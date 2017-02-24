Image 1 of 35 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) beats Caleb Ewan and Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 35 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) takes stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 35 Stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 35 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 35 The break put two minutes into the bunch on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali catches up with Alberto Contador at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 35 The peloton in action on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 35 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 35 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 35 The peloton in action on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 35 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 35 Marcel Kittel wins it at the line with a late bike throw (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 35 Caleb Ewan (Orica Scott) took second on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 Marcel Kittel and Caleb Ewan go head-to-head on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) finishes third in the sprint on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 35 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) on the podium after his stage 2 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 35 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) won stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) enjoys his moment on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) retains his leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) finished third on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 Marcel Kittel and Caleb Ewan go head-to-head on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his stage 2 win at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates his stage 2 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) wins stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) snatches the win from Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) snatches the win from Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 The view from the start (Image credit: Ansa) Image 30 of 35 Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish talk at the start (Image credit: Ansa) Image 31 of 35 Intermediate sprints leader Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Ansa) Image 32 of 35 The Colombian fans cheer for Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Ansa) Image 33 of 35 Alberto Contador in his new Trek-Segafredo colours (Image credit: Ansa) Image 34 of 35 Caleb Ewan signs on after his high-speed crash on Thursday (Image credit: Ansa) Image 35 of 35 The peloton rolls through the start (Image credit: Ansa)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) snatched victory from Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) at the end of a fast second stage at the Abu Dhabi Tour, coming from behind in the sprint to beat them both to the line with a desperate but decisive bike throw.

Ewan thought he had won, raising his arms as he hit the line but Kittel came up quickly on his right and won by less than half a wheel. He let out a roar in celebration, punching the air, after a tense 24 hours following his crash on stage 1 and the polemics over him using disc brakes. Out of respect for his fellow riders Kittel opted to use a normal bike during stage 2, with the change clearly not affecting him.

Matteo Pelucchi (Bora-hansgrohe) was fourth, with Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) fifth and Elia Viviani (Team Sky) sixth.

"I think this is a very beautiful moment. Yesterday we lost not only the stage victory but also some skin... Today I had another chance, I was very motivated and I'm very happy now,” Kittel said at the finish.

The different sprinters and their teams opted for different strategies for the fast finish. Dimension Data led Cavendish into the final kilometre and then he skilfully jumped on Ewan’s wheel after Orica-Scott took control before the final curve into finishing straight. The young Australian kicked hard and managed to hold off the Manxman’s effort but Kittel surged up this right side as the line approached, using his huge power and speed.

“Our plan was to come at the last moment to the front, I think we did it very well, almost too late...” Kittel joked.

“I was in the wheel which was a real advantage, because all the sprinters were alone and I had to jump from wheel to wheel. On the right there was the best probability to jump to the front and when I saw it, I went all in. I could see I was going faster than the rest but I was not sure if that was enough to cross the line first. It’s very nice to win like that."

Cavendish kept the race lead thanks to taking a four-second bonus for third place. He leads Kittel by four seconds, with Andre Greipel third overall at eight seconds. However the overall classification will be shaken up dramatically on Saturday as the overall contenders fight for overall victory on the 10km climb and mountain finish at Jebel Hafeet.

A risk of echelons makes for a fast stage

The risk of side winds and echelons sparked a fast second stage, with the riders covering the 153km at over 44km/h.

The stage covered a loop out of Abu Dhabi and the islands north of the city, with the riders expecting the wind to strengthen as they covered the exposed road between the islands and the finish in the shadow of the huge Abu Dhabi flag.

Yet again the early break was quickly formed with Nicola Boem (Bardiani – CSF), Fabio Calabria (Novo Nordisk), Marco Canola (Nippo – Vini Fantini), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Kristijan Durasek (UAE Team Emirates) and Kirill Sveshnikov (Gazprom–RusVelo) in the move.

On Thursday the sprinters’ teams were forced to make a determined chase but this time they kept the attackers under control and their lead rarely moved past two minutes. Canola took both intermediate sprints and took the black sprints jersey from Manuele Mori (UAE Team Emirates).





The break tried to use the wind to their advantage and dug deep but the peloton played cat and mouse on the exposed road to the new Louvre museum. The sprinters did not want to miss out on a chance of victory.

The peloton eventually caught Boem and de Marchi with 2.5km to go and the leadout trains took control. Cavendish won on the same finish last year and his Dimension Data team took him through the two sweeping corners in the last kilometre.

New South Africa national champion Reinardt Janse van Rensburg led Mark Renshaw and Cavendish. When he moved over, Renshaw dropped off Cavendish and he fought to hold Ewan’s wheel. It was the right place to be and Cavendish kicked hard in sight of the line.

However Ewan was equally as strong and thought he’d done enough to win. Kittel moved up on the more exposed right, using his immense power to first come up alongside Ewan and then beat him with a final bike throw as the Australian began his celebrations just that little too early.

Saturday’s third stage is over 186km and will offer a completely different but equally thrilling race. The stage starts inland, in the oasis town in Al Ain, covering a long loop on flat roads before the 10km climb to the finish at Jebel Hafeet.

The climb is constant at 8 per cent, and wide, making it difficult to get away. The gradient eases in the final two kilometres but the last corner is also vital and will decide the winner of the stage.

The climb will reveal who is the strongest amongst the Grand Tour specialists such as Nibali, Contador, Quintana, Dumoulin et al. They will fight for the stage victory, overall success and WorldTour points.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3:28:11 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 11 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 16 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 Julián Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 21 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 27 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 28 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 37 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 38 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 39 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 44 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 46 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 47 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 50 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 54 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 55 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 56 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 57 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 58 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 60 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 62 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 63 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 65 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 66 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 67 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 68 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 72 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 74 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 76 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 78 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 79 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 81 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 82 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 83 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 86 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 87 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 89 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 91 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 92 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 93 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 94 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 95 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 96 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 97 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 98 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 99 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 100 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 101 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 102 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 103 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 104 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 105 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 106 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 107 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 108 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 109 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 110 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 112 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 114 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 115 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 116 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 117 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 118 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 119 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 120 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 121 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 122 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 123 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 125 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 126 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 127 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 128 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 129 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 130 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 131 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 132 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 133 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 134 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 135 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 136 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 137 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 138 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 139 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:00:20 140 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:22 142 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 143 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:26 144 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 145 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:37 146 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 147 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 148 Erik Ba_ka (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:55 149 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:57 150 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:03 151 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:15 152 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 153 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:17 154 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:25 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:02:22 156 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:02:51

Sprint 1 - Shakhbout City 53.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 pts 2 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 5 3 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 3 4 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint 2 - Al Sadar 99.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 pts 2 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 3 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 5 4 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 1

Points Classification - Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 20 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 16 3 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 12 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 6 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 8 7 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 8 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 5 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 11 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 12 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 3 13 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2 14 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 1 15 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 1

Teams Classification - stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team UAE Emirates 10:24:33 2 Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 Team Sunweb 4 Team Novo Nordisk 5 Bardiani CSF 6 Bahrain-Merida 7 Orica-Scott 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Lotto Soudal 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Katusha-Alpecin 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Quick-Step Floors 14 Dimension Data 15 Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 Movistar Team 17 Astana Pro Team 18 Team Sky 19 BMC Racing Team 20 Trek-Segafredo

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 8:05:03 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:04 3 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:08 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 6 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:10 8 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:11 9 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:12 10 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:13 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:14 13 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 15 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 18 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 22 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 23 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 24 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 31 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 32 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 33 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 36 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 37 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 38 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 39 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 40 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Julián Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 44 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 45 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 48 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 49 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 52 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 55 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 58 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 59 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 60 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott 61 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 62 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 63 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 65 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 66 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 67 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 69 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 70 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 71 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 72 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 73 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 74 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 77 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 79 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 80 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 82 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 83 Rubén Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 85 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 86 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 87 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Astana Pro Team 89 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 90 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 91 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 92 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 93 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 94 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 95 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 96 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 97 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 98 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 99 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 100 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 101 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 102 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 103 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 104 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 106 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 107 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 108 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 109 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 110 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 111 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 113 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 115 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 116 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 117 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 118 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 119 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 120 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 121 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 122 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 123 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 124 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 125 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 126 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 127 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 128 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:34 130 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 131 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:36 132 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 133 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40 134 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 135 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:51 136 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:55 137 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:11 138 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:17 139 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 140 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:21 141 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:29 142 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:38 143 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:02:01 144 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:06 145 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 146 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 147 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:31 148 Erik Ba_ka (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:35 149 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:47 150 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:55 151 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:21 152 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:03:31 153 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 154 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:04:23 155 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:24 156 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 0:06:00

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 32 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 20 3 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 18 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 5 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 16 7 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 12 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 10 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 11 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 8 12 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 13 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 14 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 15 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 16 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 5 17 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 5 18 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 19 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 20 Andrea Guardini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 21 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 3 22 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 23 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1 24 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 1 25 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 pts 2 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 3 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 8 4 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 5 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 6 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 7 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 8 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates 3 9 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1 10 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 1 11 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 8:05:11 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8:05:13 3 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8:05:17 4 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 7 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 13 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 14 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 16 Robert Power (Aus) Orica-Scott 17 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Orica-Scott 18 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 20 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 23 Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 24 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 26 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 29 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott 30 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 31 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 32 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 33 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 8:05:39 34 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8:05:43 35 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 8:05:54 36 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 8:05:58 37 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 8:06:14 38 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8:06:24 39 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 8:07:09 40 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 41 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8:07:34 42 Erik Ba_ka (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 8:07:38 43 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 8:07:50 44 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale 8:07:58 45 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 8:09:27 46 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom - Rusvelo 8:11:03