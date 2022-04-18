Tour of the Alps 2022 start list
By Cyclingnews published
Official starters of the Pro Series race
|1
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa)
|2
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col)
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa)
|4
|Domen Novak (Slo)
|5
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)
|6
|Edoardo Zambanini (Ita)
|11
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col)
|12
|David de la Cruz (Spa)
|13
|Joe Dombrowski (USA)
|14
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col)
|15
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz)
|16
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz)
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita)
|21
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl)
|22
|Andrey Amador (CRc)
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus)
|24
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
|25
|Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col)
|26
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra)
|27
|Ben Swift (GBr)
|31
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra)
|32
|Clément Berthet (Fra)
|33
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
|34
|Clément Champoussin (Fra)
|35
|Felix Gall (Aut)
|36
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin)
|37
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra)
|42
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita)
|43
|Patrick Gamper (Aut)
|44
|Lennard Kämna (Ger)
|45
|Anton Palzer (Ger)
|46
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel)
|47
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|51
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu)
|52
|Hugh Carthy (GBr)
|53
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col)
|54
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri)
|55
|Sean Quinn (USA)
|61
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra)
|62
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi)
|63
|Michael Storer (Aus)
|64
|Attila Valter (Hun)
|66
|Lenny Martinez (Fra)
|67
|Reuben Thompson (NZl)
|72
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
|73
|Chris Froome (GBr)
|74
|Omer Goldstein (Isr)
|75
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor)
|76
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
|77
|James Piccoli (Can)
|81
|Jorge Arcas (Spa)
|82
|William Barta (USA)
|83
|Abner González Rivera (PuR)
|84
|Vinicius Rangel Costa (Bra)
|85
|Juri Hollmann (Ger)
|86
|José Rojas (Spa)
|87
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col)
|91
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|92
|Romain Bardet (Fra)
|93
|Marco Brenner (Ger)
|95
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus)
|96
|Max Poole (GBr)
|97
|Pepijn Reinderink (Ned)
|101
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
|102
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col)
|103
|Luca Covili (Ita)
|104
|Omar El Gouzi (Ita)
|106
|Luca Rastelli (Ita)
|107
|Filippo Zana (Ita)
|111
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)
|112
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa)
|113
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu)
|114
|Calum Johnston (GBr)
|115
|Yesid Pira Parada (Col)
|116
|Sergio Martin (Spa)
|117
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col)
|121
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col)
|122
|Mattia Bais (Ita)
|123
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)
|124
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col)
|125
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita)
|126
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri)
|127
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
|131
|Davide Bais (Ita)
|132
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita)
|133
|Erik Fetter (Hun)
|134
|Márton Dina (Hun)
|135
|Edward Ravasi (Ita)
|136
|Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa)
|137
|Daniel Viegas (Por)
|141
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa)
|142
|Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col)
|143
|Sergio Araiz Michel (Spa)
|144
|Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa)
|145
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa)
|146
|Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa)
|147
|Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa)
|151
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa)
|152
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa)
|153
|Joan Bou Company (Spa)
|154
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa)
|155
|Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa)
|156
|Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa)
|157
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa)
|161
|Niklas Eg (Den)
|162
|Torstein Træen (Nor)
|163
|Martin Urianstad (Nor)
|164
|Ådne Holter (Nor)
|165
|Sindre Kulset (Nor)
|166
|Magnus Kulset (Nor)
|167
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor)
|171
|Florian Lipowitz (Ger)
|172
|Felix Engelhardt (Ger)
|173
|Logan McLain (USA)
|174
|Karel Vacek (Cze)
|175
|Emanuel Zangerle (Aut)
|176
|Linus Rosner (Ger)
|177
|Moritz Hörandtner (Aut)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.