Abu Dhabi Tour stage 3 highlights - Video
Watch Tanel Kangert conquer the Jebel Hafeet
Astana's Tanel Kangert claimed a nearly unassailable lead in the Abu Dhabi Tour with a brilliant solo attack on the climb of Jebel Hafeet. The Estonian opened up a lead in the overall classification of 21 seconds thanks to his stage win over Nicolas Roche (Sky).
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merdia) is in third after a strong ride on the climb, finishing alongside Dimension Data's Mekseb Debesay, who threw in an impressive attack on the climb.
