Tour of the Alps 2022
Tour of the Alps 2022 Overview
Pinot surges to stage 5 win as Bardet grabs overall title
Two Frenchman punctuated the final day of racing at the 2022 Tour of the Alps, as Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 5 and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) took the overall title.
The rain-soaked 115km journey around Lienz, Austria ended with a two-rider battle for the stage, won by Pinot as he outsprinted David de la Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan) on the uphill finale. It was Pinot's first victory in over three years.
Bardet, who started the day two seconds off the GC lead held by Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), used a surge on the climb of Stronach to overtake the Spaniard for the overall title. Bilbao would fade to fourth overall, 37 seconds back, leaving the other spots on the podium to Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) and Thymen Arensman (Team DSM).
It was the first time Bardet had won the general classification of a race since he won the Tour de l’Ain nine years ago.
Tour of the Alps: Lopez denies Pinot to win stage 4
Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) won stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps at Kals am Grossglockner. He attacked on the final climb to pass Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) a kilometre from the finish.
Pinot, who was seeking his first victory since a victory at the 2019 Tour de France atop the Tourmalet, took second place at 7 seconds. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) crossed the line another eight seconds later in third place, with race leader Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) sprinting to fourth place.
The time bonus for Bardet cuthis deficit on Bilbao in the overall standings to just two seconds, with one day remaining for the overall title. Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) lies third at 12 seconds, while Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) remains fifth at 16 seconds.
Tour of the Alps: Kamna wins stage 3
Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) was part of the early breakaway and used a last-kilometre attack to win stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps. Andrey Amador (Ineos Grenadiers) chased from behind but came up three seconds short for second place, and Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) finished third.
Kämna was part of the breakaway that formed after 63 kilometres of the 154.6km route. When the attacks began at the front with just 10km remaining, he followed all the moves and then accelerated at the front himself to take his second victory of the year.
The GC remained unchanged, as race leader Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) finished with the overall contenders just under a minute down.
Tour of the Alps: Pello Bilbao wins stage 2
Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) secured the stage 2 victory with a sprint finish in Lana, also taking over the green leader's jersey at the Tour of the Alps. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) in second and Attila Valter (Groupama FDJ) in third.
The Spaniard was propelled across the finish thanks to solid efforts from his Bahrain Victorious teammates which fractured the main field over the top of the final ascent of the day and closed the gap in the final 10km to the final two riders left of an original 11-rider breakaway - Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and Michael Storer (Groupama FDJ).
Tour of the Alps: Bouchard holds off field to take solo win on stage 1
With a solo ride across the line, Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) won the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps at San Martino di Castrozzo. It was the Frenchman's first victory as a professional rider.
In the select group of 17 riders in the chase, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) finished second and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finished third, five seconds back.
Bouchard was part of the day’s early break, which went clear after 25km from the start in Cles for the 160.9km journey. The time bonuses at the finish put Bouchard in the green leader's jersey with a lead of nine seconds over Bilbao in the general classification and 11 seconds over Bardet.
Tour of the Alps 2022 route
Stage 1 begins April 18 from Cles, nestled in the Val di Non. The entire stage of 160.9 kilometres will take place in the Trentino region, with a first-time finish in Primiero/San Martino di Castrozza.
Stage 2 offers up this year's highest peak, the Passo Rolle at just under 2,000 metres, which comes in the opening 22 kilometres of the 154.1km route to Lana. Stage 3 is the second consecutive day in South Tyrol, with 154.6 kilometres and 3,050 metres of climbing on the menu. It is the queen stage of the race, with climb the category 1 Passo Furcia up to 1,798 metres, which is the steep side at 7.9km in distance, and later the 4km finish at 10 per cent gradient.
The fourth stage heads to Austria with two categorised climbs along the 142km route from Niederdorf/Villabassa. The finale to Kals am Großglockner is all uphill on an uncategorised, 12.5km section of road that kicks up to 10 per cent in sections.
Stage 5 takes place in and around Lienz for 114.5km of racing. There are two categorised climbs, and they all lead to an abrupt uphill finish with gradients of up to 10 per cent in the final 1,400 metres adjacent to the Lienz Zettersfeldbahn cableway station.
Tour of the Alps 2022 teams
- AG2R Citroën Team
- Astana Qazaqstan
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Movistar Team
- Team DSM
- Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Equipo Kern Pharma
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Tirol KTM Cycling Team
