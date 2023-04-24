Alexis Ryan, Bryan Gomez win Athens Twilight, lead American Criterium Cup

Image 1 of 6 2023 Athens Twilight Criterium women's podium (LtoR): runner-up Andrea Cyr, winner Alexis Ryan, third-placed Erica Zaveta (Image credit: Jackie Tyson/ Cyclingnews) Women's 2023 Athens Twilight Criterium winner Alexis Ryan gets a hug at the finish from teammate Ty Magner (Image credit: Jackie Tyson/ Cyclingnews) Alexis Ryan crosses the finish line well in front for the victory (Image credit: Jackie Tyson/ Cyclingnews) Men's podium 2023 Athens Twilight Criterium (LtoR): second-placed Danny Summerhill, winner Bryan Gomez, third-placed Robin Carpenter (Image credit: Jackie Tyson/ Cyclingnews) Men's repeat winner Bryan Gomez (Miami Nights) (Image credit: Jackie Tyson/ Cyclingnews) Overhead view of finish line in Athens, Georgia (Image credit: Jackie Tyson/ Cyclingnews)

Alexis Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Bryan Gomez (Miami Nights) claimed the spotlight in the opening round of the 2023 American Criterium Cup on Saturday with victories in the elite women’s and men’s races at the Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium. Ryan and Gomez also take the early leads in the week-long Speed Week criterium series.

The women’s contest came down to a final lap sprint with the sun sinking behind the city hall on East Washington Street, Ryan raising her hands to celebrate with room to spare to second-placed Andrea Cyr (Miami Nights). The Denver Disruptors’ Erica Zaveta took the final podium spot ahead of teammate Leah Kirchmann while Heather Fischer (DNA Pro Cycling) took fifth in the lead group.

Later under the illumination of street lights and glow of marquees from downtown restaurants, bars and the Georgia Theatre, a group of nine men eventually lapped the field to set up an electrifying finish. Three riders struck out in the final push at the line, Gomez defending his 2022 victory, this time with his new Miami Nights team. Danny Summerhill (American Cycling), who rode with Gomez at Best Buddies last season, took second and Robin Carpenter (L39ION of Los Angeles) was third. Finishing another one-second back were Thomas Gibbons (Automatic-ABUS Racing) in fourth and 19-year-old Artem Shmidt (Hagens Berman Axeon) in fifth.

Now in its 43rd year, the Athens Twilight Criterium serves as the first of 10 races in the 2023 American Criterium Cup. Across the year-long points competitions for men and women, the ACC offers a total prize purse of $100,000. Teams and riders are also eligible for an additional $400,000 in prize money and support provided by individual races.

Ryan becomes the early overall leader in the ACC for women, while Zaveta takes the early sprint points lead and her Denver Disruptors take the lead in the women’s team standings. For the men, Gomez is the overall men’s leader while Summerhill holds the top spot for the sprint competition. The Miami Nights lead the team standings for men. The next stop for the ACC is the Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Alabama on May 6.

Athens Twilight Criterium is also the opener for Speed Week, which offers a $15,000 bonus purse across seven races in the south-eastern US. Individual and team champions are crowned April 30 at the final event in College Park, Georgia.

Perilous pit stop in women’s race

Well before Ryan launched her winning move on the uphill finish on East Washington Street, she stopped in the pit area during the 40km race when a large pothole caused a rotation of her handlebars and a USA Cycling official gave her a ‘free lap’ to change bikes. To some teams it appeared to be outside of the USAC regulations for a free lap during a criterium, and post-race discussions were held about a possible protest.

“Interpreting the rules for a free lap which allow for ‘impact damage, and mindful of rider safety because of a compromised critical component, she was allowed to reenter the race under a free lap ruling,” Peter Discoe, administrator of the ACC, confirmed to Cyclingnews after the race. “The only relevant decision maker in this case is the Chief Referee, and the ACC honors that position, regardless of the outcome.”

Once back in the peloton, Ryan went back into the fray as the lone representative in the women’s pro race for L39ION and rode near the front. It was not clear where the large pothole may have been located, as the backside of the course on North Lumpkin Street had been freshly resurfaced.

Ryan accelerated to the front of the race in the closing 300 metres and crossed the line well ahead of the chasers. Another solo rider, Erica Carney (Piedmont), who won the Athens race three times before, led a chasing group of 12 riders across the line in sixth, two seconds back.

The win by Ryan, who finished second last year to sister Kendall Ryan, etched a love letter to her new Georgia home in front of massive crowds packed with her friends and family in the college town.

“I love you, Athens,” Ryan wrote on social media the next day. “There’s something so incredibly special about racing in front of your hometown crowd. The faces in the crowd aren’t strangers. They’re your best friends. They’re pumped. And they’re even more pumped when you win! Not to mention that Athens Twilight is hands down the best, most electrifying criterium in the US.”

More than halfway through the 80km men’s race, eight riders formed a lead pack which worked its way around the four-corner course with a substantial gap. Automatic Racing placed four riders at the front of the peloton, but could not catch the leaders, who lapped the field with under 30 laps to go.

“I wanted to go back-to-back. It’s one of the most exciting races of the whole calendar,” Gomez told Cyclingnews at the finish line. “I knew I had a strong team that was gonna support my goal. And when I took the last lap, I knew I had the advantage.”

