Gesink strikes again at the Giro dell'Emilia
Dutchman beats Dan Martin and Michele Scarponi on uphill finish
Robert Gesink of Rabobank took his third victory of the season, wining the Giro dell'Emilia for the second consecutive year. He won the uphill finish fought out between a front group of 14-riders on the last climb of San Luca overlooking Bologna. Gesink finished one second ahead of Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and nine seconds ahead of Michele Scarponi (Diquigiovanni-Androni).
The group, which included Ricardo Ricco (Vacansoleil) and Vuelta a Espana winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas), got away on the final of four laps of the tough finishing circuit. Martin was very active in the lead group on the climb and Ricco’ looked to have a good chance of victory but struggled in the final kilometre.
The early part of the race was marked by break from Ran Margaliot (Footon Servetto), Sebastian Fournet Fayard (CarmioOro NGC) and Eugenio Loria (CDC Cavaliere), who built up a lead of nearly 11 minutes. After they were caught again, there were a number of break attempts which met with varying success.
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|4:49:14
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:01
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:09
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:11
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:13
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:16
|7
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:24
|8
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:40
|9
|Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|10
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
|0:00:54
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:14
|12
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|14
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:26
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|17
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|18
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:37
|21
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|22
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:45
|23
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|24
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|26
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|30
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|31
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:10
|32
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|33
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|34
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|35
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:18
|36
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:25
|37
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:30
|38
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|39
|Thomas Danielson (Usa) Garmin - Transitions
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:02
|42
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:08
|43
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|44
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:15
|46
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:36
|48
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|49
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|50
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:31
|51
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|52
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|53
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:30
|54
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|55
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:08
|56
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:07:59
|57
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|58
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
|60
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|62
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|63
|G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|64
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|65
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|66
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|67
|Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|68
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|69
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|70
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|71
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|72
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|73
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|74
|Luciano Barindelli (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|75
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
