Tulsa Tough: Olivia Cummins and Justin Williams win third round of American Crit Cup

Olivia Cummins (DNA Pro Cycling) and Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) won the elite titles at McNellie’s Blue Dome Criterium on Friday, which served as the third stop in the American Criterium Cup 10-race series across the US.

L39ION of Los Angeles and DNA Pro Cycling were the most active teams at the front of the one-hour plus 11-minute race. In a frantic finish for the women’s race to open Tulsa Tough weekend, L39ION of Los Angeles took control of the women’s field with one lap remaining in the eight-corner race.

The US women’s pro crit champion Kendall Ryan crossed the line just in front of Cummins, but the L39ION rider did not celebrate the victory on the podium. Kendall Ryan was relegated by USA Cycling officials for cutting off Cummins before the last corner with 250 metres to go. Cummins took the top step and the top ACC points. Paola Muñoz (Miami Nights) moved to second, and Samantha Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) took third.

In the men’s contest, Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) took the win over Dusan Kalaba (Butcher Box) and Danny Summerhill (American Cycling). US men’s amateur crit champion Michael Hernandez (American Cycling) attacked the field but failed to shake up the big group. It was not until a big crash near the end of the race that sprint trains were disrupted, riders having to regroup with two laps remaining before the free laps ended. Williams went on to win by two bike lengths.

In the overall for the ACC, Andrea Cyr (Miami Nights) and Summerhill added points to continue as leaders for elite women and men, respectively.

Cyr extended her lead in the women’s overall with a fifth-place finish Friday night, now 57 points over teammate Muñoz who moved to second place. Alexis Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) dropped to third overall, just 15 points behind Muñoz.

In the ACC sprint competition, Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling) scored in all three intermediate sprints Friday night and extended her lead to 55 points over the duo of Erica Zaveta (Denver Disruptors) and Rachel Plessing (Butcher Box), who are tied in second place.

On the men’s side, Summerhill maintained the lead in the overall and sprint competitions. Miami Nights’ teammates Alfredo Rodriguez and Clever Martinez, who finished fourth and fifth in the evening race, now trail in the overall, 34 points back for Rodriguez and 98 points for Martinez. Kalaba is 55 points back in the sprint category, and Will Hardin (Project Echelon Racing) is 65 points back.

The next round of the ACC will take place Saturday, June 17, at the Giro d’Grafton in Wisconsin, which is part of Kwik Trip Tour of America’s Dairyland. The race features a six-turn, 1.3km criterium course in downtown Grafton, the pro/cat 1 women racing at 5:35 p.m. CT and the pro/cat 1 men following at 7:05 p.m.