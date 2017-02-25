Trending

Rui Costa wins mountain stage in Abu Dhabi Tour

Zakarain and Dumoulin second and third as Contador and Quintana cancel each other out

Image 1 of 15

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 15

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) attack

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 15

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 15

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is matched by Alberto Contador (Trek Segafredo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is matched by Alberto Contador (Trek Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 15

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 15

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) enjoys his win

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) enjoys his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 15

Nibali, Quintana and Contador mark each other out

Nibali, Quintana and Contador mark each other out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 15

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) on the podium

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 15

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) attacks

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) attacks
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 15

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 15

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 15

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 15

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 15

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) on the podium

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 15

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) in the leader's red jersey

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) in the leader's red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) won a two man sprint on the mountaintop finish of the third stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour. He had taken off in the final uphill kilometers with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) who finished second, only seconds down. Third place went to Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), who had given chase.

Related Articles

Contador marks Quintana tightly in Abu Dhabi

Dumoulin follows beat of his own drum on Abu Dhabi summit finish

Quintana frustrated as big names watch each other on Jebel Hafeet

Abu Dhabi Tour stage 3 highlights - Video

The expected showdown between the top favourites never took place. With teammate Bauke Mollema up near the front, Contador was not willing to give too much chase. He stayed as close to Nairo Quintana as possible, so that the Colombian would not take the win.

Zakarin and Rui Costa took advantage of the rivalry to seek their chance. Dumoulin jumped from the group on the climb, but was unable to catch the two leaders. He finished third in his season race debut.

Fabio Aru was the other top finisher amongst the favourites, crossing the line as sixth.The new GC reflected the stage results, with Rui Costa taking the race lead ahead of Zakarin and Dumoulin.

"I started the final climb a long way back and I had to put a lot of effort in to reach the front of the peloton," Rui Costa said at the finish.

"When I got there I realised that my legs were good and I tried to surprise the others with an attack from a long way out. That was the right tactic. I was still suffering from the initial effort so I saved myself with Zakarin at the end to recuperate for the final sprint. For us it was very important to have a great result here."

"I can’t say I was under pressure but psychologically I knew we had to perform at our best. We won and there couldn’t be a better result. We are extremely happy for this victory here in Abu Dhabi, with a new sponsor and a brand new jersey. I’m very happy with this victory that will boost my morale for the remainder of the season".

How it unfolded

After an opening couple of flat stages that were ticked off in relaxed fashion, the peloton was a bit more tense on the third stage, and not just because the decisive climb was looming. The wind was blowing hard and, with a few changes of direction on the loop out from and back through Al Ain ahead of the climb, the GC teams had to be particularly attentive.

Movistar, especially, were prominent, and though there were a few moments where echelons threatened to form, the bunch never ended up splitting.

There were four riders in the breakaway: Simone Andreetta (Bardiani), Pavel Brutt (Gazprom Rusvelo), Alan Marangoni (Nippo Vini Fantini) and Stephen Clancy (Novo Nordisk).

They built a lead of around four minutes but it fell rapidly as the pace in the bunch intensified in the crosswind section. After that there was some confusion as red flags were waved – with multiple soigneurs cars being called to pass, but with some teams saying the race was neutralised because of the sand being blown into the road.

The peloton duly eased up, though if there was indeed a brief neutralisation then it wasn’t communicated to the escapees, who once again stretched their lead to four minutes.

Predictably, it was all together ahead of the final climb, with the GC teams doing their best to deliver their men in good positions.

Nairo Quintana was the first to attack with just under a kilometre of the ascent covered. He was marked closely by Contador – as he would be the entire way up.

Costa made the next big attack with around 6.5km to go, coming through from behind but never stopping his effort. Manuele Senni and Ruben Fernandez tracked him for a while, and soon Zakarin set out in pursuit, joining up after a couple of kilometres

Quintana attacked again, but Contador was alive to it, as was Nibali, and Quintana slowed before digging again and then lulling once more – he knew he was a marked man.

At this point lots of others tried their luck, including Steven Kruijswijk and Mathias Frank, with Dumoulin soon going after them and passing them. Tejay Van Garderen was dropped, Fabio Aru put in a brief attack, but the next meaningful move came from Mollema with 3km to go. He dropped Kruijswijk and Frank and had Dumoulin in sight but by that point Zakarin and Costa, who worked well together before turning to rivals.

Costa tracked a big acceleration from Zakarin towards the flamme rouge and from there he had it. A short downhill section ensued and when the road kicked up to the line he was the fresher and skipped away to take his second win of the season, and a first since his team was rebranded as UAE Team Emirates.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4:34:08
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:10
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:28
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:46
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
8George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:58
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:01
14Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:05
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
18Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
19Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
20Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
21Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
26Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
28Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:23
29Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
30Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:25
31Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:27
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:57
33Julián Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
34Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
36Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
37Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
38Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
39Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
40Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
42Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
43Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
44Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:26
46Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:28
47Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:30
48Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:42
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
51Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
52Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
53Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:56
54Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:03:26
55Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
56Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
57Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
58Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:45
59Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:47
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:00
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:04:02
63Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
65Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:04:13
66Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
67Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:30
68Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
69Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:45
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:53
71Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:40
72Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
73Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:55
75Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:06:02
76Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
77Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
78Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
79Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
80Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:06:11
81Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:38
82Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
83Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:40
84Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:03
85Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:25
86Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
87Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
88Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
89Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
90Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:45
91Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:28
92Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:11:42
93Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
95Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
97Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
98Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
99Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
100Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
101Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
102Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
103Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
104Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
105Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
106Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
108Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
109Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
110Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
111Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
113Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
114Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
115Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
116Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
117Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
118Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
119Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
120Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
121Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
122Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
123Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
124Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
126Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
127Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
128Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
129Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
131Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
132Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
133Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
134Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
135Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
136Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
137Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:12:31
138Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:40
139Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
140Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
141Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
142Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:13:16
143Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:48
144Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:17:47
145Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:17
146Erik Baška (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
147Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
148Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
149Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
150Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:20:10
151Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:20:30
152Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
153Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
154Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
155Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSSondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors8pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data5
3Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF8pts
2Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
3Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk3
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Abu Dhabi13:44:27
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
3Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:53
4Orica - Scott0:01:12
5Trek - Segafredo0:01:23
6Team Sunweb0:01:29
7Astana Pro Team0:01:45
8Movistar Team0:01:57
9Quick-Step Floors0:02:02
10Bora - Hansgrohe0:02:14
11Team Sky0:02:40
12Team Katusha Alpecin0:03:21
13Lotto Soudal0:04:14
14Bmc Racing Team0:04:21
15Bahrain - Merida0:04:26
16Gazprom - Rusvelo0:10:45
17Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:14
18Bardiani CSF0:11:42
19Team Dimension Data0:18:45
20Team Novo Nordisk0:22:59

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates12:39:15
2Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:04
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:16
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:38
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:56
6George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:15
15Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
21Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
22Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
24Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:32
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky0:01:33
29Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:35
30Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:37
31Julián Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:07
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
33Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
34Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
36Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
37Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
39Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
40Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
42Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
43Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
44Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:36
45Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:38
46Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:40
47Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:52
49Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
50Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
51Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
52Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:06
53Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:03:36
54Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
55Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
56Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
57Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:55
58Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:57
60Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:10
61Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:04:12
62Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:04:23
65Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
66Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:04:40
67Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
68Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:55
69Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:05:43
70Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:44
71Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:50
72David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:05
73Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:06:06
74Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:12
75Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
76Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
77Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
78Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
79Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:48
80Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:06:50
81Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:55
82Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:35
83Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
85Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
86Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
87Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:53
88Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:55
89Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:13
90Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:28
91Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:38
92Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:11:36
93Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:11:39
94Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:11:46
95Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
96Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:49
97Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:50
98Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:51
99Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
100Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:52
101Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
102Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
103Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
106Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
108Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
109Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
110Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
111Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
112Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
113Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
114Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
115Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
116Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
117Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
118Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
119Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
120Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
121Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
122Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
123Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
124Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
125Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
126Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:12
127Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
128Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:12:14
129Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:18
130Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:12:41
131Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:46
132Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:50
133Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
134Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:59
135Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:16
136Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
137Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:13:39
138Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:14:03
139Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:14:25
140Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:14:58
141Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:15:09
142Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:22
143Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:17:38
144Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:17:57
145Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:25
146Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
147Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:20:08
148Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:20:40
149Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:18
150Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:21:23
151Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:21:37
152Erik Baška (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:48
153Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:54
154Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:23:47
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:24:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data37pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors28
3Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates20
4Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal18
5Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini17
6Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin16
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott16
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb12
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe12
11Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky12
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
14Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
15Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
16Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk8
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors7
18Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb7
19Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
20Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
21Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
22Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
23Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
24Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo5
25Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott5

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini17pts
2Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors8
4Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
5Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk8
6Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
7Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
8Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data5
10Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
11Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
12Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team3
13Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates3
14Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk3
15David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1
16Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo1
17Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo1
18Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors12:40:11
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates0:00:19
3Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
4Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
5Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:39
6Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:41
7Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:40
9Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:42
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
11Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:59
12Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:03:27
13Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:44
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:04:47
15Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:54
16Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:16
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
18Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
19Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott0:05:54
20Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:39
21Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
22Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:07:17
23Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:10:50
24Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:55
25Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:56
26Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
28Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
29Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
30Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
31Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
32Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:11:18
33Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:22
34Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:11:50
35Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:54
36Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:03
37Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:13:07
38Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:13:29
39Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:16:42
40Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:17:01
41Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:19:12
42Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:22
43Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:20:41
44Erik Baška (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:52
45Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:58

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Abu Dhabi38:00:18
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:46
3Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:53
4Orica - Scott0:01:12
5Trek - Segafredo0:01:23
6Team Sunweb0:01:29
7Astana Pro Team0:01:45
8Movistar Team0:01:57
9Quick-Step Floors0:02:02
10Bora - Hansgrohe0:02:14
11Team Sky0:02:40
12Team Katusha Alpecin0:03:21
13Lotto Soudal0:04:14
14BMC Racing Team0:04:21
15Bahrain - Merida0:04:26
16Gazprom - Rusvelo0:10:45
17Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:14
18Bardiani CSF0:11:42
19Team Dimension Data0:18:45
20Team Novo Nordisk0:22:59

Latest on Cyclingnews