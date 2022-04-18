Tour of the Alps: Bouchard holds off field to take solo win on stage 1

AG2R Citroën rider takes the first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 33

SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA ITALY APRIL 18 Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citroen Team celebrates winning during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 1 a 1609km stage from Cles to PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza 708m TouroftheAlps on April 18 2022 in San Martino di Castrozza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) wins stage 1 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 33

Image 3 of 33

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën Team)

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën Team) solo on stage 1 of at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 33

Image 5 of 33

SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA ITALY APRIL 18 A general view of the peloton passing through mountain landscape during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 1 a 1609km stage from Cles to PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza 708m TouroftheAlps on April 18 2022 in San Martino di Castrozza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton competing in stage 1 from Cles to Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 33

Image 7 of 33

SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA ITALY APRIL 18 Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Victorious leads the peloton during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 1 a 1609km stage from Cles to PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza 708m TouroftheAlps on April 18 2022 in San Martino di Castrozza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious) leads the peloton in stage 1 from Cles to Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 33

Image 9 of 33

SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA ITALY APRIL 18 LR Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes of Colombia and Movistar Team and Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin of Eritrea and Team EF Education Easypost compete during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 1 a 1609km stage from Cles to PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza 708m TouroftheAlps on April 18 2022 in San Martino di Castrozza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton competing in stage 1 from Cles to Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 33

Image 11 of 33

SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA ITALY APRIL 18 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 1 a 1609km stage from Cles to PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza 708m TouroftheAlps on April 18 2022 in San Martino di Castrozza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton competing in stage 1 from Cles to Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 33

Image 13 of 33

SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA ITALY APRIL 18 A general view of the peloton passing through a Passo Brocon 1616m landscape during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 1 a 1609km stage from Cles to PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza 708m TouroftheAlps on April 18 2022 in San Martino di Castrozza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton competing in stage 1 from Cles to Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 33

Image 15 of 33

Tour of the Alps 2022 - 45th Edition - 1st stage Cles - Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza 160.9km - 18/04/2022 - Scenery - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton competing in stage 1 from Cles to Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 16 of 33

Image 17 of 33

Tour of the Alps 2022 - 45th Edition - 1st stage Cles - Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza 160.9km - 18/04/2022 - Chris Froome (GBR - Israel - Premier Tech) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) during stage 1 from Cles to Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 18 of 33

Image 19 of 33

Tour of the Alps 2022 - 45th Edition - 1st stage Cles - Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza 160.9km - 18/04/2022 - Israel - Premier Tech - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Israel-Premier Tech during stage 1 from Cles to Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 20 of 33

Image 21 of 33

Tour of the Alps 2022 - 45th Edition - 1st stage Cles - Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza 160.9km - 18/04/2022 - Scenery - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton competing in stage 1 from Cles to Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 22 of 33

Image 23 of 33

SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA ITALY APRIL 18 Detailed view of Ben Zwiehoff of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe injury after crash during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 1 a 1609km stage from Cles to PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza 708m TouroftheAlps on April 18 2022 in San Martino di Castrozza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ben Zwiehoff (Bora - hansgrohe) crashes on stage 1 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 33

Image 25 of 33

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën Team)

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën Team) solo on stage 1 of at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 33

Image 27 of 33

Tour of the Alps 2022 - 45th Edition - 1st stage Cles - Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza 160.9km - 18/04/2022 - Geoffrey Bouchard (FRA - AG2R Citroen Team) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) wins stage 1 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 28 of 33

Image 29 of 33

Tour of the Alps 2022 - 45th Edition - 1st stage Cles - Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza 160.9km - 18/04/2022 - Geoffrey Bouchard (FRA - AG2R Citroen Team) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) wins stage 1 at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Image 30 of 33

Image 31 of 33

SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA ITALY APRIL 18 Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citroen Team celebrates winning the green leader jersey on the podium ceremony after the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 1 a 1609km stage from Cles to PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza 708m TouroftheAlps on April 18 2022 in San Martino di Castrozza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) wins stage 1 and takes the event's first leader's jersey at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 33

Image 33 of 33

SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA ITALY APRIL 18 Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citroen Team celebrates winning the blue mountain jersey on the podium ceremony after the 45th Tour of the Alps 2022 Stage 1 a 1609km stage from Cles to PrimieroS Martino di Castrozza 708m TouroftheAlps on April 18 2022 in San Martino di Castrozza Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) wins stage 1 and wears the mountain jersey at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) claimed the first victory of his professional career when he soloed clear to win at San Martino di Castrozzo on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.

The Frenchman was part of the day’s early break and he managed to hold off the pursuit of the overall favourites on the shallow climb towards the finish, crossing the line five seconds clear of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and Romain Bardet (DSM).

When Bouchard dropped the last of his breakaway companions Ben Zwiehoff (Bora-Hansgrohe) near the summit of the Passo Gobbera, he had 25km to race and a lead of two minutes over the Ineos-led peloton.

That advantage shrank considerably after he passed the finish line in San Martino di Castrozzo for the first time with 13km to go, as Ineos and Bahrain Victorious led the pursuit.

Eddie Dunbar’s long turn in the final 3km looked to have doomed Bouchard, as did two sharp accelerations from Richie Porte (Ineos) in the final 2km. Bouchard, however, managed his lead on the stiffest part of the climb and then held off the chasers as the road flattened out in the final kilometre.

Bouchard was part of the day’s early break, which went clear in the opening 25km and built up a maximum lead of seven minutes. The winner of the king of the mountains title at the 2019 Vuelta a España and the 2021 Giro d’Italia began to whittle down the six-man move on the Passo Brocon, where only Zwiehoff and Mattia Bais (Drone Hopper-Androni) could match his pace.

Asier Etxebarria (Euskaltel Euskadi) regained contact over the other side of the climb, but Bouchard’s strength began to tell once again on the category 3 Gobbera. Bais and Etxebarria were distanced on the lower slopes.

Zwiehoff, who made the switch from mountain biking to the WorldTour last season, put up fierce resistance before losing contact a kilometre or so from the top. He limited his losses to 10 seconds by the summit, but his hopes of catching Bouchard ended when he crashed on the descent.

Bais and Extebarria caught Zwiehoff but that trio was unable to make any inroads into Bouchard’s advantage, and they were caught by the peloton in the finale.

The bunch was whittled down considerably by Ineos’ pace-making in the finale, but the principal overall contenders came home five seconds behind Bouchard, including Porte, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) and Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ).

More to follow…

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 4:12:22
2Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:05
3Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
4Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
5Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroen Team
6Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
7Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
8Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
9Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
10Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 4:12:12
2Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:15
3Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
4Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
5Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroen Team
6Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
7Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
8Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
9Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
10Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost

