Magnus Cort explodes ahead of Filippo Ganna to win stage 3 at Volta ao Algarve
Race leader takes 16 bonus seconds from aggressive moves to extend GC lead
Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) won stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve in dramatic circumstances in Tavira to increase his overall lead. The Dane sparked a six-man move with 24km remaining and then somehow had the strength to claim a dominant sprint victory just as the bunch caught them in the finishing straight.
Cort’s fellow escapee Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) took second place, while Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinted from the bunch to take third.
The stage had long appeared to be ambling towards a bunch sprint, but the race suddenly ignited at the intermediate sprint at Vila Real Santo António with 24km to go, where Ganna stretched out the bunch in a bid to tee up teammate Tom Pidcock.
Cort was wise to the danger, and he took the honours ahead of Rui Costa (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Pidock, and the Dane continued his effort when he realised they had dragged a small group clear of the bunch.
With Ganna, world time trial champion Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) and Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) also on board, there was no shortage of firepower in the six-man group, nor was there any lack of motivation – all six riders will have designs on high overall finishes on Sunday.
Within 5km, the sextet had opened a lead of half a minute over the bunch, with first Soudal-QuickStep and then Uno-X working desperately to sew the race back together again. Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) was especially prominent, but the cohesion and quality of the group ahead meant the chase was a thankless task. With 7km remaining, the six leaders still had 15 seconds in hand.
They appeared to be caught just within sight of the line, but then Cort kicked once again, and his forceful acceleration carried him to his second stage victory in as many days.
In the overall standings, Cort now holds a lead of 18 over Rui Costa and 20 over Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep).
More to follow…
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1