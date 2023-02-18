Tom Pidcock triumphs on Alto do Malhão at Volta ao Algarve
Briton takes GC lead after beating Almeida and Van Wilder on uphill finish
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) shot to his first win of the season on stage 4 of the Volta ao Algarve, beating João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep) on the punchy uphill finish at the Alto do Malhão.
The trio were among a reduced peloton of around 30 to hit the climb to the finish for the second and final time on the 178km stage. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the first to launch a major attack on the 2.5km, 9.8% hill, but the Australian couldn't get away from his rivals.
In the end, it came down the final kilometre and a surge by Pidcock which saw only Van Wilder and DSM neo-pro Oscar Onley keep up with him. Almeida was able to come from behind and put in a testing dig of his own but it was Pidcock who fired the final blow, beating the home favourite in the run to the finish line.
"I started and thought I saw the finish. But there it was still on the left, and I still had about 70 metres to go," Pidcock said later. "I thought they were almost coming back, and I didn't know how much I had left. But in that situation, you just go full throttle, no matter what.
"Tomorrow is a time trial, so there is not much to plan. It is then also just full of gas."
The Briton now holds the GC lead with an advantage of five seconds over Van Wilder and seven over third-placed Almeida heading into the final stage time trial in Lagoa.
More to come...
