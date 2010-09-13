Gesink and Hesjedal climb UCI world rankings
Contador and Astana still lead before Vuelta points are included
Strong performances in the two new ProTour races in Canada have lifted Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) in the UCI’s latest world rankings, with the Dutchman now a possible contender for overall success in the season-long ranking.
Gesink’s lone victory in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sunday moved him to fourth overall in the individual classification. He has a total of 369 points, just 21 points behind third-placed Cadel Evans (BMC).
Alberto Contador (Astana) remains top-ranked rider with 482 points, but he is unlikely to score any more points this season and so second-placed Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), who has 428 points and is currently riding strongly in the Vuelta, is also a real contender to move past Contador, after points scored in the Vuelta are included in the ranking next Monday.
Hesjedal narrowly missed out on two chances to take a big win on home soil in Canada, but he has rocketed up through the UCI’s ProTour rankings, from twelfth to sixth and now has a total of 307 points.
Promising young rider Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) also continued his rapid progress through the ranks with a second place behind Gesink in Montreal, where Hesjedal finished third. The talented Slovakian moved up from 78th to 37th place and has a total of 111 points.
Astana lead team ranking
Astana remains in control in the team ranking, although the results from Canada have sparked some major shifts below them in the ranking.
Gesink’s Rabobank team is now second overall, overtaking Team Saxo Bank and simultaneously whittling down the gap between Astana and their closest pursuer to 82 points. Astana has 980 points, Rabobank has 898 and Saxo Bank has 851.
Team Katusha and Liquigas-Doimo dropped down the rankings to sixth and seventh but both squads have riders well-placed overall in the Vuelta and so could well reverse their slide. Team standings in the UCI world ranking will be important in 2011 as it determines automatic selection for the top 17 nations in the major races on the calendar.
The one classification which is now almost definitively decided is the nations ranking, with Spain adding another 22 points after the Canadian races, to reach a total of 1,666. Spain remains the only country to have broken the thousand-point barrier, with Italy remaining on 856 points and third-placed Belgium also unchanged with 849.
World Rankings as of September 13, 2010
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|482
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|428
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|390
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|369
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|363
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|307
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|304
|8
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|283
|9
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|261
|10
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|258
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|251
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|250
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|228
|14
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|216
|15
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|216
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|213
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|211
|18
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|206
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|203
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|188
|21
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|179
|22
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|174
|23
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|169
|24
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|163
|25
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|148
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|144
|27
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|140
|28
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|140
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|133
|30
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|132
|31
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|127
|32
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|125
|33
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|122
|34
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|121
|35
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|117
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|113
|37
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|111
|38
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|111
|39
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|110
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|108
|41
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|106
|42
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|106
|43
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|105
|44
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|104
|45
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|104
|46
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|103
|47
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|102
|48
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|49
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|96
|50
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|96
|51
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|90
|52
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|87
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|54
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|86
|55
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|85
|56
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|83
|57
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|58
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|59
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|81
|60
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
|80
|61
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|62
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|63
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|64
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|76
|65
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|73
|66
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|67
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|68
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|67
|69
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|66
|70
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|62
|71
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|72
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|73
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|74
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|75
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|76
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|56
|77
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|56
|78
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|56
|79
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|55
|80
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|54
|81
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|52
|82
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|83
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|50
|84
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|48
|85
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|48
|86
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|46
|87
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|88
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|89
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|42
|90
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|40
|91
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|92
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|40
|93
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|94
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|95
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|38
|96
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|97
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|98
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|35
|99
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|100
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|102
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|103
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|104
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|105
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|106
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|107
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|108
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|109
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|110
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|111
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|112
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|113
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|114
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|115
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|116
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|20
|117
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|20
|118
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|119
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|120
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|121
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|122
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|17
|123
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|124
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|125
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|126
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|127
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|128
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|129
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|16
|130
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|131
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|132
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|133
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|134
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|135
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|14
|136
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|137
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|13
|138
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|139
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|140
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|12
|141
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|12
|142
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|143
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|144
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|145
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|146
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|10
|147
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|148
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|149
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|150
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|151
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|152
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|153
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|154
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|155
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|156
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|157
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|9
|158
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|159
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|160
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|161
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|8
|162
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|163
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|164
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|165
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|166
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|7
|167
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|168
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|7
|169
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|170
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|171
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|6
|172
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|173
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|174
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|175
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|176
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|177
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|178
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|179
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|6
|180
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|6
|181
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|182
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|183
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|184
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|185
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|5
|186
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|187
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|188
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|189
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|190
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|191
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|192
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|193
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|194
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|195
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|196
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|197
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|198
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|199
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|200
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|201
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|202
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|4
|203
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|204
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|205
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|206
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|4
|207
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|208
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|209
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|210
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|211
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|212
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|213
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|214
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|215
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|216
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|217
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|218
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|219
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|220
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|221
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|222
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|223
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|224
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|225
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|226
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|227
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|228
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|229
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1
|230
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|231
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|232
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|233
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|234
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|235
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|236
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|237
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|238
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|239
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|240
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|241
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|242
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|243
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|244
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|245
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|246
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|247
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|248
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|249
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|250
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|251
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|252
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|253
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|254
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|255
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1666
|pts
|2
|Italy
|856
|3
|Belgium
|849
|4
|Australia
|845
|5
|United States
|708
|6
|Netherlands
|643
|7
|Germany
|547
|8
|Russia
|423
|9
|Norway
|416
|10
|Switzerland
|414
|11
|Kazakhstan
|400
|12
|Luxembourg
|398
|13
|France
|386
|14
|Slovenia
|385
|15
|Canada
|363
|16
|Great Britain
|255
|17
|Ireland
|193
|18
|Czech Republic
|188
|19
|New Zealand
|145
|20
|Slovakia
|117
|21
|Estonia
|111
|22
|Colombia
|107
|23
|Denmark
|105
|24
|Portugal
|85
|25
|Austria
|83
|26
|Poland
|49
|27
|Croatia
|38
|28
|Argentina
|29
|29
|Sweden
|27
|30
|Belarus
|22
|31
|South Africa
|15
|32
|Uzbekistan
|5
|33
|Japan
|4
|34
|Lithuania
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana
|980
|pts
|2
|Rabobank
|898
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|851
|4
|Team HTC - Columbia
|765
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|758
|6
|Team Katusha
|750
|7
|Liquigas-Doimo
|730
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|657
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|641
|10
|Team Radioshack
|621
|11
|Caisse d'Epargne
|616
|12
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|511
|13
|Cervelo Test Team
|464
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|450
|15
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|435
|16
|Quick Step
|312
|17
|Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|243
|18
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|227
|19
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|198
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|196
|21
|Française Des Jeux
|144
|22
|Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci
|134
|23
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|130
|24
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|119
|25
|Team Milram
|118
|26
|Saur - Sojasun
|63
|27
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|28
|Landbouwkrediet
|40
|29
|Footon-Servetto
|37
|30
|Skil - Shimano
|16
