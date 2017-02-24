Trending

Abu Dhabi: Marcel Kittel wins stage 2

German beats Ewan and Cavendish to the line

Image 1 of 35

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) beats Caleb Ewan and Mark Cavendish

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) beats Caleb Ewan and Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 35

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) takes stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) takes stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 35

Stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 35

The break put two minutes into the bunch on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

The break put two minutes into the bunch on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali catches up with Alberto Contador at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Vincenzo Nibali catches up with Alberto Contador at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 35

The peloton in action on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton in action on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 35

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 35

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 35

The peloton in action on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton in action on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 35

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 35

Marcel Kittel wins it at the line with a late bike throw

Marcel Kittel wins it at the line with a late bike throw
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 35

Caleb Ewan (Orica Scott) took second on stage 2

Caleb Ewan (Orica Scott) took second on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 35

Marcel Kittel and Caleb Ewan go head-to-head on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Marcel Kittel and Caleb Ewan go head-to-head on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) finishes third in the sprint on stage 2

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) finishes third in the sprint on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 35

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium after his stage 2 win

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium after his stage 2 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 35

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) won stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) won stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 35

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) enjoys his moment on the podium

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) enjoys his moment on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) retains his leader's jersey

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) retains his leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) finished third on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) finished third on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 35

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 35

Marcel Kittel and Caleb Ewan go head-to-head on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Marcel Kittel and Caleb Ewan go head-to-head on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 35

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his stage 2 win at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his stage 2 win at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 35

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his stage 2 win

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his stage 2 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 35

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) wins stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) wins stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 35

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) snatches the win from Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) snatches the win from Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 35

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) snatches the win from Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)

Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) snatches the win from Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 35

The view from the start

The view from the start
(Image credit: Ansa)
Image 30 of 35

Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish talk at the start

Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish talk at the start
(Image credit: Ansa)
Image 31 of 35

Intermediate sprints leader Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates)

Intermediate sprints leader Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Ansa)
Image 32 of 35

The Colombian fans cheer for Nairo Quintana

The Colombian fans cheer for Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Ansa)
Image 33 of 35

Alberto Contador in his new Trek-Segafredo colours

Alberto Contador in his new Trek-Segafredo colours
(Image credit: Ansa)
Image 34 of 35

Caleb Ewan signs on after his high-speed crash on Thursday

Caleb Ewan signs on after his high-speed crash on Thursday
(Image credit: Ansa)
Image 35 of 35

The peloton rolls through the start

The peloton rolls through the start
(Image credit: Ansa)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) snatched victory from Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) at the end of a fast second stage at the Abu Dhabi Tour, coming from behind in the sprint to beat them both to the line with a desperate but decisive bike throw.

Ewan thought he had won, raising his arms as he hit the line but Kittel came up quickly on his right and won by less than half a wheel. He let out a roar in celebration, punching the air, after a tense 24 hours following his crash on stage 1 and the polemics over him using disc brakes. Out of respect for his fellow riders Kittel opted to use a normal bike during stage 2, with the change clearly not affecting him.

Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-hansgrohe) was fourth, with Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) fifth and Elia Viviani (Team Sky) sixth.

"I think this is a very beautiful moment. Yesterday we lost not only the stage victory but also some skin... Today I had another chance, I was very motivated and I'm very happy now,” Kittel said at the finish.

The different sprinters and their teams opted for different strategies for the fast finish. Dimension Data led Cavendish into the final kilometre and then he skilfully jumped on Ewan’s wheel after Orica-Scott took control before the final curve into finishing straight. The young Australian kicked hard and managed to hold off the Manxman’s effort but Kittel surged up this right side as the line approached, using his huge power and speed.

“Our plan was to come at the last moment to the front, I think we did it very well, almost too late...” Kittel joked.

“I was in the wheel which was a real advantage, because all the sprinters were alone and I had to jump from wheel to wheel. On the right there was the best probability to jump to the front and when I saw it, I went all in. I could see I was going faster than the rest but I was not sure if that was enough to cross the line first. It’s very nice to win like that."

Cavendish kept the race lead thanks to taking a four-second bonus for third place. He leads Kittel by four seconds, with Andre Greipel third overall at eight seconds. However the overall classification will be shaken up dramatically on Saturday as the overall contenders fight for overall victory on the 10km climb and mountain finish at Jebel Hafeet.

A risk of echelons makes for a fast stage

The risk of side winds and echelons sparked a fast second stage, with the riders covering the 153km at over 44km/h.

The stage covered a loop out of Abu Dhabi and the islands north of the city, with the riders expecting the wind to strengthen as they covered the exposed road between the islands and the finish in the shadow of the huge Abu Dhabi flag.

Yet again the early break was quickly formed with Nicola Boem (Bardiani – CSF), Fabio Calabria (Novo Nordisk), Marco Canola (Nippo – Vini Fantini), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates) and Kirill Sveshnikov (Gazprom–RusVelo) in the move.

On Thursday the sprinters’ teams were forced to make a determined chase but this time they kept the attackers under control and their lead rarely moved past two minutes. Canola took both intermediate sprints and took the black sprints jersey from Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates).

The break tried to use the wind to their advantage and dug deep but the peloton played cat and mouse on the exposed road to the new Louvre museum. The sprinters did not want to miss out on a chance of victory.

The peloton eventually caught Boem and de Marchi with 2.5km to go and the leadout trains took control. Cavendish won on the same finish last year and his Dimension Data team took him through the two sweeping corners in the last kilometre.
New South Africa national champion Reinardt Janse van Rensburg led Mark Renshaw and Cavendish. When he moved over, Renshaw dropped off Cavendish and he fought to hold Ewan’s wheel. It was the right place to be and Cavendish kicked hard in sight of the line.

However Ewan was equally as strong and thought he’d done enough to win. Kittel moved up on the more exposed right, using his immense power to first come up alongside Ewan and then beat him with a final bike throw as the Australian began his celebrations just that little too early.

Saturday’s third stage is over 186km and will offer a completely different but equally thrilling race. The stage starts inland, in the oasis town in Al Ain, covering a long loop on flat roads before the 10km climb to the finish at Jebel Hafeet.

The climb is constant at 8 per cent, and wide, making it difficult to get away. The gradient eases in the final two kilometres but the last corner is also vital and will decide the winner of the stage.

The climb will reveal who is the strongest amongst the Grand Tour specialists such as Nibali, Contador, Quintana, Dumoulin et al. They will fight for the stage victory, overall success and WorldTour points.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3:28:11
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
8Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
11Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
12Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
15Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
16Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
20Julián Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
21Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
24Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
27Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
28Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
29Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
30Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
34Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
36Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
37Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
38Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
39Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
43George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
44Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
46Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
47Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
50Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
54Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
55Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
56Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
57Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
58Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
59Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
60Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
61Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
62Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
63Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
64Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
65Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
66Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
67Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
68Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
69Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
72Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
73Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
74Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
76Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
77Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
78Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
79Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
80Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
81Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
82Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
83Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
85Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
86Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
87Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
88Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
89Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
91Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
92Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
93Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
95Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
96Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
97Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
98Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
99Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
100David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
101Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
102Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
103Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
104Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
105Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
106Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
107Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
108Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
109Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
110Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
111Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
112Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
114Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
115Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
116Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
117Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
119Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
120Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
121Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
122Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
123Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
125Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
126Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
127Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
128Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
129Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
130Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
131Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
132Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
133Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
134Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
135Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
136Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
137Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
138Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
139Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:00:20
140Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
141Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:22
142Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
143Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:26
144Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
145Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:37
146Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
147Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
148Erik Ba_ka (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:55
149Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:00:57
150Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:03
151Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:15
152Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
153Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:17
154Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:25
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:02:22
156Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:02:51

Sprint 1 - Shakhbout City 53.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8pts
2Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk5
3Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates3
4Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint 2 - Al Sadar 99.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8pts
2Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
3Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk5
4Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo1

Points Classification - Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors20pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott16
3Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data12
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
6Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk8
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb7
8Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky5
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
11Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
12Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates3
13Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2
14Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo1
15Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo1

Teams Classification - stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team UAE Emirates10:24:33
2Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Team Sunweb
4Team Novo Nordisk
5Bardiani CSF
6Bahrain-Merida
7Orica-Scott
8Bora-Hansgrohe
9Lotto Soudal
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Katusha-Alpecin
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Quick-Step Floors
14Dimension Data
15Gazprom – Rusvelo
16Movistar Team
17Astana Pro Team
18Team Sky
19BMC Racing Team
20Trek-Segafredo

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data8:05:03
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:04
3Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:08
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
6Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:10
8Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:11
9Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:12
10Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates0:00:13
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:14
13Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
15Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini
16Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
18Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
22Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
23Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
24Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
26Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
29Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
31Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
32Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
33Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
35George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
36Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
37Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
38Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
39Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
40Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Julián Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
44Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
45Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
46Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
48Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
49Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
51Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
52Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
53Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
55Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
57Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
58Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
59Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
60Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
61Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
62Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
63Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
64Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
65Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
66Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
67Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
69Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
70Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
71Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
72Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
73Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
74Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
75Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
76Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
77Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
79Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
80Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
81Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
82Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
83Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
84Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
85Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
86Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
87Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
89Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
90Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
91Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
92Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
94Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
95Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
96Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
97Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
98Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
99Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
100Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
101Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
102Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
103Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
104Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
106Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
107Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
108Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
109Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
110Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
111Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
112Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
113David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
114Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
115Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
116Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
117Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
118Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
120Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
121Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
122Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
123Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
124Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
125Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
126Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
127Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
128Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
129Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:34
130Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
131Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:36
132Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
133Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:40
134Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
135Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:51
136Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:55
137Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:01:11
138Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:17
139Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
140Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:21
141Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:29
142Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:38
143Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:02:01
144Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:06
145Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
146Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
147Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:31
148Erik Ba_ka (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:35
149Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:02:47
150Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
151Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:21
152Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:03:31
153Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:44
154Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:04:23
155Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:04:24
156Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo0:06:00

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data32pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors20
3Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal18
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
5Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott16
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky12
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe12
10Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates9
11Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk8
12Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb7
13Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
14Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
15Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo5
17Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott5
18Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
19Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
20Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
21Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates3
22Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
23David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1
24Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo1
25Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16pts
2Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
3Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk8
4Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
5Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
6Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
7Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
8Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates3
9David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1
10Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo1
11Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott8:05:11
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8:05:13
3Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini8:05:17
4Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
5Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
7Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
11Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
13Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
14Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
16Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
17Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
18Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
20Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
22Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
23Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
24Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
26Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
28Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
29Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
30Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
31Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
32Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
33Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky8:05:39
34Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8:05:43
35Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors8:05:54
36Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott8:05:58
37Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky8:06:14
38Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF8:06:24
39Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk8:07:09
40Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
41Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF8:07:34
42Erik Ba_ka (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe8:07:38
43Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo8:07:50
44Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale8:07:58
45Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky8:09:27
46Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo8:11:03

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team UAE Emirates24:15:51
2Dimension Data
3Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Team Sunweb
5Bora-Hansgrohe
6Team Novo Nordisk
7Lotto Soudal
8Bardiani CSF
9Bahrain-Merida
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Orica-Scott
12Katusha-Alpecin
13Astana Pro Team
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Gazprom – Rusvelo
16BMC Racing Team
16Quick-Step Floors
18Team Sky
18Movistar Team
20Trek-Segafredo

