Trending

Groenewegen doubles up in Dunkerque

Dutchman extends race lead

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Dylan Groenewegen wins the sprint for 2019 Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4:08:33
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
3Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
10Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
11Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
12Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
13Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
17Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
20Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
22Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
25Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
26Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
27Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
29Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
30André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
31Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
32Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
33Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
34Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
35Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
36Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
37Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
38Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
39Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
40Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
41Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
42Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
43Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
44Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
45Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
46Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
48Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
49Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
51Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
53Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
54Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
55Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
56Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
57Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
58Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
59Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
60Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
61Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
64Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
65Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
66Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:00:12
68Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
69Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
71Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
72Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
73Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
74Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:16
75Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ0:00:18
76Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
78Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
79Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
81August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
82Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
83Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
84Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
85Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
86Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
87Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
88Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
89Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
90Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
91Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:27
92Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:28
93Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:32
94Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:39
95Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
96Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:40
97Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
99Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
100Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
101Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
102Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
103Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
104Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:00:53
105Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:55
107Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:59
108Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:15
109Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:23
110Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
111Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
112Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:41
113Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
115Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:16
116David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
117Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:03:02
118Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:16:46
DNFJimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFAnder Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFJulen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
DNFMauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNSJelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma8:25:58
2Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:11
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus0:00:12
4Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:13
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:00:14
6Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:16
8Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
9Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:17
10Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:18
11Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:19
12Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:00:20
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
15Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
16Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
17Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
19Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
20Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
21Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
23Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
25Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
26Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
28Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
29Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
30Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
33Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
34Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
35Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
36Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
39André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
40Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
41Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
42Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
43Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
44Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
45Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
46Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
47Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
49Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
50Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
51Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
52Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
53Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
54Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
56Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
57Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
59Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
60Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
61Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
63Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
64Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:32
66Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
67Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
68Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
69Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
70Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
71Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
72Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:35
73Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:36
74Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:38
75Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
77Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
78Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
79Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
80Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
81Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
83Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
84Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
85Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
86Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
87Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
88Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:40
89Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:47
90Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:48
91Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:50
92Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
93Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:59
95Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
96Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
97Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
98Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
99Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
100Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
101Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
102Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:13
103Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
104Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:15
105Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:19
106Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:30
107Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:01:35
108Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole0:01:43
109Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:47
110Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:01
111Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:02:25
112Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:36
113David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
114Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic0:03:22
115Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:04:14
116Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:02
117Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:17:06

Latest on Cyclingnews