Robert Gesink (Rabobank) captured his first one-day ProTour event victory in solo fashion at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday. The Dutchman attacked on the last of 16 laps and held off a chase group by just four seconds to take the win ahead of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions).

"I'm really excited to win this race," said Gesink. "I saw the course for the first time yesterday and I thought it was a really good one for me. I am really happy and this is a really big victory for me.

"I didn't think I was going to be able to hold it because I was suffering, especially at the end when the group almost caught me," he added. "The whole last lap I doubted whether or not I could finish. There was no use in thinking about that but it was really painful seeing the guys coming behind. I just had enough at the end."

Gesink attacked the some 40 riders left in the peloton the last time over the circuit's decisive Ch. Camilien-Houde ascent to the top of Mont Royal. He orbited the final nine kilometres with a slim eight-second lead ahead of a six-man chase that included Sagan and Hesjedal, plus Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Mauro Santambrogio (BMC Racing), Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack) and Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia).

A tactical battle amongst the riders in the chase group lead to a disorganised effort and they were unable to close the four-second gap to Gesink. Boasson Hagen crashed through the U-turn with 500 metres to the finish line, making Sagan the odds-on favourite to take second place.

"Robert was already too far ahead when it was time to sprint," said Sagan. "There were four or five in my group but I think it was pretty obvious that Robert had already won the race."

Hesjedal was pleased with a podium result, having placed fourth in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec City two days prior. He exited the final U-turn first and held on for second place in the sprint.

"This weekend has been more than good and a real learning experience for me," the Canadian explained. "To have the honour of wearing the number one bib here, what can I say? I rode as best as I could. My team was amazing and helped to control the race. They left it all out there for me."

"Congrats to Peter [Sagan]," he added. "I didn't have the pleasure of seeing his breakout rides in Paris-Nice but he is a great rider and he showed that today so I can't be upset with a third place here, it was amazing. In the big picture it was life changing to come and race here after the season that I had."

World-class racing returns to Mont Royal

Some 170 ProTour riders lined up on the Avenue du Parc, at the base of a climb to the top of Mont Royal in excess of three kilometres. The same course was used in the 1974 World Championships won by Eddy Merckx, the 1976 Olympic road race and the site of many men's and women's World Cup events over the last two decades. The circuit was 12.6km and the men contested 16 laps for a total of 193.6km.

A highly animated first lap resulted in a breakaway that included Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Caisse d'Epargne), Julien Bernard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Alfredo Balloni (Lampre-Farnese Vini). The five men were later joined by Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step).

The breakaway was reduced to four riders when it lost two on the third lap. Bernard fell off the pace on the ascent and Balloni crashed into the ditch on the Ch. Remembrance descent. Meanwhile, Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) made a valiant effort to bridge across to the breakaway when he attacked over the crest of the climb.

He established a maximum of gap of 50 seconds' gap ahead of the field but remained in no-man's land for nearly three full laps before conceding to the peloton's chase.

The four leaders worked together long enough to establish three minutes of padding over the peloton. Spain's Madrazo Ruiz took the early lead in the King of the Mountain competition but not without a fight from countryman Izagirre, Tjallingii and Seeldraeyers.

Team Sky lead the chase with a tempo fast enough to keep the breakaway at a manageable distance. Chances were good that its sprinter Edvald Boasson Hagen could win the race after he placed second in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec City. RadioShack was also attentive at the front of the field working for its strongman Haimar Zubeldia.

With five laps to go, RadioShack let loose a series of attacks on the steep section of Mont Royal. Markel Irizar was the first to make a move followed by Chris Horner and Tiago Machado. The pair counter attacked and formed a chase group that also included Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank) and Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini). The chasers successfully bridged across to the lead group of four riders before the start of the next lap.

With four laps to go, Machado, Horner, Sorensen, Oss and Gavazzi opened up a one minute lead as the teams in the bunch like Rabobank, Quick Step, BBox Bouygues Telecom, BMC Racing, Garmin-Transitions and Euskaltel-Euskadi scrambled to get organised.

Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions) set a strong tempo heading into the climb that allowed his teammate Ryder Hesjedal to afford an attack. Hesjedal was closely followed by Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Robert Gesink (Rabobank); however, his effort was not strong enough to create a separation in the long line of climbers.

"I wouldn't say that I was conservative today but it was my game plan to stick with the strongest guys," Hesjedal said. "After the main climb there was still a lot of road to go."

Horner, Gavazzi and Sorensen continued on with a mere 14-second lead, joined by bridging riders Cyril Gautier (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Andre Steensen (Saxo Bank) and Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ).

"There was a strong group in front and the team had to work really hard, which they did," explained Gesink. "We had help from Ryder's team too and I ad to wait and wait until it was the right moment to try to make a difference."

Rabobank and Garmin-Transitions, working for their respective riders Gesink and Hesjedal, successfully caught all breakaway riders with one lap to go where Gesink to made his winning attack. "It was obvious I had to wait until the last lap," Gesink said. "I thought it was the best place to gain time on the others, if that was possible, and then to make time to the finish line."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 4:58:22 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:04 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 4 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack 5 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:09 7 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:14 8 Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 13 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 14 Thibaut Jpinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 15 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 17 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 18 José Joaquim Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 21 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 22 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 23 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:18 25 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 Julien Elfares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:29 31 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:37 32 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:41 33 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:49 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:55 35 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:02 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 37 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 38 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 41 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:11 42 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:43 43 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 44 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 45 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 46 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 47 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 48 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 49 Evgueny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Marcus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 51 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 52 Tristan Valenttin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:32 53 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 54 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 55 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 56 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 0:04:32 57 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:51 58 Diego Julissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:58 59 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:46 60 Dario Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 61 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 62 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:02 63 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 64 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 65 Will Routley (Can) Canada 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 68 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 69 François Parisien (Can) Canada 70 Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 71 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 73 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 74 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 76 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 77 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 78 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 79 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:09:14 81 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 82 Fabio Jfelline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 83 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 84 Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 85 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 86 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:48 87 Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada 88 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:14:32 89 Angel Jmadrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 90 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 91 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne HD David Jboily (Can) Canada 0:21:56 DNF Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions DNF Timmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions DNF Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions DNF Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions DNF Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Miguel Jminguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank DNF Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank DNF Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank DNF Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack DNF Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Davide Jcimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Elia Jviviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNF Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step DNF Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step DNF Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step DNF Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step DNF Kurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNF Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux DNF Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha DNF Khalilov Mikhaylo (Ukr) Team Katusha DNF John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Alfredo Jballoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Enrico Jmagazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Gert Jdockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram DNF Dominik Jnerz (Ger) Team Milram DNF Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram DNF Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram DNF Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana DNF Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana DNF Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana DNF Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana DNF Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto DNF Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto DNF Noé Jgianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto DNF Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNF Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNF Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNF Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Guillaume Jboivin (Can) Canada DNF Keven Lacombe (Can) Canada DNF Rob Britton (Can) Canada DNF Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada DNS Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo DNS Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana DNS Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto

Best climber # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Angel Jmadrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Best Canadian # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions