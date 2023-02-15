Alexander Kristoff charges to first win of year on stage 1 at Volta ao Algarve

Image 1 of 18 Veteran sprinter Alexander Kristoff of Uno-X Pro Cycling celebrates stage 1 victory at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Pro Cycling) takes stage 1 win ahead of Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Alexander Kristoff of Uno-X Pro Cycling wins stage 1 in bunch sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Alexander Kamp (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) and Aleksandr Grigorev (Efapel Cycling Team) compete in the breakaway before being caught with 12km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The breakaway of five dwindled to the duo of Alexander Kamp (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Aleksandr Grigorev of Efapel Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Miles Scotson, Jake Stewart, Stefan Küng of Groupama-FDJ pass through Loul city walls during opening stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Fabio Jakobsen tucked between Soudal-QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Chad Haga in front of Gage Hecht of Human Powered Health during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Magnus Cort of EF Education-Easypost competes during stage 1 on climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) John Degenkolb and Pavel Bittner of Team DSM in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton passes in front of a house decorated with Portuguese pottery (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Casper Pedersen (Soudal-QuickStep) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) A general view of the peloton riding from Portimão to Lagos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Ivo Oliveira of Portugal (UAE Team Emirates) assisted by a mechanic due to a mechanical problem during early part of stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Jerseys decorations along Stage 1, 200.2km route from Portimão to Lagos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Pro Cycling) celebrates at podium with the first Yellow Leader's Jersey of the five-day race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Stage 1 winner Alexander Kristoff of Uno-X Pro Cycling on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Alexander Kristoff claimed the first major victory for his new team Uno-X, powering to victory in Lagos on stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve.

The Norwegian fended off a late surge from Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe), who got past Kristoff's lead-out man Søren Wærskjold but ran out of space. The trio denied favourite Fabio Jakobsen, with the European champion losing contact with his Soudal-Quickstep team on a short climb inside 2km to go and having to fight his way back to the front.

The stage win gives Kristoff the first leader's jersey of the Portuguese Pro Series stage race, with a four-second lead over Meeus and six on his teammate Wærskjold.

"It's great. I did this two times before in my career and always sprinting quite well but it's the first time I've won in Portugal. It's a relief to start with a win early in the season, the pressure goes down," Kristoff said at the finish.

"Me and Søren had a really good lead-out together and I think he finished third. He's super strong - I just had to take advantage of his strength and he brought me in the perfect spot. It worked out great today. He also did a good race on Sunday in Almeria so we just tried to build on what we did there and today even did it a bit better.

"The feeling when you cross the finish line first is indescribable. It's great."

A slight rise with 1.7km to go shuffled the lead-outs somewhat, with Uno-X moving forward to bring Kristoff into contention, with Meeus not able to get around the big Norwegian.

"It was a super messy sprint because of the cross-headwind. The legs felt good but second in the end... Maybe I was coming but his teammate who did the lead out was also still there and I was searching for some space and found it too late," Meeus said.

Meanwhile, Wærenskjold explained he wasn't sprinting against Kristoff, rather he was holding the speed gained from his slingshot off the Groupama-FDJ train.

"I was afraid we were going to be a little blocked but then I found a gap and we were able to get good speed with a little slipstream from the other guys," he said. "I was about to stop then saw I was going to be top three so I just had to sprint to the finish. After the finish my saddle broke, so luckily it didn't break before."

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve got off to a chilly, wet start in Portimão but the skies cleared and temperatures became temperate enough for riders to shed their vests and arm warmers before the day's end.

Rafael Lourenço (AP Hotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense), Antonio Ferreira (Kelly Simoldes UDO), Aleksandr Grigorev (Efapel Cycling), Sergio Garcia (Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor) and Danish champion Alexander Kamp (Tudor Pro Cycling) heated up the early kilometres in the breakaway but could never gain as much as three minutes on the 200.2-kilometre stage.

Of the 12 WorldTeams in the peloton most seemed uninterested in the chase except for Soudal-Quickstep and Bora-Hansgrohe. The local Continental outfit Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho came forward to show themselves for the cameras mid-stage as the gap hovered at two minutes to the quintets.

There were only two classified climbs on the stage and Lourenço sprinted away to claim the category 4 Cruz da Assumada, while 76 kilometres later it was Ferreira who summited first on the category 3 Nave at 63km to go.

The road kept tilting up after the KOM and Lourenço and Garcia could no longer hold onto the pace of the Danish champion, who kept pushing along with Grigorev and Ferreira. Kamp opened gaps to his two companions knowing full well that the WorldTeams were coming forward to lead the chase.

Ferreira had to let go as the gap fell under two minutes with 43km to go on the rolling plateau before the rapid descent to the intermediate sprint in Aljezur. While he went straight back to the peloton, Garcia continued in no man's land.

Bora-Hansgrohe and Soudal-Quickstep were doing much of the work until ABTF Betão-Feirense took the lead on the descent at 100 kph, but resumed their position at the front before the sprint. They reeled in Garcia finally with 29km to go and then set out to catch the duo ahead, a feat they finally achieved with 12km remaining.

Then, Quickstep for Jakobsen and Bora-Hansgrohe for Meeus led as Trek-Segafredo, Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma took a back seat.

A terrible crash with 8km to go saw a dozen of the local riders on the deck and Joel Suter (Tudor Pro Cycling) the worst off after crashing over a low stone wall onto the pavement. The race seemed as if it might be over, too, for Grigorev after his day-long escapade in the breakaway.

The final 1.7km was controlled by Uno-X to bring Kristoff to the front. Jakobsen was shuffled back but quickly rejoined his train but had to fight Groupama-FDJ for the lead in the final 500m, moving Jakobsen up the right side. He saw daylight and jumped right, but he was on the wrong side of the road. Kristoff jumped left in the shelter of the barriers and the Uno-X rider had more than enough to take the first win of the season for his new team.

