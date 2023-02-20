Filippo Ganna swallows another second place at Volta ao Algarve

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) riding toward third on the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve and second position on the overall

Filippo Ganna had lamented his mounting number of minor podium placings in the 2023 season earlier in the week, then on Sunday he accrued two more in one day at the Volta ao Algarve.

After the Ineos Grenadiers rider limited losses so well on the race's two mountain-top finishes, the Italian was widely considered the favourite to walk away with the overall title after the final-day time trial but was then forced to settle for third on the stage and second overall.

Returning to the bus after his ride, Ganna appeared to indicate a problem with his bike. He showed it to a mechanic, pointed to the rear wheel and gave it a spin as if to suggest it wasn't turning properly.

Ganna declined to speak to Cyclingnews about his day or that potential issue but later appeared for the podium ceremony, where he fulfilled his media commitments with the briefest of responses.

"It's ok, it's done, finally the week is finished and now we think about recovery," Ganna said. Asked about his overall shape, he added: "I'm happy. It's been a nice week and now recovery."

Ganna was 10 seconds short of the stage winner Stefan Küng on the 24.4km Lagoa course, and one second shy of Rémi Cavagna (Soudal-QuickStep) in second place.

Having started the day 31 seconds in arrears of the overall leader, his teammate Tom Pidcock, he made that back up but another teammate, Daniel Martínez, stole the show to win the title by two seconds.

"Maybe it wasn't the perfect TT for me but I tried to defend and win the GC," Ganna said.

Ineos Grenadiers director Dario Cioni pointed out Ganna's exertions this week – which include a spectacular late break on stage 3 on top of the mountain efforts – as a possible mitigating factor, along with the condition of the roads in Lagoa.

"He's been going full gas every stage so it's normal that the TT doesn't come out quite as expected," Cioni said.

"With his bike, I don't know, maybe he hit a bump or a pothole or something on the road. There were lots of holes in the road and bits and pieces. It was not an easy course."

Ganna, who also finished runner-up at the Vuelta a San Juan in January and the European Track Championships before Algarve, will next be in action at Tirreno-Adriatico in early March.

As for what his ambitions will be at the Italian stage race: "I don't know, we will see when we start."