Groenewegen wins opening stage in 4 Jours de Dunkerque

Sarreau, Teunissen round out top 3

Dylan Groenewegen waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:17:45
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
5Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
7Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
8Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
10Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
11Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
12Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
14Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
16Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
17Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
19Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
21Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
24August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
25Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
26Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
27Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
28Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
29Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
30Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
31Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
36Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
37Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
39Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
40Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
41Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
42Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
43Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
44Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
45Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
46Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
48Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
50Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
51Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
52Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
53Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
54Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
55Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
56Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
57Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
58Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
59Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
60Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
61Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
63Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
64Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
66Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
67Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
68Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
69Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
70Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
72Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
73Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
74Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
75Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
76Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
77Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
79Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
80Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
81Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
82Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
84Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
85Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
86Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
87Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
88Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
89Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
90Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
91Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
92Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
93Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
94Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
95Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
96Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
98Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
99Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
100Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
101Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
102Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
103Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
104Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
105Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
106Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
109Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
110Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
111Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
113Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
114Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:47
115Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
116Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
117Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
118Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:02:25
119Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:02:31
120Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:01
121Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:01
123Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:28
125David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
126Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:21

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:17:35
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:01
3Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:00:04
4Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:06
5Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:07
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:08
7Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
8Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:09
9Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:10
11Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
13Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
15Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
16Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
17Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
19Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
21Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
22Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
24Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
25Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
26Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
28Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
29August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
30Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
31Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
32Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
33Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
35Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
37Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
39Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
40Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
42Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
43Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
44Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
45Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
46Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
47Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
48Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
51Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
53Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
54Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
55Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
56Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
57Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
58Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
59Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
60Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
61Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
62Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
63Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
64Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
65André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
66Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
67Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
68Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
69Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
70Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
71Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
72Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
74Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
75Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
76Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
77Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
78Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
80Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
81Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
82Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
85Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
86Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
87Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
88Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
89Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
90Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
91Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
92Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
93Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
94Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
95Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
96Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
97Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
98Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
99Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
100Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
101Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
102Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
103Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
104Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
105Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
108Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
109Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
110Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
112Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
113Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
114Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
117Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:30
118Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:40
119Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
120Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:57
121Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:02:35
122Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:02:41
123Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:11
124Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:38
126Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:31

