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 8 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 9 Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 10 Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 11 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 12 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 13 Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team 14 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 15 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 16 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 17 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 18 Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 19 Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 20 Sondre Hurum (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 21 Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 22 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 23 Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 24 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 25 Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 26 Fredrick Johansson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling 27 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 28 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 29 Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 30 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 31 Magnus Borresen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 32 Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra 33 Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 34 Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 35 Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 36 James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 37 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 38 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD 39 Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 40 Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 41 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 42 Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 43 Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 44 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 45 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 46 Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 47 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team 48 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 49 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 50 Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 51 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 52 Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 53 Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 54 David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 55 Matthew Higgins (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 56 Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 57 Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 58 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 59 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 60 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 61 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 62 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 63 Richard Tanguy (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 64 Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence 65 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Taiwan RTS Racing 66 Florian Salzinger (Ger) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 67 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 68 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 69 Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 70 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 71 Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 72 David McCann (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing 73 Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 74 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 75 Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 76 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 77 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 78 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 79 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 80 Alex Coutts (GBr) Taiwan RTS Racing 81 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling 82 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 83 Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 84 Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 85 Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 86 Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 87 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 88 Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team 89 Christian Poth (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 90 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing 91 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD 92 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 93 Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 94 Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 95 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 96 Ben Stockdale (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 97 Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 98 Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 99 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 100 Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 101 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD 102 James Gullen (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 103 William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 104 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 105 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 106 Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 107 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 108 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 109 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 110 Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 111 John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 112 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 113 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 114 Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 115 Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 116 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 117 Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 118 Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 119 Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 120 David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 121 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 122 Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 123 Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 124 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:02:30 125 John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 0:10:10 126 Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:11:32 127 Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD 128 Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 129 Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:13:40 130 Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:13:44 131 Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:13:47 132 Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 133 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 134 Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose 135 John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra 136 Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 137 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 138 Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 139 John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 140 Timo Schafer (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 0:19:15 141 Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:26:30 142 Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:30:53 143 David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:35:06 144 Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD 0:35:12 145 Martin Mizgayski (Pol) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 146 Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:35:38 147 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:36:57 148 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 149 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 150 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 151 John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 152 Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 153 Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 154 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 155 Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra 156 Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 157 Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 158 Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 159 Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 160 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 161 Kristian Forbord (Nor Norway Oneco- Mesterhus

County Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 3:09:10 2 Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 3 Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 4 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 5 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 6 Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra 7 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 8 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD 9 Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 10 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 11 Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 12 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 13 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 14 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 15 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 16 Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 17 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 18 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 19 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 20 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 21 Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 22 Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 23 Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 24 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD 25 Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 26 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 27 Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 28 Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 29 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD 30 William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 31 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 32 Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 33 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 34 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 35 Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 36 John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 37 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 38 Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 39 Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 40 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 41 Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 42 Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 43 Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 44 David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 45 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 46 Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 47 Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 48 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:02:24 49 John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 0:10:04 50 Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:11:26 51 Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD 52 Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 53 Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:13:34 54 Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:13:38 55 Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:13:41 56 Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 57 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 58 Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose 59 John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra 60 Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 61 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 62 Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 63 John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 64 Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:26:24 65 Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:30:47 66 David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:35:00 67 Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD 0:35:06 68 Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:35:32 69 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:36:51 70 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 71 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 72 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 73 John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 74 Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 75 Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 76 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 77 Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra 78 Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 79 Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 80 Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 81 Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 82 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer

Sprint 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 2 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 3 Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp

Sprint 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 2 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 3 Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta

Sprint 3 - # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 2 David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 3 Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta

KOH 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 5 pts 2 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 4 3 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling 3 4 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 2

KOH 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 10 pts 2 David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 8 3 Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 6 4 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling 4 5 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 3 6 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 1

International Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denmark Blue Water Cycling 9:27:24 2 Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 3 Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 0:00:02 4 Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 5 Czech Republic AC Sparta 0:00:06 6 New Zealand National Team 7 France AVC Aix En Provence 8 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 9 Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 10 Netherlands Koga Cycling 11 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 12 Britain UK Youth Cycling 13 Germany Bike Aid 14 Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 15 Taiwan RTS Racing 16 Britain East Midlands Metaltek

County Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 9:27:30 2 Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 3 Dublin West Eurocycles 4 Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 5 Dublin South UCD 6 Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 7 Galway Black Rose 8 Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 9 Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 10 Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 11 Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:02:24 12 Meath East Spin 11 0:10:04 13 Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:11:26 14 Cork First Finance Apex 0:13:41 15 Mayo Centra 0:40:05 16 Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 0:48:17 17 Donegal LK Bikes 1:11:51

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 3:08:54 2 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 0:00:04 3 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 0:00:08 4 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:10 5 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 0:00:12 6 Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 0:00:13 7 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 0:00:14 8 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 9 Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 10 David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 11 Richard Lang (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:00:15 12 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 0:00:16 13 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 14 Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 15 Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 16 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 17 Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team 18 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 19 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 20 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 21 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 22 Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 23 Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 24 Sondre Hurum (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 25 Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 26 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 27 Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 28 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 29 Fredrick Johansson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling 30 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 31 Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 32 Dale Appleby (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 33 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 34 Magnus Borresen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 35 Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra 36 Krister Hagen (Nor) Norway Oneco- Mesterhus 37 Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 38 James Moss (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 39 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 40 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD 41 Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 42 Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 43 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 44 Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 45 Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 46 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 47 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 48 Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 49 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team 50 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 51 Connor McConvey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 52 Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 53 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 54 Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 55 Matthew Higgins (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 56 Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 57 Andrew Griffiths (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 58 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 59 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 60 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 61 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 62 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 63 Richard Tanguy (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 64 Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence 65 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Taiwan RTS Racing 66 Florian Salzinger (Ger) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 67 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 68 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 69 Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 70 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 71 Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 72 David McCann (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing 73 Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 74 Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 75 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 76 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 77 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 78 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 79 Alex Coutts (GBr) Taiwan RTS Racing 80 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling 81 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 82 Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 83 Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 84 Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 85 Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 86 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 87 Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team 88 Christian Poth (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 89 Martyn Irvine (Irl) Taiwan RTS Racing 90 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD 91 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 92 Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 93 Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 94 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 95 Ben Stockdale (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 96 Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 97 Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 98 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 99 Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 100 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD 101 James Gullen (GBr) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 102 William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 103 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 104 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 105 Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 106 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 107 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 108 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Britain East Midlands Metaltek 109 Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 110 John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 111 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 112 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 113 Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 114 Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 115 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 116 Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 117 Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 118 Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 119 David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 120 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 121 Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 122 Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 123 Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 0:00:36 124 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:03:00 125 John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 0:10:20 126 Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:11:42 127 Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD 128 Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 0:12:02 129 Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:13:50 130 Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:13:54 131 Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:13:57 132 Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 133 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 134 Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose 135 John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra 136 Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 137 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 138 Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 139 John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 140 Timo Schafer (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 0:19:25 141 Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:26:40 142 Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:31:03 143 David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:35:16 144 Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD 0:35:22 145 Martin Mizgayski (Pol) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 146 Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:35:48 147 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:37:07 148 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 149 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 150 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 151 John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 152 Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 153 Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 154 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 155 Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra 156 Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 157 Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 158 Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 159 Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 160 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 161 Kristian Forbord (Nor Norway Oneco- Mesterhus

Under 23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Lavery (Irl) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 3:09:07 3 Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 4 Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 5 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 6 Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team 7 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 8 Rapheal Tapella (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 9 Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 10 James Lowsley-Williams (GBr) Britain UK Youth Cycling 11 Felix English (Irl) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 12 Andreas Miessen (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 13 Richard Handley (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 14 Julien Ammendola (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 15 Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team 16 Chris Nicholson (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 17 Taylor Gunman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 18 Jelle Lugten (Ned) France AVC Aix En Provence 19 Kai Exner (Ger) Germany Bike Aid 20 Sean Downey (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 21 Tom Black (GBr) Isle Of Man Bikeline P/B Micro 22 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 23 Christian Jerslid Jensen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 24 Michael Vingerling (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 25 Scott Creighton (NZl) New Zealand National Team 26 Christopher Jennings (Rsa) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 27 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD 28 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 29 Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh

County rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Buggle (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 3:09:10 2 Simon Ryan (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 3 Daniel Clifford (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 4 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 5 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 6 Padraig Marrey (Irl) Mayo Centra 7 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 8 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin South UCD 9 Brian Ahern (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 10 Javan Nulty (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 11 Sean McFadden (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 12 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 13 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 14 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 15 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 16 Robin Kelly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 17 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 18 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 19 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 20 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 21 Timothy O’Regan (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 22 Keith Walls (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 23 Matt Slattery (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 24 Art MacManusa (Irl) Dublin South UCD 25 Michael Lucey (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 26 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 27 Michael Butler (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 28 Fiachra O’Muire (Irl) Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 29 Charles Prendergast (Irl) Dublin South UCD 30 William McCabe (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 31 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 32 Myles McCorry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 33 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin West Eurocycles 34 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 35 Mark Buchanan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 36 John O’Shea (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 37 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 38 Ciaran O’Sullivan (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 39 Richard Hooton (Irl) Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 40 Colin Robinson (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 41 Ray O’Shaughnessy (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 42 Kyle Houston (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 43 Stuart Cox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 44 David Peelo (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 45 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 46 Michael Barry (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 47 Christopher Reilly (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 48 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:02:44 49 John Mason (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 0:10:04 50 Patrick O’Brien (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:11:26 51 Ciaran O’Conluain (Irl) Dublin South UCD 52 Robert Martin Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 0:11:46 53 Aidan Collins (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:13:34 54 Hugh McMahon (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 0:13:38 55 Daragh Mortimer (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 0:13:41 56 Donncha O’Brien (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 57 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 58 Alan Loftus (Irl) Galway Black Rose 59 John James Flaherty (Irl) Mayo Centra 60 Daniel Whiting (Irl) Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 61 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 62 Michael O’Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 63 John Lynch (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 64 Michael Flanagan (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:26:24 65 Michael Brady (Irl) Mayo Centra 0:30:47 66 David McLoughlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:35:00 67 Noel McGlynn (Irl) Dublin South UCD 0:35:06 68 Edward Barry (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:35:32 69 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:36:51 70 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 71 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 72 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 73 John Gargan (Irl) Cork First Finance Apex 74 Conor McAllister (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 75 Stephen Looby (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 76 Colm Quinn (Irl) Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 77 Donal Harrington (Irl) Mayo Centra 78 Stephen O’Sullivan (Irl) Meath East Spin 11 79 Greg Swinand (Irl) Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 80 Bryan McKinney (Irl) Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 81 Peter Tuohy (Irl) Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 82 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge Pfizer

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 15 pts 2 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 14 3 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 13 4 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 12 5 Roy Eefting (Ned) Netherlands Koga Cycling 11 6 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 10 7 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 9 8 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 8 9 Mark S Pedersen (Den) Denmark Blue Water Cycling 7 10 Ben Grenda (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 6 11 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix En Provence 5 12 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 4 13 Pieter Bulling (NZl) New Zealand National Team 3 14 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 2 15 Pirmin Lang (Swi) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 1

King of the mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Clarke (GBr) Britain Node4 Giordana Racing 13 pts 2 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 10 3 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Britain UK Youth Cycling 7 4 Martin Hunal (Cze) Czech Republic AC Sparta 6 5 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Switzerland Atlas Jakroo 5 6 Dan Craven (Nam) Britain Team IG - Sigma Sport 5

County team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlow Dan Morrissey Speedy 9:27:30 2 Meath Dunboyne DID Electrical 3 Dublin West Eurocycles 4 Tipperary DMG Visit Nenagh 5 Dublin South UCD 6 Tipperary Carrick IverkProduce 7 Galway Black Rose 8 Antrim Chain Reaction Cycles 9 Meath Stamullen M.Donnelly 10 Louth Cuchulainn Crystal 11 Mayo Castlebar Western Edge 0:02:24 12 Meath East Spin 11 0:10:04 13 Dublin Dundrum Town Centre 0:11:26 14 Cork First Finance Apex 0:13:41 15 Mayo Centra 0:40:05 16 Kildare Newbridge Pfizer 0:48:17 17 Donegal LK Bikes 1:11:51