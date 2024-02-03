Célia Gery beats Cat Ferguson to win junior women's cyclocross world title

Image 1 of 8 Célia Gery took the rainbow jersey in the Junior women's cyclocross World Championships (Image credit: SWpix.com) Célia Gery wins the women's Junior world title in Tabor (Image credit: SWpix.com) Célia Gery of France in action at the Junior women's cyclocross World Championships (Image credit: SWpix.com) Cat Ferguson was disappointed to miss out on the world title in the Junior women's cyclocross World Championships (Image credit: SWpix.com) The podium of the Junior women's cyclocross World Championships (Image credit: SWpix.com) The hectic start of the Junior women's cyclocross World Championships (Image credit: SWpix.com) Cat Ferguson in action in the Junior women's cyclocross World Championships (Image credit: SWpix.com) Célia Gery of France celebrates victory (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Célia Gery of France won the women's Junior world title in Tabor, distancing Cat Ferguson of Great Britain on the final lap after a race-long battle.

17-year-old Viktória Chladonová completed podium for Slovakia after trying to take on the two favourites. The USA's Vida Lopez De San Roman finished sixth with Great Britain's Imogen Wolff eighth and the USA's Lidia Cusack 17th.

“This is the first world title for France in the Junior Women’s category. I’m very happy to win It’s incredible,” Gery said.

“During the first and second laps I wasn’t the best in the physical parts of the course, so I decided to take the lead on the technical section on the third lap.

“I’m very happy. I did my best, it’s incredible. The crowd were crazy!”

Gery, Ferguson and Chladonova distanced the rest of the field during the first two laps in the heavy Tabor mud, knowing they were fighting for the medals.

Chladonova tried several last-lap attacks but Ferguson and Gery remained were able to close her down.

A sprint seemed likely but Gery feared Ferguson’s finishing speed and gave it her all in the technical section of the last lap.

Ferguson managed to hold her wheel until the summit of the final bridge, when she lost a few lengths. That made the difference and Gery powered away to win the world title by five seconds. Chladonova finished 14 seconds down to take the bronze medal.

It was Gery’s second world in two days after being part of the French team that won the Mixed Relay World title on Friday. Ferguson has finished second at the 2023 Road World Championships, the European Cyclocross Championships and noe the cyclocross World Championships.