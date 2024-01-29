UCI Cyclocross World Championships 2024 overview

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date February 2-4, 2024 Location Tabor, Czech Republic

The latest results from the UCI Cyclocross World Championships 2024

Image 1 of 7 Mathieu van der Poel wins elite men's race at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Backstedt celebrates her Under 23 cyclocross world title (Image credit: Getty Images) Stefano Viezzi won the junior mens' cyclocross world title (Image credit: Getty Images) Fem van Empel (Netherlands) wins elite women's world title (Image credit: Getty Images) Tibor del Grosso wins the men's under-23 cyclocross world title (Image credit: Getty Images) Célia Gery took the rainbow jersey in the Junior women's cyclocross World Championships (Image credit: SWpix.com) France outsprint Great Britain for gold in the mixed relay at the 2024 UCI Cyclocross World Championships (Image credit: UCI)

Day 3 - Mathieu van der Poel wins sixth Cyclocross World Championships title

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) brought the 2024 Cyclocross World Championships to a close with a solo victory in the elite men's race, securing his sixth career cyclocross world title in Tabor. His compatriot Joris Nieuwenhuis finished 37 seconds back to take the silver medal, while Belgium's Michael Vanthourenhout broke the Dutch team's dominance, securing the bronze medal.

Great Britain’s Zoe Backstedt added another world title to her impressive palmares, winning the under-23 women’s race. The 19-year-old won the road and cyclo-cross titles as a junior and won her first world under-23 crown in Tábor. The Welsh rider beat Czech Republic national champion Kristyna Zemanová and Dutch woman Leonie Bentveld.

Italy's Stefano Viezzi won the first race of the final day in Tabor, taking the rainbow jersey in the junior men's race. After a battle with Aubin Sparfel of France, Viezzi attacked going through the finish as the bell rang out for the final lap, and despite a last-lap crash, won the world title. Keije Solen of the Netherlands secured the silver medal, and Krystof Bazant of the Czech Republic took bronze. Sparfel punctured and finished in fourth place.

Day 2: Fem van Empel defends to win second elite women's title

Fem van Empel successfully defended her world title in the elite women's race at the Cyclocross World Championships, taking a solo victory ahead of compatriots Lucinda Brand and Puck Pieterse for an all-Dutch podium in Tabor.

Earlier in the day, Tibor del Grosso (also from the Netherlands) dominated the under-23 men's race to take the rainbow jersey. Del Grosso, who was the favourite, avoided an early crash and then rode away from Belgian rivals Emiel Verstrynge and Jente Michels.

The second day of racing began with the junior women's race, where Célia Gery of France took a surprise win to claim the world title, distancing Cat Ferguson of Great Britain on the final lap after a race-long battle. Viktória Chladonová completed the podium with the bronze medal

Day 1: France edge out Great Britain for mixed team relay gold

Racing began Friday in Tabor for the 2024 UCI Cyclocross World Championships with the mixed team relay. France took the world title in an exciting sprint finish as their junior rider Aubin Sparfel held off Cameron Mason of Great Britain at the line on the final lap. A fast-closing Michael Vanthourenhout took the Belgian team home for third behind the lead duo.

The mixed team relay event is contested by six riders: one elite male, one elite female, and two male and two female riders from the under 23 or junior ranks. Each nation can determine their own starting order.

UCI Cyclocross World Championships 2024 information

The 2024 UCI Cyclocross Worlds will be held in Tabor from February 2-4.

The event will begin on February 2 with the Team Relay, which was first introduced as a test event at the 2022 edition in Fayetteville, won by the Italian National Team, in the inaugural edition.

The Netherlands secured the world title in 2023 in Hoogerheide. In the Team Relay, riders each complete one lap of the course and enter a relay zone, where they must touch the next rider before they can start their lap. Teams can choose the order of their riders, with the team represented by one rider from each category: men/women junior, under-23 and elite.

The individual categories will compete across the weekend with the junior women, under-23 men and the elite women's races all held on Saturday, February 3.

The event will conclude on Sunday, February 4 with a trio of categories beginning with the junior men, under-23 women and the elite men's races.

UCI Cyclocross World Championships 2024 course

UCI Cyclocross World Championships 2024 (Image credit: UCI)

UCI Cyclocross World Championships 2024 Contenders

Fem van Empel (Image credit: David Stockman/Getty Images)

There are two out-right favourites for the elite races and both are from the Netherlands: Mathieu van der Poel and Fem van Empel aim to defend the world titles secured 12 months ago.

Cyclingnews takes a closer look at the medal prospects in the 2024 UCI Cyclocross World Championships from the juniors, under-23s and elites.

Prize money

Prize money is equal for men and women at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships.

The team relay awards rainbow jerseys and €15,000 for first, €7,500 for second and €3,750 for third.

The top three in the elite races earn €5,000, €2,500 and €1,250.

Under-23s earn €2,500, €1,250 and €675.

Juniors take home €1,250, €675 and €340.

UCI Cyclocross World Championships 2024 - How to Watch

Here are the best ways to watch all the action from UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Tabor as Mathieu van der Poel and Fem van Empel defend their rainbow jerseys.

UCI Cyclocross World Championships 2024 schedule