Abu Dhabi: Marcel Kittel wins stage 2
German beats Ewan and Cavendish to the line
Stage 2: Al Maryah Island - Big Flag
Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) snatched victory from Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) at the end of a fast second stage at the Abu Dhabi Tour, coming from behind in the sprint to beat them both to the line with a desperate but decisive bike throw.
Ewan thought he had won, raising his arms as he hit the line but Kittel came up quickly on his right and won by less than half a wheel. He let out a roar in celebration, punching the air, after a tense 24 hours following his crash on stage 1 and the polemics over him using disc brakes. Out of respect for his fellow riders Kittel opted to use a normal bike during stage 2, with the change clearly not affecting him.
Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-hansgrohe) was fourth, with Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) fifth and Elia Viviani (Team Sky) sixth.
"I think this is a very beautiful moment. Yesterday we lost not only the stage victory but also some skin... Today I had another chance, I was very motivated and I'm very happy now,” Kittel said at the finish.
The different sprinters and their teams opted for different strategies for the fast finish. Dimension Data led Cavendish into the final kilometre and then he skilfully jumped on Ewan’s wheel after Orica-Scott took control before the final curve into finishing straight. The young Australian kicked hard and managed to hold off the Manxman’s effort but Kittel surged up this right side as the line approached, using his huge power and speed.
“Our plan was to come at the last moment to the front, I think we did it very well, almost too late...” Kittel joked.
“I was in the wheel which was a real advantage, because all the sprinters were alone and I had to jump from wheel to wheel. On the right there was the best probability to jump to the front and when I saw it, I went all in. I could see I was going faster than the rest but I was not sure if that was enough to cross the line first. It’s very nice to win like that."
Cavendish kept the race lead thanks to taking a four-second bonus for third place. He leads Kittel by four seconds, with Andre Greipel third overall at eight seconds. However the overall classification will be shaken up dramatically on Saturday as the overall contenders fight for overall victory on the 10km climb and mountain finish at Jebel Hafeet.
A risk of echelons makes for a fast stage
The risk of side winds and echelons sparked a fast second stage, with the riders covering the 153km at over 44km/h.
The stage covered a loop out of Abu Dhabi and the islands north of the city, with the riders expecting the wind to strengthen as they covered the exposed road between the islands and the finish in the shadow of the huge Abu Dhabi flag.
Yet again the early break was quickly formed with Nicola Boem (Bardiani – CSF), Fabio Calabria (Novo Nordisk), Marco Canola (Nippo – Vini Fantini), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates) and Kirill Sveshnikov (Gazprom–RusVelo) in the move.
On Thursday the sprinters’ teams were forced to make a determined chase but this time they kept the attackers under control and their lead rarely moved past two minutes. Canola took both intermediate sprints and took the black sprints jersey from Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates).
The break tried to use the wind to their advantage and dug deep but the peloton played cat and mouse on the exposed road to the new Louvre museum. The sprinters did not want to miss out on a chance of victory.
The peloton eventually caught Boem and de Marchi with 2.5km to go and the leadout trains took control. Cavendish won on the same finish last year and his Dimension Data team took him through the two sweeping corners in the last kilometre.
New South Africa national champion Reinardt Janse van Rensburg led Mark Renshaw and Cavendish. When he moved over, Renshaw dropped off Cavendish and he fought to hold Ewan’s wheel. It was the right place to be and Cavendish kicked hard in sight of the line.
However Ewan was equally as strong and thought he’d done enough to win. Kittel moved up on the more exposed right, using his immense power to first come up alongside Ewan and then beat him with a final bike throw as the Australian began his celebrations just that little too early.
Saturday’s third stage is over 186km and will offer a completely different but equally thrilling race. The stage starts inland, in the oasis town in Al Ain, covering a long loop on flat roads before the 10km climb to the finish at Jebel Hafeet.
The climb is constant at 8 per cent, and wide, making it difficult to get away. The gradient eases in the final two kilometres but the last corner is also vital and will decide the winner of the stage.
The climb will reveal who is the strongest amongst the Grand Tour specialists such as Nibali, Contador, Quintana, Dumoulin et al. They will fight for the stage victory, overall success and WorldTour points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3:28:11
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|11
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|28
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|37
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|38
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|39
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|46
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|50
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|55
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|56
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|58
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|60
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|62
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|63
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|66
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|67
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|68
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|72
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|74
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|78
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|82
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|86
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|87
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|89
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|95
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|97
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|99
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|100
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|101
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|103
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|104
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|106
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|107
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|110
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|112
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|114
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|116
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|118
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|120
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|122
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|123
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|127
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|128
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|129
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|131
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|132
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|133
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|134
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|136
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|137
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|138
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|139
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:00:20
|140
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|141
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:22
|142
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|143
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:26
|144
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|145
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:37
|146
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|147
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|148
|Erik Ba_ka (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:55
|149
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|150
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:03
|151
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:15
|152
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|153
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:17
|154
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:25
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:02:22
|156
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:02:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|pts
|2
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|3
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|4
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|pts
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|3
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|4
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|16
|3
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|6
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|8
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|10
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|11
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|12
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|13
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|14
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|1
|15
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team UAE Emirates
|10:24:33
|2
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Team Sunweb
|4
|Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|Bardiani CSF
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Orica-Scott
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Dimension Data
|15
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|8:05:03
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:04
|3
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:08
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:10
|8
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:11
|9
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:12
|10
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:13
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|13
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|15
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|18
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|23
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|38
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|39
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|40
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|45
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|48
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|49
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|59
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
|61
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|62
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|63
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|65
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|70
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|71
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|77
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|80
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|82
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|85
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|91
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|92
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|94
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|95
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|97
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|98
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|99
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|104
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|106
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|108
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|109
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|111
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|113
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|116
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|117
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|118
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|120
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|123
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|124
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|125
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|126
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|127
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|128
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:34
|130
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|131
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:36
|132
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|133
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:40
|134
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|135
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:51
|136
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:55
|137
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:11
|138
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:17
|139
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|140
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:21
|141
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:29
|142
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:38
|143
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:02:01
|144
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:06
|145
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|146
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|147
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:31
|148
|Erik Ba_ka (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:35
|149
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:47
|150
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|151
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:21
|152
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:03:31
|153
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|154
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:04:23
|155
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:24
|156
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:06:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|32
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|3
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|18
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|5
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|16
|7
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|10
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|11
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|12
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|13
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|14
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|15
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|5
|17
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|5
|18
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|19
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|20
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|21
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|22
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|23
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|24
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|1
|25
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|pts
|2
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|3
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|4
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|5
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|6
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|7
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|8
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|9
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|10
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|1
|11
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|8:05:11
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8:05:13
|3
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8:05:17
|4
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|14
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|16
|Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott
|17
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott
|18
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|20
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|23
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|24
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|29
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott
|30
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|31
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|8:05:39
|34
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8:05:43
|35
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|8:05:54
|36
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|8:05:58
|37
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|8:06:14
|38
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8:06:24
|39
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|8:07:09
|40
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|41
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8:07:34
|42
|Erik Ba_ka (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8:07:38
|43
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|8:07:50
|44
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
|8:07:58
|45
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|8:09:27
|46
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo
|8:11:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team UAE Emirates
|24:15:51
|2
|Dimension Data
|3
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|Team Sunweb
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Orica-Scott
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Team Sky
|18
|Movistar Team
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
