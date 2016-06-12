Trending

Magner wins Crystal Cup

UnitedHealthare rider secures omnium victory

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) gets called to the line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare lines up at the front for the final lap

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Teams gather at the front going into the final laps

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The bunch takes the first turn

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders try to find shade wherever they can at the start

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders pass by graffiti today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Artwork along todays route

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders pass by flowers along the course

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A rider takes an ice hand up during todays hot race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders try to keep cool before the start

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The mens field in downtown Crystal City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the bunch before taking the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ty Magner
2Bobby Lea
3Orlando Garibay
4Jake Sitler
5Griffin Easter
6Stalin Quiterio Cuello
7Nicolae Tanovitchii
8Flavio DeLuna
9Thomas Gibbons
10Stephen hall
11Mike Stoop
12Ryan Aitcheson
13Carlos Alzate Escobar
14karl Menzies
15luke Keough
16Brad White
17Brandon Feehery
18Donald Brew
19Oliver Flautt
20Alexander Voitik
21Camilo Zambrano
22Glenn Ferreira
23Adam Myerson
24Eran Preble
25Nick Frey
26Thomas Humphreys
27Pete Custer
28Wes Kline
29Keck Baker
30Matt McLoone
31Steven Kusy
32Patrick Raines
33Andrew Seitz
34Taylor Pearman
35Will Cooper
36Marcel Kalz
37James Studebaker
38Ben Frederick
39Samuel Boardman
40Adrian Hegyvary
41Quinten Kirby
42Stefan Mastaller
43Jonah Mead-VanCort
44Winston David
45Andres Diaz
46Greg Capelle
47Cullen Easter
48Mattison Brady
49Kyle Penny
50Bill Ash
51Alex Kellum
52Andrew Giniat
53John Pratt
54Corey Davis
55Paul Mica
56Michael Black
57John Bergmann
58Bill Mulligan
59Ryan DeWald
60Kevin Gottlieb
61Greg Wittwer
62Ross Marklein
63Ryan Connor

