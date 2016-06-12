Trending

Wells wins Crystal Cup

Rivera relegated for irregular sprinting

Image 1 of 10

Kimberly Wells (Colavita) opens the champagne after her win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 10

Colavita comes to the front again with a few laps left

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 10

The women bunch up before the last few laps

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 10

Lavender along todays course

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 10

The women get strung out through a backside turn

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 10

Colavita riders rode aggressive at the front all day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 10

Brianna Walle (TIBCO) tries to cause a split in the field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 10

A group tries to get up the road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 10

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) gets called to the line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 10

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) leading in the sprint

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Bianchi) won the Air Force Association Cycling Classic's Crystal Cup on Sunday. The victory came as a surprise after officials relegated Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) to second place, behind Wells, for irregular sprinting. Kendall Ryan (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) finished third.

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kimberley Wells
2Coryn Rivera
3Kendall Wright
4Lauretta Hanson
5Laura Van Gilder
6Nicole Mertz
7Laura Jorgensen
8Joanne Kiesanowski
9Lauren Tamayo
10Sophie Mackay
11Jamie Gilgen
12Jess Mundy
13Tiffany Pezzulo
14Diana Penuela
15Marie-Soleil Blas
16Brianna Walle
17Lindsay Bayer
18Julie Kuliecza
19Vanessa Botero
20Annie Foreman-Mackey
21Arden Stelly
22Ariane Bonhomme
23Jessi Uebelhart
24Anna Christiansen
25Sara Tussey
26Cynthia Frazier
27Debbie Milne
28Liza Rachetto
29Louisa Lobigs
30Whitney Allison
31Lucy Bechtel
32Madison Kelly
33Beth Hernandez
34Kathrin Hammes
35Gretchen Stumhofer
36Ivy Audrain
37Amelie Bruneau
38Paige Shumskas
39Clio Dinan

