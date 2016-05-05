Coquard wins again at 4 Jours de Dunkerque
Frenchman stays in the overall lead after two consecutive stage wins
Stage 2: Aniche - Aniche
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:34:18
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|5
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|8
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|12
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|14
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|16
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|18
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|19
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|20
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|22
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|23
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|24
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|25
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|27
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|28
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|30
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|31
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|33
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|35
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|36
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|37
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|40
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|41
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|43
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|47
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|49
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|51
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|53
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|55
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|58
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|60
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|61
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|62
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|63
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|66
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|67
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|68
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|69
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|71
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|72
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|74
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|75
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|76
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|78
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|79
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|81
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|82
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|83
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|84
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|85
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|86
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|87
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|90
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|93
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|94
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|95
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|96
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|99
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|100
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|101
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|102
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|103
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|106
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|108
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|109
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|110
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|112
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|113
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|114
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|115
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|116
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|117
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:26
|118
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|120
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:08
|121
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|122
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:34
|123
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|124
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:44
|125
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|126
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|127
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:03:03
|128
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:53
|130
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:46
|131
|Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|132
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|133
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|134
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:55
|135
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:58
|137
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:09:30
|138
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:04
|139
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|140
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|3
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|4
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|2
|3
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|13
|5
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|6
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|8
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|9
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|10
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|11
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|5
|12
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|14
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|3
|pts
|2
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|3
|pts
|2
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:34:18
|2
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|3
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|7
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|8
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|10
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|12
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|13
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|17
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|18
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|19
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|21
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|22
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|23
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|30
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|31
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|32
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|34
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|35
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:34
|36
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:44
|37
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|38
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:03:03
|40
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:53
|41
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|42
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:58
|43
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:03
|44
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|9:02:51
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:10
|3
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:14
|6
|Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:00:15
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:16
|9
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|10
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:19
|12
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:00:20
|13
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|16
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|18
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|19
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|21
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|22
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|25
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|26
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|27
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|28
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|29
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|30
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|31
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|32
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|34
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|37
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|38
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|41
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|42
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|44
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|46
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|47
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|48
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|49
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|50
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|52
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|54
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|55
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|56
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|57
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|58
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|59
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|60
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|62
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|63
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|64
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|65
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|66
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|67
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|69
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|70
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|71
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|72
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|73
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|75
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|77
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|79
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|80
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|82
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|83
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|84
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|87
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|89
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|90
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|91
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|92
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|93
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|95
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|96
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|98
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|100
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|101
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|102
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|103
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|104
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|108
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|109
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:40
|110
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:45
|111
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|112
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:02
|113
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|115
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:37
|116
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|118
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:01:39
|120
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:44
|121
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:11
|122
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:28
|123
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:54
|124
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:04
|125
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|126
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|127
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:03:23
|128
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:05
|129
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:06
|130
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:34
|131
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:07:23
|132
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|133
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|134
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:09:50
|135
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:59
|136
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:11:24
|137
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:11:28
|138
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:41
|139
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:08
|140
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|40
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|26
|4
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|23
|5
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|6
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|8
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|9
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|10
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10
|11
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|12
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|9
|13
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|8
|14
|Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|7
|15
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|16
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|17
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|6
|18
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|19
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|5
|20
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|21
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|22
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|23
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|4
|25
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|3
|26
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|27
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|2
|28
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|1
|29
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|30
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|12
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|3
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|6
|4
|Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4
|5
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|6
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|7
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|9:02:51
|2
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:00:15
|3
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:16
|4
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:00:20
|6
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|8
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|9
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|10
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|13
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|17
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|19
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|21
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|23
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|25
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|26
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|27
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|29
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|30
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|31
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:45
|33
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|34
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:37
|35
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:01:39
|36
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:54
|37
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:04
|38
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|39
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:03:23
|41
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:34
|42
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:11:28
|43
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:41
|44
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|27:09:33
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Hp Btp - Auber 93
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|6
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|7
|Fdj
|8
|Roompot Oranje Peloton
|9
|Armee De Terre
|10
|Wallonie - Bruxelles - Group Protect
|11
|Crelan - Vastgoedservice
|12
|Etixx - Quick Step
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Stölting Service Group
|15
|Direct Energie
|16
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|One Pro Cycling
