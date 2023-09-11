Summerhill and Muñoz wrap up American Criterium Cup titles in St. Louis
American Cycling Group sweeps men's ACC standings while Kimberly Lucie top sprinter and L39ION top team for women
Danny Summerhill (American Cycling Group) and Paola Muñoz (Miami Nights) won the individual titles of the American Criterium Cup with top finishes in the Giro Della Montagna one-day race at the 2023 Gateway Cup weekend.
Summerhill, who had wrapped up the individual and sprint titles in August, defended his win on The Hill outside St. Louis from a year ago and took his third official victory in the ACC series, along with four other top 5’s. He was relegated from a win at Momentum Indy a week for jumping a curb, and said, "I had to prove something from last weekend."
Summerhill finished with a 202-point margin in the overall ahead of second-placed Alfredo Rodriguez (Miami Nights). American Cycling Group made it a sweep in the series by winning the men’s team competition.
Muñoz missed the opening round of the ACC at Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight in Georgia, but landed consistent points with seven top 5’s across the final nine races to take the overall by 127 points ahead of teammate Andrea Cyr. She finished fifth at the Giro Della Montagna, which was won by Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24).
On the women’s side, L39ION of Los Angeles won the team title, buoyed with performances by Skyler Schneider, Sam Schneider and Kendall Ryan, who finished third, fourth and fifth in the individual standings, respectively. Kimberly Lucie of DNA pro cycling took a dominant victory in the women’s sprint classification.
The 10th and final race in the American Criterium Cup series was described as “electrified” by organisers on a four-corner course in the Italian Hill neighbourhood outside St. Louis, MIssouri, now in its 38th year and part of the Bommarito Audi Gateway Cup weekend of racing from September 1-4.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (CUB) Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24
|1:10:30
|2
|Samantha Schneider (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|0:00:01
|3
|Skylar Schneider (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles
|4
|Kaitlyn Agnew (USA) Butcherbox Cycling p/b LOOK
|5
|Paola Muñoz (CHI) Miami Nights
|6
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24
|7
|Andrea Cyr (USA) Miami Nights
|1:10:32
|8
|Alexi Ramirez (TRT) Miami Blazers
|1:10:33
|9
|Emily Flynn (USA) LA Sweat
|10
|Kimberly Lucie (USA) DNA Pro Cycling
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Summerhill (USA) American Cycling Group
|1:09:11
|2
|Noah Granigan (USA) Denver Disruptors
|3
|Frank Travieso (USA) Miami Nights
|4
|William Hardin (USA) Project Echelon Racing
|5
|Kyle Perry (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b VQ Labs
|6
|Dillon Geary (USA) First Internet Bank
|1:09:14
|7
|Tanner Ward (USA) Blazers
|8
|Preston Eye (USA) Work Hard Be Humble Cycling
|1:09:20
|9
|Jamie Castaneda (COL) American Cycling Group
|1:09:23
|10
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Blazers
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Summerhill and Muñoz wrap up American Criterium Cup titles in St. LouisAmerican Cycling Group sweeps men's ACC standings while Kimberly Lucie top sprinter and L39ION top team for women
-
Tour de l'Ardeche: Cavalli claims overall victoryOlivia Baril wins final stage
-
Juan Ayuso foresees Angliru challenge to Jumbo-Visma's Vuelta a España dominance'Having three guys like they did on the Tourmalet isn't so much of an effect because being on the wheel isn't an advantage'
-
Vuelta a España leader Sepp Kuss reluctant to be sole team contender'I'm a guy who prefers to be in the shadows,' says American