Rivera wins Clarendon Cup
Kiesanowski, Ryan complete the podium
Clarendon Cup Women: Arlington, VA - Arlington, VA
After missing out on the win last year when a late solo attacker slipped away, Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) sealed the win in the Air Force Classic Clarendon Cup in Arlington, Virginia on Saturday.
Rivera topped Jo Kiesanowski and her teammate Kendall Ryan, while Hagens Berman-Supermint rider Lindsay Bayer earned the 2016 Lockheed Martin Most Heroic Rider Award for breakaway. She now leads the two-day omnium.
Lindsay Bayer, Northern Virginia native and co-owner of Hagens Berman-Supermint, put on a show with her usual-style breakaway. Bayer led the race for an extended stretch, and earned the 2016 Lockheed Martin Most Heroic Rider Award for her efforts. TIbco-Silicon Valley Bank led the race into the finish, but were overtaken by Rivera on the way to the line.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Coryn Rivera
|2
|Kendall Ryan
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski
|4
|Kimberley Wells
|5
|Lauren Hall
|6
|Laura Van Gilder
|7
|Julie Kuliecza
|8
|Jess Mundy
|9
|Nicole Mertz
|10
|Lindsay Bayer
|11
|Liza Rachetto
|12
|Tiffany Pezzulo
|13
|Lauretta Hanson
|14
|Brianna Walle
|15
|Lauren Tamayo
|16
|Debbie Milne
|17
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez
|18
|Diana Penuela
|19
|Whitney Allison
|20
|Arden Stelly
|21
|Kate Kirkpatrick
|22
|Mary Breed
|23
|Jessica Cutler
|24
|Madison Kelly
|25
|Vanessa Botero
|26
|Cynthia Frazier
|27
|Annie Foreman-Mackey
|28
|Shannon Malseed
|29
|Jamie Gilgen
|30
|Sara Tussey
|31
|Beth Hernandez
|32
|Dori Buckethal
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy