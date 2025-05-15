Recommended reading

4 Jours de Dunkerque: Lewis Askey speeds to stage 2 victory

Briton takes second career win with late burst on uphill finish as Løland and Watson round out podium

CREPYENVALOIS FRANCE MAY 15 Lewis Askey of Great Britain and Team Groupama FDJ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 69th 4 Jours de Dunkerque Grand Prix des Hauts de France 2025 Stage 2 a 1787km stage from AvesnessurHelpe to CrepyenValois on May 15 2025 in CrepyenValois France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 2 of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) took the second win of his career and second in a week, converting a late burst on the uphill finish of stage 2 of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque into victory.

The Briton, who unclipped from his pedal by accident as he crossed the line, beat Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility) and Samuel Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) to the finish following the late 600-metre uphill on the 179km stage.

Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

