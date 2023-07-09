Skylar Schneider, Ty Magner win Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight Criterium

By Cyclingnews
published

L39ION of Los Angeles dominate round 5 of the American Crit Cup in Boise

Image 1 of 2
Skylar Schneider and Ty Magner
Skylar Schneider wins Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) won the elite women's and men's races at the Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight, round five of the American Crit Cup.

The pelotons lined up for an evening criterium on Saturday to contest a four-corner city circuit in Boise with both elite women's and men's fields racing 70 minutes.

Schneider won the sprint in the women's race ahead of Paola Munzo (Miami Nights) and Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24).

In the men's race, L39ION of Los Angeles went 1-2 with Magner taking the victory and Cory Williams in second place while Danny Summerhill (American Cycling Group) rounded out the podium in third place.

More to follow...

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
2Paola Munzo (Miami Nights)
3Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24
4Samantha Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
5Harriet Owen (DNA Pro Cycling)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
2Cory Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
3Danny Summerhill (American Cycling Group)
4Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
5Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon)

