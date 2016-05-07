Meurisse breaks Coquard's winning streak in Dunkirk
Coquard second, keeps race lead
Stage 4: Audruicq - Cassel
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|4:40:09
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:03
|7
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:11
|9
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|10
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:16
|11
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:19
|13
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:00:26
|14
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:00:31
|16
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:36
|17
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:37
|18
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:51
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:00
|20
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:27
|22
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:11
|23
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|24
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:38
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:51
|27
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:55
|28
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:03:18
|29
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|30
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|31
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|32
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:25
|34
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:11
|35
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:19
|36
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:29
|37
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:05:06
|38
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|40
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:05:49
|41
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:05:58
|42
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:06:21
|43
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:12
|44
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:10:41
|47
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|48
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:56
|50
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:06
|51
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:12:13
|52
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:27
|53
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|56
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:13:43
|57
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|59
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:13:58
|62
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:17:20
|63
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|65
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:18:24
|66
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:21:37
|68
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|69
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|70
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|71
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|72
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|73
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|74
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|75
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|76
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|77
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|78
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|79
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|80
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|81
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|82
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|83
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|85
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|88
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|90
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|91
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|92
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|93
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|94
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|96
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|98
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|100
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|101
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|102
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|104
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|105
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:52
|106
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|107
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|110
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|113
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|114
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:57
|115
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:25:42
|116
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|117
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|118
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|119
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|120
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|121
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:25:47
|122
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:26:05
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNS
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNS
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNS
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNS
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|pts
|2
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|4
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|11
|6
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|8
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|8
|9
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|7
|10
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|11
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|12
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|13
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|3
|14
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|15
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|3
|pts
|2
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|3
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick Step
|14:02:46
|2
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:28
|3
|Crelan - Vastgoedservice
|0:01:32
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:13
|5
|HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:03:44
|6
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:18
|7
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:07:09
|8
|Direct Energie
|0:08:31
|9
|FDJ
|0:08:42
|10
|Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:17:29
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:37
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:34
|13
|Wallonie - Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:19:40
|14
|Armee De Terre
|0:23:13
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:10
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:50
|17
|Stölting Service Group
|0:33:27
|18
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:40:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|17:53:01
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:24
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|5
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|6
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:39
|7
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:43
|9
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:00:47
|10
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:52
|11
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:01:02
|12
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|13
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:01:07
|14
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:09
|15
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:01:13
|16
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:27
|17
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:28
|18
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:36
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|20
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:03
|21
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:12
|22
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:41
|23
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:43
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:11
|25
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:03:27
|26
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:31
|27
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:50
|29
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:54
|30
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|31
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:55
|33
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:04:29
|34
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:55
|35
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:05
|36
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:06
|37
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:40
|38
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:05:42
|39
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|40
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:06:21
|41
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:06:34
|42
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:06:57
|43
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:48
|44
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:50
|45
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:11:17
|46
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:11:50
|48
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:42
|49
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:03
|50
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|51
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:13:13
|52
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:29
|53
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:40
|54
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:41
|55
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:11
|56
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:18
|57
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:19
|58
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:22
|60
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:17:52
|61
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:41
|62
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:19:00
|63
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:20:59
|64
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:10
|65
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:03
|66
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:22:08
|67
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:22:09
|68
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:22:10
|69
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:13
|70
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|71
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|72
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|73
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|74
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|75
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|76
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:22:32
|77
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:22:33
|79
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:37
|80
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|81
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:22:45
|82
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:22:46
|83
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:22:48
|84
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|85
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|86
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:22:57
|87
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:22:58
|88
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:23:03
|89
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:23:20
|90
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:23:24
|91
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:23:29
|92
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:32
|93
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:23:38
|94
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:23:54
|95
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:01
|96
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:06
|97
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:46
|98
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:07
|99
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:18
|100
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|101
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:23
|102
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:25:34
|103
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:25:47
|104
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:05
|105
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:26:08
|106
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:26:18
|107
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:39
|108
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:27:14
|109
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:27:28
|110
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:27:49
|111
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:28:11
|112
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:28:54
|113
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:29:08
|114
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:29:12
|115
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:48
|116
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:35:07
|117
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:37:57
|118
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:27
|119
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:41:54
|120
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:42:45
|121
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:44:24
|122
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:46:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|77
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|38
|4
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|26
|6
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|21
|8
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|21
|9
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|16
|11
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|12
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|13
|13
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|13
|14
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|15
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|12
|16
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|17
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|18
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|19
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|20
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|9
|21
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|9
|22
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|23
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|24
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|25
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|8
|26
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|7
|27
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|6
|28
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|29
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|30
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|31
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|32
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|33
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|5
|34
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|35
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|36
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|37
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|38
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|39
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|40
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|3
|41
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|3
|42
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|43
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|44
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|45
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|46
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|47
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|1
|48
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|12
|pts
|2
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11
|4
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|5
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|8
|6
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|7
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|6
|8
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|4
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|10
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|11
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|3
|13
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|15
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|16
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|17
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|18
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|19
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|20
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|pts
|2
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|4
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|8
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|6
|6
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|3
|8
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|10
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|2
|11
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|12
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|13
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|14
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick Step
|53:43:10
|2
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:28
|3
|Crelan - Vastgoedservice
|0:01:32
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:13
|5
|HP BTP - Auber 93
|0:03:44
|6
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:18
|7
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:07:09
|8
|FDJ
|0:08:42
|9
|Direct Energie
|0:09:39
|10
|Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:17:29
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:56
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:34
|13
|Wallonie - Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:19:40
|14
|Armee De Terre
|0:23:13
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:04
|16
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:50
|17
|Stölting Service Group
|0:33:27
|18
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:41:47
