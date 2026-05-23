4 Jours de Dunkerque: Natnael Tesfazion wins uphill sprint as an isolated Laurence Pithie holds on to race lead

Race Results
By published

Eritrean rider claims first win in 2 years, on his birthday

Natnael Tesfatsion (Movistar) wins stage 4
Natnael Tesfatsion (Movistar) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Natnael Tesfazion claimed his first victory in two years on stage 4 of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque in Cassel on Saturday. The Movistar rider proved to be the fastest rider in the winning break, launching his sprint first on the steep Rue d’Aire to cross the line three seconds ahead of Stan Dewulf (Decathlon CMA CGM). Kim Heiduk (Netcompany Ineos) rounded out the podium

In a reshuffle at the front, first Dewulf, Heiduk and then Tesfazion bridged across to the lead break in the final 15 kilometres of the race, while behind, the reduced peloton could not get organized to sustain a chase to bring the escapees back. The escapees had 18 seconds as they flew under the red kite for one kilometre to go.

Latest Videos From
Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.