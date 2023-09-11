Summerhill and Muñoz wrap up American Criterium Cup titles in St. Louis

Danny Summerhill (ACG) secured the men's overall title of 2023 American Criterium Cup at round nine in Indianapollis

Danny Summerhill (American Cycling Group) and Paola Muñoz (Miami Nights) won the individual titles of the American Criterium Cup with top finishes in the Giro Della Montagna one-day race at the 2023 Gateway Cup weekend.

Summerhill, who had wrapped up the individual and sprint titles in August, defended his win on The Hill outside St. Louis from a year ago and took his third official victory in the ACC series, along with four other top 5’s. He was relegated from a win at Momentum Indy a week for jumping a curb, and said, "I had to prove something from last weekend."

Summerhill finished with a 202-point margin in the overall ahead of second-placed Alfredo Rodriguez (Miami Nights). American Cycling Group made it a sweep in the series by winning the men’s team competition.

Muñoz missed the opening round of the ACC at Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight in Georgia, but landed consistent points with seven top 5’s across the final nine races to take the overall by 127 points ahead of teammate Andrea Cyr. She finished fifth at the Giro Della Montagna, which was won by Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24).

On the women’s side, L39ION of Los Angeles won the team title, buoyed with performances by Skyler Schneider, Sam Schneider and Kendall Ryan, who finished third, fourth and fifth in the individual standings, respectively. Kimberly Lucie of DNA pro cycling took a dominant victory in the women’s sprint classification.

The 10th and final race in the American Criterium Cup series was described as “electrified” by organisers on a four-corner course in the Italian Hill neighbourhood outside St. Louis, MIssouri, now in its 38th year and part of the Bommarito Audi Gateway Cup weekend of racing from September 1-4.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Results - pro women top 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlies Mejias Garcia (CUB) Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24 1:10:30 2 Samantha Schneider (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles 0:00:01 3 Skylar Schneider (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles 4 Kaitlyn Agnew (USA) Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK 5 Paola Muñoz (CHI) Miami Nights 6 Jennifer Valente (USA) Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24 7 Andrea Cyr (USA) Miami Nights 1:10:32 8 Alexi Ramirez (TRT) Miami Blazers 1:10:33 9 Emily Flynn (USA) LA Sweat 10 Kimberly Lucie (USA) DNA Pro Cycling