Tour of the Alps: Kamna wins stage 3
By Cyclingnews published
Bilbao retains overall lead after responding to Sivakov on Furcia
Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps in Villabassa after he attacked from the break with a kilometre remaining. The German held off a fierce pursuit from Andrey Amador (Ineos Grenadiers) to claim the spoils.
Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) finished third ahead of Natnael Tesfazion (Drone Hopper-Androni), Will Barta (Movostar) and the aggressive James Piccoli (Israel Premier Tech), who made several attempts to forge clear of the break.
Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) retained the overall lead after he came home with the overall contenders just under a minute down on the escapees.
The Basque impressed when he responded to an attack from Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) on the day’s main difficulty, the Passo Furcia, Bilbao remains 6 seconds clear of Romain Bardet (DSM) ahead of Thursday’s summit finish on the Grossglockner.
More to follow…
Results powered by FirstCycling
