Gesink and Hesjedal climb UCI world rankings

Contador and Astana still lead before Vuelta points are included

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates his win in Montreal

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Ryder Hesjedal was the highest placing Canadian

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Strong performances in the two new ProTour races in Canada have lifted Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) in the UCI’s latest world rankings, with the Dutchman now a possible contender for overall success in the season-long ranking.

Gesink’s lone victory in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sunday moved him to fourth overall in the individual classification. He has a total of 369 points, just 21 points behind third-placed Cadel Evans (BMC).

Alberto Contador (Astana) remains top-ranked rider with 482 points, but he is unlikely to score any more points this season and so second-placed Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), who has 428 points and is currently riding strongly in the Vuelta, is also a real contender to move past Contador, after points scored in the Vuelta are included in the ranking next Monday.

Hesjedal narrowly missed out on two chances to take a big win on home soil in Canada, but he has rocketed up through the UCI’s ProTour rankings, from twelfth to sixth and now has a total of 307 points.

Promising young rider Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) also continued his rapid progress through the ranks with a second place behind Gesink in Montreal, where Hesjedal finished third. The talented Slovakian moved up from 78th to 37th place and has a total of 111 points.

Astana lead team ranking

Astana remains in control in the team ranking, although the results from Canada have sparked some major shifts below them in the ranking.

Gesink’s Rabobank team is now second overall, overtaking Team Saxo Bank and simultaneously whittling down the gap between Astana and their closest pursuer to 82 points. Astana has 980 points, Rabobank has 898 and Saxo Bank has 851.

Team Katusha and Liquigas-Doimo dropped down the rankings to sixth and seventh but both squads have riders well-placed overall in the Vuelta and so could well reverse their slide. Team standings in the UCI world ranking will be important in 2011 as it determines automatic selection for the top 17 nations in the major races on the calendar.

The one classification which is now almost definitively decided is the nations ranking, with Spain adding another 22 points after the Canadian races, to reach a total of 1,666. Spain remains the only country to have broken the thousand-point barrier, with Italy remaining on 856 points and third-placed Belgium also unchanged with 849.

World Rankings as of September 13, 2010

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana482pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha428
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team390
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank369
5Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne363
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions307
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto304
8Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana283
9Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi261
10Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank258
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions251
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank250
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team228
14Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack216
15Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step216
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank213
17André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia211
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo206
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli203
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo188
21Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia179
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack174
23Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto169
24Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini163
25Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team148
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo144
27Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank140
28Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia140
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank133
30David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne132
31Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone127
32Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank125
33Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia122
34Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom121
35Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana117
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia113
37Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo111
38Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne111
39Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team110
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini108
41Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions106
42Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini106
43Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha105
44Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia104
45Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank104
46Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team103
47Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini102
48Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team100
49Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team96
50Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi96
51Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team90
52Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank87
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale87
54Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team86
55Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack85
56Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia83
57Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi82
58Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha82
59Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo81
60Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack80
61George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team80
62Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto80
63Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha80
64Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia76
65Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux73
66Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team71
67Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank70
68Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia67
69Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack66
70Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox62
71Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank62
72Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team61
73Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun61
74Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
75Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto58
76Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana56
77Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions56
78Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram56
79Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha55
80Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne54
81Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack52
82Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale51
83Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux50
84Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo48
85Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank48
86Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne46
87Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom46
88Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia44
89Allan Davis (Aus) Astana42
90Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team40
91Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet40
92Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step40
93Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne39
94Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo38
95Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions38
96Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne36
97Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank35
98Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack35
99Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions34
100John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale34
101Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo32
102Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini32
103Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto30
104Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha30
105Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox30
106Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli30
107Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini29
108Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team24
109Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom24
110Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team22
111Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram20
112Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions20
113Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
114Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team20
115Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
116Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step20
117Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack20
118Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step19
119Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha18
120Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team18
121Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
122Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step17
123Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank17
124Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank17
125Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank16
126Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
127Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram16
128Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank16
129Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne16
130Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
131Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
132Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions15
133Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team15
134Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank14
135Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank14
136Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram13
137Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank13
138Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram13
139Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank12
140Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux12
141Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team12
142Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12
143Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha11
144Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
145Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
146Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano10
147Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
148William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
149Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
150Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank10
151Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
152Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia10
153Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne10
154Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram10
155Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
156David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions10
157Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step9
158Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
159Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step8
160Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
161Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne8
162Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli8
163Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
164Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
165Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
166Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto7
167Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
168Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne7
169Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step6
170Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
171Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne6
172Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia6
173Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions6
174Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto6
175Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha6
176Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia6
177Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
178Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step6
179Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank6
180Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana6
181Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne6
182Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Cervelo Test Team6
183Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
184Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale5
185Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack5
186Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux5
187Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram4
188Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
189Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia4
190Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
191Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
192Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
193Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
194Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions4
195Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank4
196Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
197Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
198Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne4
199Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
200Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
201Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team4
202Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto4
203David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
204Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team4
205Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
206Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank4
207Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
208Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
209Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux3
210Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
211Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux3
212Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
213Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
214Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram2
215Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
216Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
217Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
218Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
219David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
220Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
221Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
222Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
223Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
224Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
225Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
226Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
227Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
228Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
229Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto1
230Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram1
231Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
232Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
233Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano1
234Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
235Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
236Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
237Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
238Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1
239Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
240Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank1
241Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
242Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1
243Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
244Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
245Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
246Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
247Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
248Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
249Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
250Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
251Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
252Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram1
253Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo1
254Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
255Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1666pts
2Italy856
3Belgium849
4Australia845
5United States708
6Netherlands643
7Germany547
8Russia423
9Norway416
10Switzerland414
11Kazakhstan400
12Luxembourg398
13France386
14Slovenia385
15Canada363
16Great Britain255
17Ireland193
18Czech Republic188
19New Zealand145
20Slovakia117
21Estonia111
22Colombia107
23Denmark105
24Portugal85
25Austria83
26Poland49
27Croatia38
28Argentina29
29Sweden27
30Belarus22
31South Africa15
32Uzbekistan5
33Japan4
34Lithuania4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana980pts
2Rabobank898
3Team Saxo Bank851
4Team HTC - Columbia765
5Garmin - Transitions758
6Team Katusha750
7Liquigas-Doimo730
8BMC Racing Team657
9Omega Pharma-Lotto641
10Team Radioshack621
11Caisse d'Epargne616
12Lampre-Farnese Vini511
13Cervelo Test Team464
14Euskaltel - Euskadi450
15Sky Professional Cycling Team435
16Quick Step312
17Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni243
18Bbox Bouygues Telecom227
19Ag2R La Mondiale198
20Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne196
21Française Des Jeux144
22Acqua & Sapone - d'Angelo & Antenucci134
23Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team130
24Colnago - Csf Inox119
25Team Milram118
26Saur - Sojasun63
27Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator63
28Landbouwkrediet40
29Footon-Servetto37
30Skil - Shimano16

 