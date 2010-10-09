Trending

Gesink strikes again at the Giro dell'Emilia

Dutchman beats Dan Martin and Michele Scarponi on uphill finish

Robert Gesink holds up his trophy for winning the Giro dell'Emila

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates his win in the Giro dell'Emilia

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) lights it up on the climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Dan Martin forces a selection in the Giro dell'Emilia

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates victory at the 2010 Giro dell'Emilia

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD) was one of the early attackers.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Jakob Fuglsang on the move in the Giro dell'Emilia

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The peloton heads out from Bologna

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) ended up 11th after an aggressive ride.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD-Neri)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Riccardo Ricco (Vacansoleil) came in 9th.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) was 8th

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF Inox)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) wins the Giro dell'Emilia

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Acqua & Sapone in the Italian sun

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Astana team line-up for the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Androni Giocattoli celebrate success in the Italian Cup competition

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Carmiooro-NGC team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The CDC - Cavaliere team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The De Rosa-Stac Plastic team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Colnago - CSF INOX

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Garmin-Transitions on the start podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lampre-Farnese Vini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
ISD-Neri

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Miche on the start podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Androni Giocattoli is the Campione d'Italia 2010

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Gesink gets a special jersey and a trophy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The podium of the Giro dell'Emilia: Dan Martin, Robert Gesink and Michele Scarponi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Giro dell'Emilia took over the centre of Bologna for a spectacualr start to the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) heads to the sign on podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Giro dell'Emilia peloton rolls out from the centre of Bologna

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) signs on before the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) before the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Geisnk emerges from the shadows to win the Giro dell' Emilia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) managed to distance Dan Martin (Garmin-Transition) on the tough uphill finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) beats Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) hits the line first at the Giro dell'Emilia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates victory with a drink

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) attacks on the San Luca climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta a Espana winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) signs on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Robert Gesink of Rabobank took his third victory of the season, wining the Giro dell'Emilia for the second consecutive year. He won the uphill finish fought out between a front group of 14-riders on the last climb of San Luca overlooking Bologna. Gesink finished one second ahead of Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and nine seconds ahead of Michele Scarponi (Diquigiovanni-Androni).

The group, which included Ricardo Ricco (Vacansoleil) and Vuelta a Espana winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas), got away on the final of four laps of the tough finishing circuit. Martin was very active in the lead group on the climb and Ricco’ looked to have a good chance of victory but struggled in the final kilometre.

The early part of the race was marked by break from Ran Margaliot (Footon Servetto), Sebastian Fournet Fayard (CarmioOro NGC) and Eugenio Loria (CDC Cavaliere), who built up a lead of nearly 11 minutes. After they were caught again, there were a number of break attempts which met with varying success.

Full results
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank4:49:14
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:00:01
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:09
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:11
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:13
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:16
7Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:24
8Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:00:40
9Riccardo Ricco (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
10Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri0:00:54
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:14
12Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
14Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:26
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
17Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
18Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
19Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
20Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:37
21Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
22Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:45
23Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
24Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
25Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
26Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
28Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Cristiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
30Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
31Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:10
32Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
33Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
34Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
35Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:18
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:25
37Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo Test Team0:02:30
38Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
39Thomas Danielson (Usa) Garmin - Transitions
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:03:02
42Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:08
43Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
44Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:15
46Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
47Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:03:36
48Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
49Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
50Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:31
51Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
52Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
53Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:05:30
54Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
55Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:06:08
56Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:07:59
57Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
58Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
60Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
62Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
63G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
64Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
65Massimiliano Gentili (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
66Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
67Davide Bonuccelli (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
68Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
69Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
70Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
71Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
72Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
73Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
74Luciano Barindelli (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
75Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana

