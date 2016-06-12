Magner wins Crystal Cup
UnitedHealthare rider secures omnium victory
Crystal Cup Men: Arlington, VA - Arlington, VA
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ty Magner
|2
|Bobby Lea
|3
|Orlando Garibay
|4
|Jake Sitler
|5
|Griffin Easter
|6
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello
|7
|Nicolae Tanovitchii
|8
|Flavio DeLuna
|9
|Thomas Gibbons
|10
|Stephen hall
|11
|Mike Stoop
|12
|Ryan Aitcheson
|13
|Carlos Alzate Escobar
|14
|karl Menzies
|15
|luke Keough
|16
|Brad White
|17
|Brandon Feehery
|18
|Donald Brew
|19
|Oliver Flautt
|20
|Alexander Voitik
|21
|Camilo Zambrano
|22
|Glenn Ferreira
|23
|Adam Myerson
|24
|Eran Preble
|25
|Nick Frey
|26
|Thomas Humphreys
|27
|Pete Custer
|28
|Wes Kline
|29
|Keck Baker
|30
|Matt McLoone
|31
|Steven Kusy
|32
|Patrick Raines
|33
|Andrew Seitz
|34
|Taylor Pearman
|35
|Will Cooper
|36
|Marcel Kalz
|37
|James Studebaker
|38
|Ben Frederick
|39
|Samuel Boardman
|40
|Adrian Hegyvary
|41
|Quinten Kirby
|42
|Stefan Mastaller
|43
|Jonah Mead-VanCort
|44
|Winston David
|45
|Andres Diaz
|46
|Greg Capelle
|47
|Cullen Easter
|48
|Mattison Brady
|49
|Kyle Penny
|50
|Bill Ash
|51
|Alex Kellum
|52
|Andrew Giniat
|53
|John Pratt
|54
|Corey Davis
|55
|Paul Mica
|56
|Michael Black
|57
|John Bergmann
|58
|Bill Mulligan
|59
|Ryan DeWald
|60
|Kevin Gottlieb
|61
|Greg Wittwer
|62
|Ross Marklein
|63
|Ryan Connor
