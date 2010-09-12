Trending

Gesink wins in Montreal

Sagan, Hesjedal round out top three

Dominik Nerz (Milram) in the final corner.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) wins in Montreal.

(Image credit: James Startt)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) beats a frustrated Ryder Hesjedal for second.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) struggles in the final metres.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Go Canada!

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Chris Horner (Team Radioshack)was the most aggressive in the break.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) leads Robert Gesink and Levi Leipheimer.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Chris Horner (Team Radioshack) made a strong effort with five laps to go.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) leads the final break attempt.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) was the fan favourite.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Canadian national champion Will Routley (Team Canada-Spidertech).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jose Gutierrez (Caisse D'Epargne) takes the sharp U-turn.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) was top Canadian and Most Aggressive .

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Riders wait to start.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
On the start line.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The climb caught a lot of riders by surprise.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Adam Hansen (HTC Columbia) chases the break.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Radio Shack and Sky spent a lot of time at the front.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
George Hincapie (BMC) was not a factor.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Alberto Losada (Caisse D'Epargne) gets assistance.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Crowds lined the climb.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The main bunch hits the top of the climb.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The break spent nine laps off the front.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The Polytechnique climb was the steepest.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Dominique Rollin (Team Canada-Spidertech) was dropped in the final laps.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Fans express appreciation to organiser Serge Arsenault.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Frank Parisien (Team Canada-Spidertech) and Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Alessandro Ballan (BMC Racing Team) takes a feed.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Local support for Quebecer Guillaume Boivin (Team Canada-Spidertech).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) had lots of supporters.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Haimar Zubeldia was the top rider from the 'Shack'.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Alfredo Balloni (Lampre - Farnese Vini) was in the early break until he crashed.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) takes his first one day win.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Chris Horner (Radioshack) leading the chase group on lap 11.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Ryder Hesjedal and Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions) chase.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The early break was away for eight laps.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The climb was lined with fans.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Podium: Peter Sagan, Robert Gesink, Ryder Hesjedal.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The early break: Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Caisse d'Epargne), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The climb up Ch. Camilien-Houde to the top of Mont Royal.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) heading to the line with the chase in hot pursuit.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) celebrates his win in Montreal

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The GP Montreal podium (l-r): Peter Sagan, Robert Gesink and Ryder Hesjedal.

(Image credit: James Startt)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) captured his first one-day ProTour event victory in solo fashion at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday. The Dutchman attacked on the last of 16 laps and held off a chase group by just four seconds to take the win ahead of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions).

"I'm really excited to win this race," said Gesink. "I saw the course for the first time yesterday and I thought it was a really good one for me. I am really happy and this is a really big victory for me.

"I didn't think I was going to be able to hold it because I was suffering, especially at the end when the group almost caught me," he added. "The whole last lap I doubted whether or not I could finish. There was no use in thinking about that but it was really painful seeing the guys coming behind. I just had enough at the end."

Gesink attacked the some 40 riders left in the peloton the last time over the circuit's decisive Ch. Camilien-Houde ascent to the top of Mont Royal. He orbited the final nine kilometres with a slim eight-second lead ahead of a six-man chase that included Sagan and Hesjedal, plus Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Mauro Santambrogio (BMC Racing), Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack) and Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia).

A tactical battle amongst the riders in the chase group lead to a disorganised effort and they were unable to close the four-second gap to Gesink. Boasson Hagen crashed through the U-turn with 500 metres to the finish line, making Sagan the odds-on favourite to take second place.

"Robert was already too far ahead when it was time to sprint," said Sagan. "There were four or five in my group but I think it was pretty obvious that Robert had already won the race."

Hesjedal was pleased with a podium result, having placed fourth in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec City two days prior. He exited the final U-turn first and held on for second place in the sprint.

"This weekend has been more than good and a real learning experience for me," the Canadian explained. "To have the honour of wearing the number one bib here, what can I say? I rode as best as I could. My team was amazing and helped to control the race. They left it all out there for me."

"Congrats to Peter [Sagan]," he added. "I didn't have the pleasure of seeing his breakout rides in Paris-Nice but he is a great rider and he showed that today so I can't be upset with a third place here, it was amazing. In the big picture it was life changing to come and race here after the season that I had."

World-class racing returns to Mont Royal

Some 170 ProTour riders lined up on the Avenue du Parc, at the base of a climb to the top of Mont Royal in excess of three kilometres. The same course was used in the 1974 World Championships won by Eddy Merckx, the 1976 Olympic road race and the site of many men's and women's World Cup events over the last two decades. The circuit was 12.6km and the men contested 16 laps for a total of 193.6km.

A highly animated first lap resulted in a breakaway that included Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank), Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Caisse d'Epargne), Julien Bernard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Alfredo Balloni (Lampre-Farnese Vini). The five men were later joined by Kevin Seeldraeyers (Quick Step).

The breakaway was reduced to four riders when it lost two on the third lap. Bernard fell off the pace on the ascent and Balloni crashed into the ditch on the Ch. Remembrance descent. Meanwhile, Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) made a valiant effort to bridge across to the breakaway when he attacked over the crest of the climb.

He established a maximum of gap of 50 seconds' gap ahead of the field but remained in no-man's land for nearly three full laps before conceding to the peloton's chase.

The four leaders worked together long enough to establish three minutes of padding over the peloton. Spain's Madrazo Ruiz took the early lead in the King of the Mountain competition but not without a fight from countryman Izagirre, Tjallingii and Seeldraeyers.

Team Sky lead the chase with a tempo fast enough to keep the breakaway at a manageable distance. Chances were good that its sprinter Edvald Boasson Hagen could win the race after he placed second in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec City. RadioShack was also attentive at the front of the field working for its strongman Haimar Zubeldia.

With five laps to go, RadioShack let loose a series of attacks on the steep section of Mont Royal. Markel Irizar was the first to make a move followed by Chris Horner and Tiago Machado. The pair counter attacked and formed a chase group that also included Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank) and Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini). The chasers successfully bridged across to the lead group of four riders before the start of the next lap.

With four laps to go, Machado, Horner, Sorensen, Oss and Gavazzi opened up a one minute lead as the teams in the bunch like Rabobank, Quick Step, BBox Bouygues Telecom, BMC Racing, Garmin-Transitions and Euskaltel-Euskadi scrambled to get organised.

Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions) set a strong tempo heading into the climb that allowed his teammate Ryder Hesjedal to afford an attack. Hesjedal was closely followed by Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Robert Gesink (Rabobank); however, his effort was not strong enough to create a separation in the long line of climbers.

"I wouldn't say that I was conservative today but it was my game plan to stick with the strongest guys," Hesjedal said. "After the main climb there was still a lot of road to go."

Horner, Gavazzi and Sorensen continued on with a mere 14-second lead, joined by bridging riders Cyril Gautier (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Andre Steensen (Saxo Bank) and Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ).

"There was a strong group in front and the team had to work really hard, which they did," explained Gesink. "We had help from Ryder's team too and I ad to wait and wait until it was the right moment to try to make a difference."

Rabobank and Garmin-Transitions, working for their respective riders Gesink and Hesjedal, successfully caught all breakaway riders with one lap to go where Gesink to made his winning attack. "It was obvious I had to wait until the last lap," Gesink said. "I thought it was the best place to gain time on the others, if that was possible, and then to make time to the finish line."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank4:58:22
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:04
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
4Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
5Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:09
7Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:14
8Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
10Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
13Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
14Thibaut Jpinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
15Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
17Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
18José Joaquim Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
20David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
21Simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
22Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
23Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
24Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:18
25Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
28Julien Elfares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:29
31Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:37
32Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:41
33Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:49
34Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:55
35Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:02
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
37Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
38Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
39Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
41Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:11
42Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:43
43Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
44José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
45Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
46Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
47Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
48George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
49Evgueny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
50Marcus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
51Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
52Tristan Valenttin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:32
53Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
54Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
55André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
56Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux0:04:32
57Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:04:51
58Diego Julissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:58
59Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:08:46
60Dario Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
61Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
62Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:02
63Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
64Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
65Will Routley (Can) Canada
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
68Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
69François Parisien (Can) Canada
70Nicki Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
71David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
73Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
74Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
75Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
76Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
77Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
78Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
79Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:09:14
81Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
82Fabio Jfelline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
83Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
84Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
85Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
86Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:48
87Dominique Rollin (Can) Canada
88Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:14:32
89Angel Jmadrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
90Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
91Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
HDDavid Jboily (Can) Canada0:21:56
DNFSteven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFTimmy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
DNFJohan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
DNFJavier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFJorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFGorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFMiguel Jminguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAlan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFJoost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
DNFMaarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team Radioshack
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFDavide Jcimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFElia Jviviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNFMauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
DNFKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
DNFKevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
DNFKurt Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFMorris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFDavide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFMichael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFKhalilov Mikhaylo (Ukr) Team Katusha
DNFJohn Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFCyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFYuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlfredo Jballoni (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFEnrico Jmagazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFDavid Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFGert Jdockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFAdam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFFrantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFArnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
DNFDominik Jnerz (Ger) Team Milram
DNFLuke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
DNFPeter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
DNFYevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
DNFAndriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
DNFRoman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
DNFMatthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFChristophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFMichiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFDaniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFCharles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFErmanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFMarco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFNoé Jgianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNFLaurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNFChad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFJeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFDamien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFGuillaume Jboivin (Can) Canada
DNFKeven Lacombe (Can) Canada
DNFRob Britton (Can) Canada
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Canada
DNSIvan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
DNSPaolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
DNSVidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto

Best climber
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Angel Jmadrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Best Canadian
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions

Most Combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions

 

