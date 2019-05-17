Groenewegen wins opening stage in 4 Jours de Dunkerque
Sarreau, Teunissen round out top 3
Stage 1: Dunkerque - Condé-sur-l'Escaut
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:17:45
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|5
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|8
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|11
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|12
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|16
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|17
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|19
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|20
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|21
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|24
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|26
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|27
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|28
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|29
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|30
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|36
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|37
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|39
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|40
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|42
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|43
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|44
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|45
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|46
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|48
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|50
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|52
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|53
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|54
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|55
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|56
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|57
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|59
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|60
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|61
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|62
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|63
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|64
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|65
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|66
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|68
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|69
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|72
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|73
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|74
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|75
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|76
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|77
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|79
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|80
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|81
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|82
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|84
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|85
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|86
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|87
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|88
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|89
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|90
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|91
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|92
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|93
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|94
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|95
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|96
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|98
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|99
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|100
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|101
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|103
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|104
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|105
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|106
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|109
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|110
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|111
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|113
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|114
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:47
|115
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|116
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|117
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|118
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:02:25
|119
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:31
|120
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:01
|121
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:01
|123
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:28
|125
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|126
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:17:35
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:01
|3
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:00:04
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:06
|5
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:07
|6
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:08
|7
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|8
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:09
|9
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:10
|11
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|15
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|16
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|17
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|21
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|22
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|24
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|26
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|29
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|30
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|31
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|32
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|33
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|37
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|39
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|40
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|42
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|43
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|44
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|45
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|46
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|47
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|48
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|51
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|53
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|54
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|55
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|56
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|57
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|58
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|59
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|60
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|62
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|63
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|64
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|65
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|66
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|67
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|68
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|69
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|70
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|71
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|74
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|75
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|76
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|77
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|78
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|80
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|81
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|82
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|85
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|86
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|87
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|88
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|89
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|90
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|91
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|92
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|93
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|94
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|95
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|96
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|97
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|98
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|99
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|100
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|101
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|103
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|104
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|105
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|108
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|109
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|110
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|112
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|113
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|114
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|117
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:30
|118
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:40
|119
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|120
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:57
|121
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:02:35
|122
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:41
|123
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:11
|124
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:38
|126
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:31
