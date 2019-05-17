Groenewegen doubles up in Dunkerque
Dutchman extends race lead
Stage 2: Wallers - Saint-Quentin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:08:33
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|10
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|11
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|13
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|17
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|20
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|25
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|26
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|28
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|29
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|30
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|31
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|32
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|33
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|34
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|35
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|36
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|37
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|38
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|39
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|40
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|41
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|42
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|43
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|45
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|46
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|48
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|49
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|51
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|53
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|54
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|55
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|56
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|58
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|59
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|60
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|61
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|64
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|65
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|66
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:00:12
|68
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|69
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|71
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|72
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|73
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:16
|75
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:18
|76
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|79
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|81
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|83
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|84
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|85
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|86
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|87
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|88
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|89
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|90
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|91
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:27
|92
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:28
|93
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:32
|94
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:39
|95
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|96
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:40
|97
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|101
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|102
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|103
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|104
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:53
|105
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:55
|107
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:59
|108
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:15
|109
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:23
|110
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|111
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|112
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:41
|113
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|115
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:16
|116
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|117
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:02
|118
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:16:46
|DNF
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|DNS
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:25:58
|2
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:11
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:12
|4
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:13
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:00:14
|6
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:16
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|9
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:17
|10
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:18
|11
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:19
|12
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:00:20
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|16
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|17
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|19
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|21
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|23
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|25
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|26
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Bram Welten (Ned) Arkéa Samsic
|28
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|29
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|30
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|33
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|34
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|36
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|39
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|40
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|41
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|42
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|43
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|44
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|45
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|46
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ Continental
|47
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|49
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|50
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|51
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|52
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|53
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|54
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|56
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|57
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|59
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|60
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|61
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|63
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|64
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:32
|66
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|67
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|69
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|70
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|71
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|72
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:35
|73
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:36
|74
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:00:38
|75
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|77
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|78
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama-FDJ
|79
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|80
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Connor Swift (GBr) Madison Genesis
|83
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|84
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|85
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|86
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|87
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|88
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:40
|89
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:47
|90
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:48
|91
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:00:50
|92
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|93
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:59
|95
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:00
|96
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|97
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|98
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|99
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|101
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|103
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|104
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:15
|105
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:19
|106
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:30
|107
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:35
|108
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|0:01:43
|109
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:47
|110
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:01
|111
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:02:25
|112
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:36
|113
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|114
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|0:03:22
|115
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:04:14
|116
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:02
|117
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:17:06
