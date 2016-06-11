Image 1 of 15 The men get struck out through one of the today's turns (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 15 Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Arlington. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 15 Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes home the jersey and cup after day one (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 15 UnitedHealthcare goes to the front for the final laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 15 Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) tucked in before taking the won (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 15 The peloton starts to bunch up part way through the day at Air Force Association Cycling Classic (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 15 The peloton takes a tight turn one. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 15 A big field came out for today's race in Arlington (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 15 The field gets strung out heading onto the final straight. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 15 Riders head through the final turn onto the finishing straight (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 15 Riders turn into today's feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 15 Cylance gets things strung out at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 15 One of today's crashes. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 15 Riders get hand ups during today's long crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 15 Today's podium for the men. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthCare’s Ty Magner won his first Air Force Association Cycling Classic competition at Clarendon Cup, with his teammate Carlos Alzate Escobar immediately behind him, securing second place. Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas) was third.

Magner leads the omnium heading in to the second and final day at Crystal Cup on Sunday.

This year’s race included several epic performances, including a stretch of brutal solo laps by Stephen Hall. For his many miles of tenacity and eventual perseverance, Hall was awarded the 2016 Lockheed Martin Most Heroic Rider Award.

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ty Magner 2 Carlos Alzate Escobar 3 Rayn Aitcheson 4 Brad White 5 Jake Sitler 6 Bobby Lea 7 Orlando Garibay 8 Brandon Feehery 9 Andres Diaz Corrales 10 Winston David 11 Stephen Hall 12 Andrew Seitz 13 Kevin Gottlieb 14 Luke Keough 15 Donald Brew 16 Ben Frederick 17 Mike Stoop 18 Stefan Mastaller 19 Greg Wittwer 20 Ian Keough 21 Adam Myerson 22 Nicolae Tanovitchii 23 Eran Preble 24 Glenn Ferreira 25 Ryan DeWald 26 Andrew Giniat 27 Wes Kline 28 Zack Kratche 29 Patrick Raines 30 Thomas Humphreys 31 Sean Barrie 32 Mattison Brady 33 Pete Custer 34 Adrian Hegyvary 35 Peter Foerster 36 Quinten Kirby 37 Taylor Pearman 38 MattCorey McLoone 39 Will Davis 40 Jonah Cooper 41 Chris Mead-VanCort 42 Paul Jones 43 Rayn Mica 44 Jared McKinney 45 Greg Nieters 46 Stalin Capelle 47 Jason Quiterio Cuell 48 Mark Saltzman 49 Alexander Hyatt 50 Bill Voitik 51 Paul Mulligan 52 Trevor Lengermann 53 Samuel Rolette 54 Griffin Boardman 55 Erlin Easter 56 John Bergmann 57 Kip Spaude 58 Garrett Olsen 59 Lucas Livermon 60 Nick Frey

