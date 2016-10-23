On-board highlights of Abu Dhabi Tour stage 3 - video

Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tanel Kangert (Astana) took the spoils on the queen stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour, putting himself in prime position to claim the overall classification with just one stage remaining.

Kangert went clear with Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) on the Jebel Hafeet climb, before dropping him with three kilometres to go. Roche came through in second place with an impressive performance from Mekseb Debesay (Dimension Data) to take third.

Kangert now holds a 21 second lead over Roche in the GC ahead of the final sprint stage on the Yas Marina circuit.

Velon caught the action inside the bunch with their on-board cameras, and you can watch highlights of the stage above, plus a short interview with Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski. Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.