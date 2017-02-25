Rui Costa wins mountain stage in Abu Dhabi Tour
Zakarain and Dumoulin second and third as Contador and Quintana cancel each other out
Stage 3: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium - Jebel Hafeet
Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) won a two man sprint on the mountaintop finish of the third stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour. He had taken off in the final uphill kilometers with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) who finished second, only seconds down. Third place went to Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), who had given chase.
The expected showdown between the top favourites never took place. With teammate Bauke Mollema up near the front, Contador was not willing to give too much chase. He stayed as close to Nairo Quintana as possible, so that the Colombian would not take the win.
Zakarin and Rui Costa took advantage of the rivalry to seek their chance. Dumoulin jumped from the group on the climb, but was unable to catch the two leaders. He finished third in his season race debut.
Fabio Aru was the other top finisher amongst the favourites, crossing the line as sixth.The new GC reflected the stage results, with Rui Costa taking the race lead ahead of Zakarin and Dumoulin.
"I started the final climb a long way back and I had to put a lot of effort in to reach the front of the peloton," Rui Costa said at the finish.
"When I got there I realised that my legs were good and I tried to surprise the others with an attack from a long way out. That was the right tactic. I was still suffering from the initial effort so I saved myself with Zakarin at the end to recuperate for the final sprint. For us it was very important to have a great result here."
"I can’t say I was under pressure but psychologically I knew we had to perform at our best. We won and there couldn’t be a better result. We are extremely happy for this victory here in Abu Dhabi, with a new sponsor and a brand new jersey. I’m very happy with this victory that will boost my morale for the remainder of the season".
How it unfolded
After an opening couple of flat stages that were ticked off in relaxed fashion, the peloton was a bit more tense on the third stage, and not just because the decisive climb was looming. The wind was blowing hard and, with a few changes of direction on the loop out from and back through Al Ain ahead of the climb, the GC teams had to be particularly attentive.
Movistar, especially, were prominent, and though there were a few moments where echelons threatened to form, the bunch never ended up splitting.
There were four riders in the breakaway: Simone Andreetta (Bardiani), Pavel Brutt (Gazprom Rusvelo), Alan Marangoni (Nippo Vini Fantini) and Stephen Clancy (Novo Nordisk).
They built a lead of around four minutes but it fell rapidly as the pace in the bunch intensified in the crosswind section. After that there was some confusion as red flags were waved – with multiple soigneurs cars being called to pass, but with some teams saying the race was neutralised because of the sand being blown into the road.
The peloton duly eased up, though if there was indeed a brief neutralisation then it wasn’t communicated to the escapees, who once again stretched their lead to four minutes.
Predictably, it was all together ahead of the final climb, with the GC teams doing their best to deliver their men in good positions.
Nairo Quintana was the first to attack with just under a kilometre of the ascent covered. He was marked closely by Contador – as he would be the entire way up.
Costa made the next big attack with around 6.5km to go, coming through from behind but never stopping his effort. Manuele Senni and Ruben Fernandez tracked him for a while, and soon Zakarin set out in pursuit, joining up after a couple of kilometres
Quintana attacked again, but Contador was alive to it, as was Nibali, and Quintana slowed before digging again and then lulling once more – he knew he was a marked man.
At this point lots of others tried their luck, including Steven Kruijswijk and Mathias Frank, with Dumoulin soon going after them and passing them. Tejay Van Garderen was dropped, Fabio Aru put in a brief attack, but the next meaningful move came from Mollema with 3km to go. He dropped Kruijswijk and Frank and had Dumoulin in sight but by that point Zakarin and Costa, who worked well together before turning to rivals.
Costa tracked a big acceleration from Zakarin towards the flamme rouge and from there he had it. A short downhill section ensued and when the road kicked up to the line he was the fresher and skipped away to take his second win of the season, and a first since his team was rebranded as UAE Team Emirates.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4:34:08
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:28
|5
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:46
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:01
|14
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:05
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|18
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|20
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|29
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|30
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:25
|31
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:27
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:57
|33
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|34
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|40
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|44
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:26
|46
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:28
|47
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:30
|48
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:42
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:56
|54
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:26
|55
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|57
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:45
|59
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:47
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:00
|62
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:02
|63
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|65
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:04:13
|66
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:30
|68
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:45
|70
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:53
|71
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:40
|72
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|73
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:55
|75
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:02
|76
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|80
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:06:11
|81
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:38
|82
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|83
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:40
|84
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:03
|85
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:25
|86
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|88
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|89
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:45
|91
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:28
|92
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:11:42
|93
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|95
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|99
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|103
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|104
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|105
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|108
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|109
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|110
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|114
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|115
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|118
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|119
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|121
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|122
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|123
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|124
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|127
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|128
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|129
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|131
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|132
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|133
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|134
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|135
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|137
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:31
|138
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:40
|139
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|140
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|141
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|142
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:16
|143
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:48
|144
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:17:47
|145
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:17
|146
|Erik Baška (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|147
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|148
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|149
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|150
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:10
|151
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:20:30
|152
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|153
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|154
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|155
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNS
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|5
|3
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|pts
|2
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|3
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|13:44:27
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|3
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:53
|4
|Orica - Scott
|0:01:12
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:23
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:29
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:45
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:01:57
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:02
|10
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:02:14
|11
|Team Sky
|0:02:40
|12
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:03:21
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:14
|14
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:04:21
|15
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:04:26
|16
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:10:45
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:14
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:11:42
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:18:45
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|12:39:15
|2
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:38
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:56
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:15
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|21
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:32
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|0:01:33
|29
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:35
|30
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|31
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:07
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|34
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|40
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|43
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|44
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:36
|45
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:38
|46
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|47
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:52
|49
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:06
|53
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:03:36
|54
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|56
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:55
|58
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:57
|60
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:10
|61
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:12
|62
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:23
|65
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|66
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:40
|67
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|68
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:55
|69
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:43
|70
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:44
|71
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:50
|72
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:05
|73
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:06
|74
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:12
|75
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|77
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:48
|80
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:06:50
|81
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:55
|82
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:35
|83
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|85
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|87
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:53
|88
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:55
|89
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:13
|90
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:28
|91
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:38
|92
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:11:36
|93
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:39
|94
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:11:46
|95
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:49
|97
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:50
|98
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:51
|99
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:52
|101
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|102
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|103
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|106
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|108
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|109
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|111
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|113
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|117
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|118
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|119
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|120
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|121
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|122
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|124
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|125
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:12
|127
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|128
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:14
|129
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:18
|130
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:41
|131
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:46
|132
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:50
|133
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|134
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:59
|135
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:16
|136
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|137
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:13:39
|138
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:03
|139
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:25
|140
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:58
|141
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:15:09
|142
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:22
|143
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:17:38
|144
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:17:57
|145
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:25
|146
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|147
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:20:08
|148
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:20:40
|149
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:18
|150
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:23
|151
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:21:37
|152
|Erik Baška (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:48
|153
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:54
|154
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:23:47
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:24:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|37
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|4
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|17
|6
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|16
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|10
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|11
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|14
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|15
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|16
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|18
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|19
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|20
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|22
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|23
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|24
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|5
|25
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|17
|pts
|2
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|4
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|5
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|6
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|7
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|8
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|9
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|5
|10
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|11
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|12
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|13
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|15
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|16
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|1
|17
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|1
|18
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|12:40:11
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:19
|3
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|5
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:39
|6
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|7
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:40
|9
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:42
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|11
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:59
|12
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:03:27
|13
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:44
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:47
|15
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:54
|16
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:16
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:05:54
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:39
|21
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:07:17
|23
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:10:50
|24
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:55
|25
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:56
|26
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|28
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|29
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|30
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|31
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:18
|33
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:22
|34
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:50
|35
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:54
|36
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:03
|37
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:07
|38
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:29
|39
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:16:42
|40
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:17:01
|41
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:19:12
|42
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:22
|43
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:41
|44
|Erik Baška (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:52
|45
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|38:00:18
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:46
|3
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:53
|4
|Orica - Scott
|0:01:12
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:23
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:29
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:45
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:01:57
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:02
|10
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:02:14
|11
|Team Sky
|0:02:40
|12
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:03:21
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:14
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:21
|15
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:04:26
|16
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:10:45
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:14
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:11:42
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:18:45
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:59
