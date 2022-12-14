Swipe to scroll horizontally Volta ao Algarve 2023 Date February 15-19, 2023 Distance 795km Start Portimão Finish Lagoa Previous edition Volta ao Algarve 2022 Overall Winner Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) Points classification winner Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) Mountains classification winner Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) Best young rider Oscar Onley (Team DSM) Best team Ineos Grenadiers

Stage 1: Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) charged to his first win of the year on stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve. The Norwegian fended off a late surge from Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe), who got past Kristoff's lead-out man Søren Wærskjold but ran out of space.

Stage 2: Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) snatched the stage 2 victory from Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep) with a late surge to the line atop Alto da Fóia.

Van Wilder celebrated too early after launching his sprint from a select group with 300 metres to go and ultimately finished second. Cort took over the overall classification with four seconds lead.

Stage 3: Sprinting from a six-man break just as they had been caught by the bunch on the cusp of the finishing straight, race leader Cort claimed a dramatic victory in Tavira. Cort increased his lead to 18 seconds over Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and 20 over Van Wilder.

Stage 4: Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) triumphed on Alto do Malhão and took over the overall lead. The Briton claimed his first victory of the year beating João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Van Wilder on the punchy uphill finish.

Stage 5: Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) wins the Volta ao Algarve with a stunning final time trial. The Colombian finished third on the 24.4km course, which was enough to claim the overall title by two seconds ahead of teammate Filippo Ganna.

Stefan Küng (Groupama FDJ) won the stage, clocking a 29:34 on the somewhat technical course to beat Rémi Cavagna (Soudal Quickstep). Ganna was third.

Yellow jersey into the stage, Pidcock took too much speed into one corner and veered off-road, heading up a dirt banking before riding it around and down. He survived his off-road scare to finish 19th in the time trial and dropped from first to seventh on the final stage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Volta ao Algarve 2023 stage winners, race leaders Stage Stage Winner GC Leader Stage 1 Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Pro) Stage 2 Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) Stage 3 Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) Stage 4 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) Stage 5 Stefan Küng (Groupama FDJ) Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers)