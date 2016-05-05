Trending

Coquard wins again at 4 Jours de Dunkerque

Frenchman stays in the overall lead after two consecutive stage wins

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) edges out Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) for the win

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie4:34:18
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
5Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
8Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
9Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
10Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
12Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
14Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
15Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
16Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
18Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
19Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
20François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
22Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
23Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
24Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
25Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
27Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
28Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
30Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
31Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
33Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
35Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
36David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
37Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
40Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
41Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
43Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
45Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
46Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
47Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
48Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
49Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
51Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
52Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
53Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
55Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
58Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
60Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
61Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
62Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
63Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
65Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
66Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
67Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
68Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
69Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
70Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
71Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
72Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
74Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
75Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
76Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
78Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
79Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
81Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
82Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
83Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
84Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
85Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
86Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
87Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
90Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
92Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
93Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
94Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
95Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
96Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
99Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
100Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
101Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
102Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
103Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
105Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
106Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
108Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
109Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
110Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
111Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
112Glenn O'shea (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
113Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
114Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
115Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
116Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
117Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:26
118Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
119Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
120Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:02:08
121Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
122Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:34
123Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
124Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:44
125Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
126Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
127Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:03:03
128Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:53
130Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:46
131Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
132Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
133Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
134Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:55
135Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:06:58
137Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:09:30
138Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:04
139Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
140Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
3Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille4pts
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille2
3Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie20pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
3Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille13
5Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step11
6Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert10
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton9
8Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
9Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
10Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
11Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect5
12Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling4
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
14Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
15Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille3pts
2Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Mountian 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille3pts
2Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie4:34:18
2Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
3Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
4Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
5Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
7Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
8François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
10Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
12Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
13Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
14Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
17Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
18Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
19Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
21Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
22Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
23Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
26Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
27Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
30Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
31Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
32Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
34Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
35Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:34
36Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:44
37Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
38Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:03:03
40Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:53
41Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
42Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:06:58
43Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:03
44Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie9:02:51
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:10
3Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:14
6Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
7Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:00:15
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:16
9Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
10Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
11Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:19
12Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:00:20
13Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
16Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
18Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
19Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
20Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
21David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
22Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
25Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
26Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
27Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
28Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
29Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
30Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
31Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
32Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
34Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
37Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
38Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
40Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
41Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
42Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
44Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
45Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
46Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
47Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
48Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
49David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
50Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
52Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
54Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
55Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
56Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
57Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
58Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
59Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
60François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
62Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
63Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
64Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
65Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
66Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
67Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
69Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
70Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
71Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
72Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
73Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
74Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
75Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
77Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
79Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
80Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
82Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
83Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
84Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
87Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
88Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
89Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
90Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
91Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
92Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
93Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
95Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
96Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
97Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
98Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
100Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
101Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
102Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
103Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
104Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
106Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
108Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
109Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:00:40
110Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:45
111Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
112Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:02
113Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
115Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:37
116Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
117Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
118Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:01:39
120Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:44
121Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:11
122Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:02:28
123Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:54
124Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:04
125Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
126Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
127Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:03:23
128Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:05
129Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:06:06
130Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:34
131Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:07:23
132Glenn O'shea (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
133Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
134Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:09:50
135Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:59
136Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:11:24
137Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:11:28
138Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:41
139Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:08
140Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:55

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie40pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits32
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton26
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille23
5Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert21
6Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step19
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert15
8Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
9Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale10
10Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec10
11Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
12Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ9
13Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept8
14Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton7
15Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
16Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
17Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille6
18Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
19Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect5
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
21Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre4
22Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton4
23Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling4
24Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect4
25David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 933
26Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
27Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 932
28Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team1
29Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling1
30Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre12pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
3Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille6
4Kai Reus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton4
5Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
6Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1
7Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie9:02:51
2Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:00:15
3Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:16
4Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:00:19
5Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:00:20
6Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
8David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
9Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
10Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
11Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
12Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
13Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
17Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
19Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
21Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Pierre Gouault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
23Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
24Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
25Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
26Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
27Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
28Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
29Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
30Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
31Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:45
33Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
34Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:37
35Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:01:39
36Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:54
37Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:04
38Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
39Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:03:23
41Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:34
42Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:11:28
43Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:41
44Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:08

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Delko Marseille Provence Ktm27:09:33
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Hp Btp - Auber 93
4Androni Giocattoli
5Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
6Fortuneo - Vital Concept
7Fdj
8Roompot Oranje Peloton
9Armee De Terre
10Wallonie - Bruxelles - Group Protect
11Crelan - Vastgoedservice
12Etixx - Quick Step
13Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Stölting Service Group
15Direct Energie
16Ag2r La Mondiale
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18One Pro Cycling

