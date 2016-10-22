Trending

Abu Dhabi Tour stage 3 highlights - Video

Watch Tanel Kangert conquer the Jebel Hafeet

Tanel Kangert (Astana) leads the front split

Tanel Kangert (Astana) leads the front split
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Related Articles

Kangert wins Abu Dhabi Tour stage 3

Contador and Nibali impress at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Roche goes deep to finish second at the Abu Dhabi Tour

On-board highlights of Abu Dhabi Tour stage 3 - video

Astana's Tanel Kangert claimed a nearly unassailable lead in the Abu Dhabi Tour with a brilliant solo attack on the climb of Jebel Hafeet. The Estonian opened up a lead in the overall classification of 21 seconds thanks to his stage win over Nicolas Roche (Sky).

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merdia) is in third after a strong ride on the climb, finishing alongside Dimension Data's Mekseb Debesay, who threw in an impressive attack on the climb.