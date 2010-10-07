Image 1 of 32 A pensive Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) before the start. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 32 Riccardo Ricco (Vacansoleil) wins Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 32 Riccardo Ricco with the spoils of victory after Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 32 Riccardo Ricco topped teammate Marco Marcato and Leonardo Bertagnolli to win Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 32 The day's breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 32 Riccardo Ricco tops teammate Marco Marcato at Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 32 The breakaway at Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 32 Ricco wins ahead of teammate Marcato. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 32 Davide Appollonio (Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 32 Giovanni Visconti, the Italian Champion, back at the team car. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 32 The ISD-Neri team works the front. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 32 Riccardo Ricco (Vacansoleil) wins Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 32 The Vacansoleil team amasses at the front. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 32 Riccardo Ricco happy after his Coppa Sabatini win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 32 Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) smirks on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 32 Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) will not ride the Tour of Lombardy. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 32 Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) took another win in his first season back after a two-year suspension. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 32 Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) takes the Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 32 Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) takes the win in Peccioli. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 32 Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) distanced his teammate Marco Marcato and Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni) in the finale. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 32 The gruppo rolls out under pleasant autumnal sunshine. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 32 Katusha were present at the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 32 Cervelo TestTeam ahead of the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 32 Alexandre Botcharov (Katusha) awaits the start. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 32 Italian champion Giovanni Visconti and his ISD-Neri squad. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 32 Tom Stubbe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) pictured before the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 32 Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) rolls to the start of the Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 32 Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) in the start area. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 32 Italian manager Paolo Bettini was on hand in Tuscany. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 32 Stefan Schumacher (Miche) is back after suspension. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 32 Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) before the start of the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 32 This way please. Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) after the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) took victory at the Coppa Sabatini after a battle between the Vacansoleil and ISD-Neri teams on the finishing circuit in Peccioli. Riccò outsprinted his teammate Marco Marcato and Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni) for the win, while a tired Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) came home in fourth.

Riccò’s success offered an uneasy reminder of the polemics that have engulfed Italian cycling in recent days. Anti-doping prosecutor Ettore Torri’s assertion that doping is widespread in the sport sparked huge debate earlier in the week and the controversial Riccò’s victory comes just a week after it was reported that anti-doping police had raided his Modena home.

The early part of the race was dominated by a four-man breakaway made up of Alessandro Proni (Acqua & Sapone), Leonardo Pinizzotto (Miche), Davide Bonuccelli (CDC) and Federico Canutti (Colnago-CSF). The quartet gained a maximum advantage of 3:50 before being swept up in the final 40km.

Oscar Pujol (Cervélo) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) were among the riders who attempted to escape in the closing stages but the peloton remained together. Italian champion Visconti was very active on the front in the final kilometres as he forced the pace on the front without managing to break clear.

The effects of Visconti’s journey back from the world championships in Australia were ultimately telling, however, and he was unable to make an impact in the finishing sprint. Instead, it was left to Riccò to take his first win for Vacansoleil by comfortably distancing his teammate Marcato in the closing metres, while Bertagnolli held on for third ahead of a flagging Visconti.