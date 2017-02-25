Image 1 of 15 Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 15 Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 15 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is matched by Alberto Contador (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 15 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 15 Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) enjoys his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 15 Nibali, Quintana and Contador mark each other out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 15 Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 15 Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 15 Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 15 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 15 Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 15 Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 15 Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) in the leader's red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) won a two man sprint on the mountaintop finish of the third stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour. He had taken off in the final uphill kilometers with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) who finished second, only seconds down. Third place went to Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), who had given chase.

The expected showdown between the top favourites never took place. With teammate Bauke Mollema up near the front, Contador was not willing to give too much chase. He stayed as close to Nairo Quintana as possible, so that the Colombian would not take the win.

Zakarin and Rui Costa took advantage of the rivalry to seek their chance. Dumoulin jumped from the group on the climb, but was unable to catch the two leaders. He finished third in his season race debut.

Fabio Aru was the other top finisher amongst the favourites, crossing the line as sixth.The new GC reflected the stage results, with Rui Costa taking the race lead ahead of Zakarin and Dumoulin.

"I started the final climb a long way back and I had to put a lot of effort in to reach the front of the peloton," Rui Costa said at the finish.

"When I got there I realised that my legs were good and I tried to surprise the others with an attack from a long way out. That was the right tactic. I was still suffering from the initial effort so I saved myself with Zakarin at the end to recuperate for the final sprint. For us it was very important to have a great result here."

"I can’t say I was under pressure but psychologically I knew we had to perform at our best. We won and there couldn’t be a better result. We are extremely happy for this victory here in Abu Dhabi, with a new sponsor and a brand new jersey. I’m very happy with this victory that will boost my morale for the remainder of the season".

How it unfolded

After an opening couple of flat stages that were ticked off in relaxed fashion, the peloton was a bit more tense on the third stage, and not just because the decisive climb was looming. The wind was blowing hard and, with a few changes of direction on the loop out from and back through Al Ain ahead of the climb, the GC teams had to be particularly attentive.

Movistar, especially, were prominent, and though there were a few moments where echelons threatened to form, the bunch never ended up splitting.

There were four riders in the breakaway: Simone Andreetta (Bardiani), Pavel Brutt (Gazprom Rusvelo), Alan Marangoni (Nippo Vini Fantini) and Stephen Clancy (Novo Nordisk).

They built a lead of around four minutes but it fell rapidly as the pace in the bunch intensified in the crosswind section. After that there was some confusion as red flags were waved – with multiple soigneurs cars being called to pass, but with some teams saying the race was neutralised because of the sand being blown into the road.

The peloton duly eased up, though if there was indeed a brief neutralisation then it wasn’t communicated to the escapees, who once again stretched their lead to four minutes.

Predictably, it was all together ahead of the final climb, with the GC teams doing their best to deliver their men in good positions.

Nairo Quintana was the first to attack with just under a kilometre of the ascent covered. He was marked closely by Contador – as he would be the entire way up.

Costa made the next big attack with around 6.5km to go, coming through from behind but never stopping his effort. Manuele Senni and Ruben Fernandez tracked him for a while, and soon Zakarin set out in pursuit, joining up after a couple of kilometres

Quintana attacked again, but Contador was alive to it, as was Nibali, and Quintana slowed before digging again and then lulling once more – he knew he was a marked man.

At this point lots of others tried their luck, including Steven Kruijswijk and Mathias Frank, with Dumoulin soon going after them and passing them. Tejay Van Garderen was dropped, Fabio Aru put in a brief attack, but the next meaningful move came from Mollema with 3km to go. He dropped Kruijswijk and Frank and had Dumoulin in sight but by that point Zakarin and Costa, who worked well together before turning to rivals.

Costa tracked a big acceleration from Zakarin towards the flamme rouge and from there he had it. A short downhill section ensued and when the road kicked up to the line he was the fresher and skipped away to take his second win of the season, and a first since his team was rebranded as UAE Team Emirates.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4:34:08 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:10 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:28 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:46 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:58 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01 14 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:05 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 18 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 19 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 20 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 28 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:23 29 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 30 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:25 31 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:27 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:57 33 Julián Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 34 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 36 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 38 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 39 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 40 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 42 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 44 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:26 46 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:28 47 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:30 48 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:42 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 53 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:56 54 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:26 55 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 57 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 58 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:45 59 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:47 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:00 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:02 63 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 65 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:04:13 66 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 67 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:30 68 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 69 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:45 70 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:53 71 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:40 72 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 73 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:55 75 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:06:02 76 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 77 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 78 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 79 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 80 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:06:11 81 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:38 82 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 83 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:40 84 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:03 85 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:25 86 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 88 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 89 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 90 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:45 91 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:28 92 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:11:42 93 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 94 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 95 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 98 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 99 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 100 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 101 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 102 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 103 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 104 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 105 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 106 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 108 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 109 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 110 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 111 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 114 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 115 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 118 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 119 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 120 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 121 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 122 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 123 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 124 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 126 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 127 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 128 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 129 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 131 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 132 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 133 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 134 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 135 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 136 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 137 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:31 138 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:40 139 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 140 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 141 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 142 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:16 143 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:48 144 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:17:47 145 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:19:17 146 Erik Baška (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 147 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 148 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 149 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 150 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:20:10 151 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:20:30 152 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 153 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 154 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 155 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNS Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 8 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 5 3 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 pts 2 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 3 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 3 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Abu Dhabi 13:44:27 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:46 3 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:53 4 Orica - Scott 0:01:12 5 Trek - Segafredo 0:01:23 6 Team Sunweb 0:01:29 7 Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 8 Movistar Team 0:01:57 9 Quick-Step Floors 0:02:02 10 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:02:14 11 Team Sky 0:02:40 12 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:03:21 13 Lotto Soudal 0:04:14 14 Bmc Racing Team 0:04:21 15 Bahrain - Merida 0:04:26 16 Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:10:45 17 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:14 18 Bardiani CSF 0:11:42 19 Team Dimension Data 0:18:45 20 Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:59

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 12:39:15 2 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:04 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:38 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:56 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:15 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 21 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 22 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 24 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:32 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 0:01:33 29 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:35 30 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37 31 Julián Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:07 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 33 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 34 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 39 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 40 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 42 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 43 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 44 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:36 45 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:38 46 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:40 47 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:52 49 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 52 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:06 53 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:03:36 54 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 56 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 57 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:55 58 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:57 60 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:10 61 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:12 62 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:04:23 65 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 66 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:04:40 67 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 68 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:55 69 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:43 70 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:44 71 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:50 72 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:05 73 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:06:06 74 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:12 75 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 76 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 77 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 78 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 79 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:48 80 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:06:50 81 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:55 82 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:35 83 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 84 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 85 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 86 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 87 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:53 88 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:55 89 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:13 90 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:28 91 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:08:38 92 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:11:36 93 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:39 94 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:11:46 95 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 96 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:49 97 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:50 98 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:51 99 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 100 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:52 101 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 102 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 103 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 106 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 107 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 109 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 111 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 112 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 113 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 114 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 115 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 117 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 118 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 119 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 120 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 121 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 122 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 124 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 125 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 126 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:12 127 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 128 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:14 129 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:18 130 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:41 131 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:46 132 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:50 133 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 134 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:59 135 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:16 136 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 137 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:13:39 138 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:03 139 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:25 140 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:58 141 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:15:09 142 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:22 143 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:17:38 144 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:17:57 145 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:19:25 146 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 147 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:20:08 148 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:20:40 149 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:18 150 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:21:23 151 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:21:37 152 Erik Baška (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:48 153 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:54 154 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:47 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:24:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 37 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 28 3 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 20 4 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 5 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 17 6 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 16 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 16 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 10 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 12 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 14 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 15 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 16 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 8 17 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 18 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 19 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 20 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 22 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 23 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 24 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 5 25 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 5

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 17 pts 2 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 8 4 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 5 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 8 6 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 7 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 8 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 5 10 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 11 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 12 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 13 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 3 15 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1 16 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 1 17 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 1 18 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 12:40:11 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:19 3 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 5 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:39 6 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41 7 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:40 9 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:42 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 11 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:59 12 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:03:27 13 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:44 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:47 15 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:54 16 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:16 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 18 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 19 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:54 20 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:39 21 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:07:17 23 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:10:50 24 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:55 25 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:56 26 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 28 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 29 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 30 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 31 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:18 33 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:22 34 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:50 35 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:54 36 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:03 37 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:07 38 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:29 39 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:16:42 40 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:17:01 41 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:19:12 42 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:22 43 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:41 44 Erik Baška (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:52 45 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:58