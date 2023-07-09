Skylar Schneider, Ty Magner win Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight Criterium
L39ION of Los Angeles dominate round 5 of the American Crit Cup in Boise
Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) won the elite women's and men's races at the Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight, round five of the American Crit Cup.
The pelotons lined up for an evening criterium on Saturday to contest a four-corner city circuit in Boise with both elite women's and men's fields racing 70 minutes.
Schneider won the sprint in the women's race ahead of Paola Munzo (Miami Nights) and Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24).
In the men's race, L39ION of Los Angeles went 1-2 with Magner taking the victory and Cory Williams in second place while Danny Summerhill (American Cycling Group) rounded out the podium in third place.
More to follow...
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|2
|Paola Munzo (Miami Nights)
|3
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24
|4
|Samantha Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|5
|Harriet Owen (DNA Pro Cycling)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|2
|Cory Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|3
|Danny Summerhill (American Cycling Group)
|4
|Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|5
|Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France stage 9 Live - GC battle on Puy de Dôme182km culminating in the savage 13km summit finish of Puy de Dôme will determine the new general classification
-
Skylar Schneider, Ty Magner win Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight CriteriumL39ION of Los Angeles dominate round 5 of the American Crit Cup in Boise
-
Quinn Simmons abandons the Tour de France ahead of stage 9US national champion crashed heavily on stage 5 and struggling with recovery
-
Sibiu Cycling Tour: Sam Bennett wins stage 4 sprint in SibiuIrish sprinter wins first half of double-stage day in Sibiu as Schachmann crashes out