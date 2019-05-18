Trending

Teunissen extends race lead in Dunkerque

Dutchman escapes with Venturini, Jansen

Mike Teunissen (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma4:38:56
2Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
3Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:08
5Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:11
7Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
10Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:00:14
12Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic0:00:19
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:22
15Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
16Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
17Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence0:00:26
18Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel - Auber 930:00:28
19Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:00:30
20Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
21Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj
23Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus
24Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea - Samsic
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
26Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:41
27Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel - Auber 93
28Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - Fdj0:00:43
29Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
30Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:54
31Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
32David Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
33Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:31
34Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:37
35Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:02:12
36Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
37Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
39Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
41Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Charles
42Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma0:04:52
44André Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic0:05:53
45Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
46Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
47Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
48Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
49Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles0:06:39
50Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:07:32
51Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:37
52Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:08
54Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
56Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus
57Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:08:45
58Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
59August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:29
60Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Charles
61Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
62Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
63Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Charles
64Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:33
65Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
66Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
67Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
68Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
69Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
70Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:10:17
71Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:10:19
72Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 930:10:32
73Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:14:23
74Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
75Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama - Fdj
76Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
77Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus
78Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
79Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea - Samsic
80Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
82Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
83Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
85Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
86Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
87Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
88Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
89Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
90Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
91Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
92Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
93Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
94Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
95Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
96Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
97Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:15:54
98Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Charles
99Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
101Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
102Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:16:07
103Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:31:48
DNFEmmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
DNSThomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNSOscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles
DNSLaurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma21:16:09
2Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma0:00:14
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:22
4Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:00:26
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:29
6Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:00:32
7Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic0:00:35
8Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
10Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:00:52
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:00:58
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:05
13Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:06
14Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:01:08
15Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence0:01:09
16Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel - Auber 930:01:11
17Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:01:13
18Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles0:01:18
20Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:23
21Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel - Auber 930:01:24
22Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - Fdj0:01:26
23Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 930:01:32
24Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:37
25Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
26Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea - Samsic0:01:59
27Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:01
28Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic0:02:21
29Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:02:36
30Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:53
31Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:55
32Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:03:07
33Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence0:03:16
34Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj0:03:22
35Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:03:23
36Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
37Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:05:04
39Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:50
40Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 930:06:54
41Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma0:07:16
42Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles0:07:50
43André Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
44Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:42
45Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:09:14
46Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence0:09:34
47Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:09:49
48David Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
49Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:09:55
50Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:10:16
51Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
52Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:10:28
53Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
54Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:10:33
55Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus0:10:35
56Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:10:47
57August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:10
58Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:34
59Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie0:12:13
60Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:12:40
61Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma0:12:47
62Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:54
63Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma0:14:58
64Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot - Charles0:15:28
65Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:15:34
66Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
67Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
68Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
69Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:15:46
70Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
71Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:55
72Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma0:16:06
73Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:16:17
74Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:16:28
75Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:16:47
76Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:17:11
77Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:17:15
78Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles0:18:31
79Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:33
80Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence0:18:51
81Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:19:11
82Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:20:58
83Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:22:04
84Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Charles0:22:07
85Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:22:14
86Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:22:18
87Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma0:22:51
88Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 930:23:04
89Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:23:43
90Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama - Fdj0:24:18
91Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:10
92Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:48
93Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:27:53
94Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:28:22
95Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:37
96Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:28:50
97Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea - Samsic0:29:19
98Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:30:00
99Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:08
100Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole0:32:13
101Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:32:47
102Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:38:41
103Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:47:43

