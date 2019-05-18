Teunissen extends race lead in Dunkerque
Dutchman escapes with Venturini, Jansen
Stage 5: Gravelines - Cassel
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|4:38:56
|2
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:08
|5
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:11
|7
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:00:14
|12
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:00:19
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:22
|15
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|16
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|17
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:00:26
|18
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:00:28
|19
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:00:30
|20
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|21
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj
|23
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|24
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|26
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:41
|27
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel - Auber 93
|28
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - Fdj
|0:00:43
|29
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|30
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|31
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|32
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|33
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|34
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:37
|35
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:02:12
|36
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|37
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|39
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|41
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|42
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:04:52
|44
|André Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:05:53
|45
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|46
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|47
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|48
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|49
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|0:06:39
|50
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:07:32
|51
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:37
|52
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:08
|54
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
|56
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus
|57
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:08:45
|58
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|59
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:29
|60
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|61
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|62
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|63
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|64
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:33
|65
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|66
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|67
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|68
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|69
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|70
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:10:17
|71
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:10:19
|72
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:10:32
|73
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:14:23
|74
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|75
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama - Fdj
|76
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|77
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|78
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|79
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea - Samsic
|80
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|82
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|83
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|85
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|86
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|87
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|88
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|89
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|90
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|91
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|92
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|93
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|94
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|95
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|96
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|97
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:15:54
|98
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|99
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|101
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|102
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:16:07
|103
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:31:48
|DNF
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|DNS
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNS
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|DNS
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|21:16:09
|2
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:00:14
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:22
|4
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:26
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:29
|6
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:00:35
|8
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|10
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:00:58
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:05
|13
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|14
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:01:08
|15
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:01:09
|16
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:01:11
|17
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:13
|18
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:18
|20
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:23
|21
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:01:24
|22
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama - Fdj
|0:01:26
|23
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:01:32
|24
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:37
|25
|Bagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|26
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:01:59
|27
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:01
|28
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:02:21
|29
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:02:36
|30
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:53
|31
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:55
|32
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:03:07
|33
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:03:16
|34
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama - Fdj
|0:03:22
|35
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:03:23
|36
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|37
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:05:04
|39
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:50
|40
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:06:54
|41
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:07:16
|42
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|0:07:50
|43
|André Greipel (Ger) Team Arkea - Samsic
|44
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:42
|45
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:09:14
|46
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:09:34
|47
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:09:49
|48
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|49
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:09:55
|50
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:10:16
|51
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:10:28
|53
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|54
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:10:33
|55
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon - Circus
|0:10:35
|56
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:10:47
|57
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:10
|58
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:34
|59
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|0:12:13
|60
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:12:40
|61
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:12:47
|62
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:54
|63
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:14:58
|64
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot - Charles
|0:15:28
|65
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:15:34
|66
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|67
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|68
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|69
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:15:46
|70
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|71
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:55
|72
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:16:06
|73
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:16:17
|74
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:16:28
|75
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:16:47
|76
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:17:11
|77
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:17:15
|78
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:18:31
|79
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:18:33
|80
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence
|0:18:51
|81
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:19:11
|82
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:20:58
|83
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:22:04
|84
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Charles
|0:22:07
|85
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:22:14
|86
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:22:18
|87
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:22:51
|88
|Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel - Auber 93
|0:23:04
|89
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:23:43
|90
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Groupama - Fdj
|0:24:18
|91
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:10
|92
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:48
|93
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:27:53
|94
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:28:22
|95
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:37
|96
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:28:50
|97
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:29:19
|98
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:30:00
|99
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:08
|100
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Natura4Ever - Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|0:32:13
|101
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:32:47
|102
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:38:41
|103
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:47:43
