Skylar Schneider, Ty Magner win Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight Criterium

Image 1 of 2 Skylar Schneider wins Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Ty Magner wins Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) won the elite women's and men's races at the Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight, round five of the American Crit Cup.

The pelotons lined up for an evening criterium on Saturday to contest a four-corner city circuit in Boise with both elite women's and men's fields racing 70 minutes.

Schneider won the sprint in the women's race ahead of Paola Munzo (Miami Nights) and Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24).

In the men's race, L39ION of Los Angeles went 1-2 with Magner taking the victory and Cory Williams in second place while Danny Summerhill (American Cycling Group) rounded out the podium in third place.

More to follow...

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 2 Paola Munzo (Miami Nights) 3 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24 4 Samantha Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) 5 Harriet Owen (DNA Pro Cycling)