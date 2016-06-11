Trending

Magner claims Clarendon Cup victory

Alzate, Aitcheson round out podium in Arlington

Image 1 of 15

The men get struck out through one of the today's turns

The men get struck out through one of the today's turns
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 15

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Arlington.

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Arlington.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 15

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes home the jersey and cup after day one

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes home the jersey and cup after day one
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 15

UnitedHealthcare goes to the front for the final laps

UnitedHealthcare goes to the front for the final laps
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 15

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) tucked in before taking the won

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) tucked in before taking the won
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 15

The peloton starts to bunch up part way through the day at Air Force Association Cycling Classic

The peloton starts to bunch up part way through the day at Air Force Association Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 15

The peloton takes a tight turn one.

The peloton takes a tight turn one.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 15

A big field came out for today's race in Arlington

A big field came out for today's race in Arlington
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 15

The field gets strung out heading onto the final straight.

The field gets strung out heading onto the final straight.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 15

Riders head through the final turn onto the finishing straight

Riders head through the final turn onto the finishing straight
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 15

Riders turn into today's feed zone.

Riders turn into today's feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 15

Cylance gets things strung out at the front.

Cylance gets things strung out at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 15

One of today's crashes.

One of today's crashes.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 15

Riders get hand ups during today's long crit.

Riders get hand ups during today's long crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 15

Today's podium for the men.

Today's podium for the men.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

UnitedHealthCare’s Ty Magner won his first Air Force Association Cycling Classic competition at Clarendon Cup, with his teammate Carlos Alzate Escobar immediately behind him, securing second place. Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas) was third.

Magner leads the omnium heading in to the second and final day at Crystal Cup on Sunday.

This year’s race included several epic performances, including a stretch of brutal solo laps by Stephen Hall. For his many miles of tenacity and eventual perseverance, Hall was awarded the 2016 Lockheed Martin Most Heroic Rider Award.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ty Magner
2Carlos Alzate Escobar
3Rayn Aitcheson
4Brad White
5Jake Sitler
6Bobby Lea
7Orlando Garibay
8Brandon Feehery
9Andres Diaz Corrales
10Winston David
11Stephen Hall
12Andrew Seitz
13Kevin Gottlieb
14Luke Keough
15Donald Brew
16Ben Frederick
17Mike Stoop
18Stefan Mastaller
19Greg Wittwer
20Ian Keough
21Adam Myerson
22Nicolae Tanovitchii
23Eran Preble
24Glenn Ferreira
25Ryan DeWald
26Andrew Giniat
27Wes Kline
28Zack Kratche
29Patrick Raines
30Thomas Humphreys
31Sean Barrie
32Mattison Brady
33Pete Custer
34Adrian Hegyvary
35Peter Foerster
36Quinten Kirby
37Taylor Pearman
38MattCorey McLoone
39Will Davis
40Jonah Cooper
41Chris Mead-VanCort
42Paul Jones
43Rayn Mica
44Jared McKinney
45Greg Nieters
46Stalin Capelle
47Jason Quiterio Cuell
48Mark Saltzman
49Alexander Hyatt
50Bill Voitik
51Paul Mulligan
52Trevor Lengermann
53Samuel Rolette
54Griffin Boardman
55Erlin Easter
56John Bergmann
57Kip Spaude
58Garrett Olsen
59Lucas Livermon
60Nick Frey

Full results

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera
2Kendall Ryan
3Joanne Kiesanowski
4Kimberley Wells
5Lauren Hall
6Laura Van Gilder
7Julie Kuliecza
8Jess Mundy
9Nicole Mertz
10Lindsay Bayer
11Liza Rachetto
12Tiffany Pezzulo
13Lauretta Hanson
14Brianna Walle
15Lauren Tamayo
16Debbie Milne
17Ainhoa Perez-Diez
18Diana Penuela
19Whitney Allison
20Arden Stelly
21Kate Kirkpatrick
22Mary Breed
23Jessica Cutler
24Madison Kelly
25Vanessa Botero
26Cynthia Frazier
27Annie Foreman-Mackey
28Shannon Malseed
29Jamie Gilgen
30Sara Tussey
31Beth Hernandez
32Dori Buckethal

Latest on Cyclingnews