Rivera wins Clarendon Cup

Kiesanowski, Ryan complete the podium

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) shows off her medal after today's win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women's field gets bunched up along the backside.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare leads into the final laps.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women take the tight first turn.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A split happens in the women's race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) shows off her national champ kit for today's crit.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women leave the start line in Arlington

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The sprint for the line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders start to look for attacks.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Today's podium for the women.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jessica Cutler (Colavita) leads the pack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women have a laugh on the start line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) leading the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After missing out on the win last year when a late solo attacker slipped away, Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) sealed the win in the Air Force Classic Clarendon Cup in Arlington, Virginia on Saturday.

Rivera topped Jo Kiesanowski and her teammate Kendall Ryan, while Hagens Berman-Supermint rider Lindsay Bayer earned the 2016 Lockheed Martin Most Heroic Rider Award for breakaway. She now leads the two-day omnium.

Lindsay Bayer, Northern Virginia native and co-owner of Hagens Berman-Supermint, put on a show with her usual-style breakaway. Bayer led the race for an extended stretch, and earned the 2016 Lockheed Martin Most Heroic Rider Award for her efforts. TIbco-Silicon Valley Bank led the race into the finish, but were overtaken by Rivera on the way to the line.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera
2Kendall Ryan
3Joanne Kiesanowski
4Kimberley Wells
5Lauren Hall
6Laura Van Gilder
7Julie Kuliecza
8Jess Mundy
9Nicole Mertz
10Lindsay Bayer
11Liza Rachetto
12Tiffany Pezzulo
13Lauretta Hanson
14Brianna Walle
15Lauren Tamayo
16Debbie Milne
17Ainhoa Perez-Diez
18Diana Penuela
19Whitney Allison
20Arden Stelly
21Kate Kirkpatrick
22Mary Breed
23Jessica Cutler
24Madison Kelly
25Vanessa Botero
26Cynthia Frazier
27Annie Foreman-Mackey
28Shannon Malseed
29Jamie Gilgen
30Sara Tussey
31Beth Hernandez
32Dori Buckethal

