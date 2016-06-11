Image 1 of 13 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) shows off her medal after today's win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 13 The women's field gets bunched up along the backside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 13 UnitedHealthcare leads into the final laps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 13 The women take the tight first turn. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 13 A split happens in the women's race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 13 Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) shows off her national champ kit for today's crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 13 The women leave the start line in Arlington (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 13 The sprint for the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 13 Riders start to look for attacks. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 13 Today's podium for the women. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 13 Jessica Cutler (Colavita) leads the pack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 13 The women have a laugh on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 13 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) leading the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After missing out on the win last year when a late solo attacker slipped away, Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) sealed the win in the Air Force Classic Clarendon Cup in Arlington, Virginia on Saturday.

Rivera topped Jo Kiesanowski and her teammate Kendall Ryan, while Hagens Berman-Supermint rider Lindsay Bayer earned the 2016 Lockheed Martin Most Heroic Rider Award for breakaway. She now leads the two-day omnium.

Lindsay Bayer, Northern Virginia native and co-owner of Hagens Berman-Supermint, put on a show with her usual-style breakaway. Bayer led the race for an extended stretch, and earned the 2016 Lockheed Martin Most Heroic Rider Award for her efforts. TIbco-Silicon Valley Bank led the race into the finish, but were overtaken by Rivera on the way to the line.

