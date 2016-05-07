Trending

Meurisse breaks Coquard's winning streak in Dunkirk

Coquard second, keeps race lead

Xandro Meurisse (Crelan-Vastgoedservice) gets the stage win

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team4:40:09
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
4Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
5Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
6Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:03
7Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:11
9Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
10Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:16
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:19
13Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 930:00:26
14Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
15Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:00:31
16Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:36
17Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:37
18Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:51
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:00
20Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:27
22Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:11
23Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
24Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:02:38
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
26Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:51
27Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:55
28Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre0:03:18
29Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
30Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
31Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
32Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:25
34Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:11
35Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:19
36François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:29
37David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:05:06
38Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
40Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:05:49
41Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:05:58
42Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:06:21
43Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:12
44Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
45Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
46Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:10:41
47Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
48Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:56
50Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:12:06
51Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:12:13
52Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:27
53Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
56Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:13:43
57Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
58Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
59Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
61Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:13:58
62Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:17:20
63Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
65Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:18:24
66Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
67David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:21:37
68Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
69Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
70Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
71Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
72Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
73Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
74Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
75Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
76Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
77Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
78Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
79Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
80Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
81Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
82Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
83Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
85Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
88Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
90Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
91Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
92Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
93Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
94Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
96Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
98Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
100Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
102Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
104Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
105Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:52
106Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
107Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
109Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
110Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
112Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
113Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
114Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:57
115Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:25:42
116Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
117Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
118Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
119Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
120Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
121Glenn O'shea (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:25:47
122Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:26:05
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFChris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
DNSIljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNSJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNSFlorent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNSOlivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect

Sprint 1, km. 78.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2, km. 122.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4pts
2Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
3Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Sprint 3, km. 151.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4pts
2Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team20pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie17
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
4Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
5Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling11
6Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
8Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ8
9Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group7
10Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step5
12Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
13Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 933
14Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
15Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 931

Mountain 1 - Montagne de Watten, km. 18.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre1

Mountain 2, km. 104.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountain 3, km. 111
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Mountain 4, km. 133.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 5, km. 140.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ2
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 6, km. 162.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect3pts
2Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
3Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 7, km. 169.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3pts
2Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ2
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick Step14:02:46
2Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:28
3Crelan - Vastgoedservice0:01:32
4AG2R La Mondiale0:03:13
5HP BTP - Auber 930:03:44
6Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:18
7Roompot Oranje Peloton0:07:09
8Direct Energie0:08:31
9FDJ0:08:42
10Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:17:29
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:37
12Androni Giocattoli0:19:34
13Wallonie - Bruxelles - Group Protect0:19:40
14Armee De Terre0:23:13
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:10
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:50
17Stölting Service Group0:33:27
18ONE Pro Cycling0:40:55

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie17:53:01
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:24
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:25
4Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:36
5Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
6Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:39
7Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:43
9Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group0:00:47
10Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:52
11Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 930:01:02
12Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
13Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:01:07
14Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:09
15Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:01:13
16Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:27
17Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
18Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:36
19Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
20Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:03
21Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:12
22Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:41
23Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:43
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:11
25Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:03:27
26Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:31
27Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
28Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:50
29Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:54
30Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
31Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:55
33Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre0:04:29
34Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:55
35François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:05
36Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:06
37Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:40
38David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:05:42
39Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
40Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:06:21
41Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:06:34
42Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:06:57
43Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:48
44Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:09:50
45Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:11:17
46Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:11:50
48Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:12:42
49Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:03
50Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
51Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:13:13
52Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:29
53Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:40
54Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:41
55Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:11
56Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:18
57Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:19
58Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
59Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:22
60Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:17:52
61Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:41
62Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:19:00
63Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:20:59
64Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:10
65Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:03
66Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:22:08
67Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre0:22:09
68Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:22:10
69Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:13
70Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
71Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
72Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
73Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
74Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
75Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
76Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:22:32
77Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
78Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:22:33
79Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:37
80David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
81Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:22:45
82Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:22:46
83Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:22:48
84Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
85Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
86Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:22:57
87Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:22:58
88Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:23:03
89Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre0:23:20
90Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:23:24
91Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:23:29
92Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:32
93Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:23:38
94Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre0:23:54
95Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:01
96Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:06
97Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:46
98Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:07
99Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:18
100Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
101Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:23
102Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:25:34
103Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:25:47
104Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26:05
105Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:26:08
106Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:26:18
107Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26:39
108Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:27:14
109Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre0:27:28
110Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:27:49
111Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:28:11
112Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:28:54
113Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:29:08
114Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:29:12
115Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:48
116Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:35:07
117Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:37:57
118Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:27
119Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:41:54
120Glenn O'shea (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:42:45
121Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:44:24
122Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie0:46:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie77pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits42
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille38
4Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step32
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton26
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team21
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect21
9Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert21
10Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling16
11Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale13
12Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ13
13Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept13
14Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
15Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ12
16Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
17Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
19Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
20Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ9
21Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 939
22Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
23Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
24Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
25Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre8
26Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group7
27Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille6
28Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
29Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
30Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
31Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5
32Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step5
33Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille5
34Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling5
35Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
36Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
37Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton4
38Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton4
39Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre4
40Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 933
41David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 933
42Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
43Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
44Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
45Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
46Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
47Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 931
48Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre12pts
2Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept12
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec11
4Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
5Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton8
6Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
7Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille6
8Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ4
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie4
10Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
11Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect3
13Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ3
15Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
16Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
17Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1
18Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
19Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1
20Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12pts
2Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie8
4Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ8
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept6
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect3
8Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ3
10Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept2
11Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
12Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
13Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1
14Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick Step53:43:10
2Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:28
3Crelan - Vastgoedservice0:01:32
4AG2R La Mondiale0:03:13
5HP BTP - Auber 930:03:44
6Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:18
7Roompot Oranje Peloton0:07:09
8FDJ0:08:42
9Direct Energie0:09:39
10Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:17:29
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:56
12Androni Giocattoli0:19:34
13Wallonie - Bruxelles - Group Protect0:19:40
14Armee De Terre0:23:13
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:04
16Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:50
17Stölting Service Group0:33:27
18ONE Pro Cycling0:41:47

