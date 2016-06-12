Wells wins Crystal Cup
Rivera relegated for irregular sprinting
Crystal Cup Women: Arlington, VA - Arlington, VA
Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Bianchi) won the Air Force Association Cycling Classic's Crystal Cup on Sunday. The victory came as a surprise after officials relegated Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) to second place, behind Wells, for irregular sprinting. Kendall Ryan (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) finished third.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kimberley Wells
|2
|Coryn Rivera
|3
|Kendall Wright
|4
|Lauretta Hanson
|5
|Laura Van Gilder
|6
|Nicole Mertz
|7
|Laura Jorgensen
|8
|Joanne Kiesanowski
|9
|Lauren Tamayo
|10
|Sophie Mackay
|11
|Jamie Gilgen
|12
|Jess Mundy
|13
|Tiffany Pezzulo
|14
|Diana Penuela
|15
|Marie-Soleil Blas
|16
|Brianna Walle
|17
|Lindsay Bayer
|18
|Julie Kuliecza
|19
|Vanessa Botero
|20
|Annie Foreman-Mackey
|21
|Arden Stelly
|22
|Ariane Bonhomme
|23
|Jessi Uebelhart
|24
|Anna Christiansen
|25
|Sara Tussey
|26
|Cynthia Frazier
|27
|Debbie Milne
|28
|Liza Rachetto
|29
|Louisa Lobigs
|30
|Whitney Allison
|31
|Lucy Bechtel
|32
|Madison Kelly
|33
|Beth Hernandez
|34
|Kathrin Hammes
|35
|Gretchen Stumhofer
|36
|Ivy Audrain
|37
|Amelie Bruneau
|38
|Paige Shumskas
|39
|Clio Dinan
