Sunny King Criterium: Cade Bickmore and Lizbeth Salazar win titles in Anniston
Summerhill and Cyr take over American Criterium Cup individual leads after round two
Lizbeth Salazar (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon Racing) took the crowns for elite women and men at the 2023 Sunny King Criterium.
With the win, Salazar moved into a tie with teammate Alexis Ryan for second in the women’s individual standings of the American Criterium Cup, a 10-event US racing series which saw Anniston, Alabama, as the second stop last Saturday. Andrea Cyr (Miami Nights) finished fifth in Anniston and jumped into the ACC lead.
Alexis Ryan, who finished third at Sunny King last year, pulled teammates Salazar and Kendall Ryan, the two-time US Pro Crit champion, through the final two corners. The L39ION duo ignited their pace on the short, uphill finish in downtown Anniston and hit the finish just ahead of Sarah van Dam (DNA Pro Cycling), who took third. The Miami Nights pair of Paola Muñoz and Cyr trailed in fourth and fifth.
The DNA Pro squad was active mid-race for the chase of intermediate sprint points, with Kimberly Lucie earning top points on the first and second sprints and placing second in the final contest. Lucie moved ahead of Erica Zaveta (Denver Disruptors) for the ACC sprint lead.
On the men’s side, Danny Summerhill (American Cycling) used his fifth-place finish to jump past Athens Twilight Criterium winner Bryan Gomez (Miami Nights) for the men’s lead in the ACC individual standings and also move into the sprint lead. Gomez, who did not race in Anniston, is tied for third in individual points with Bickmore, while Alfredo Rodriguez (Miami Nights) is second.
In the traditional late-evening finish under the lights, the men’s race looked to be a repeat victory for Rodriguez, who won Sunny King last year. With under 50 metres to go on the uphill rise to the line, he raised his arms to celebrate victory, but the post-up came too early, and the Miami Nights rider was pipped by Bickmore. Rodriguez settled for second, and Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles) took third.
The third stop for the American Criterium Cup will be on June 9 at the Blue Dome Criterium in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Results
Women's results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon Racing)
|2
|Alfredo Rodriguez (Miami Nights)
|3
|Ty Magner (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|4
|Clever Martinez (Miami Nights)
|5
|Danny Summerhill (American Cycling)
|6
|Brandon Feehery (Blazers)
|7
|Sam Morris (Project Echelon Racing)
|8
|Will Hardin (Project Echelon Racing)
|9
|Gavin Hoover (L39ION of Los Angeles)
|10
|Frank Travieso (Miami Nights)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eyewitness: Remco Evenepoel's dog day afternoon at the Giro d'Italia'Two crashes is a lot in three weeks. Two in one day is already too many'
-
Sunny King Criterium: Cade Bickmore and Lizbeth Salazar win titles in AnnistonSummerhill and Cyr take over American Criterium Cup individual leads after round two
-
World champion Vermeersch to compete in 3RIDES UCI Gravel World Series raceWiebes, Greipel, Kröger, Iserbyt among 1,100 starters in German gravel race
-
Mark Cavendish to keep fighting for wins in Giro d'Italia after dramatic late crash'It's part of sprinting, I just hope everybody else who crashed is OK' says Cavendish