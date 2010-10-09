Image 1 of 46 Robert Gesink holds up his trophy for winning the Giro dell'Emila (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 46 Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates his win in the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 46 Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) lights it up on the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 46 Dan Martin forces a selection in the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates victory at the 2010 Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 7 of 46 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD) was one of the early attackers. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 46 Jakob Fuglsang on the move in the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 46 The peloton heads out from Bologna (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) ended up 11th after an aggressive ride. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 46 Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD-Neri) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 46 Riccardo Ricco (Vacansoleil) came in 9th. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 46 Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) was 8th (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 46 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF Inox) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 46 Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) wins the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 46 Acqua & Sapone in the Italian sun (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 46 The Astana team line-up for the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 46 The Androni Giocattoli celebrate success in the Italian Cup competition (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 46 The Carmiooro-NGC team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 46 The CDC - Cavaliere team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 46 The De Rosa-Stac Plastic team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 46 Colnago - CSF INOX (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 46 Garmin-Transitions on the start podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 46 Lampre-Farnese Vini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 46 ISD-Neri (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 46 The Miche on the start podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 46 Androni Giocattoli is the Campione d'Italia 2010 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 46 Robert Gesink gets a special jersey and a trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 46 The podium of the Giro dell'Emilia: Dan Martin, Robert Gesink and Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 46 The Giro dell'Emilia took over the centre of Bologna for a spectacualr start to the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 46 Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) heads to the sign on podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 46 The Giro dell'Emilia peloton rolls out from the centre of Bologna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 46 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) signs on before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 46 Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 46 Geisnk emerges from the shadows to win the Giro dell' Emilia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) managed to distance Dan Martin (Garmin-Transition) on the tough uphill finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) beats Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) hits the line first at the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates victory with a drink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 46 Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) attacks on the San Luca climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 46 Vuelta a Espana winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Robert Gesink of Rabobank took his third victory of the season, wining the Giro dell'Emilia for the second consecutive year. He won the uphill finish fought out between a front group of 14-riders on the last climb of San Luca overlooking Bologna. Gesink finished one second ahead of Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and nine seconds ahead of Michele Scarponi (Diquigiovanni-Androni).

The group, which included Ricardo Ricco (Vacansoleil) and Vuelta a Espana winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas), got away on the final of four laps of the tough finishing circuit. Martin was very active in the lead group on the climb and Ricco’ looked to have a good chance of victory but struggled in the final kilometre.

The early part of the race was marked by break from Ran Margaliot (Footon Servetto), Sebastian Fournet Fayard (CarmioOro NGC) and Eugenio Loria (CDC Cavaliere), who built up a lead of nearly 11 minutes. After they were caught again, there were a number of break attempts which met with varying success.