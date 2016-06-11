Magner claims Clarendon Cup victory
Alzate, Aitcheson round out podium in Arlington
Clarendon Cup Men: Arlington, VA - Arlington, VA
UnitedHealthCare’s Ty Magner won his first Air Force Association Cycling Classic competition at Clarendon Cup, with his teammate Carlos Alzate Escobar immediately behind him, securing second place. Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas) was third.
Magner leads the omnium heading in to the second and final day at Crystal Cup on Sunday.
This year’s race included several epic performances, including a stretch of brutal solo laps by Stephen Hall. For his many miles of tenacity and eventual perseverance, Hall was awarded the 2016 Lockheed Martin Most Heroic Rider Award.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ty Magner
|2
|Carlos Alzate Escobar
|3
|Rayn Aitcheson
|4
|Brad White
|5
|Jake Sitler
|6
|Bobby Lea
|7
|Orlando Garibay
|8
|Brandon Feehery
|9
|Andres Diaz Corrales
|10
|Winston David
|11
|Stephen Hall
|12
|Andrew Seitz
|13
|Kevin Gottlieb
|14
|Luke Keough
|15
|Donald Brew
|16
|Ben Frederick
|17
|Mike Stoop
|18
|Stefan Mastaller
|19
|Greg Wittwer
|20
|Ian Keough
|21
|Adam Myerson
|22
|Nicolae Tanovitchii
|23
|Eran Preble
|24
|Glenn Ferreira
|25
|Ryan DeWald
|26
|Andrew Giniat
|27
|Wes Kline
|28
|Zack Kratche
|29
|Patrick Raines
|30
|Thomas Humphreys
|31
|Sean Barrie
|32
|Mattison Brady
|33
|Pete Custer
|34
|Adrian Hegyvary
|35
|Peter Foerster
|36
|Quinten Kirby
|37
|Taylor Pearman
|38
|MattCorey McLoone
|39
|Will Davis
|40
|Jonah Cooper
|41
|Chris Mead-VanCort
|42
|Paul Jones
|43
|Rayn Mica
|44
|Jared McKinney
|45
|Greg Nieters
|46
|Stalin Capelle
|47
|Jason Quiterio Cuell
|48
|Mark Saltzman
|49
|Alexander Hyatt
|50
|Bill Voitik
|51
|Paul Mulligan
|52
|Trevor Lengermann
|53
|Samuel Rolette
|54
|Griffin Boardman
|55
|Erlin Easter
|56
|John Bergmann
|57
|Kip Spaude
|58
|Garrett Olsen
|59
|Lucas Livermon
|60
|Nick Frey
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Coryn Rivera
|2
|Kendall Ryan
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski
|4
|Kimberley Wells
|5
|Lauren Hall
|6
|Laura Van Gilder
|7
|Julie Kuliecza
|8
|Jess Mundy
|9
|Nicole Mertz
|10
|Lindsay Bayer
|11
|Liza Rachetto
|12
|Tiffany Pezzulo
|13
|Lauretta Hanson
|14
|Brianna Walle
|15
|Lauren Tamayo
|16
|Debbie Milne
|17
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez
|18
|Diana Penuela
|19
|Whitney Allison
|20
|Arden Stelly
|21
|Kate Kirkpatrick
|22
|Mary Breed
|23
|Jessica Cutler
|24
|Madison Kelly
|25
|Vanessa Botero
|26
|Cynthia Frazier
|27
|Annie Foreman-Mackey
|28
|Shannon Malseed
|29
|Jamie Gilgen
|30
|Sara Tussey
|31
|Beth Hernandez
|32
|Dori Buckethal
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy