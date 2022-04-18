Tour of the Alps: Bouchard holds off field to take solo win on stage 1
By Cyclingnews published
AG2R Citroën rider takes the first leader's jersey
Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën) claimed the first victory of his professional career when he soloed clear to win at San Martino di Castrozzo on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps.
The Frenchman was part of the day’s early break and he managed to hold off the pursuit of the overall favourites on the shallow climb towards the finish, crossing the line five seconds clear of Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and Romain Bardet (DSM).
When Bouchard dropped the last of his breakaway companions Ben Zwiehoff (Bora-Hansgrohe) near the summit of the Passo Gobbera, he had 25km to race and a lead of two minutes over the Ineos-led peloton.
That advantage shrank considerably after he passed the finish line in San Martino di Castrozzo for the first time with 13km to go, as Ineos and Bahrain Victorious led the pursuit.
Eddie Dunbar’s long turn in the final 3km looked to have doomed Bouchard, as did two sharp accelerations from Richie Porte (Ineos) in the final 2km. Bouchard, however, managed his lead on the stiffest part of the climb and then held off the chasers as the road flattened out in the final kilometre.
Bouchard was part of the day’s early break, which went clear in the opening 25km and built up a maximum lead of seven minutes. The winner of the king of the mountains title at the 2019 Vuelta a España and the 2021 Giro d’Italia began to whittle down the six-man move on the Passo Brocon, where only Zwiehoff and Mattia Bais (Drone Hopper-Androni) could match his pace.
Asier Etxebarria (Euskaltel Euskadi) regained contact over the other side of the climb, but Bouchard’s strength began to tell once again on the category 3 Gobbera. Bais and Etxebarria were distanced on the lower slopes.
Zwiehoff, who made the switch from mountain biking to the WorldTour last season, put up fierce resistance before losing contact a kilometre or so from the top. He limited his losses to 10 seconds by the summit, but his hopes of catching Bouchard ended when he crashed on the descent.
Bais and Extebarria caught Zwiehoff but that trio was unable to make any inroads into Bouchard’s advantage, and they were caught by the peloton in the finale.
The bunch was whittled down considerably by Ineos’ pace-making in the finale, but the principal overall contenders came home five seconds behind Bouchard, including Porte, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) and Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ).
More to follow…
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|4:12:22
|2
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:05
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|4
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|5
|Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroen Team
|6
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
