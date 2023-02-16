Magnus Cort snatches Volta ao Algarve stage 2 uphill sprint

Image 1 of 11 Magnus Cort won stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Here comes Magnus Cort as Ilan Van Wilder leaves the door open along the barriers (Image credit: Getty Images) Uno-X protect Alexander Kristoff during stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) UN-X in formation at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) The views of the 2023 Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Matt Gibson of Human Powered Health was in the break on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Magnus Cort made a late surge to win stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Stefan kung goes deep at the Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Magnus Cort came up late but fast to beat Ilan Van Wilder at Alto da Fóia (Image credit: Getty Images) Ineos Grenadiers tried to control the Volta ao Algarve peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Magnus Cort (Ef Education-EasyPost) stay protected (Image credit: Getty Images)

Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) snatched the stage 2 victory from Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep) with a late surge to the line atop Alto da Fóia at the Volta ao Algarve.

Van Wilder had launched his sprint from a select group with 300 metres to go and celebrated as he crossed the line with what he thought was a victory.

However, Cort, who said he was boxed in along the right-hand bend in the road toward the finish line, found an opening to sprint from five riders back and used his powerful surge to snatch the stage win. Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) was third.

Cort now leads the overall classification by four seconds ahead of Van Wilder and six seconds ahead of Costa.

In the final I got really nervous. I was feeling on the climb I was always going OK. It was hard but I still had a sprint, I knew. When we got closer, 5km to go 4km to go, I thought, OK if we keep this tempo it's perfect. In the final 500m, obviously everyone wanted to be close to the front and there was a headwind. I was a little afraid to hit the wind too early also. I really struggled to find my way out and luckily I came just in the last five metres and I got the win.

The team has a really big belief in me. At home I was also thinking about this stage and I didn't think I could tell the sports directors that I thought maybe this climb - 7-8km - but I came to the race and the DS's had the same idea that I should try. It's really amazing. I have won before in uphill finishes but it's always been from thebreakaway. I've never done it with the main GC favourites from the bunch. It's really funny - I know it's not such a steep climb so this suits me better but it was super nice.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)