Tour of the Alps 2022 start list

By published

Official starters of the Pro Series race

Tour of the Alps 2022
Tour of the Alps 2022 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Bahrain Victorious
1Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa)
2Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col)
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa)
4Domen Novak (Slo)
5Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)
6Edoardo Zambanini (Ita)

Astana Qazaqstan Team
11Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col)
12David de la Cruz (Spa)
13Joe Dombrowski (USA)
14Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col)
15Yuriy Natarov (Kaz)
16Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz)
17Fabio Felline (Ita)

INEOS Grenadiers
21Eddie Dunbar (Irl)
22Andrey Amador (CRc)
23Richie Porte (Aus)
24Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
25Brandon Rivera Vargas (Col)
26Pavel Sivakov (Fra)
27Ben Swift (GBr)

AG2R Citroën Team
31Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra)
32Clément Berthet (Fra)
33Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
34Clément Champoussin (Fra)
35Felix Gall (Aut)
36Jaakko Hänninen (Fin)
37Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra)

BORA-hansgrohe
42Matteo Fabbro (Ita)
43Patrick Gamper (Aut)
44Lennard Kämna (Ger)
45Anton Palzer (Ger)
46Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel)
47Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)

EF Education-EasyPost
51Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu)
52Hugh Carthy (GBr)
53Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col)
54Merhawi Kudus (Eri)
55Sean Quinn (USA)

Groupama-FDJ
61Thibaut Pinot (Fra)
62Matteo Badilatti (Swi)
63Michael Storer (Aus)
64Attila Valter (Hun)
66Lenny Martinez (Fra)
67Reuben Thompson (NZl)

Israel-Premier Tech
72Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
73Chris Froome (GBr)
74Omer Goldstein (Isr)
75Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor)
76Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita)
77James Piccoli (Can)

Movistar Team
81Jorge Arcas (Spa)
82William Barta (USA)
83Abner González Rivera (PuR)
84Vinicius Rangel Costa (Bra)
85Juri Hollmann (Ger)
86José Rojas (Spa)
87Einer Rubio Reyes (Col)

Team DSM
91Thymen Arensman (Ned)
92Romain Bardet (Fra)
93Marco Brenner (Ger)
95Christopher Hamilton (Aus)
96Max Poole (GBr)
97Pepijn Reinderink (Ned)

Bardiani CSF Faizanè
101Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
102Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col)
103Luca Covili (Ita)
104Omar El Gouzi (Ita)
106Luca Rastelli (Ita)
107Filippo Zana (Ita)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)
112Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa)
113Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu)
114Calum Johnston (GBr)
115Yesid Pira Parada (Col)
116Sergio Martin (Spa)
117Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col)

Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
121Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col)
122Mattia Bais (Ita)
123Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)
124Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col)
125Simone Ravanelli (Ita)
126Natnael Tesfazion (Eri)
127Edoardo Zardini (Ita)

EOLO-Kometa Cycling Team
131Davide Bais (Ita)
132Vincenzo Albanese (Ita)
133Erik Fetter (Hun)
134Márton Dina (Hun)
135Edward Ravasi (Ita)
136Alejandro Ropero Molina (Spa)
137Daniel Viegas (Por)

Equipo Kern Pharma
141Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa)
142Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col)
143Sergio Araiz Michel (Spa)
144Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa)
145Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa)
146Ivan Cobo Cayon (Spa)
147Jordi Lopez Caravaca (Spa)

Euskaltel-Euskadi
151Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa)
152Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa)
153Joan Bou Company (Spa)
154Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa)
155Asier Etxeberria Zafra (Spa)
156Unai Iribar Jauregi (Spa)
157Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa)

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
161Niklas Eg (Den)
162Torstein Træen (Nor)
163Martin Urianstad (Nor)
164Ådne Holter (Nor)
165Sindre Kulset (Nor)
166Magnus Kulset (Nor)
167Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor)

Tirol KTM Cycling Team
171Florian Lipowitz (Ger)
172Felix Engelhardt (Ger)
173Logan McLain (USA)
174Karel Vacek (Cze)
175Emanuel Zangerle (Aut)
176Linus Rosner (Ger)
177Moritz Hörandtner (Aut)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.