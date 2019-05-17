Trending

Hat trick for Groenewegen in Dunkerque

Dutchman continues to dominate

Dylan Groenwegen celebrates his first victory of 2019

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3:33:54
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
6Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
7Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
11Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
13Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
14Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
15Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
16Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:04
18Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic0:00:06
19Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
20Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
21Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
22Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
23Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
25Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
26Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
27Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
28Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
29Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
30Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
32Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
33Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
35Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
36Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
37Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
38Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
39Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
40Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
42Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
45Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
46Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
47Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
48Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
49Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
50Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
51Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
52Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
53Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
54Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
55Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
56Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
60Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
61Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
62Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
63Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
66Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
67Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
68Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
69Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
71Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
72Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
73Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
74Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
75Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
76Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
77Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
78Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
79Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
80Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:26
81Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:00:30
82Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
83Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:40
84August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:46
85Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:47
86Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
87Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
88Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:00:50
89Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:51
90André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:00:52
91Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:55
92Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:07
93Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
94Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
95Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
97Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:13
98Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:30
99Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
100Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:32
102Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:01
103Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:06
104Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:34
105Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:03:12
106Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:47
107Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:59
108Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
109Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:34
110Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
111David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
112Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
113Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
114Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNSBrian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNSRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma11:59:42
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:15
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:24
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:26
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:27
9Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus0:00:28
10Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:29
11Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:30
13Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
14Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
16Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
17Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:31
18Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:33
19Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
20Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
21Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:00:35
23Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:36
25Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
26Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
27Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
29Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
30Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
31Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
32Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
33Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
36Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
38Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
39Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
40Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
41Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
43Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
44Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
46Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
47Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
48Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
49Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
50Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
51Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
52Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
53Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
55Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
56Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
57Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
58Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
59Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
60Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
61Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:48
63Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
64Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
65Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
66Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
67Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
68Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
69Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:51
70Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
71Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
72Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
73Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
74Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
75Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:56
76Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:06
77Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:01:17
78André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:01:22
79Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
80Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:31
81August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:34
82Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:35
83Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:36
84Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:01:38
85Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:44
86Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
87Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:49
88Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:51
89Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:01:53
90Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:01:55
91Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
92Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:59
93Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:12
94Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ0:02:17
95Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:20
96Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:02:23
97Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:30
98Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:01
99Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:04
100Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:11
101Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:18
102Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:43
103Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:04:16
104Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:22
105Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:05:02
106Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:05:41
107Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:47
108Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:02
109Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:06:20
110Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:44
111Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:07:22
112David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus0:08:20
113Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:09:58
114Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:46
115Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

