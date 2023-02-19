Stefan Küng feels benefit of new UCI-legal time trial position

Stefan Küng suspected the new UCI rules regarding time trial set-ups would play in his favour, and the Swiss star received emphatic confirmation with victory on the final stage of the Volta ao Algarve.

Küng altered his position over the winter after the UCI modified its stipulations for time trial handlebar extensions to allow for greater variety according to height. Standing more than 190cm tall, Küng already had dispensation for the maximum level of horizontal reach, but now has a 40% increase in vertical reach.

The previous rule restricted the height difference between the midpoint of the forearm support and the top tip of the extensions to 100mm for all riders, regardless of size. But riders have now been divided into three height categories, with those over 180cm getting 120mm of vertical difference, and those over 190cm enjoying 140mm.

"This allows you to close the gap from your hands to your face," Küng told Cyclingnews, putting it in layman's terms.

"It's more aerodynamic like this. You see with Remco Evenepoel, he could already do this because he's so small. Now it levels the playing field a bit more.

"We spent a lot of time on it in the wind tunnel and we were able to get some gains out of it, that's for sure. It's an advantage already."

Küng initially didn't seem too pleased with his ride on the final day of the Volta, noting that the first time trial of the season is always a shock to the system. However, as he watched the likes of Filippo Ganna and Tobias Foss roll home outside his time, he was able to take great heart from the day.

"It was really tricky, the first TT of the season. We have the new position and it's a hard one to get into the season," he said before his victory was confirmed.

"Unfortunately, in the recon, the course was not closed so the left-hander with 5km to go at the roundabout, I almost didn't take it. It was really difficult but overall I think I did a good time trial."

In the end, Küng's storming time catapulted him 13 places up the general classification and he finished the race fifth overall.

"It's always nice to have a good result on GC here in Algarve to start with," he said. "This race was good preparation for me for the Classics and now I definitely feel more ready for the Classics than before."