Hat trick for Groenewegen in Dunkerque
Dutchman continues to dominate
Stage 3: Laon - Compiegne
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:33:54
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|6
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|7
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|11
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|16
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:04
|18
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:06
|19
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|21
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|22
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|23
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|25
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|26
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|28
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|29
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|30
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|32
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|33
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|35
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|36
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|37
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|38
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|39
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|40
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|42
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|45
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|46
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|47
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|49
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|50
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|51
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|52
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|53
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|54
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|55
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|56
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|58
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|60
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|61
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|62
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|63
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|66
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|67
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|68
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|69
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|71
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|72
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|73
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|74
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|75
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|76
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|77
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|78
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|79
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|80
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:26
|81
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:30
|82
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|83
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:40
|84
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:46
|85
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:47
|86
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|87
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|88
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:50
|89
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:51
|90
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:00:52
|91
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:55
|92
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:07
|93
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|94
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|95
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|97
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:13
|98
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:30
|99
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|100
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:32
|102
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:01
|103
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:06
|104
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:34
|105
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:03:12
|106
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:47
|107
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:59
|108
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|109
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:34
|110
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|111
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|112
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|113
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|114
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:59:42
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:15
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:24
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:26
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:27
|9
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:28
|10
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:29
|11
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:30
|13
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|14
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|17
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:31
|18
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:33
|19
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|20
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|21
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:35
|23
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:36
|25
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|26
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|27
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|29
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|30
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|31
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|32
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|33
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|36
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|38
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|39
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|40
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|43
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|44
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|45
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|46
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|47
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|48
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|49
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|50
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|51
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|53
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|55
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|56
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|57
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|58
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|59
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|60
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|61
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:48
|63
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|64
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|66
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|68
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|69
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:51
|70
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|71
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|72
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|73
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|74
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|75
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:56
|76
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:06
|77
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:01:17
|78
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:22
|79
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|80
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:31
|81
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:34
|82
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:35
|83
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:36
|84
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:38
|85
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:44
|86
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|87
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:01:49
|88
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:51
|89
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:53
|90
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:01:55
|91
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|92
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:59
|93
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:12
|94
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:17
|95
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:20
|96
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:02:23
|97
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|98
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:01
|99
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|100
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:11
|101
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:18
|102
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:43
|103
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:16
|104
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:22
|105
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:05:02
|106
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:05:41
|107
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:47
|108
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:02
|109
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:06:20
|110
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:44
|111
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:07:22
|112
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:08:20
|113
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:09:58
|114
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:46
|115
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
