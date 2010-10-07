Trending

Riccò takes Coppa Sabatini

Marcato and Bertagnolli complete podium

Image 1 of 32

A pensive Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) before the start.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 32

Riccardo Ricco (Vacansoleil) wins Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 32

Riccardo Ricco with the spoils of victory after Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 32

Riccardo Ricco topped teammate Marco Marcato and Leonardo Bertagnolli to win Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 32

The day's breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 32

Riccardo Ricco tops teammate Marco Marcato at Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 32

The breakaway at Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 32

Ricco wins ahead of teammate Marcato.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 32

Davide Appollonio (Cervelo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 32

Giovanni Visconti, the Italian Champion, back at the team car.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 32

The ISD-Neri team works the front.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 32

Riccardo Ricco (Vacansoleil) wins Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 32

The Vacansoleil team amasses at the front.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 32

Riccardo Ricco happy after his Coppa Sabatini win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 32

Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) smirks on the podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 32

Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) will not ride the Tour of Lombardy.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 32

Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) took another win in his first season back after a two-year suspension.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 32

Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) takes the Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 32

Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) takes the win in Peccioli.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 32

Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) distanced his teammate Marco Marcato and Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni) in the finale.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 32

The gruppo rolls out under pleasant autumnal sunshine.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 32

Katusha were present at the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 32

Cervelo TestTeam ahead of the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 32

Alexandre Botcharov (Katusha) awaits the start.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 32

Italian champion Giovanni Visconti and his ISD-Neri squad.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 32

Tom Stubbe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) pictured before the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 32

Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) rolls to the start of the Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 32

Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) in the start area.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 32

Italian manager Paolo Bettini was on hand in Tuscany.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 32

Stefan Schumacher (Miche) is back after suspension.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 32

Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) before the start of the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 32

This way please. Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) after the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Riccardo Riccò (Vacansoleil) took victory at the Coppa Sabatini after a battle between the Vacansoleil and ISD-Neri teams on the finishing circuit in Peccioli. Riccò outsprinted his teammate Marco Marcato and Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni) for the win, while a tired Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) came home in fourth.

Riccò’s success offered an uneasy reminder of the polemics that have engulfed Italian cycling in recent days. Anti-doping prosecutor Ettore Torri’s assertion that doping is widespread in the sport sparked huge debate earlier in the week and the controversial Riccò’s victory comes just a week after it was reported that anti-doping police had raided his Modena home.

The early part of the race was dominated by a four-man breakaway made up of Alessandro Proni (Acqua & Sapone), Leonardo Pinizzotto (Miche), Davide Bonuccelli (CDC) and Federico Canutti (Colnago-CSF). The quartet gained a maximum advantage of 3:50 before being swept up in the final 40km.

Oscar Pujol (Cervélo) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) were among the riders who attempted to escape in the closing stages but the peloton remained together. Italian champion Visconti was very active on the front in the final kilometres as he forced the pace on the front without managing to break clear.

The effects of Visconti’s journey back from the world championships in Australia were ultimately telling, however, and he was unable to make an impact in the finishing sprint. Instead, it was left to Riccò to take his first win for Vacansoleil by comfortably distancing his teammate Marcato in the closing metres, while Bertagnolli held on for third ahead of a flagging Visconti. 

Full Results
1Riccardo Riccò (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4:18:15
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
5Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
8Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
10Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Walt De Winter (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:09
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:10
14Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
15Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
16Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri
17Daniele Callegarin (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
18Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Team Katusha
19Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam
21Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
23Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:24
24Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
25Luciano Barindelli (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
26Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
27Alexander Mironov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
29Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
30Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
33Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
34Jure Golcer (Slo) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
35Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
36Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
37Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
38Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
39Emanuele Sella (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:01:31
40Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
41Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
42Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:02:13
44Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
45Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche0:02:25
47Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
48Eugenio Loria (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
49Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
50Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
51Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
52Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri
53Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
54Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
55Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
56Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
57Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
58Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
59Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
60Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita) Miche

